Storm control may be enabled on L2 Ethernet ports, LAGs, and MLAGs to monitor inbound traffic to prevent disruptions caused by a broadcast, multicast, or unicast traffic storm on the physical interfaces.

Storm control utilizes a bandwidth-based method to measure traffic where packets exceeding the percentage level specified by the user are dropped.

Users are able to monitor broadcast, unknown unicast, and unregistered multicast traffic while supporting different thresholds for each type or monitor a summary of all the previously mentioned traffic with one threshold.

Storm Control Commands

storm-control

storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all} {level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}} [force]

no storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all}

The command enables Storm Control on selected interface.

The no form of the command disables Storm Control on selected interface.

Syntax Description

broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast | all

  • Each port can support broadcast, unregistered-multicast, unknown-unicast or all configurations

  • All means one threshold level for all traffic types. It is identical to configuring broadcast, unregistered-multicast and unknown-unicast together.

level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}

Storm control per traffic type may be configured with different thresholds:

  • Level – specifies threshold value in percentages from interface speed

  • Bits – specifies threshold value in bits per second. Must be specified with multiplier k, m, or g. Possible ranges: [1k...999k][1m...999m][1g...200g].

  • Bytes – specifies threshold value in bytes per second. May be specified with multiplier k, m, or g. Possible ranges: [128...999][1k...999k][1m...999m][1g...25g].

  • Packets – specifies threshold value in packets per second. May be specified with multiplier k, m, or g. Possible ranges: [1...999][1k...999k][1m...999m][1g...2g].

force

Resolves collisions and applies new configuration

Default

no storm control

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.4006

3.6.4110

Updated command syntax, default and configuration mode

3.6.6000

Added “config interface mlag port channel” configuration mode

3.7.0000

Added bits/bytes/packets threshold types

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control broadcast bits 100 m
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control unknown-unicast level 50
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control unreg-multicast packets 900
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control all bytes 1 g

Related Commands

Notes

  • The parameter “all” and other configurations are mutually exclusive

  • Storm control can be configured on a LAG but cannot be configured on LAG members

  • Storm control cannot be configured on router ports

  • Storm control cannot be configured on a destination port in a monitoring session

  • Units are in 10^n. The parameter “k” equals 1000 and not 1024.

show storm-control

show storm-control [<interface>]

The command displays the configuration levels and dropped packets for each traffic type.

Syntax Description

interface

  • Displays configuration and dropped packets on specific interface

  • If interface is not specified, displays configuration and dropped packets on all interfaces

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

3.6.4110

Updated example

3.7.1000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show storm-control
Interface Eth1/8:
 Broadcast                        : 10%
 Broadcast packets dropped        : 0
 Unreg-Mcast                      : N/A
 Unreg-Mcast packets dropped      : N/A
 Unkn-Ucast                       : N/A
 Unkn-Ucast packets dropped       : N/A
 All traffic types                : N/A
 All traffic types packets dropped: N/A

Related Commands

Notes


