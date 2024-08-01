NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Resource Scale

Resource Scale

NVIDIA Onyx allows dynamic allocation of internal resources so that different internal subsystems could use as much resources as are available until resource exhaustion is reached.

Internal subsystems (e.g., ACL, OF, IP router) may use internal resources according to configured allocation policy mode which, in the case of Spectrum-based switch systems is loose. Loose mode is a configuration that supports flexible user experience while providing protection to assure some protection against flooding of ARP.

Note

Transition between modes saves configuration and reloads the system.

The following table presents the number of resources available for a NVIDIA Spectrum™ Spectrum ™ - based node in loose mode.

Resource Scale Commands

show system resource table

show system resource table [<table-id>]

Displays all system resource in-use value.

Syntax Description

table-id

Displays information for a specific in-use resource table

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.5.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # show system resource table
--------------------------------------
Table-Id                       In-Use
--------------------------------------
acl                            0
ipv4-uc                        1
ipv4-mc                        0
ipv4-neigh                     0
ipv6-uc                        0
ipv6-mc                        0
ipv6-neigh                     0
System mode: loose
Total configured entries: 1

Related Commands

Notes


© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2024
content here