Replace CRC with Timestamp

The feature gives a possibility to configure the following functionality:

Disabling checking of the CRC on the ingress port

Disabling recalculation of the CRC on the egress port

Disabling replacement of the FCS (Frame Check Sequence) field in the packet with a timestamp globally

CRC checking operation is enabled by default and is performed for incoming packets. Disabling CRC checking is required in cases when we want the packet which has timestamp instead of FCS field to traverse the switch through the ingress port. Otherwise (when CRC checking is enabled), it will be dropped as the packet that has bad CRC value.

CRC recalculation operation is done on the outgoing packets by default. Disabling CRC recalculation is required in cases when we want the packet to pass through the egress port and preserve the timestamp in the FCS field. Otherwise (when CRC recalculation is enabled), the packet’s FCS field will be overwritten by actual CRC value during the recalculation process.

A timestamp that is placed into FCS field in the packet can be obtained from the following time sources according to priority:

NTP (if running)

Local clock

The timestamp identifies a time when the packet is entered into the system. It is presented in UTC format and overwrites 26 bits of the FCS field as follows:

24 bits in nanoseconds [29:6]

2 bits in seconds [31:30]

Replacing the FCS field with a timestamp is enabled globally in NVIDIA Onyx by default. Despite this, packets will still leave the switch without the timestamp – it will be overwritten on the egress port during recalculation process (unless the CRC recalculation is disabled by the user).