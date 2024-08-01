On This Page
- traffic pool
- type
- map switch-priority
- type map switch-priority
- memory percent
- advanced buffer management
- ingress-buffer
- egress-buffer
- reserved shared size
- pool size type
- pool reserved shared
- map pool type reserved
- bind switch-priority
- description
- pool mc-buffer
- clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
- clear buffers interface ethernet max-usage
- clear buffers interface max-usage
- clear buffers pool max-usage
- clear buffers pool max-usage
- pool description
- cable-length
- show buffers mode
- show buffers status
- show buffers details
- show buffers pools
- show buffers pools mc-buffers
- show traffic pool
- show traffic pool interface ethernet
Shared Buffer Commands
|
traffic pool <name> [force]
no traffic pool <name> [force]
Creates a traffic pool and enters the traffic pool context on prefix mode enabled.
The no form of the command deletes a traffic pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
String up to 20 characters
|
force
|
Enforces configuration
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# traffic pool name
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
type <type>
no type <type>
Configures the traffic pool type.
The no form of the command resets a traffic pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
Default
|
Lossy
|
Configuration Mode
|
config pool
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config pool name)# type lossless
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When using “traffic pool <name> type <type>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.
|
map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>
no map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>
Maps switch-priorities to the traffic pool.
The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-of-priorities
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config pool
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config pool name)# map switch-priority 2 3 1 7
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When using “traffic pool <name> map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.
|
type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority <priority>
no type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority
Configures type of traffic pool and maps switch-priorities to it.
The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
Type: Lossy
|
Configuration Mode
|
config pool
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config pool name)# type lossy-mc map switch-priority 2 3 1 7
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When using “traffic pool <name> type <type> map switch-priority <priority>”, if the traffic pool does not exist the it is created.
|
memory percent [<percent>]
no memory percent [<percent>]
Sets traffic pool size in percentage out of entire shared buffer memory.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
percent
|
Range: 0.00-100.00 or “auto”
|
Default
|
Auto
|
Configuration Mode
|
config pool
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config pool name)# memory percent 50.03
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
advanced buffer management [force]
no advanced buffer management [force]
Enable the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.
The no form of the command disables the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Run command skipping confirmation prompt
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.6.8008
|
Updated Note field
|
Example
|
switch (config)# advanced buffer management force
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When moving advanced buffer management from disable to enable, buffer/PFC configuration returns all shared buffer configuration to default.
|
ingress-buffer <buffer-name>
no ingress-buffer <buffer-name>
Creates and enters the ingress buffer context.
The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.
|
Syntax Description
|
buffer-name
|
Name of ingress buffer
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# ingress-buffer iPort.pg1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
iPort.pg9 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited
|
egress-buffer <buffer-name>
no egress-buffer <buffer-name>
Creates and enters the buffer context.
The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.
|
Syntax Description
|
buffer-name
|
Name of egress buffer
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# egress-buffer ePort.tc4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ePort.tc16 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited
|
reserved <value> shared size <size>
no reserved <value>
Configures the ePort.mc multicast-buffer.
The no form of the command resets buffer to default configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
buffer-name
|
Name of egress buffer
|
value
|
Amount of reserved memory for buffer in bytes
|
shared size
|
Shared memory in bytes or “infinite”
|
Default
|
According to system default OOB configuration
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config 1/1 egress-buffer ePort.mc)# reserved 5k shared alpha 1/128
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}
no pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}
Creates pool.
The no form of the command deletes pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
Possible values:
|
size
|
Size of pool in bytes, or “inf” for infinite
|
Default
|
According to system default OOB configuration
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# pool iPool2 size 2M type dynamic
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
It is possible to use “K” for kilobytes and “M” for megabytes to define pool size.
|
pool <pool-name> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared>
no pool <pool-name>
Configures the buffer.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
Possible values: iPool0-iPool7
|
reserved
|
Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes
|
shared units
|
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
Possible values: alpha, max, size
|
Default
|
According to system default OOB configuration
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort)# pool iPool0 reserved 90K shared alpha 1/8
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
map [pool <pool name> type <type> [xoff <xoff-value> xon <xon value>] reserved <reserved size> shared <shared units> <shared size>]
Maps iPort.pg buffer to a given pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.
The no form of the command resets buffer to default pool mapping and configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
Possible values: iPool0 ... iPool7
|
type
|
Possible values: lossy, lossless
|
reserved size
|
Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes
|
shared units
|
Possible values: size, alpha, max
|
shared size
|
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
Shared size depends on type and size of the given pool:
|
xoff
|
Relevant only on lossless type, Xoff threshold in bytes
|
xon
|
Relevant only on lossless type, Xon threshold in bytes
|
Default
|
According to system default OOB configuration
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated command syntax
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/9 ingress-buffer iPort.pg5)# map pool iPool6 type lossy reserved 3k shared alpha 2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>
no bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>
Bind a switch priority (SP) to an ingress buffer.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-of-switch-priorities
|
Possible values: 0-7
|
Default
|
According to system default OOB configuration
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# bind switch-priority 0 1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
description <description>
no description
Configures buffer description.
The no form of the command deletes buffer description.
|
Syntax Description
|
description
|
Text string
|
Default
|
“”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# description example
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
pool <pool-name> mc-buffer <buffer> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared-size>
no pool <pool-name> mc-buffer
Maps MC-buffer to specified egress pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
|
Syntax Description
|
mc-buffer
|
Buffer can have the values mc.sp0, mc.sp1...mc.sp7
|
reserved
|
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
|
shared
|
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Added “size” parameter and note
|
Example
|
switch (config)# pool ePool4 mc-buffer mc.sp6 reserved 3k shared size 2K
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
Clears max-usage statistics for MC.SP (multicast switch priority, mc.sp0 – mc.sp7) shared buffers.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear buffers interface ethernet <interface name> max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of an interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
Name of the interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Added the command to the user manual
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear buffers interface ethernet 1/1 max-usage
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear buffers interface max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of all interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Added the command to the user manual
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear buffers interface max-usage
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear buffers pool <pool name> max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for a specific pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool name
|
Name of the ingress/egress pool
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Added the command to the user manual
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear buffers pool iPool2 max-usage
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
clear buffers pool max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all pools.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.8.2000
|
Added the command to the user manual
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear buffers pool max-usage
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
pool <pool-name> description <description>
no pool <pool-name> description
Configures the buffer description of a specific pool-name.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
Possible values:
|
description
|
String text (20 character max)
|
Default
|
“”
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config)# pool iPool6 description mapped-to-pg3
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
cable-length [<meters>]
Configures the cable length in meters for the given port.
|
Syntax Description
|
meters
|
Cable length in meters
Range: 5-100,000
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4)# cable-length 10
|
Related Commands
|
show interfaces ethernet cable-length
|
Notes
|
|
show buffers mode
Displays current mode for shared buffers.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show buffers mode
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show buffers status [interfaces ethernet <slot>/<port>]
Displays buffer usage status.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface Buffer Pool Resv Shared Usage MaxUsage Resv/Hdrm Usage Resv/Hdrm MaxUsage
[Byte] [%/a/Byte] [Byte] [Byte] [Byte] [Byte]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool0 iPool0 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool1 iPool1 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool2 iPool2 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool3 iPool3 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool4 iPool4 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool5 iPool5 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool6 iPool6 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool7 iPool7 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPoolCtrl iPoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.pg0 iPool0 0 alpha 8 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg1 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg2 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg3 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg4 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg5 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg6 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg7 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg9 iPoolCtrl 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool0 ePool0 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool1 ePool1 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool2 ePool2 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool3 ePool3 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool4 ePool4 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool5 ePool5 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool6 ePool6 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool7 ePool7 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.mc ePool15 10.0K 90.0K 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePoolCtrl ePoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc0 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc1 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc2 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc3 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc4 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc5 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc6 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc7 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc16 ePoolCtrl 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Resv/Hdrm Usage/MaxUsage counters specify the usage of reserved buffer set for lossless PG buffers, and of headroom buffer set to fixed 20KB for lossy PG buffers.
|
show buffers details [ <id>]
Displays buffer status in details.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated Example
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show buffers details
switch-priority to Buffers mapping:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show buffers pools [pool-name]
Displays buffer pool statistics.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example output
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show buffers pools
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When advanced buffer management is disabled, the “Description” field specifies the e/iPool’s relevant traffic pool name.
|
show buffers pools [<pool-name>] mc-buffers
Displays global multicast buffers usage status.
|
Syntax Description
|
pool-name
|
Possible values: ePool0 ... ePool7
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show buffers pools ePool4 mc-buffers
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show traffic pool [<name>]
Displays state and configuration information for a given traffic pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show traffic pool
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
|
show traffic pool <name> <device/port> interface ethernet <slot>/<port>
Displays state and configuration information for the buffers on a given port related to a given traffic pool.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.5000
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show traffic pool lossy-default interface ethernet 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The “Exception list” section displays messages to indicate unrecommended configuration. See section “Exceptions to Legal Shared Buffer Configuration” for more details.