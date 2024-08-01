NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
OSPF Commands

protocol ospf

no protocol ospf

Enables Open Shortest Path First Protocol (OSPF), and unhides the related OSPF commands.

The no form of the command deletes the OSPF configuration and hides the OSPF related commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config)# protocol ospf

ip routing

router ospf

router ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]

no router ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]

Creates an ospf instance in the specified VRF and enters the ospf configuration mode. The default process ID is 1

If a VRF is not specified, the OSPF instance is created in the default VRF.

Syntax Description

process-id

OSPF instance ID

vrf

VRF name (e.g. default)

Default

Process ID – 1

VRF – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example

Example

 
switch (config)# router ospf 2 vrf myvrf
switch (config router ospf 2)#

Only one OSPF instance per VRF is supported.

router-id

router-id <ip-address>

no router-id

Sets Router ID for the OSPF instance.

The no form of the command causes automatic election of router ID by the router.

Syntax Description

ip-address

The Router ID in IP address format

Default

The router ID is a 32-bit number assigned to the router running the OSPF protocol. This number uniquely identifies the router within an OSPF link-state database.

Router ID can be configured statically. However, if it is not configured, then the default election is as follows:

  • If a loopback interface already exists, the router ID takes the highest loopback IP address assigned to a loopback interface

  • Otherwise, the highest IP address is elected as router ID

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

3.7.1100

Updated default

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# router-id 10.10.10.10

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the OSPF instance.

The no form of the command enables the OSPF instance.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enable (no shutdown)

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# shutdown

auto-cost reference-bandwidth

auto-cost reference-bandwidth <ref-bw> [Gbps | Mbps]

no auto-cost reference-bandwidth

Configures reference-bandwidth in Gb/s (Default) or Mb/s.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

ref-bw

Range: 1-4294

Gbps

Value in Gb/s (default if not specified)

Mbps

Value in Mb/s

Default

100Gbps

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# auto-cost reference-bandwidth 10 Gbps

distance

distance <value>

no distance

Configures the OSPF route administrative distance.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.

Syntax Description

value

OSPF administrative distance

Range is 1-255

Default

110

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# distance 100

redistribute

redistribute {bgp | direct | static | ebgp | ibgp}

no redistribute {bgp | direct | rip | static}

Enables importing routes from other routing protocols as well as any statically configured routers into OSPF.

The no form of the command disables the importing of the routes.

Syntax Description

direct

Redistributes directly connected routes

bgp

Redistributes routes from BGP protocol

ibgp

Redistributes IBGP routes

ebgp

Redistributes EBGP routes

static

Redistributes static configured routes

Default

Disable (no redistribution)

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.6.3506

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# redistribute direct

Routes from multiple protocols can be imported in parallel.

timers throttle spf

timers throttle spf <spf-delay> <spf-hold>

no timers throttle spf

Sets the OSPF throttle SPF timers.

The no form of the command resets the timers to default.

Syntax Description

spf-delay

The interval by which SPF calculations delayed after a topology change reception

Range: 0-100 (milliseconds)

spf-hold

The minimum delay between two consecutive delay calculations

Range: 0-1000 (milliseconds)

Default

spf-delay – 1 millisecond

spf-hold – 10 milliseconds

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# timers throttle spf 100 1000

area default-cost

area <area-id> default-cost <cost>

no area <area-id> default-cost

Specifies cost for the default summary route sent into an OSPF stub or not-so-stubby area (NSSA).

The no form of the command sets the cost to the default value.

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295.

cost

The cost for the default summary route

Range: 1-16777215.

Default

The summary route cost is based on the area border router that generated the summary route

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 default-cost 100

Notes

Base cost for all calculation is 100GbE

area range

area <area-id> range <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]

no area <area-id> range <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]

Consolidates and summarizes routes at an OSPF area boundary.

The no form of the command removes the ip-prefix range from summarization.

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

not-advertise

Suppresses routes that match the specified IP address

prefix

Network prefix (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example)

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 range 10.10.10.10 /24

area stub

area <area-id> stub [no-summary]

no area <area-id> stub [no-summary]

Configures an area as an OSPF stub area (an area is created if non-existent).

The no form of the command removes the stub area configuration and changes the area to normal, or deletes the area (if stub is not used).

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

no-summary

Summary route will not be advertised into the stub area

Default

Summary route is advertised

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 stub

area nssa

area <area-id> nssa [default-information-originate [metric <m-value>] [metric-type <m-type>]] [nosummary] [translate type7 always]

no area <area-id> nssa [default-information-originate ] [no-summary] [translate type7 always]

Configures an area as an OSPF not-so-stubby (NSSA) area.

The no form of the command removes the NSSA area configuration and changes the area to default.

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

default-information-originate

A default type7 LSA (Link State Advertisements) is generated into the NSSA area

m-type

Metric type for OSPF

Range: 1-2

m-value

Metric value for OSPF

Range: 1-65535

no-summary

Summary route will not be advertised into the NSSA area

translate type7 always

Type7 LSAs is translated to type5 LSAs (Link State Advertisements)

Default

Default m-type – 2

Default m-value – 10

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 nssa

Notes

An area can be either stub, NSSA or normal.

no area

no area <area-id>

Deletes OSPF area and its related configuration.

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# no area 1

Notes

The command fails if the area is attached to active interfaces

default-information originate

default-information originate [always] [metric <m-value>] [metric-type <m-type>]

no default-information originate

Enables default route origination to normal areas.

The no form of the command resets the parameter values to their default.

Syntax Description

always

Default route is always advertised even if the default route is not in the routing table

metric

Route metric value. Range: 1-65535.

metric-type

Metric type. Range: 1-2.

Default

m-value – 1

m-type – 2

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# default-information originate always

When default route origination is enabled, the router automatically becomes ASBR and advertises a default route

summary-address

summary-address <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]

no summary-address <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]

Creates aggregate addresses for the OSPF protocol.

The no form of the command disables the aggregation of the ip-address.

Syntax Description

ip-address

The summary IP address.

not-advertise

Suppresses routes that match the specified ip-address.

prefix

Network prefix (in the format of /24 or 255.255.255.0, for example).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config ospf router

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config router ospf)# summary-address 10.10.10.10 /24

Notes

Maximum of 1500 summarized IP addresses can be configured

ip ospf cost

ip ospf cost <cost>

no ip ospf cost

Sets OSPF cost of sending packet of this interface.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.

Syntax Description

cost

The Interface cost used by the OSPF. Range is 1-65535.

Default

Reference_BW/Link_BW

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

3.7.1100

Updated Default

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf cost 100

ip ospf dead-interval

ip ospf dead-interval <seconds>

no ip ospf dead-interval

Configures the interval during which at least one Hello packet must be received from a neighbor before the router declares that neighbor as down.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

seconds

The dead-interval timer

Range: 1-65535 seconds

Default

40 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf dead-interval 10

The value must be the same for all nodes on the network.

ip ospf hello-interval

ip ospf hello-interval <seconds>

no ip ospf hello-interval

Configures the interval between Hello packets that OSPF sends on the interface.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.

Syntax Description

seconds

The Hello interval timer

Range: 1-65535 seconds

Default

10

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf hello-interval 20

The value must be the same for all nodes on the network.

ip ospf priority

ip ospf priority <number>

no ip ospf priority

Configures the priority for this OSPF interface.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.

Syntax Description

number

The Interface priority used by the OSPF protocol

Range: 0-255

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf priority 100

Notes

  • Use the “ip ospf priority” command to set the router priority, which determines the designated router for this network. When two routers are attached to a network, both attempt to become the designated router.

  • The router with the higher router priority takes precedence. If there is a tie, the router with the higher router ID takes precedence. A router with a router priority set to zero cannot become the designated router or backup designated router.

ip ospf network

ip ospf network <type>

no ip ospf network

Sets the OSPF interface network type.

The no form of the command resets the interface network type to its default.

Syntax Description

type

The network type on this interface.

  • broadcast

  • point-to-point

Default

Broadcast for VLAN interfaces

Point-to-point for router port interfaces

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf network point-to-point

Notes

  • The network type influences the behavior of the OSPF interface. An OSPF network type is usually broadcast, which uses OSPF multicast capabilities. Under this network type, a designated router and backup designated router are elected. For point-to-point networks, there are only two neighbors and multicast is not required.

  • All routers on the same network must have the same network type

ip ospf retransmit-interval

ip ospf retransmit-interval <seconds>

no ip ospf retransmit-interval

Configures the time between OSPF link-state advertisement (LSA) retransmissions for adjacencies that belongs to the interface.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

seconds

The retransmit interval

Range: 0-3600 seconds

Default

5

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf retransmit-interval 10

Notes

ip ospf passive-interface

ip ospf passive-interface

no ip ospf passive-interface

Suppresses flooding of OSPF routing updates on an interface.

The no form of the command reverts the status to active OSPF interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Active interface (no ip ospf passive-interface)

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf passive-interface

Notes

ip ospf transmit-delay

ip ospf transmit-delay <seconds>

no ip ospf transmit-delay

Sets the estimated time required to send an OSPF link-state update packet.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

seconds

The transmit-delay interval in seconds

Range: 0-3600

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf transmit-delay 2

ip ospf shutdown

ip ospf shutdown

no ip ospf shutdown

Disables the OSPF instance on the interface.

The no form of the command enables the OSPF on this interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled (no shutdown)

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf shutdown

ip ospf authentication

ip ospf authentication [message-digest]

no ip ospf authentication

Specifies the authentication type for OSPF.

The no form of the command disables the authentication.

Syntax Description

message-digest

Specifies that message-digest authentication (MD5) is used

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf authentication

Notes

  • Without message-digest option, a simple password authentication will be used

  • Message-digest authentication can be enabled only if a key is configured

ip ospf authentication-key

ip ospf authentication-key [<auth-type>] <password>

no ip ospf authentication-key

To assign a password for simple password authentication for the OSPF.

The no form of the command deletes the simple password authentication key.

Syntax Description

auth-type

The authentication type:

  • 0 – unencrypted password

  • 7 – MD5 key

password

Authentication password (up to 8 alphanumeric string)

Default

Unencrypted password

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf authentication-key 0 mycleartextpassword

Notes

  • When selecting an encrypted password “7”, the user must input a password encrypted with an MD5 key

  • When selecting an unencrypted password “0”, the user must input a cleartext password. Then when examining the running-config, it exhibits the encrypted password.

ip ospf message-digest-key

ip ospf message-digest-key <key-id> md5 [auth-type] <key>

no ip ospf message-digest-key <key-id>

Sets the message digest key for MD5 authentication.

The no form of the command deletes the key for MD5 authentication.

Syntax Description

auth-type

The authentication type:

  • 0 – Unencrypted password

  • 7 – MD5 key

key

Authentication password, up to 8 alphanumeric string

key-id

Alphanumeric password of up to 16 bytes

Default

Unencrypted

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf message-digest-key mykeyid md5 7 mykey

Notes

The user cannot delete the last key until authentication is disabled.

ip ospf area

ip ospf area <area-id>

no ip ospf area

Configures OSPF area of this interface (and creates the area if non-existent).

The no form of the command removes the interface from the area.

Syntax Description

area-id

OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

config interface loopback

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf area 0

show ip ospf

show ip ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]

Displays general OSPF configuration on specific VRF and status.

Syntax Description

process-id

OSPF instance ID

vrf

VRF instance

Default

Process ID – 1

VRF – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip ospf 2 vrf myvrf
Routing Process 2 with ID 2.2.2.2 myvrf
Stateful High Availability is not supported
Graceful-restart is not supported
Supports only single TOS (TOS 0) route
Opaque LSA not supported
OSPF Admin State is enabled
Redistributing External Routes: Disabled
Administrative distance 110
Reference Bandwidth is 40 Gbps
Initial SPF schedule delay 1 msecs
SPF Hold time 5000 msecs
Maximum paths to destination 64
Router LSA with maximum metric is not supported
Condition: Always
Number of external LSAs 0, checksum sum 0
Number of opaque AS LSAs 0, checksum sum 0
Number of areas is 1, 1 normal, 0 stub, 0 nssa
Number of active areas is 1, 1 normal, 0 stub, 0 nssa
Area (0.0.0.0) (Active)
Interfaces in this area: 2 Active Interfaces: 2
Passive Interfaces: 0
SPF Calculation has run 6 times
This area is Normal area
Number of LSAs: 3, checksum sum 161346

show ip ospf border-routers

show ip ospf border-routers [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays routing table entries to an Area Border Routers.

Syntax Description

vrf

OSPF routing table entries to an Area Border Routers on specific VRF

Default

VRF – a ctive VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF parameter and updated Example

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip ospf border-routers vrf myvrf
OSPF Process ID 2, vrf myvrf Internal Routing Table
Codes: i - Intra-area route, I - Inter-area route
i  1.1.1.1 [0]   ABR   Area: 0.0.0.0,  Next Hop: 21.21.21.1

show ip ospf database

show ip ospf database [summary] [<process-id> <area-id> [<link-state-id>]] [adv-router <ip-address> | self-originated] [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays the OSPF database.

Syntax Description

adv-router <ip-address>

Filters per advertise router

area-id

Filters the command per OSPF area ID

Range: 0-4294967295

link-state-id

The link state ID

self-originated

Self Originate

summary

Summarizes the output of the OSPF database

process-id

Displays OSPF database on specific instance ID

vrf

Displays OSPF database on specific VRF

Default

Process ID – 1

VRF – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip o

switch (config)# show ip ospf database 2 vrf myvrf
OSPF Router with ID (2.2.2.2) (Process ID 2 VRF myvrf)
                Router Link States (Area 0.0.0.0)
                -----------------------------------------
Link ID         ADV Router      Age             Seq              Checksum        LinkCount
2.2.2.2         2.2.2.2         1150            0x80000006       0xbd2a          3
1.1.1.1         1.1.1.1         1152            0x80000006       0xf7f5          3
                Network Link States (Area 0.0.0.0)
                -----------------------------------------
Link ID         ADV Router      Age             Seq              Checksum
21.21.21.2      2.2.2.2         1150            0x80000003       0xbb26

show ip ospf interface

show ip ospf interface [<process-id>] [vlan <vlan-id> | Ethernet <slot/port | port-channel <number>] [brief]

Displays the OSPF related interface configuration.

Syntax Description

brief

Gives a brief summary of the output

process-id

Displays OSPF interface configuration on specific instance ID

vlan <vlan-id>

Displays OSPF interface configuration and status per VLAN interface

vrf

Displays OSPF interface configuration on specific VRF

Default

Process ID – 1

VRF – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example

3.6.4070

Added Ethernet variable

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip ospf interface 2 vrf myvrf
Interface Vlan is 21 Enabled, line protocol is Up
IP address 21.21.21.2,  Mask 255.255.255.0 [primary]
IP address 30.30.30.30, Mask 255.255.255.0
Process ID 2 VRF myvrf, Area 0.0.0.0
OSPF Interface Admin State is enabled
State DESIGNATED ROUTER, Network Type BROADCAST, Cost 10
Transmit delay 1 sec, Router Priority 1
DR is 2.2.2.2
Backup Designated Router is 1.1.1.1
Timer intervals (secs): Hello 10, Dead 40, Wait 40, Retransmit 5
No authentication
Number of opaque link LSAs: 0, checksum sum 0
switch (config) # show ip ospf interface 2 vrf myvrf brief
OSPF Process ID 2 VRF myvrf
Total number of interface: 2
Interface Id    Area            Cost            State            Neighbors       Status
Vlan21          0.0.0.0         10              Enabled          1               Up
Ethernet1/22    0.0.0.0         1               Enabled          1               Up

show ip ospf neighbors

show ip ospf [vrf <vrf-name>] neighbors [vlan <vlan-id> | interface <name>] [<neighbor ip address>]

Displays the OSPF related interface neighbor configuration.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

Displays OSPF interface configuration and status per VLAN interface

neighbor ip address

Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor

vrf

Displays OSPF interface neighbor configuration on specific VRF

Default

VRF – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

3.6.1002

Added VRF parameter and updated Example

3.6.4070

Added support for BFD

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip ospf neighbors vrf myvrf
Neighbor 1.1.1.1, interface address 21.21.21.1
In the area 0.0.0.0  via Interface Vlan 21
Neighbor priority is 1, State is FULL
DR is  2.2.2.2
Backup Designated Router is 1.1.1.1
Options 2
Dead timer due in 36
Neighbor 1.1.1.1, interface address 22.22.22.1
In the area 0.0.0.0  via  1/22
Neighbor priority is 1, State is FULL
No designated router on this network
No backup designated router on this network
Options 2
Dead timer due in 36
switch (config) # show ip ospf neighbors  1/22 vrf myvrf
Neighbor 1.1.1.1, interface address 22.22.22.1
In the area 0.0.0.0  via  1/22
Neighbor priority is 1, State is FULL
No designated router on this network
No backup designated router on this network
Options 2
Dead timer due in 29

Notes

BFD session state is displayed as: established, failed or not established. When BFD is not defined in the command, it is not displayed in the output.

show ip ospf request-list

show ip ospf request-list <neighbor-id> {vlan <vlan-id> | ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <id>} [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays the OSPF list of all link-state advertisements (LSAs) requested by a router.

Syntax Description

neighbor-id

Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor

vlan-id

Filers the output per a specific VLAN ID

vrf <vrf-name>

Displays OSPF request-list on specific VRF

Default

vrf – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip ospf request-list 4.4.4.4 vlan 7
OSPF Router with ID (7.7.7.1) (Process ID 1)
Neighbor 4.4.4.4, Interface vlan 7, Address 7.7.7.2
42 LSAs on request-list
Type            LS-ID           ADV-RTR         Seq No           Age             Checksum
1               10.10.10.23     10.10.10.23     0x8000012f       37              0xa7b9
1               10.10.10.24     10.10.10.24     0x8000012f       38              0xbd61

show ip ospf retransmission-list

show ip ospf retransmission-list <neighbor-id> {vlan <vlan-id> | ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <id>} [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays the OSPF list of all link-state advertisements (LSAs) waiting to be resent to neighbors.

Syntax Description

neighbor-id

Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor

vrf <vrf-name>

Displays OSPF retransmission-list on specific VRF

vlan-id

Filers the output per a specific VLAN ID

Default

vrf – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip ospf retransmission-list 4.4.4.4 vlan 6
OSPF Router with ID (7.7.7.1) (Process ID 1)
Neighbor 4.4.4.4, Interface vlan 6, Address 6.6.6.2
Link state retransmission due in 3780 msec, Queue length 207
Type            LS-ID           ADV-RTR         Seq No           Age             Checksum
3               22.22.22.22     7.7.7.1         0x80000045       0               0xaaf4
3               192.168.23.2    7.7.7.1         0x80000001       353             0x6752

show ip ospf summary-address

show ip ospf summary-address [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays a list of all summary address redistribution information configured on the OSPF.

Syntax Description

vrf <vrf-name>

Display summary address and area range information on specific VRF

Default

vrf – active VRF routing-context

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3500

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip ospf summary-address
OSPF Process ID 1 VRF default
Network         Mask            Area            Advertise        LSA type        Metric          Tag
--------        -----           -----           ----------       ---------       -------         -----
66.66.66.0      255.255.255.0   0.0.0.1         Advertise        Type 3          Auto            N/A
66.66.66.0      255.255.255.0   0.0.0.1         Advertise        Type 7          Auto            N/A
55.55.55.0      255.255.255.0   0.0.0.5         Advertise        Type 3          Auto            N/A
33.33.0.0       255.255.0.0     N/A             Advertise        Type 5          Auto            N/A
44.44.0.0       255.255.0.0     N/A             Advertise        Type 5          Auto            N/A



