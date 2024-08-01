Network Management Interfaces

JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) is a machine-to-machine data-interchange format which is supported in the CLI.

The JSON API allows executing CLI commands and receiving outputs in JSON format which can be easily parsed by the calling software.

The JSON API protocol runs over HTTP/HTTPS and uses the existing web authentication mechanism.

In order to access the system via HTTP/HTTPS, an HTTP/HTTPS client is needed to send POST requests to the system.

Note HTTPS access to the web-based management console needs to be enabled using the command “web https enable” to allow POST requests.

The HTTPS client must first be authenticated by sending a POST request to the following URL:

Copy Copied! https://<ip-address>/admin/launch?script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-login

The POST request content should contain the following data (may also be saved as a file) in a JSON format:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "<user name>" , "password" : "<user password>" }

After a successful login, a session ID (cookie) is returned to be used for other HTTPS requests in the system.

Before sending JSON HTTPS request, the user must first authenticate.

Create a JSON format file that contains the relevant login credentials. For example, add this content to a file called "post.json":

Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" }

Run the following from your server’s shell to create a login session ID in the file: cookiejar.

Copy Copied! curl -L -X POST -d @post.json -c cookiejar "http://<ip-address>/admin/launch?script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-login"

Upon a successful login, you will receive a reply similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "Successfully logged-in" }

The session ID can now be used in all other JSON HTTPS requests to the system.

If authentication fails, the following message is received:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : "<Invalid username or password | Please provide username and password>" }

You may also log in and execute commands in the same JSON request. In this case, the JSON file must be in the following format:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "<user name>" , "password" : "<user password>" , "commands | cmd" : [ "<cli command 1>" , "<cli command 2>" ] | "<cli command>" , "execution_type" : "sync | async" }

For example:

Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" , "cmd" : "show fan" }

If login is successful, the JSON API response appears. Otherwise, login failure response is presented.

This section provides support for changing the default password through JSON API.

Expected Input

To change the initial password, the payload will be as follows: Copy Copied! { "username" : "admin" , "password" : "admin" , "initial_admin_password" : "admin" , "initial_monitor_password" : "monitor" }

Expected Outputs

Admin and Monitor passwords cannot be changed because they have already been changed: Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : " ‘admin’ password was already set & ‘monitor’ password was already set" }

Admin and Monitor passwords were changed successfully: Copy Copied! { "status_message" : " <‘admin’ password was updated successfully> & <‘monitor’ password was updated successfully> " }

Admin and Monitor passwords were not updated: Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "’admin’ password was updated successfully & ‘monitor’ password was updated successfully" }

One of the passwords of either Admin or Monitor was changed, while the other remained the same: Copy Copied! { "status" : "<ERROR|OK>" , "status_message" : " < Initial password for the ‘admin’ password was already set | ‘admin’ password was updated successfully> " }

When the payload does not have initial passwords, check change-password nodes to see if there is no updated password return in this JSON payload: Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : “Please set the default password for ‘admin’ account by using initial password parameters” }

When there is no issue with the login, flow will proceed without needing this step.

To logout, do the following:

Performs a POST operation on URL (the request should contain the session cookie): Copy Copied! [switch_ip]/script=rh&template=json-request&action=json-logout The switch will remove the session and return the following JSON in the response text (in case of error, content will be relevant to the error): Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "Successfully logged-out" } Make sure there is no cookie. A request with an invalid cookie will respond that the cookie is invalid.

Logout Example

To logout, use the “curl” tool.

Copy Copied! curl -b cookiejar "http:

After successful authentication, the HTTPS client can start sending JSON requests. All requests (POST and GET) should be sent to the following URL:

After the request is handled in the system the HTTPS client receives a JSON response with an indication of the request execution result. If there is data resulting from the request, it is returned as part of the response.

See “JSON Request Format” for the CLI request format.

See “JSON Response Format” for the reply format.JSON requests may also be sent using the WebUI. For more information on using the WebUI with JSON, please refer to “JSON Request Using WebUI”.

JSON execution requests are HTTPS POST requests that contain CLI commands to be executed in the system.

Execution request can contain a single command or multiple commands to be executed.

Single command execution request format:

Copy Copied! { "cmd" : "<CLI command to execute>" }

Example:

Copy Copied! { "cmd" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1" }

Multiple command execution request format:

Copy Copied! { "commands" :[ "<CLI cmd 1>" , "<CLI cmd 2>" , … , <CLI cmd n>] }

Example:

Copy Copied! { "commands" : [ "show interfaces ethernet 1/1" , "show interfaces ethernet 1/2" ] }

In case of a multiple command request, the execution of the commands is done in the order they appear in the execution list. Note that the execution of a multiple command request will be stopped upon first failure. That is, in case the execution of one of the commands fails, none of the remaining commands will be executed.

Execution requests can be either synchronous (default) or asynchronous.

Synchronous requests will wait for a JSON response from the system. The synchronous request has a defined wait time after which the user will receive a timeout response. The timeout for a synchronous request is configurable by the user and is 30 seconds by default (see the CLI command “json-gw synchronous-request-timeout”).

Asynchronous requests will return immediately after sending the request with a reply containing a “job_id” key. The user can use the given job ID to later query for request status and execution results. Queries for asynchronous request results are guaranteed to be accessible up to 60 seconds after the request has been completed. After the result has been successfully queried it will be deleted and will no longer be accessible (even if the result is not 60 seconds old).

To specify the execution type, the user needs to add the following key to the JSON execution request:

Copy Copied! "execution_type" : "<async|sync>"

Example:

Copy Copied! { "execution_type" : "async" , "cmd" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1" }

JSON Query requests are HTTPS GET requests that contain a job ID parameter. Using a query request, the user can get information on the current execution state of an ongoing request or the execution results of a completed request. To send a query request, the user should add the following parameters to the JSON URL:

Copy Copied! job_id=<job number>

Example:

Copy Copied! https:

See “JSON Examples” for more examples.

Note Set commands normally do not return any data or output. If a set command does return an output, it will be displayed in the “status_message” field.

The HTTPS POST response format structure is a JSON object consisting of 4 name-value pairs as follows:

Copy Copied! { "executed_command" : "<CLI command that was executed>" , "status" = "<OK|ERROR>" , "status_message" = "<information on the status received>" , "data" = {the information that was asked for in the request} }

executed_command—the CLI command that was executed in the request

status—the result of the request execution: “OK” if the execution is successful “ERROR” in case of a problem with the execution

The value type of this key is “string”.

data—a JSON object containing the information requested. Returns an empty string if there is no data.

status message—additional information on the received status. May be empty. The value type of this key is “string”.

Example:

Copy Copied! { “executed_command”: “show interfaces ethernet 1 / 1 "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : { "speed" : "40GbE" , "admin_state" : "up" } }

See “JSON Examples” for more examples.

The HTTPS response format structure is a JSON object consisting of a list of JSON results. Each JSON structure in the list is structured the same as in the single command execution response (see the previous section).

However, the status field can contain in this case an additional value, “ABORTED”, in case a previous command failed. This status value indicates that the command has not been executed at all in the system.

Copy Copied! { "results" : [ { "executed_command" : "<…>" , "status" : "<OK|ERROR|ABORTED>" , "status_message" : "<…>" , "data" : {…} }, { "executed_command" : "<…>" , "status" : "<OK|ERROR|ABORTED>" , "status_message" : "<…>" , "data" : {…} }, … { "executed_command" : "<…>" , "status" : "<OK|ERROR|ABORTED>" , "status_message" : "<…>" , "data" : {…} } ] }

Example:

Copy Copied! { "results" : [ { "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1" , "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "" "data" : { "speed" : "40GbE" , "admin_state" : "up" } }, { "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/100" , "status" : "ERROR" , "status_message" : "wrong interfaces name" , "data" : "" }, { "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/2" , "status" : "ABORTED" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" } ] }

See “JSON Examples” for more examples.

Response to a query request can be of two types. In case the request completes its execution, the response will be similar to the single/multiple command response format, depending on the format of the request, and will display the execution results.

In case the execution is not complete yet, the response format will be similar to the single command response format. However, the status field will contain in this case the value “PENDING” to indicate that the request is still in progress. In addition, the “executed_command” field will contain the current request command being handled by the system.

Example:

Copy Copied! { "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1" , "status" : "PENDING" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" }





Response to an asynchronous request is similar to the HTTPS response format of the single command response. However, an additional unique field will be added, “job_id”, containing the job id number for querying the request later. The value of the job_id key is of type string.

Another difference is that the “executed_command” field will be empty.

Example:

Copy Copied! { "executed_command" : "" "status" : "OK" "status_message" : "" "data" : "" "job_id" : "2754930426" }

Show commands

Set commands— a ll non-interactive CLI set commands are supported Note Interactive commands are commands which require user interaction to complete (e.g. type “yes” to confirm). These commands are not supported by the JSON API.

The following examples use curl (a common tool in Linux systems) to send HTTPS POST requests to the system.

This example sends a request to query the system profile.

Request (save it to a file named req.json):

Copy Copied! { "cmd" : "show system profile" }

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X POST -d @req .json "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json"

When the system finishes processing the request, the user will receive a response similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "show system profile" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : { "Profile" : "eth" , "Adaptive Routing" : "yes" , "Number of SWIDs" : "1" } }

This example sends a request to change an interface description and then queries for its status.

Request (save it to a file named req.json):

Copy Copied! { "commands" : [ "interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description" , "show interfaces ethernet 1/1 status" ]}

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X POST -d @req .json "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json"

When the system finishes processing the request, the user will receive a response similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "results" : [ { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" }, { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1 status" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : { "ETH1/1" : [ { "Negotiation" : "Auto" , "Operational state" : "Down" "Speed" : "Unknown" , } ] } } ] }

This example sends an asynchronous request to change an interface description and then queries for its status.

Request (save it to a file named req.json):

Copy Copied! { "execution_type" : "async" , "commands" : [ "interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description" , "show interfaces ethernet 1/1 status" ]}

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X POST -d @req .json "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json"

The system immediately returns a response similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "executed_command" : "" , "status" : "OK" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" , "job_id" : "91329386" }





This example sends a request to query for a job ID received from a previous execution request.

The request is a an HTTPS GET operation to the JSON URL with the “job_id” parameter.

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X GET "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json&job_id=91329386"

If the system is still processing the request, the user receives a response similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "executed_command" : " interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description " , "status" : "PENDING" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" }

If the system is done processing the request, the user receives a response similar to the following:

Copy Copied! { "results" : [ { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" }, { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "show interfaces ethernet 1/1 status" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : { "ETH1/1" : [ { "Negotiation" : "Auto" , "Operational state" : "Down" "Speed" : "Unknown" , } ] } } ] }

This example sends a request with an illegal JSON structure.

Request—without closing bracket “]” (save it to a file named req.json):

Copy Copied! { "commands" : [ "interfaces ethernet 1/1 description test description" , "show interfaces ethernet 1/1 status" }

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X POST -d @req .json "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json"

Error response:

Copy Copied! { "status" : "ERROR" , "executed_command" : "" , "status_message" : "Handle request failed. Reason:

Illegal JSON structure found in given JSON data.

Expecting , delimiter: line 1 column 95 (char 94)" , "data" : "" }





This example sends a multiple command request where one command fails.

Request—with a non-existing interface (1/200) (save it to a file named req.json):

Copy Copied! { "execution_type" : "sync" , "commands" : [ "interfaces ethernet 1/1 speed 25.0 Gbps" , "interfaces ethernet 1/200 speed 25.0 Gbps" , "interfaces ethernet 1/3 speed 25.0 Gbps" ] }

Send the request:

Copy Copied! curl -b /tmp/cookie -X POST -d @req .json "https://10.10.10.10/admin/launch?script=json"

Error response:

Copy Copied! { "results" : [ { "status" : "OK" , "executed_command" : "interfaces ethernet 1/1 speed 25.0 Gbps " , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" }, { "status" : "ERROR" , "executed_command" : "interfaces ethernet 1/200 speed 25.0 Gbps" , "status_message" : "% 1st Interface does not exist" , "data" : "" }, { "status" : "ABORTED" , "executed_command" : "interfaces ethernet 1/3 speed 25.0 Gbps" , "status_message" : "" , "data" : "" } ] }

The

NVIDIA Onyx

WebUI also allows users to send JSON HTTPS POST and GET requests.

Log into the WebUI, go to the “Setup” tab, and select “JSON API” from the left side menu.

Note This section is displayed only if JSON API is enabled using the command “json-gw enable”.

Choose “Execute JSON command”. Choose the “execution_type” from the drop down list. In the “commands” field, type the CLI command(s) to execute. Use the “+” and “-” buttons to add or remove additional commands to the request. Click “Submit”.

The JSON response is then shown in the “JSON Response” box below.

The HTTPS method (HTTPS POST in this instance) and the URL used to send the request will be displayed next to the “HTTPS Method” and “URL” field respectively.





Choose “Query asynchronous job status”. Type the job ID in the “Job ID” text box. Press “Query Status”.

The JSON response is then shown in the “JSON Response” box below.

The HTTPS method (HTTPS GET in this instance) and the URL used to send the request will be displayed next to the “HTTPS Method” and “URL” field respectively.

For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post: