MLAG Interface Configuration
MLAG configuration is very similar to port-channel configuration. It is recommended to keep the same port in each switch within the same mlag-port-channel (not a must). In this example, there are two MLAG ports, one for each host (host s1 is connected to mlag-port-channel 1 and host s2 is connected to mlag-port-channel 2).
The "mlag-port-channel" number is globally significant and must be the same on both switches.
Configure the following on both switches:
sx01 (config) #
interfacemlag-port-channel
1-
2sx01 (config
interfaceport-channel
1-
2) # exit
Set the mode (LACP or static) - Only one option is applicable:
• To set the MLAG interface in static mode run:
sx01 (config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
1mlag-channel-group
1mode on sx01 (config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
2mlag-channel-group
2mode on
• To set the MLAG interface in LACP mode, run:
sx01 (config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
1mlag-channel-group
1mode active sx01 (config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
2mlag-channel-group
2mode active
LACP mode 4 should be configured on the host side. Configuring LACP is similar in LAG and MLAG ports. LACP notifications arrive via the control protocol and not via the port physical status. It will show the remote system-id and may encounter configuration errors. LACP is very valuable, especially in large scale configurations with multiple MLAGs, as it helps detect any mismatched configurations in terms of connectivity.
Enable the two interfaces:
sx01 (config) #
interfacemlag-port-channel
1-
2no shutdown
To change any MLAG port parameter (e.g. MTU), enter the MLAG interface configuration mode and perform the change:
sx01 (config) #
interfacemlag-port-channel
1-
2sx01 (config
interfacemlag-port-channel
1-
2) # mtu
9216force
Some operations may require "force" or manual disabling of the link.
To change the LAG/MLAG port speed, all interfaces should be removed from LAG/MLAG while changing the speed in the member interface configuration mode.
It is recommended to configure the ports speed before adding the ports as members to the LAG/MLAG port, as once the ports are members in a LAG/MLAG the speed cannot be modified without removing the port from the LAG/MLAG.
To verify MLAG configuration and status, run the following commands:
sx01 [my-mlag-vip-domain: master] (config) # show mlag Admin status: Enabled Operational status: Up Reload-delay:
30sec Keepalive-interval:
1sec System-id: F4:
52:
14:
11:E5:
38MLAG Ports Configuration Summary: Configured:
2Disabled:
0Enabled:
2MLAG Ports Status Summary: Inactive:
0Active-partial:
0Active-full:
2MLAG IPLs Summary: ID Group Vlan Operational Local Peer Port-Channel Interface State IP address IP address --------------------------------------------------------------------------
1Po1
4000Up
10.10.
10.1
10.10.
10.2
To verify MLAG domain status, run:
sx01 [my-mlag-vip-domain: master] (config) # show mlag-vip MLAG VIP ======== MLAG group name: my-mlag-vip-domain MLAG VIP address:
10.209.
28.200/
24Active nodes:
2Hostname VIP-State IP Address ---------------------------------------------------- sx01 master
10.209.
28.50sx02 standby
10.209.
28.51
To see MLAG interfaces summary, run:
sx01 [my-mlag-vip-domain: master] (config) # show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary MLAG Port-Channel Flags: D-Down, U-Up P-Partial UP, S - suspended by MLAG Port Flags: D - Down, P - Up in port-channel (members) S - Suspend in port-channel (members), I - Individual Group Port-Channel Type Local Ports Peer Ports (D/U/P/S) (D/P/S/I) (D/P/S/I) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1Mpo1(U) Static Eth1/
1(P) Eth1/
1(P)
2Mpo2(U) Static Eth1/
2(P) Eth1/
2(P)