APPENDIX—What Just Happened (WJH) Events
Drop Reason Group
Drop Reason
Comment
L1
Port admin down
Port Down Reason
L1
Auto-negotiation failure
Port Down Reason
L1
Logical mismatch with peer link
Port Down Reason
L1
Link training failure
Port Down Reason
L1
Peer is sending remote faults
Port Down Reason
L1
Bad signal integrity
Port Down Reason
L1
Cable/transceiver is not supported
Port Down Reason
L1
Cable/transceiver is unplugged
Port Down Reason
L1
Calibration failure
Port Down Reason
L1
Port state changes
Counter
L1
Symbol error
Counter
L1
CRC error
Counter
Forwarding
MLAG port isolation
Not supported for port isolation implemented with system ACL
Forwarding
Destination MAC is reserved (DMAC=01-80-C2-00-00-0x)
Forwarding
VLAN tagging mismatch
Forwarding
Ingress VLAN filtering
Forwarding
Ingress spanning tree filter
Forwarding
Unicast MAC table action discard
Currently not supported
Forwarding
Multicast egress port list is empty
Forwarding
Port loopback filter
Forwarding
Source MAC is multicast
Forwarding
Source MAC equals destination MAC
Forwarding
Non-routable packet
Currently not supported
Forwarding
Blackhole route
Forwarding
Unresolved next-hop
Forwarding
Blackhole ARP/neighbor
Forwarding
IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx0:/16
Forwarding
IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx1:/16
Forwarding
Non-IP packet
Forwarding
Unicast destination IP but non-unicast destination MAC
Forwarding
Destination IP is loopback address
Forwarding
Source IP is multicast
Forwarding
Source IP is in class E
Forwarding
Source IP is loopback address
Forwarding
Source IP is unspecified
Forwarding
Checksum or IP ver or IPv4 IHL too short
Forwarding
Multicast MAC mismatch
Forwarding
Source IP equals destination IP
Forwarding
IPv4 source IP is limited broadcast
Forwarding
IPv4 destination IP is local network (destination = 0.0.0.0/8)
Forwarding
IPv4 destination IP is link local
Forwarding
Ingress router interface is disabled
Forwarding
Egress router interface is disabled
Forwarding
IPv4 routing table (LPM) unicast miss
Forwarding
IPv6 routing table (LPM) unicast miss
Forwarding
Router interface loopback
Forwarding
Packet size is larger than MTU
Forwarding
TTL value is too small
Forwarding
Overlay switch – source MAC is multicast
Forwarding
Overlay switch – source MAC equals destination MAC
Forwarding
Decapsulation error
ACL
Ingress port ACL
ACL
Ingress router ACL
ACL
Egress port ACL
ACL
Egress router ACL
Buffer
Tail drop
Buffer
WRED