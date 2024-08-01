NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
PTP Commands

protocol ptp

protocol ptp

Enables PTP on the switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4110

Example

 
switch (config) # protocol ptp
...
switch (config) #

Related Commands

Notes

ptp amt

ptp amt <clock-id>

no ptp amt <clock-id>

Adds an acceptable master table entry.

The no form of the command removes an acceptable master entry.

Syntax Description

clock-id

Clock ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp amt 00:11:22:FF:FE:33:44:55:66

Related Commands

show ptp amt

show ptp amt log

show ptp clock

Notes

ptp announce interval

ptp announce interval <interval>

Configures PTP announce interval.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: -3 to 1

Default: -2

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface port-channel

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added “interface vlan” configuration mode

3.6.8100

Added "interface port-channel" configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # ptp announce interval -2
...
switch (config 1/1) #

Related Commands

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

Notes

ptp announce timeout

ptp announce timeout <timeout>

Configures PTP announce timeout.

Syntax Description

timeout

Range: 2-10

Default: 3

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface port-channel

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added “interface vlan” configuration mode

3.6.8100

Added "interface port-channel" configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # ptp announce timeout 3
...
switch (config 1/1) #

Related Commands

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

Notes

ptp delay-req interval

ptp delay-req interval <interval>

Configures PTP delay-req interval.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: 0-5

Default: 0

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface port-channel

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added “interface vlan” configuration mode

3.8.8100

"interface port-channel" configuration mode

3.9.0600

Updated example and added note

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # ptp delay-req interval 0
...
switch (config 1/1) #

Related Commands

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

Notes

IEEE 1588 defines delay-request as an offset from Sync Interval (logSyncInt). A value of 0 therefore matches the defined logSyncInt value.

Example: logSyncInt = -3, delay-req = 0 implies delay-req message rate is -3

ptp domain

ptp domain <domain number>

Inserts the number of ptp domain.

Syntax Description

domain number

Range: 0-127

Default

127

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4110

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp domain
...
switch (config) #

Related Commands

show ptp clock

Notes

ptp enable

ptp enable

no ptp enable

Enables PTP per interface.

The no form of the command disables PTP per interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no ptp enable

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface vlan

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added “config interface vlan” configuration mode

3.6.8100

Added “config interface port-channel” configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable
...
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) #

Related Commands

show ptp

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

Notes

ptp enable forced-master

ptp enable forced-master

no ptp enable forced-master

Configures PTP interfaces to forced master state. The command allows dropping both announce and mgmt PTP messages from other PTP peers in the network.

The no form of the command removes PTP interfaces from forced master state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no ptp enable forced-master

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

config interface port-channel

History

3.6.8100

3.9.2300

Added note and modified command description.

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable forced-master

Related Commands

show ptp

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

Notes

In order to enable forced-master on the VLAN/LAG, it should be enabled on the VLAN/LAG members as well as on the VLAN/LAG itself.

ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

no ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

Configures PTP interfaces to forced master state. The command drops only announce PTP messages and allows passing mgmt PTP messages from other PTP peers in the network.

The no form of the command removes PTP interfaces from forced master state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

config interface port-channel

History

3.9.2300

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt

Related Commands

ptp enable forced-master

Notes

In order to enable forced-master allow-mgmt on the VLAN/LAG, it should be enabled on the VLAN/LAG members as well as on the VLAN/LAG itself.

ptp enable ipv6

ptp enable [forced-master] [ipv6 [mcast-scope link-local]]

no ptp enable [forced-master] [ipv6 [mcast-scope link-local]]

Configures PTP on the ethernet interface and enables the forced-master and support of IPv6 with a specified scope.

The no form of the command removes the support from the interface.

Syntax Description

mcast-scope link-local

Sets the IPv6 multicast scope to link-local.

Default

no ptp enable ipv6

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable ipv6 mcast-scope link-local

Related Commands

show ptp

Notes

When configuring PTP IPv6, the "global" multicast scope is the default.

ptp mean-path-delay

ptp mean-path-delay <value>

no ptp mean-path-delay <value>

Enables logging of the mean path delay value if it exceeds the specified threshold.

Disables logging of the mean path delay value if it exceeds the specified threshold.

Syntax Description

value

10-1000000000 (ns). Default 1000000000

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp mean-path-delay 10000000

Logging Examples

Example of ptp mean-path-delay 10:

Nov 11 16:18:04 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3083.530] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to 248a07.fffe.9e9adc

Nov 11 16:18:04 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3083.530] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 16:18:05 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3084.404] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705983752 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3084.904] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705990066 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.062] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 56 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.225] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 313 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.318] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.404] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705997158 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.904] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.966] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.192] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.215] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.240] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.244] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 246 (ns)

Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.404] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to UNCALIBRATED on SYNCHRONIZATION_FAULT

Nov 11 16:18:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3087.904] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.711] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 15 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.740] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 15 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.831] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.879] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.025] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.128] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 21 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.292] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.406] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.621] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)

Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.625] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)

Related Commands

show ptp clock

show ptp status

show log

Notes

If the mean path delay exceeds the threshold, the following ptp4l log message will appear: “Oct 11 19:04:41 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [242.721] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 65536 (ns)”

ptp message-format

ptp message-format {mixed | multicast}

Configures PTP delay request messages format.

Syntax Description

mixed

Sends unicast delay request packets

multicast

Sends multicast delay request packets

Default

mixed

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp message-format mixed

Related Commands

Notes

ptp monitor interval

ptp monitor interval <interval>

no ptp monitor interval

Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed. It is specified as a power of two in seconds.

The no form of the command sets monitor interval to its default value.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: 0 to 20, power of two in seconds. For example, when configuring the interval to 3, the time interval will be configured to 8 seconds (23= 8 seconds).

Default: 0 (2 0= 1 second)

Default

ptp monitor interval 0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval 1 
switch (config) # show ptp monitor 
PTP monitor logging                : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)     : 2 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds) : 1.0 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                     RMS        max       freq mean  freq   delay mean    delay 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:22.906     2          2          +33        2        109          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:20.906     4          7          +37        4        108          1 
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval 3
switch (config) # show ptp monitor 
PTP monitor logging                : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)     : 8 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds) : 1.0 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                     RMS        max     freq mean  freq   delay mean    delay 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:28.305     1          2        +23        3        104          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:20.306     3          7        +22        4        103          1

Related Commands

ptp monitor interval phc

ptp monitor logging enable

show ptp monitor

show ptp monitor phc

Notes

Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed both in the ‘show ptp monitor’ output and into the debug log from ptp4l process (if ‘ptp monitor logging enable’ is configured).

ptp monitor interval phc

ptp monitor interval phc <interval>

no ptp monitor interval phc

Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the PHC clock are printed. It is specified in seconds.

The no form of the command sets PHC monitor interval to its default value.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: 0.0 to 100000.0 seconds

Default: 1.0 second

Default

ptp monitor interval phc 1.0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval phc 10
switch (config) # show ptp monitor phc
PTP monitor logging                : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)     : 2 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds) : 10.0 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                     RMS      max       freq mean  freq   delay mean    delay 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:22.506     5        5           +33       3        111          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:12.506     8        8           +32       5        118          1 
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval phc 0.5 
switch (config) # show ptp monitor phc 
PTP monitor logging                : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)     : 1 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds) : 0.5 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                     RMS        max       freq mean  freq   delay mean    delay 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:22.906     4          4           +13       4       101          1 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:22.406     7          8           +22       2       113          0

Related Commands

ptp monitor interval

ptp monitor logging enable

show ptp monitor

show ptp monitor phc

Notes

Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed both in the ‘show ptp monitor phc’ output and into the debug log from phc2sys process (if ‘ptp monitor logging enable’ is configured).

ptp monitor logging enable

ptp monitor logging enable

no ptp monitor logging enable

Enables PTP monitor logging into ‘/var/log/debug’ file.

The no form of the command disables PTP monitor logging into ‘/var/log/debug’ file.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

By default, 1 ptp4l and phc2sys message with clock statistics is printed per 1 second.

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp monitor logging enable 
switch (config) # show log debug matching rms 
[ptp4l.INFO]: [4628.609] rms   11 max   34 freq    +37 +/- 13 delay   109 +/-   1 
[phc2sys.INFO]: [4628.974] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 379 max 1651 freq -16541 +/- 684 delay 1391+/-  96

Related Commands

ptp monitor interval

ptp monitor interval phc

show ptp monitor

show ptp monitor phc

Notes

PTP monitor logs include such parameters for ptp4l and phc2sys clock:

RMS: offset root mean square

Max: maximum absolute offset

Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation

Freq offset: frequency standard deviation

Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation

Path delay: standard path delay deviation

ptp offset-from-master

ptp offset-from-master <value> <value>

Enables logging of the offset from master value if it exceeds the specified threshold.

Syntax Description

values

[-1000000000; -10] [10; 1000000000]. Default [-100000; -10] [10; 100000]

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp offset-from-master -100 2345

Logging Example

 
Example of ptp offset-from-master -10 10:
Nov 11 16:09:54 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2593.020] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 16:09:54 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2593.269] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 16:10:03 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2601.897] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:03 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2602.022] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -14 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:03 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2602.272] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:03 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2602.397] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -13 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2613.526] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:21 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2620.279] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 12 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:21 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2620.529] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 12 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:28 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2627.656] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:29 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2627.907] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:10:52 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2650.790] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -13 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:01 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2660.419] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:13 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2672.548] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -13 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:17 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2676.674] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:21 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2680.676] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:24 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2683.552] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:28 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2687.553] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2692.930] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:44 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2703.059] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 12 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:44 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2703.309] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:50 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2709.561] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:55 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2713.937] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -13 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:55 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2714.062] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -15 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:55 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2714.312] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -14 (ns)
Nov 11 16:11:55 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2714.438] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -11 (ns)

Related Commands

show log

show ptp clock

show ptp status

Notes

If the mean path delay exceeds the threshold, the following ptp4l log message will appear: “Oct 11 19:04:41 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [242.721] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 36766720739 (ns)”

ptp priority

ptp priority{1 | 2} <priority>

Configures PTP primary priority.

Syntax Description

priority

Range: 0-255

Default

128

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4110

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp priority1 128
...
switch (config) #

Related Commands

show ptp clock

Notes

ptp sync interval

ptp sync interval <interval>

Configures PTP sync interval.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: -7 to -1

Default: -3

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface port-channel

config interface ethernet

config interface vlan

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added “interface vlan” configuration mode

3.6.8100

Added "interface port-channel" configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # ptp sync interval -3
...
switch (config 1/1) #

Related Commands

show ptp interface

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>

Notes

ptp tll

ptp ttl <ttl_value>

no ptp ttl

Sets the TTL value of the PTP messages.

The no form of the command sets the PTP UDP TTL value back to its default value of 1.

Syntax Description

ttl_value

1-255

Default

PTP TTL is 1 by default.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ptp ttl 10
switch (config) # show ptp
PTP mode : Boundary Clock
Message format : Mixed
Acceptable Master Table : Disabled
Domain : 127
TTL : 10

Related Commands

show ptp

Notes

clear ptp amt log

clear ptp amt log

Clears log of received clock IDs outside of acceptable master table.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ptp amt log

Related Commands

show ptp amt

show ptp amt log

Notes

clear ptp forced-master log

clear ptp forced-master log

Clears log of received clock IDs on forced master interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ptp forced-master log

Related Commands

show ptp forced-master

show ptp forced-master log

Notes

clear ptp interface counters

clear ptp interface [vlan <id>] [port-channel <id>] [ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]] counters

Clears PTP counters for specified VLAN member interface.

Syntax Description

id

VLAN or LAG ID

<slot>/<port>/<subport>

Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

3.8.2000

Added example

Example

 
switch (config 1/1) # clear ptp interface vlan 2 ethernet 1/1 counters

Related Commands

show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan> counters

Notes

clear ptp timeout counters

clear ptp timeout counters

Clears global PTP timeout counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) #     
clear    
    
 ptp timeout counters

Related Commands

show ptp timeout counters

Notes

clear ptp vrf counters

clear ptp vrf <vrf-name> counters

Clears the PTP VRF counters.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of PTP enabled VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ptp vrf cust1 counters

Related Commands

show ptp vrf counters

Notes

This command clears interface statistics on all PTP enabled interfaces in a specific PTP enabled VRF.

ptp vrf enable

ptp vrf <vrf-name> enable [forced-master]

no ptp vrf <vrf-name> enable [forced-master]

This command enables PTP in VRF.

Running the no form of this command disables PTP in a specified VRF.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Configure terminal

History

3.7.1000

Example

switch (config) # ptp vrf cust1 enable forced-master

Related Commands

show ptp

show ptp vrf

show ptp forced-master

show ptp vrf counters

clear ptp vrf counters

ptp vrf announce interval

ptp vrf announce timeout

ptp vrf delay-req interval

ptp vrf sync interval

Related Commands

PTP needs to be enabled on interfaces in VRF as well.

show ptp

show ptp

Displays PTP configuration and operation data.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.6.8100

Updated example

3.8.2000

Updated example

3.9.2000

Updated example, adding TTL field

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp
PTP mode                : Boundary Clock
Message format          : Mixed
Acceptable Master Table : Disabled
Domain                  : 127
TTL                     : 10
Clock identity          : 7c:fe:90:ff:fe:fa:23:88
GMC identity            : 7c:fe:90:ff:fe:fa:23:88
Number of master ports  : 0
Slave port interface    : N/A
 PTP enabled interfaces:
  --------------------------------------------------------------------
  Port        Po     VLAN    VRF    Transport  State   Forced Master
  --------------------------------------------------------------------
  Eth1/1      N/A    N/A    default   IPv4     SLAVE     no  
  Eth1/2      N/A    N/A    default   IPv6     MASTER    no

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp monitor

show ptp monitor

Displays last 100 entries of the PTP clock monitor data from ptp4l process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

By default, 1 entry with clock monitor data is printed per 1 second.

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp monitor 
PTP monitor logging               : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)    : 1 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds): 1.0 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                      RMS     max    freq mean  freq    delay mean  delay 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:20.906     3        4       +31        4        110          1 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:19.906     4        8       +29        5        111          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:18.906     3        6       +33        4        109          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:17.905     4        7       +32        4        109          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:16.905     3        4       +36        4        109          0

Related Commands

ptp monitor logging enable

ptp monitor interval

ptp monitor interval phc

show ptp monitor phc

Notes

PTP monitor logs include such clock parameters from ptp4l process:

RMS: offset root mean square

Max: maximum absolute offset

Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation

Freq offset: frequency standard deviation

Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation

Path delay: standard path delay deviation

show ptp monitor phc

show ptp monitor phc

Displays last 100 entries of the PTP clock monitor data from phc2sys process.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

By default, 1 entry with clock monitor data is printed per 1 second.

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp monitor phc
PTP monitor logging               : disabled 
PTP monitor interval (seconds)    : 1 
PTP monitor PHC interval (seconds): 1.0 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Interface     Time                      RMS     max    freq mean  freq    delay mean  delay 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:09.906     2        2        +33       2       109          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:08.906     4        7        +37       4       108          1 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:07.906     3        4        +21       4       110          1 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:06.905     3        7        +32       4       109          0 
Eth1/13     2022/03/02 18:37:05.905     3        4        +36       4       109          0

Related Commands

ptp monitor logging enable

ptp monitor interval

ptp monitor interval phc

show ptp monitor

Notes

PTP monitor logs include such clock parameters from phc2sys process:

RMS: offset root mean square

Max: maximum absolute offset

Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation

Freq offset: frequency standard deviation

Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation

Path delay: standard path delay deviation

show ptp timeout counters

show ptp timeout counters

Displays global PTP timeout counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.10.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp timeout counters 
Rx: 
  0           announce timeout count 
  0           sync timeout count   
Tx: 
  0           send announce failed count 
  0           send sync failed count 
  0           send follow up failed count 
  0           send delay response failed count 
  0           send delay request failed count

Related Commands

clear ptp timeout counters

Notes

  • RX timeout counters are increased when we fail to receive announce or sync PTP message in the configured interval.

  • TX timeout (send failed) counters are increased when we fail to send specific PTP message.

show ptp vrf

show ptp vrf <vrf_name>

Displays interfaces in VRF PTP related data.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of PTP enabled VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.1000

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp vrf 
Interface name:                   Eth1/1
Channel group ID:                 N/A
VRF:                              cust1
IP Address:                       1.1.1.1
Port Clock identity:              E4:1D:2D:FF:FE:44:65:C8
PTP Port number:                  1
PTP operational state:            UP
PTP interface state:              MASTER
Forced Master:                    no
Delay request interval(log mean): 0
Announce receipt time out:        3
Announce interval(log mean):      -2
Sync interval(log mean):          -3
Delay Mechanism:                  End to End
Transport protocol:               UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:          N/A
Interface name:                   Eth1/2
Channel group ID:                 N/A
VRF:                              default
IP Address:                       2.2.2.2
Port Clock identity:              E4:1D:2D:FF:FE:44:65:C8
PTP Port number:                  1
PTP interface state:              SLAVE
PTP operational state:            UP
Forced Master:                    no
Delay request interval(log mean): 0
Announce receipt time out:        3
Announce interval(log mean):      -2
Sync interval(log mean):          -3
Delay Mechanism:                  End to End
Transport protocol:               UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:          N/A
Interface name:                   Eth1/1
Channel group ID:                 N/A
VRF:                              cust1
IP Address:                       1.1.1.1
Port Clock identity               E4:1D:2D:FF:FE:44:65:C8
PTP Port number:                  1
PTP interface state:              MASTER
Forced Master:                    no
Delay request interval(log mean): 0
Announce receipt time out:        3
Announce interval(log mean):      -2
Sync interval(log mean):          -3
Delay Mechanism:                  End to End
Transport protocol:               UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:          N/A

Related Commands

Notes

Displays ptp state of all PTP-enabled interfaces in all PTP-enabled VRFs.

show ptp vrf counters

show ptp vrf <vrf-name> counters

Displays port statistics on interfaces in VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of PTP enabled VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp vrf cust1 counters
VRF: cust1 
Eth1/1
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
TX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
0         Forwarded Management message count
Eth1/2
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
TX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
0         Forwarded Management message count

Related Commands

Notes

Display ptp counters of all PTP enabled interfaces in specific PTP enabled VRF.

show ptp amt

show ptp amt

Displays acceptable master table.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp amt
Clock Identities:
00:11:22:ff:fe:44:55:66
66:55:44:ff:fe:22:11:00

Related Commands

show ptp amt log

clear ptp amt log

Notes

show ptp interface port-channel

show ptp interface port-channel <po-id>

Displays LAG member interfaces PTP related data.

Syntax Description

po-id

LAG ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.1000

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface port-channel 3
Interface name:                         Eth1/10
Channel group ID:                       3
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             1111:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/64
Port Clock identity:                    ec:0D:9a:ff:fe:60:37:c8
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    MASTER
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -5
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv6
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                Global (0xE)

Interface name:                         Eth1/11 (Po 3)
Channel group ID:                       3
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             1111:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/64
Port Clock identity:                    ec:0D:9a:ff:fe:60:37:c8
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    MASTER
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -5
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv6
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                Global (0xE)

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface port-channel counters

show ptp interface port-channel <po-id> counters

Displays port statistics on LAG member interfaces.

Syntax Description

po-id

LAG ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface port-channel 3 counters
Eth1/10
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
TX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
1         Management message count
0         Forwarded Management message count
Eth1/11 (Po 3)
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
TX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
2         Management message count
0         Forwarded Management message count

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp amt log

show ptp amt log

Displays received GMC clock IDs outside of acceptable master table.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp amt log
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clock Identity            Interface   VLAN   IP Address     Last Occurrence
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
04:1D:2D:FF:FE:A5:F3:94   Eth1/2      N/A    192.168.66.7   2018/07/17 19:44:09
03:1D:2D:FF:FE:A5:F3:94   Eth1/2      N/A    192.168.66.7   2018/07/17 19:44:09

Related Commands

show ptp amt

clear ptp amt log

Notes

show ptp clock

show ptp clock

Displays configuration and operation data of PTP clock.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4110

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp clock
Domain:                  127
Number of PTP ports:     1
Priority1:               128
Priority2:               128
Clock identity:          e41d2d.fffe.46f801
Offset From Master (ns): 65535
Mean path delay (ns):    13303808
Clock Quality
Class:                 248
Accuracy:              254
Offset (log variance): 65535
Steps Removed from GMC:  1
Local clock time:        13:59:27 Etc/UTC 2017/05/23
...

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp clock parent

show ptp clock parent

Displays configuration and operation data of parent PTP clock.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4110

3.8.2100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp clock parent
Parent Clock                               
Parent Clock identity:   ec:46:70:ff:fe:0c:e4:82
Parent Port number:      1                
                                           
GMC                                        
GMC Identity:            ec:46:70:ff:fe:0c:e4:82
                                           
GMC Clock Quality                          
  Priority1:             128               
  Priority2:             128               
  Class:                 6              
  Accuracy:              33              
  Offset (log variance): 13563
Time Traceable     : 1 (True)
Frequency Traceable: 1 (True)
PTP Timescale      : 1 (True)
Time Source        : 0x20 (GPS)

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp forced-master

show ptp forced-master

Displays forced master PTP interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

onfiguration ode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp forced-master
----------------------------------------------
Port           Po        VLAN      VRF
----------------------------------------------
Eth1/10        3         N/A       default
Eth1/11        3         N/A       default

Related Commands

show ptp

Notes

show ptp

show ptp <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]

Displays PTP configuration and operation data per Ethernet port.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>/<subport>

Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8100

Updated example

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp  1/1
Interface name:                         Eth1/1
Channel group ID:                       N/A
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             1111:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/64
Port Clock identity:                    ec:0D:9a:ff:fe:60:37:c8
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    MASTER
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv6
IPv6 Multicast Scope ID:                Global (0xE)

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp clock foreign-masters

show ptp clock foreign-masters

Displays all PTP foreign masters per each PTP port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2100

Example

 
show ptp clock foreign-masters
--------------------------------------------------------------
Interface  Clock-ID                P1  P2  CC CA OSLV  SR  GM 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/15    ec:46:70:ff:fe:0c:e4:82 128 128 6  33 13563  0  Y 
Eth1/13    00:80:ea:ff:fe:d0:25:aa 128 1   6  33 20061  0  N

Related Commands

show ptp

show log

Notes

show ptp interface ethernet counters

show ptp interface ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] counters

Displays PTP counters per Ethernet port.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>/<subport>

Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4110

3.6.8008

Added VLAN parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface ethernet 1/5 counters
Eth1/5 
RX 
108       Sync message count 
0         Delay request message count 
0         PDelay request message count 
0         PDelay response message count 
108       Follow Up message count 
17        Delay response message count 
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
54        Announce message count 
0         Signaling message count 
0         Management message count 
TX 
74188     Sync message count 
17        Delay request message count 
0         PDelay request message count 
0         PDelay response message count 
74188     Follow Up message count 
0         Delay response message count 
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
37117     Announce message count 
0         Signaling message count 
57        Management message count 
...

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface

show ptp interface

Displays PTP configuration and operation data for all PTP-enabled interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface
Interface name:                         Eth1/4
Channel group ID:                       N/A
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             4.4.4.4/24
Port Clock identity:                    7c:fe:90:ff:fe:fa:22:08
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    MASTER
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                N/A
Interface name:                         Eth1/12 (VLAN 12)
Channel group ID:                       12
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             12.8.8.8/24
Port Clock identity:                    7c:fe:90:ff:fe:fa:22:08
PTP Port number:                        2
PTP interface state:                    SLAVE
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                N/A

Related Commands

show ptp interface ethernet

show ptp interface vlan

Notes

show ptp interface ethernet

show ptp interface ethernet <id>

Displays PTP configuration and operation data for the ethernet interface.

Syntax Description

id

Ethernet ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface ethernet 1/12
Interface name:                         Eth1/12 (VLAN 12)
Channel group ID:                       12
VRF:                                    default
IP Address:                             12.8.8.8/24
Port Clock identity:                    7c:fe:90:ff:fe:fa:22:08
PTP Port number:                        2
PTP interface state:                    SLAVE
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                N/A

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface vlan

show ptp interface vlan <vid>

Displays PTP configuration and operation data per VLAN.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

3.6.8100

Updated example

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1
Interface name:                         Eth1/15/1 (VLAN 1)
Port Clock identity:                    7cfe90.fffe.fa2388
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    SLAVE
PTP operational state:                  UP
Forced Master:                          no
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv6
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                Global (0xE)

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface vlan ethernet

show ptp interface vlan <vid> ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]

Displays PTP configuration and operation data for specified VLAN member interface for a specified Ethernet port.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

<slot>/<port>/<subport>

Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1 ethernet 1/15/1
Interface name:                         Eth1/15/1 (VLAN 1)
Port Clock identity:                    7cfe90.fffe.fa2388
PTP Port number:                        1
PTP interface state:                    FAULTY
PTP operational state:                  UP
Delay request interval(log mean):       0
Announce receipt time out:              3
Announce interval(log mean):            -2
Sync interval(log mean):                -3
Delay Mechanism:                        End to End
Transport protocol:                     UDP IPv4
IPv6 Multicast scope ID:                N/A

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface vlan counters

show ptp interface vlan <vid> counters

Displays PTP counters per VLAN.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

3.8.2000

Added example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 3 counters
Eth1/3 (VLAN 3)
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
0         Management message count
TX
19851     Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
19851     Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
9928      Announce message count
0         Signalling message count
2         Management message count
0         Forwarded Management message count

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp interface vlan ethernet counters

show ptp interface vlan <vid> ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] counters

Displays PTP counters per VLAN for a specified Ethernet port.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

<slot>/<port>/<subport>

Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1 ethernet 1/15/1 counters
Eth1/15/1 (VLAN 1)
RX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signaling message count
0         Management message count
TX
0         Sync message count
0         Delay request message count
0         PDelay request message count
0         PDelay response message count
0         Follow Up message count
0         Delay response message count
0         PDelay response follow Up message count
0         Announce message count
0         Signaling message count
0         Management message count

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp time-property

show ptp time-property

Displays PTP time-property parameters (time source, current utc offset etc).

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp time-property 
Current UTC Offset valid: 1 (True)
Current UTC Offset      : 37
Leap59                  : 0 (False)
Leap61                  : 0 (False)
Time Traceable          : 1 (True)
Frequency Traceable     : 1 (True)
PTP Timescale           : 1 (True)
Time Source             : 0x20 (GPS)

Related Commands

Notes

show ptp status

show ptp status

Displays the last 100 entries for Offset from Master and Mean Path Delay values.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

3.8.2100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ptp status
PTP mode                          : Boundary Clock
PTP Offset Threshold (ns)         : -100000, 100000
PTP Mean Path Delay Threshold (ns): 1000000000 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface   Time                        Offset from Master (ns)  Mean Path Delay (ns)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.774    -21                       424               
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.649    -28                       424                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.524     18                       424                 
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.399      6                       424                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.274     28                       423                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.149    -16                       424                 
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:32:00.025     -7                       425                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.899     17                       425                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.775      9                       422                 
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.650     -3                       420                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.525    -16                       425                
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.400    -23                       422                 
Eth1/15     2019/11/13 16:31:59.275     17                       422

Related Commands

Notes

PTP Debuggability Logging Examples

Change of the State of Particular PTP Port

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: link down

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to FAULTY on FAULT_DETECTED (FT_UNSPECIFIED)

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 7870

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.455] port 1: link up

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.456] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -2, Received -2

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.419] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.044] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635155 (ns)

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.169] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635353 (ns)

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.294] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Change of Grandmaster Clock

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: link down

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to FAULTY on FAULT_DETECTED (FT_UNSPECIFIED)

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 7870

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.455] port 1: link up

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.456] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -2, Received -2

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.419] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.044] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635155 (ns)

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.169] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635353 (ns)

Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.294] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Announce Interval Mismatch Notification

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.220] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 8918

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -1, Received -3

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 15:41:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.909] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Nov 11 15:42:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [953.018] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -1, Received -1

Sync Interval Mismatch Notification

Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2332.929] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2332.929] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2333.053] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -2

Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2333.303] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE

Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2373.317] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -1

Nov 11 16:06:15 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2373.817] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED

Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES

Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master

Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] assuming the grand master role

Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848

Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.978] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3

Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.979] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.979] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8

