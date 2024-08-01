NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
Shared Buffer Commands

traffic pool

traffic pool <name> [force]

no traffic pool <name> [force]

Creates a traffic pool and enters the traffic pool context on prefix mode enabled.

The no form of the command deletes a traffic pool.

Syntax Description

name

String up to 20 characters

force

Enforces configuration

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# traffic pool name
switch (config pool name)#

Related Commands

Notes

type

type <type>

no type <type>

Configures the traffic pool type.

The no form of the command resets a traffic pool.

Syntax Description

type

  • lossless

  • lossy

  • lossy-mc

Default

Lossy

Configuration Mode

config pool

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config pool name)# type lossless

Related Commands

Notes

When using “traffic pool <name> type <type>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.

map switch-priority

map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>

no map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>

Maps switch-priorities to the traffic pool.

The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.

Syntax Description

list-of-priorities

Range: 0-7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config pool

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config pool name)# map switch-priority 2 3 1 7

Related Commands

Notes

When using “traffic pool <name> map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.

type map switch-priority

type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority <priority>

no type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority

Configures type of traffic pool and maps switch-priorities to it.

The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.

Syntax Description

type

  • lossless

  • lossy

  • lossy-mc

priority

Range: 0-7

Default

Type: Lossy

Configuration Mode

config pool

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config pool name)# type lossy-mc map switch-priority 2 3 1 7

Related Commands

Notes

When using “traffic pool <name> type <type> map switch-priority <priority>”, if the traffic pool does not exist the it is created.

memory percent

memory percent [<percent>]

no memory percent [<percent>]

Sets traffic pool size in percentage out of entire shared buffer memory.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

percent

Range: 0.00-100.00 or “auto”

Default

Auto

Configuration Mode

config pool

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config pool name)# memory percent 50.03

Related Commands

Notes

  • Setting “auto” value ensures fair memory division between all traffic pools with “auto” size

  • Over-subscription of more than 100% is allowed but not recommended, and causes an exception to be displayed in the “Exceptions list” in “show traffic pool” command output. See section “Exceptions to Legal Shared Buffer Configuration” for more details.

advanced buffer management

advanced buffer management [force]

no advanced buffer management [force]

Enable the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.

The no form of the command disables the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.

Syntax Description

force

Run command skipping confirmation prompt

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.5000

3.6.8008

Updated Note field

Example

 
switch (config)# advanced buffer management force
This will reset all configuration to default. Type ‘yes’ to confirm: yes

Related Commands

Notes

When moving advanced buffer management from disable to enable, buffer/PFC configuration returns all shared buffer configuration to default.

ingress-buffer

ingress-buffer <buffer-name>

no ingress-buffer <buffer-name>

Creates and enters the ingress buffer context.

The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.

Syntax Description

buffer-name

Name of ingress buffer

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# ingress-buffer iPort.pg1
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)#

Related Commands

Notes

iPort.pg9 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited

egress-buffer

egress-buffer <buffer-name>

no egress-buffer <buffer-name>

Creates and enters the buffer context.

The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.

Syntax Description

buffer-name

Name of egress buffer

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# egress-buffer ePort.tc4
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 egress-buffer ePort.tc4)#

Related Commands

Notes

ePort.tc16 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited

reserved shared size

reserved <value> shared size <size>

no reserved <value>

Configures the ePort.mc multicast-buffer.

The no form of the command resets buffer to default configuration.

Syntax Description

buffer-name

Name of egress buffer

value

Amount of reserved memory for buffer in bytes

shared size

Shared memory in bytes or “infinite”

Default

According to system default OOB configuration

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet egress-buffer

config interface ethernet ingress-buffer

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config 1/1 egress-buffer ePort.mc)# reserved 5k shared alpha 1/128

Related Commands

Notes

  • ePort.tc16 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited

  • It is possible to use “K” and “M” to define shared size

pool size type

pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}

no pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}

Creates pool.

The no form of the command deletes pool.

Syntax Description

pool-name

Possible values:

  • ePool0 ... ePool6

  • iPool0 ... iPool6

size

Size of pool in bytes, or “inf” for infinite

Default

According to system default OOB configuration

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# pool iPool2 size 2M type dynamic
switch (config)# pool iPool2 size static type static

Related Commands

Notes

It is possible to use “K” for kilobytes and “M” for megabytes to define pool size.

pool reserved shared

pool <pool-name> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared>

no pool <pool-name>

Configures the buffer.

The no form of the command resets the values to their default.

Syntax Description

pool-name

Possible values: iPool0-iPool7

reserved

Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes

shared units

The amount of shared memory for this buffer

Possible values: alpha, max, size

  • In alpha mode, alpha can have the following values: 0, 1/128, 1/64 ... 1, 2, 4, ... 64, inf

  • In max mode, the shared size is defined as a percentage of the pool size

  • In size mode, the shared size is defined in bytes or infinite

Default

According to system default OOB configuration

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet egress-buffer

config interface ethernet ingress-buffer

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort)# pool iPool0 reserved 90K shared alpha 1/8

Related Commands

Notes

map pool type reserved

map [pool <pool name> type <type> [xoff <xoff-value> xon <xon value>] reserved <reserved size> shared <shared units> <shared size>]

Maps iPort.pg buffer to a given pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.

The no form of the command resets buffer to default pool mapping and configuration.

Syntax Description

pool-name

Possible values: iPool0 ... iPool7

type

Possible values: lossy, lossless

reserved size

Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes

shared units

Possible values: size, alpha, max

shared size

The amount of shared memory for this buffer

  • In alpha mode, alpha can have the following values: 0, 1/128, 1/64 ... 1, 2, 4, ... 64, inf

  • In max mode, the shared size is defined as a percentage of the pool size

  • In size mode, the shared size is defined in bytes or infinite

Shared size depends on type and size of the given pool:

  • For static pool shared size is in packets

  • For dynamic pool shared size is in alpha units

  • For static pool with infinite size only alpha infinite is supported

xoff

Relevant only on lossless type, Xoff threshold in bytes

xon

Relevant only on lossless type, Xon threshold in bytes

Default

According to system default OOB configuration

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet ingress-buffer

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated command syntax

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/9 ingress-buffer iPort.pg5)# map pool iPool6 type lossy reserved 3k shared alpha 2
switch (config interface ethernet 1/9 ingress-buffer iPort.pg5)# map pool iPool4 type lossless reserved 7k xoff 2k xon 1k shared max 20

Related Commands

Notes

  • Xon and Xoff values are in KB and valid only for “lossless” type

  • It is possible to use “K” and “M” quantifiers to set reserved size

bind switch-priority

bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>

no bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>

Bind a switch priority (SP) to an ingress buffer.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

list-of-switch-priorities

Possible values: 0-7

Default

According to system default OOB configuration

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet ingress-buffer

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# bind switch-priority 0 1

Related Commands

Notes

description

description <description>

no description

Configures buffer description.

The no form of the command deletes buffer description.

Syntax Description

description

Text string

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet egress-buffer

config interface ethernet ingress-buffer

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# description example

Related Commands

Notes

pool mc-buffer

pool <pool-name> mc-buffer <buffer> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared-size>

no pool <pool-name> mc-buffer

Maps MC-buffer to specified egress pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.

The no form of the command resets the values to their default.

Syntax Description

mc-buffer

Buffer can have the values mc.sp0, mc.sp1...mc.sp7

reserved

The amount of shared memory for this buffer

shared

The amount of shared memory for this buffer

  • In alpha mode, alpha can have the following values: 0, 1/128, 1/64 ... 1, 2, 4, ... 64, inf

  • In max mode, the shared size is defined as a percentage of the pool size

  • In size mode, the shared size is defined in bytes or infinite

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

config interface ethernet egress-buffer

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Added “size” parameter and note

Example

 
switch (config)# pool ePool4 mc-buffer mc.sp6 reserved 3k shared size 2K

Related Commands

Notes

  • The qualifiers “K” and “M” may be used to set reserved and shared size

  • The units alpha, max, size is presented to the user according to the pool type “static”, “dynamic” and “size”:

  • Alpha when pool type is dynamic and size is defined in bytes

  • Max when pool type is static and size is defined in bytes

  • Size when pool type is static and size is infinite

clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage

clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage

Clears max-usage statistics for MC.SP (multicast switch priority, mc.sp0 – mc.sp7) shared buffers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.1000

Example

 
switch (config)# clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage

Related Commands

Notes

clear buffers interface ethernet max-usage

clear buffers interface ethernet <interface name> max-usage

Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of an interface.

Syntax Description

Name of the interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Added the command to the user manual

Example

 
switch (config) # clear buffers interface ethernet 1/1 max-usage

Related Commands

Notes

clear buffers interface max-usage

clear buffers interface max-usage

Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of all interfaces.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Added the command to the user manual

Example

 
switch (config) # clear buffers interface max-usage

Related Commands

Notes

clear buffers pool max-usage

clear buffers pool <pool name> max-usage

Clears max-usage indicator for a specific pool.

Syntax Description

pool name

Name of the ingress/egress pool

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Added the command to the user manual

Example

 
switch (config) # clear buffers pool iPool2 max-usage

Related Commands

Notes

clear buffers pool max-usage

clear buffers pool max-usage

Clears max-usage indicator for all pools.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

3.8.2000

Added the command to the user manual

Example

 
switch (config) # clear buffers pool max-usage

Related Commands

Notes

pool description

pool <pool-name> description <description>

no pool <pool-name> description

Configures the buffer description of a specific pool-name.

The no form of the command resets the values to their default.

Syntax Description

pool-name

Possible values:

  • ePool0 ... ePool7

  • iPool0 ... iPool7

description

String text (20 character max)

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config)# pool iPool6 description mapped-to-pg3

Related Commands

Notes

cable-length

cable-length [<meters>]

Configures the cable length in meters for the given port.

Syntax Description

meters

Cable length in meters

Range: 5-100,000

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4)# cable-length 10

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet cable-length

Notes

  • The user may use the quantifier “K” to indicate kilometers (e.g. “cable-length 5K”)

  • This command is used to calculate the required buffer to sustain the delay caused by the cable length

show buffers mode

show buffers mode

Displays current mode for shared buffers.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show buffers mode
Current mode: user mode

Related Commands

Notes

show buffers status

show buffers status [interfaces ethernet <slot>/<port>]

Displays buffer usage status.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Ethernet interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated example

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface  Buffer           Pool       Resv      Shared        Usage     MaxUsage  Resv/Hdrm Usage  Resv/Hdrm MaxUsage
                                       [Byte]    [%/a/Byte]    [Byte]    [Byte]    [Byte]           [Byte]       
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool0     iPool0     10.0K     alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool1     iPool1     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool2     iPool2     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool3     iPool3     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool4     iPool4     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool5     iPool5     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool6     iPool6     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPool7     iPool7     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.iPoolCtrl  iPoolCtrl  0         alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     iPort.pg0        iPool0     0         alpha 8       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg1        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0             
Eth1/1     iPort.pg2        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg3        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg4        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg5        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg6        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg7        iPool0     0         alpha 0       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     iPort.pg9        iPoolCtrl  10.0K     alpha 8       0         0         0                0            
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool0     ePool0     10.0K     alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool1     ePool1     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool2     ePool2     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool3     ePool3     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool4     ePool4     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool5     ePool5     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool6     ePool6     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePool7     ePool7     0         alpha 0       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.mc         ePool15    10.0K     90.0K         0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.ePoolCtrl  ePoolCtrl  0         alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc0        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc1        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc2        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a           
Eth1/1     ePort.tc3        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc4        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc5        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc6        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc7        ePool0     1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a          
Eth1/1     ePort.tc16       ePoolCtrl  1.0K      alpha 8       0         0         n/a              n/a

Related Commands

Notes

Resv/Hdrm Usage/MaxUsage counters specify the usage of reserved buffer set for lossless PG buffers, and of headroom buffer set to fixed 20KB for lossy PG buffers.

show buffers details

show buffers details [ <id>]

Displays buffer status in details.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Ethernet interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated Example

3.7.1000

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config)# show buffers details 
Flags:
  Y: Lossy
  L: Lossless
  S: Static
  D: Dynamic
  Shared size is in percent/Bytes for static pool and in alphas for dynamic pool
Interface Eth1/1:
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Buffer              Resv      Xoff      Xon       Shared        Pool          Description
                      [Byte]    [Byte]    [Byte]    [%/a/Byte]                  
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  iPort.iPool0(Y)     10.0K     -         -         alpha 8       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.iPool1(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool1(D)     
  iPort.iPool2(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool2(D)     
  iPort.iPool3(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool3(D)     
  iPort.iPool4(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool4(D)     
  iPort.iPool5(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool5(D)     
  iPort.iPool6(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool6(D)     
  iPort.iPool7(Y)     0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool7(D)     
  iPort.iPoolCtrl(Y)  0         -         -         alpha 8       iPoolCtrl(D)  
  iPort.pg0(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 8       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg1(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg2(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg3(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg4(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg5(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg6(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg7(Y)        0         -         -         alpha 0       iPool0(D)     
  iPort.pg9(Y)        10.0K     -         -         alpha 8       iPoolCtrl(D)  
  ePort.ePool0        10.0K     -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.ePool1        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool1(D)     
  ePort.ePool2        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool2(D)     
  ePort.ePool3        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool3(D)     
  ePort.ePool4        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool4(D)     
  ePort.ePool5        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool5(D)     
  ePort.ePool6        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool6(D)     
  ePort.ePool7        0         -         -         alpha 0       ePool7(D)     
  ePort.mc            10.0K     -         -         90.0K         ePool15(S)    
  ePort.ePoolCtrl     0         -         -         alpha 8       ePoolCtrl(D)  
  ePort.tc0           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc1           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc2           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc3           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc4           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc5           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc6           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc7           1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePool0(D)     
  ePort.tc16          1.0K      -         -         alpha 8       ePoolCtrl(D)
 switch-priority to Buffers mapping:
    ------------------------------
    Switch-priority    Buffer 
    ------------------------------
    0                  iPort.pg0 
    1                  iPort.pg0 
    2                  iPort.pg0 
    3                  iPort.pg0 
    4                  iPort.pg0 
    5                  iPort.pg0 
    6                  iPort.pg0 
    7                  iPort.pg0

Related Commands

Notes

show buffers pools

show buffers pools [pool-name]

Displays buffer pool statistics.

Syntax Description

pool-name

  • iPool0-iPool7

  • ePool0-ePool7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.6.5000

Updated example output

Example

 
switch (config)# show buffers pools
Flags: S - Static, D - Dynamic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Pool       Direction     Size     Usage    MaxUsage     Description
                         [Byte]   [Byte]   [Byte]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
iPool0     ingress(D)    13.2M    0        576          Lossy-default
iPool1     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool2     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool3     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool4     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool5     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool6     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPool7     ingress(D)    0        0        0
iPoolCtrl  ingress(D)    256.0K   0        0            Control
ePool0     egress(D)     13.2M    0        0            Default
ePool1     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool2     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool3     egress(D)     10.0K    0        0
ePool4     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool5     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool6     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool7     egress(D)     0        0        0
ePool15    egress(S)     inf      0        0            Multicast
ePoolCtrl  egress(D)     256.0K   0        0            Control

Related Commands

Notes

When advanced buffer management is disabled, the “Description” field specifies the e/iPool’s relevant traffic pool name.

show buffers pools mc-buffers

show buffers pools [<pool-name>] mc-buffers

Displays global multicast buffers usage status.

Syntax Description

pool-name

Possible values: ePool0 ... ePool7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show buffers pools ePool4 mc-buffers 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MC-Buffer   Pool        Resv      Shared          Usage       MaxUsage
                          [Byte]    [%/a/Byte]      [Byte]      [Byte]
------------------------------------------------------------------------
  mc.sp0      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp1      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp2      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp3      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp4      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp5      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp6      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0 
  mc.sp7      ePool0      0         alpha 1/4       0           0

Related Commands

Notes

show traffic pool

show traffic pool [<name>]

Displays state and configuration information for a given traffic pool.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

Example

 
switch (config)# show traffic pool
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Traffic                  Type      Memory   Switch        Memory actual   Usage    Max Usage
Pool                               [%]      Priorities    [Bytes]         [KB]     [Bytes]
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
lossless-default (RO)    lossless  auto                   0               0        0
lossy-default            lossy     auto     0, 1, 2, 3,   13.7M           0        0
                                            4, 5, 6, 7
Exception list:
N/A

Related Commands

Notes

show traffic pool interface ethernet

show traffic pool <name> <device/port> interface ethernet <slot>/<port>

Displays state and configuration information for the buffers on a given port related to a given traffic pool.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Ethernet interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.5000

3.8.2000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show traffic pool lossy-default interface ethernet 1/1
------------------------------------------------------
Switch-priority   Ingress buffer    Egress buffer
------------------------------------------------------
0                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc0
1                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc1
2                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc2
3                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc3
4                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc4
5                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc5
6                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc6
7                 iPort.pg0         ePort.tc7
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name             Memory percent  Size (bytes)   Usage (bytes) Max Usage
------------------------------------------------------------------------
lossy-default    auto            34.9M           0               0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ingress buffer Headroom size (bytes) Xon (bytes) Xoff (bytes) Headroom Usage Headroom Max Usage
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
iPort.pg0      20.0K                 N/A         N/A             0              0
--------------------------------------------------------
Direction    Pool Usage (bytes)   Pool Max Usage (bytes)
--------------------------------------------------------
Ingress      0                    0
Egress       0                    0
Exception list:
N/A

Related Commands

Notes

The “Exception list” section displays messages to indicate unrecommended configuration. See section “Exceptions to Legal Shared Buffer Configuration” for more details.
