NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
QoS Commands

QoS Classification

vlan default priority

vlan default priority [<priority>]

no vlan default priority [<priority>]

Configures default PCP for packets arrived without VLAN tag.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

priority

Range: 0-7

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default priority 0

Related Commands

Notes


vlan default dei

vlan default dei [<dei>]

no vlan default dei [<dei>]

Configures default DEI for packets arrived without VLAN tag.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default dei 0

Related Commands

Notes


qos trust

qos trust [port | L2 | L3 | both]

no qos trust

Configures QoS trust mode for the interface.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

L2

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.8.1000

Updated notes

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos trust L3

Related Commands

Notes

Please see the table presenting packet classification rules for more information

qos default switch-priority

qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]

no qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]

Configures default switch-priority for the interface when “port” trust mode is active, or for non-IP and untagged packets in other trust modes.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

switch-priority

Range: 0-7

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.7.0000

Edited command definition

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos default switch-priority 0

Related Commands

qos trust

Notes


qos map pcp dei

qos map pcp <0-7> dei <0-1> to switch-priority <0-7>

Configures interface PCP, DEI to switch-priority mapping for IP/MPLS and non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “L2” trust mode and for non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “both” trust mode.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

PCP to switch-priority mapping:

0 → 0

1 → 1

2 → 2

3 → 3

4 → 4

5 → 5

6 → 6

7 → 7

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map pcp 5 dei 1 to switch-priority 7

Related Commands

qos trust

Notes


qos map dscp

qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]

no qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]

Configures interface DSCP to switch-priority mapping in “L3” or “both” trust mode.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

switch-priority

Range: 0-7

dscp

Range: 0-63

Default

DSCP to switch-priority mapping:

0-7 → 0

8-15 → 1

16-23 → 2

24-31 → 3

32-39 → 4

40-47 → 5

48-55 → 6

56-63 → 7

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map dscp 45

Related Commands

qos trust

Notes


show interfaces ethernet counters pfc prio

show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pfc prio <priority>

Displays priority flow control counters for the specified interface and priority.

Syntax Description

slot/port

Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port

priority

Valid priority values: 0-7 or all

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pfc prio 1
Eth1/1:
  PFC 1:
   Rx:
      0                     pause packets
      0                     pause duration 
    Tx:
      0                     pause packets
      0                     pause duration
Eth1/2:
  PFC 1:
   Rx:
      0                     pause packets
      0                     pause duration 
    Tx:
      0                     pause packets
      0                     pause duration

Related Commands

Notes

From version 3.9.1000 and up, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

show qos

show qos

Displays QoS information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show qos
Eth1/1:
  Trust mode             : L2
  Default switch-priority: 0
  Default PCP            : 0
  Default DEI            : 0
  PCP,DEI rewrite        : disabled
  IP PCP;DEI rewrite     : enable
  DSCP rewrite           : disabled
  PCP(DEI); DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    PCP(DEI)              DSCP                       switch-priority 
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    0(0) 0(1)             0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7            0 
    1(0) 1(1)             8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15      1 
    2(0) 2(1)             16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23    2 
    3(0) 3(1)             24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31    3 
    4(0) 4(1)             32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39    4 
    5(0) 5(1)             40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47    5 
    6(0) 6(1)             48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55    6 
    7(0) 7(1)             56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63    7
  PCP(DEI); DSCP rewrite mapping (switch-priority to PCP(DEI); DSCP; traffic-class):
    Egress Interface: Eth1/1
    -----------------------------------------
    switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC 
    -----------------------------------------
    0                 0(0)       0        0 
    1                 1(0)       8        1 
    2                 2(0)       16       2 
    3                 3(0)       24       3 
    4                 4(0)       32       4 
    5                 5(0)       40       5 
    6                 6(0)       48       6 
    7                 7(0)       56       7
...

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface ethernet

show qos interface ethernet <port-id>

Display QoS information for Ethernet interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
  Trust mode             : L2
  Default switch-priority: 0
  Default PCP            : 0
  Default DEI            : 0
  PCP,DEI rewrite        : disabled
  IP PCP;DEI rewrite     : enable
  DSCP rewrite           : disabled
  PCP(DEI); DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    PCP(DEI)              DSCP                       switch-priority  
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    0(0) 0(1)             0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7            0 
    1(0) 1(1)             8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15      1 
    2(0) 2(1)             16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23    2 
    3(0) 3(1)             24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31    3 
    4(0) 4(1)             32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39    4 
    5(0) 5(1)             40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47    5 
    6(0) 6(1)             48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55    6 
    7(0) 7(1)             56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63    7 
  PCP(DEI); DSCP rewrite mapping (switch-priority to PCP(DEI); DSCP; traffic-class):
    Egress Interface: Eth1/1
    -----------------------------------------
    switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC 
    -----------------------------------------
    0                 0(0)       0        0  
    1                 1(0)       8        1  
    2                 2(0)       16       2  
    3                 3(0)       24       3  
    4                 4(0)       32       4  
    5                 5(0)       40       5  
    6                 6(0)       48       6  
    7                 7(0)       56       7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface mlag-port-channel

show qos interface mlag-port-channel <port-id>

Display QoS information for MPO.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.6.6000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface mlag-port-channel 1
Mpo1
 Trust mode: L2
 Default switch-priority: 0
 Default PCP: 0
 Default DEI: 0
 PCP,DEI rewrite: disabled
 IP PCP;DEI rewrite: enable
 DSCP rewrite: disabled
 PCP(DEI); DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
-------------------------------------------------------------------
 PCP(DEI)              DSCP                       switch-priority
-------------------------------------------------------------------
 0(0) 0(1)             0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7            0
 1(0) 1(1)             8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15      1
 2(0) 2(1)             16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23    2
 3(0) 3(1)             24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31    3
 4(0) 4(1)             32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39    4
 5(0) 5(1)             40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47    5
 6(0) 6(1)             48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55    6
 7(0) 7(1)             56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63    7
 PCP(DEI); DSCP rewrite mapping (switch-priority to PCP(DEI); DSCP; traffic-class):
 Egress Interface: Mpo1
------------------------------------------
 switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC
------------------------------------------
 0                 0(0)       0        0
 1                 1(0)       8        1
 2                 2(0)       16       2
 3                 3(0)       24       3
 4                 4(0)       32       4
 5                 5(0)       40       5
 6                 6(0)       48       6
 7                 7(0)       56       7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface port-channel

show qos interface port-channel <port-id>

Display QoS information for port-channel interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface port-channel 1
Po1:
  Trust mode             : L2
  Default switch-priority: 0
  Default PCP            : 0
  Default DEI            : 0
  PCP,DEI rewrite        : disabled
  IP PCP;DEI rewrite     : enable
  DSCP rewrite           : disabled
  PCP(DEI); DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    PCP(DEI)              DSCP                       switch-priority  
    ------------------------------------------------------------------
    0(0) 0(1)             0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7            0 
    1(0) 1(1)             8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15      1 
    2(0) 2(1)             16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23    2 
    3(0) 3(1)             24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31    3 
    4(0) 4(1)             32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39    4 
    5(0) 5(1)             40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47    5 
    6(0) 6(1)             48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55    6 
    7(0) 7(1)             56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63    7 
  PCP(DEI); DSCP rewrite mapping (switch-priority to PCP(DEI); DSCP; traffic-class):
    Egress Interface: Po1
    -----------------------------------------
    switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC 
    -----------------------------------------
    0                 0(0)       0        0  
    1                 1(0)       8        1  
    2                 2(0)       16       2  
    3                 3(0)       24       3  
    4                 4(0)       32       4  
    5                 5(0)       40       5  
    6                 6(0)       48       6  
    7                 7(0)       56       7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface l2-mapping

show qos interface <type> <port-id> l2-mapping

Displays the PCP, DEI to switch priority table.

Syntax Description

type

Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l2-mapping
PCP,DEI to switch-priority mapping:
----------------------------------------
PCP(DEI)               switch-priority
----------------------------------------
0(0) 0(1)              0
1(0) 1(1)              1
2(0) 2(1)              2
3(0) 3(1)              3
4(0) 4(1)              4
5(0) 5(1)              5
6(0) 6(1)              6
7(0) 7(1)              7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface l3-mapping

show qos interface <type> <port-id> l3-mapping

Displays the DSCP to switch priority table.

Syntax Description

type

Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l3-mapping
IP PCP,DEI rewrite: enabled
DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
--------------------------------------------
DSCP                       switch-priority
--------------------------------------------
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7            0
8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15      1
16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23    2
24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31    3
32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39    4
40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47    5
48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55    6
56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63    7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface rewrite-mapping

show qos interface <type> <port-id> rewrite-mapping

Displays the rewrite mapping of switch priority to PCP, DEI and DSCP table.

Syntax Description

type

Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1 rewrite-mapping
PCP,DEI rewrite   : disabled
IP PCP,DEI rewrite: enable
DSCP rewrite      : disabled
Rewrite mapping (switch-priority to PCP,DEI,DSCP):
  Egress Interface: Eth1/1
  -----------------------------------------
  switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC
  -----------------------------------------
  0                 0(0)       0        0 
  1                 1(0)       8        1  
  2                 2(0)       16       2 
  3                 3(0)       24       3 
  4                 4(0)       32       4 
  5                 5(0)       40       5 
  6                 6(0)       48       6 
  7                 7(0)       56       7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos interface tc-mapping

show qos interface <type> <port-id> tc-mapping

Displays mapping from switch priority to traffic class.

Syntax Description

type

Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 tc-mapping
 Switch Priority to TC mapping:
-----------------------
 Switch Priority   TC
-----------------------
 0                 0
 1                 1
 2                 2
 3                 3
 4                 4
 5                 5
 6                 6
 7                 7

Related Commands

Notes


show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface

show qos mapping ingress interface <type> <port-id> egress interface <type> <port-id>

Displays end to end mapping configuration: ingress to egress.

Syntax Description

type

Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos mapping ingress interface ethernet 1/8 egress interface ethernet 1/9
Ingress Interface Eth1/8:
  Trust mode             : L2
  Default Switch Priority: 0
  Rewrite PCP,DEI        : disabled
  Rewrite DSCP           : disabled
  Global Rewrite mode    : enable
PCP,DEI and DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
  --------------------------------------------------------------
  PCP,DEI             DSCP                      switch-priority
  --------------------------------------------------------------
  0(0) 0(1)           0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7           0
  1(0) 1(1)           8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15     1
  2(0) 2(1)           16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23   2
  3(0) 3(1)           24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31   3
  4(0) 4(1)           32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39   4
  5(0) 5(1)           40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47   5
  6(0) 6(1)           48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55   6
  7(0) 7(1)           56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63   7
Egress Interface: Eth1/9
-----------------------------------------
switch-priority   PCP(DEI)   DSCP     TC
-----------------------------------------
0                 0(0)       0        0
1                 1(0)       8        1
2                 2(0)       16       2
3                 3(0)       24       3
4                 4(0)       32       4
5                 5(0)       40       5
6                 6(0)       48       6
7                 7(0)       56       7
r-qa-sw-eth-84 [standalone: master] (config) #

Related Commands

Notes


QoS Rewrite

qos rewrite pcp

qos rewrite pcp

Enables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.

The no form of the command disables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite pcp

Related Commands

Notes


qos rewrite dscp

qos rewrite dscp

Enables DSCP rewrite on the interface.

The no form of the command disables DSCP rewrite on the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite dscp

Related Commands

Notes


qos rewrite map switch-priority pcp dei

qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>

no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>

Configures switch-priority to PCP,DEI mapping on the interface.

The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.

Syntax Description

switch-priority

Range: 0-7

pcp

Range: 0-7

dei

Value: 0

Default

Switch priority to PCP,DEI mapping:

0 → 0,0

1 → 1,0

2 → 2,0

3 → 3,0

4 → 4,0

5 → 5,0

6 → 6,0

7 → 7,0

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority (0-7) pcp 7 dei 0

switch (config interface ethernet 1/14) # no qos rewrite map switch-priority 7 pcp

Related Commands

Notes


qos rewrite map switch-priority dscp

qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>

no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>

Configures switch-priority to DSCP mapping on the interface.

The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Switch priority to DSCP mapping:

0 → 0

1 → 8

2 → 16

3 → 24

4 → 32

5 → 40

6 → 48

7 → 54

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority 5 dscp 40

Related Commands

Notes


qos ip rewrite pcp

qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]

no qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]

Enables or preserves the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface.

The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.

Syntax Description

disable

No rewrite occurs

enable

PCP,DEI are rewritten based on the mapping configured on the egress port

preserve

Ingress interface configuration determines action

Default

Enable

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # qos ip rewrite pcp enable

Related Commands

Notes


show qos ip rewrite

show qos ip rewrite

Displays configuration of the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

Example

 
switch (config)# show qos ip rewrite
IP rewrite PCP: enable

Related Commands

qos ip rewrite pcp

Notes


Queuing and Scheduling (ETS)

bind switch-priority

bind switch-priority [<priority_1> [<priority_2] .. <priority_n>]]

no bind switch-priority [<priority>]

Configures binding of switch-priority to traffic class.

The no form of the command:

  • When run in the interface configuration mode: Resets to default the binding of all switch-priorities from all traffic classes

  • When run in the interface’s traffic class: Negates the binding of a specific switch-priority from a specific traffic class

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Switch priority to traffic class mapping:

0 → 0

1 → 1

2 → 2

3 → 3

4 → 4

5 → 5

6 → 6

7 → 7

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface ethernet traffic-class

config interface port-channel

config interface port-channel traffic-class

config interface mlag-port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config 1/1 interface ethernet traffic-class 0) # bind switch-priority 1

Related Commands

Notes

Context is egress interface traffic class

bandwidth guaranteed

bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]

no bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]

Configures the minimum bandwidth for outbound traffic.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

rate

Rate in GbE

Range: 0 - max speed supported

Default

0

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet traffic-class

config interface port-channel traffic-class

config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 0) # bandwidth guaranteed 0.4G

Related Commands

Notes

  • Context is egress interface traffic class

  • Bandwidth guaranteed rate determines the bandwidth guaranteed by the switch for outbound traffic assigned to this traffic class on this interface

  • Bandwidth is in granularity of 0.2G

bandwidth shape

bandwidth shape [<shape>]

no bandwidth shape [<shape>]

Configures the bandwidth shaper for outbound traffic.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

shape

Rate in GbE

Range: 0 - max speed supported (in increments of 0.2)

Default

Maximum port rate

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet traffic-class

config interface port-channel traffic-class

config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class

History

3.6.1002

3.9.2000

Updated notes

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 7) # bandwidth shape 0.4G

Related Commands

Notes

  • Context is egress interface traffic class and/or port

  • Bandwidth shape rate determines the bandwidth of the shaper for outbound traffic assigned to this traffic class on this interface

  • Bandwidth is in granularity of 0.2G

  • Configuring shaping of a LAG group means configuring the same shaper value for each physical port in the LAG

  • Shaping on a LAG is limited to the LAG member bandwidth

show dcb ets

show dcb ets [interface {ethernet | mlag-port-channel | port-channel} <if-id>]

Displays ETS information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show dcb ets interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Interface Bandwidth Shape [Mbps]: N/A
Multicast unaware mapping: disabled
Flags:
   S.Mode: Scheduling Mode [Strict/WRR]
   D: - 
   W: Weight
   Bw.Sh: Bandwidth Shaper
   Bw.Gr: Bandwidth Guaranteed
   
ETS per TC:
---------------------------------------------------------------
TC   S.Mode      W      W(%)     BW Sh.(Mbps)    BW Gr.(Mbps)
---------------------------------------------------------------
0    WRR         12     12       N/A             0
1    WRR         13     13       N/A             0
2    WRR         12     12       N/A             0
3    WRR         13     13       N/A             0
4    WRR         12     12       N/A             0
5    WRR         13     13       N/A             0
6    WRR         12     12       N/A             0
7    WRR         13     13       N/A             0

Related Commands

Notes


RED & ECN

traffic-class congestion-control

traffic-class <tc> congestion-control [red | ecn | both] [minimum- absolute <min> maximum-absolute <max> | minimum-relative <min> maximum-relative <max>]

no traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

Enables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.

The no form of the command disables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.

Syntax Description

tc

Traffic class.

Range: 0-7

red

Enables random early detection for traffic class queue.

ecn

Enables explicit congestion notification for traffic class queue.

both

Enables both RED and ECN marking for traffic class queue.

minimum-absolute

Set minimum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.

maximum-absolute

Set maximum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.

minimum-relative

Set minimum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.

maximum-relative

Set maximum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.5.1000

3.9.1300

Added example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# traffic-class 0 congestion-control both minimum-relative 50 maximum-relative 80
2100:
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/4 traffic-class 3 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute 12 maximum-absolute ?
12 - 12111 KBs value
3700:
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 30703 KBs value
2700:
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 3 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 10863 KBs value
2410:
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 1 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 8991

4600: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ? 
3 - 54063  KBs value
4700: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ? 
3 - 55631 KBs value

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces ethernet congestion-control

show interfaces ethernet congestion-control

Displays specific interface congestion control information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.1000

Example

 
switch (config)# show interface ethernet 1/1 congestion-control
Interface ethernet: 1/1
ECN marked packets: 0
TC-0
        Mode: ECN
        Threshold mode: absolute
        Minimum threshold: 0 KB
        Maximum threshold: 200 KB
        RED dropped packets: 0
TC-1
        Mode: RED
        Threshold mode: relative
        Minimum threshold: 0%
        Maximum threshold: 100%
        RED dropped packets: 0
TC-2
        Mode: none
TC-3
        Mode: none
TC-4
        Mode: ECN
        Threshold mode: relative
        Minimum threshold: 25%
        Maximum threshold: 80%
        RED dropped packets: 0
TC-5
        Mode: none
TC-6
        Mode: both
        Threshold mode: absolute
        Minimum threshold: 100 KB
        Maximum threshold: 200 KB
        RED dropped packets: 0		
TC-7
        Mode: none

Related Commands

Notes


