Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is an exterior gateway protocol which is designed to transfer routing information between routers. It maintains and propagates a table of routes which designates network reachability among autonomous systems (ASs).

BGP neighbors, or peers, are routers configured manually to converse using the BGP protocol on top of a TCP session on port 179. A BGP speaker periodically sends keep-alive messages to maintain the connection. Network reachability includes such information as forwarding destinations (IPv4 or IPv6) together with a list of ASs that this information traverses and other attributes, so it becomes possible to construct a graph of AS connectivity without routing loops. BGP makes possible to apply policy rules to enforce connectivity graph.

BGP routers communicate through TCP connection on port 179. Connection between BGP neighbors is configured manually or can be established dynamically by configuring dynamic listen groups. When BGP runs between two peers in the same AS, it is referred to as Internal BGP (iBGP, or Interior Border Gateway Protocol). When it runs between separate ASs, it is called External BGP (eBGP, or Exterior Border Gateway Protocol). Both sides can initiate a connection, after the initial connectivity is created, BGP state machine drives both sides to enter into ESTABLISHED state where they can exchange UPDATE messages with reachability information.