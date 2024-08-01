Multicast (IGMP and PIM)

PIM relies on the underlying topology gathering protocols that collect unicast routing information and build multicast routing information base (MRIB). The primary role of MRIB is to determine the next hop for PIM messages. MC data flows along with the reverse path of the PIM control.

MC tree construction contains three phases:

Construction of a shared distribution tree. This tree is built around a special router called the rendezvous point (RP). Establishing a native forwarding path from MC sources to the RP. Building an optimized MC distribution tree directly from each MC source to all MC targets.

The first stage of the multicast tree establishment starts when the MC receiver expresses desire to start receiving MC data. It can happen as a result of using one of the L3 protocols like MLD or IGMP, or by static configuration. When such request is received by the last hop router (a designated router) this router starts to build a distribution path from the RP. It starts to send periodic “Join” messages to the nearest PIM neighbor router towards the RP. The next router continues to do the same. Eventually the process converges when Join messages reach RP or a router that has already created that distribution tree. Usually that tree is called a shared tree because it is created for any source for specific MC group G and is noted as (*,G).

At that stage, MC senders can start sending MC data. The DR next to the MC source extracts the packets from the data flow and tunnels them to the RP. The RP decapsulates the packets and distributes them to all MC receivers along with the share tree.

On the second stage the RP switches from tunneling of multicast packets from MC sources to forwarding native traffic. When the RP identifies that a new MC source started to send packets, it initiates an establishment of a native forwarding path from the DR of that source to itself. For this purpose it starts to send Join messages towards MC source to nearest neighbor to that source according the MRIB. This is a source specific Join and is noted as (S,G). When data path is established up to the DR, the DR switches from tunneling MC packets to their native forwarding, so the RP does not need to decapsulate MC packets anymore, but still continue to distribute the packets along with shared tree.

On the third phase multicast receivers will try to switch from shared tree to source specific tree by creating a direct distribution path from a multicast source. When last hop router of the multicast receiver identifies multicast traffic coming from any multicast source it will start to send Join messages towards the source with purpose to create a direct source specific path to that source. Once such path will be established and Designated router that is attached to the source L2 network will start to distribute the multicast traffic directly bypassing shared tree, the last hop router will detach its receivers from shared tree for that data and will switch to the shortest path tree distribution.