Policy Rules
Route maps define conditions for redistributing routes between routing protocols. A route map clause is identified by a name, filter type (permit or deny) and a sequence number. Clauses with the same name are components of a single route map; the sequence number determines the order in which the clauses are compared to a route.
Route maps can be used only for the BGP protocol.
Route maps cannot be used for the commands “network” or “redistribute”.
route-map
|
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
no route-map <map-tag> {deny | permit} [<sequence-number>]
Creates a route map that can be used for importing, exporting routes and applying local policies.
The no form of the command deletes configured route maps.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
Name of the route-map
|
deny | permit
|
Configures the rule to be used
|
sequence-number
|
Sequence number for a route-map specific record
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # route-map mymap permit 1200
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
continue
|
continue <sequence-number>
no continue
Enables additional route map evaluation of routes whose parameters meet the clause's matching criteria.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40
|
Related Commands
|
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
|
Notes
|
abort
|
abort
Discards pending changes and returns to global configuration mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# abort
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
match as-number
|
match as-number <number>
no match as-number
Filters according to one of the AS numbers in the AS path of the route.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Autonomous system number to check
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
match as-path
|
match as-path <as-path-list name>
no match as-path
Creates a route map clause entry that matches the route's AS path using an as-path access-list.
The no form of the command removes the match statement from the configuration mode route map clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Autonomous system number to check
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.3004
|
Added note
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-path my-list
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
match community-list
|
match community <communities-list-name> exact-match
no match community <communities-list-name> exact-match
Creates a route map clause entry that specifies one route filtering condition.
The no form of the command removes the match clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
communities-list-name
|
A name of an IP community list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match community-list COM_LIST exact-match
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
match ip/ipv6 address
|
match ip address <prefix-list-name>
no match ip address
match ipv6 address <prefix-list-name>
no match ipv6 address
Filters according to IPv4/IPv6 prefix list.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
prefix-list-name
|
Prefix-list name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip address listSmallRoutes
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
match ip next-hop
|
match ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6>
no match ip next-hop
Configures a route's entry next-hop match.
The no form of the command removes a route-map's entry next-hop match.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4/ipv6
|
Next hop IP address (e.g. 10.0.13.86)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip next-hop 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
match metric
|
match metric <value>
no match metric
Configures a route's entry metric match.
The no form of the command removes a route-map's entry metric match.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Range: 1-2147483647.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.4.0000
|
Updated value range
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match metric 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
set as-path prepend
|
set as-path prepend <value1> <value2> ... <valuen>
no set as-path prepend
Modifies as-path on affected routes.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the route map.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
BGP AS number that is prepended to as-path
Range: 1-4294967295
Range: 1-4294967295
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set as-path prepend 5 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set community additive
|
set community <list-of-communities> additive
no set community <list-of-communities> additive
Adds the matching communities.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-of-communities
|
List of standard communities:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set community none
|
set community none
no set community none
Sets the community attribute of a distributed route to be empty.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set community delete
|
set community <list of communities> delete
no set community <list of communities> delete
Deletes matching communities.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
list of communities
|
List of standard communities:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map test_route_map permit 10) # set community 400:1 delete
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set community-list
|
set community-list <community-list-name>
no set community <list of communities>
Configures a named standard community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
<community-list-name>
|
Name of community list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10 )# set community internet 1:3 additive
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
A community-list must already exist before a node is configured to use it
set community-list additive
|
set community-list <community-list-name> additive
no set community <list of communities> additive
Adds to existing communities using the communities found in the community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
<community-list-name>
|
Name of community list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity additive
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set community-list delete
|
set community-list <community-list-name> delete
no set community-list
Deletes the matching community list permit entries from the route community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
community-list-name
|
Name of community list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity delete
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set ip next-hop
|
set ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6>
no set ip next-hop
Configures a route's entry next-hop parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map's entry next-hop setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4/ipv6
|
Route next-hop IP (e.g. 10.0.13.86)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set ip next-hop 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set local-preference
|
set local-preference <value>
no set local-preference
Configures a route's entry local-preference parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map's entry local-pref setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Route local-pref
Range: 1-2147483648
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set local-preference 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set metric
|
set metric <value>
no set metric
Configures a route’s entry metric parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry metric setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
Route metric
Range: 1-2147483647
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set metric 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set origin
|
set origin <egp | igp | incomplete>
no set origin
Configures a route’s entry origin parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry origin setting.
|
Syntax Description
|
egp
|
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to external.
|
igp
|
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to internal.
|
incomplete
|
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to incomplete.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set origin egp
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
set weight
|
set weight <number>
no set weight
Configures modifications to redistributed routes.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Value of the weight to set
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config route map
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.4.0000
|
Updated parameter range
|
Example
|
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set weight 7
|
Related Commands
|
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
|
Notes
show route-map
|
show route-map [<name>]
Displays route map configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show route-map mymap
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
IP Prefix-List
IP prefix-lists are used to match two components of IP packets or an IP route. Prefix-list is a list of entries that include an IP network address and a bit mask (Range: 1 to 32 and should match the input IP network address).
Configuring Prefix-List with Multiple Entries
To create a new prefix-list with a large number of entries (50K for IPv4 or 25K for IPv6), use "configuration text fetch" to fetch a predefined prefix-list configuration file and then apply it as a whole.
In order to edit an existing prefix-list, the maximum entries that can be updated every time is 1K at most. An update operation of more than 1K entries can be achieved by doing this multiple times.
Configuration fetch example where fetch “prefix-list-001”:
switch (config) # configuration text fetch ?
<download
URL>
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported. e.g.
scp:
//username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Apply:
switch (config) # configuration text file prefix-list-
001 apply verbose
All commands succeeded.
Transcript of all commands executed:
------------ Begin transcript ------------
Onyx-Demo (config) # ip prefix-list prefix-list-
001
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
1 permit
200.1.
1.0 eq
24
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
2 permit
1.1.
1.2 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
3 permit
1.1.
1.3 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
4 permit
1.1.
1.4 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
5 permit
1.1.
1.5 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
6 permit
1.1.
1.6 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
7 permit
1.1.
1.7 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
8 permit
1.1.
1.8 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # exit
------------ End transcript ------------
IP Prefix-List Commands
ip prefix-list
|
ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
no ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
no ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
Configures or updates the IPv4 or IPv6 prefix-list in context mode.
The no form of the command deletes the prefix-list or a prefix-list entry.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
String
|
seq <number>
|
Sequence number assigned to entry
Range: 0-4294967295
Default value: 10
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6
|
3.8.2100
|
Updated maximum sequence value. Reorganized the command into ip prefix-list command and sub-commands.
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
prefix-list list-name:
|
Related Commands
|
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
|
Notes
|
The maximum entries for IPv4 prefix-list is 50K and for IPv6 is 25K.
ip prefix-list bulk-mode
|
ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode
no ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode
Enables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list.
Disables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
String
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ip prefix-list commit
|
ip prefix-list <list-name> commit
If bulk-mode is enabled for the prefix list, then commit the whole prefix-list configuration and reset bulk mode (otherwise, nothing will happen).
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
String
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.9.1900
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name commit
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
permit
|
[seq <number>] <permit|deny> <ipv4_address|ipv6_address> <mask> [eq <length> | le <length> | ge <length> [le <length>]]
Configures IPv4 or IPv6 permit/deny clauses.
|
Syntax Description
|
permit | deny
|
Configures the prefixes to be used
|
ipv4_address
|
IPv4 address
|
Ipv6_address
|
IPv6 address
|
eq | ge | le <mask>
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
prefix-list list-name:
|
Related Commands
|
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
|
Notes
show ipv6 prefix-list
|
show ipv6 prefix-list [<name>]
Displays IPv6 prefix-lists.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
Displays a specific prefix-list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ipv6 prefix-list
|
Related Commands
|
Notes