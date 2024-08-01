Upgrading HA Groups
If fallback is ever necessary in an HA group, all cluster nodes must have the same OS version installed and they must be immediately reloaded.
To upgrade NVIDIA Onyx version without affecting an HA group:
Identify the HA group master.
For MLAG. Run:
switch(config)# show mlag-vip MLAG VIP ======== MLAG group name: my-mlag-group MLAG VIP address:
10.234.
23.254/
24Active nodes:
2Hostname VIP-State IP Address ---------------------------------------------------- SwitchA master
10.234.
23.1SwitchB standby
10.234.
23.254
Upgrade standby node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
Wait until all standby nodes have rejoined the group.Note
In situations of heavy CPU load or noisy network, it is possible that another node assumes the role of cluster master before all standby nodes have rejoined the group. If this happens, you may stop waiting and proceed directly to step 4.Note
When slave upgrade is complete and the master is still in the lower version, MACs are not learned by the slave switch system (except for traffic flood) until master switch upgrade is complete.
Upgrade the master node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".