MLAG Interface Configuration

MLAG configuration is very similar to port-channel configuration. It is recommended to keep the same port in each switch within the same mlag-port-channel (not a must). In this example, there are two MLAG ports, one for each host (host s1 is connected to mlag-port-channel 1 and host s2 is connected to mlag-port-channel 2).

The "mlag-port-channel" number is globally significant and must be the same on both switches.