NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4504 LTS (2022 LTS U5)  Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup

Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup

To upgrade NVIDIA Onyx on an MLAG-STP setup from 3.6.610x to this version, there are two possible procedures:

Procedure 1

  1. Make sure there are no loops in the fabric.

  2. Disable STP. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # no spanning-tree

  3. Perform the upgrade according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".

  4. Enable STP – this step may lead to traffic loss while the STP state is converging. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # spanning-tree

Procedure 2:

  1. Shutdown all ports except for the MLAG IPL Port-Channel on the MLAG stanby switch, make sure not to shutdown the MLAG IPL Port-Channel ports.

  2. Save configuration. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # configuration write

  3. Upgrade MLAG stanby switch according to steps 1–10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".

  4. Once the MLAG stanby switch is back online with the new version, use "show mlag" and "show mlag-vip" commands and verify both processes are up. Next enable all ports on the MLAG stanby switch, and verify all ports are back online.

  5. Upgrade MLAG master according to steps 1–3 above, and use the below command to reboot the master:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # reload force immediate

  6. Once the MLAG master is back online with the new version, use "show mlag" and "show mlag-vip" command and verify all is up. Next enable all ports on the MLAG master, and verify all ports are back online.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2024
content here