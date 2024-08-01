On This Page
RoCE Commands
roce [< lossy | semi-lossless | lossless >]
[no] roce
Configures the switch to RoCE mode.
The no form of the command disables RoCE mode.
Syntax Description
Lossless
Full PFC support (this is the default when no parameter is chosen).
Semi-lossless
Micro-burst absorption (pause rx compliant, no pause propagation).
Lossy
Congestion control based on ECN marking only. No PFC support.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # roce <mode>
switch (config) # no roce
Related Commands
show roce
Notes
|
show roce
Displays RoCE mode information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
3.8.3000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show roce
RoCE mode : lossless
Related Commands
show roce
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce
Notes
Interface-related properties (such as ETS, QoS, TC mapping) represent expected values for RoCE. For the state of a specific interface, please use relevant interface show command.
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce
Display specific interfaces counters relevant to RoCE. See example below.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce
Related Commands
roce
show roce
Notes
clear roce interface ethernet 1/1
Clears all the counters including the max-usage counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # clear roce interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce
clear counters
clear buffers interface ethernet 1/1 max-usage
Notes