Access Control List (ACL)

A strong insight into the system is given by ACL logging. ACLs can log packets that pass through the switch, so the flows can later be analyzed.

A packet that hits an ACL with a log clause is passed to the logger. The logger writes the partial header of the packet (L2 or L3) to the syslog, with a timestamp and some additional information such as ingress interface and the VLAN to which the packet belongs.

To protect the system memory, a limited number of flows are collected for each time interval. If the number of flows for a specific time interval is exceeded, then no packets are logged for this time interval.

To further protect the system, a rate-limiter controls the number of packets passed to the CPU.