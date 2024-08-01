MLAG VIP Configuration

MLAG VIP (Virtual IP) is important for retrieving peer information.

The management network is used for keep-alive messages between the switches.

The MLAG domain must be unique name for each MLAG domain. In case you have more than one pair of MLAG switches on the same network, each domain (consist of two switches) should be configured with different name.

The IP address should be within the subnet of the management interface (mgmt0).