BGP Commands

Config

protocol bgp

protocol bgp

no protocol bgp

Enables BGPv4, and unhides BGP related commands.

The no form of the command deletes all BGP configuration and hides BGP related commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

Example

switch (config)# protocol bgp

Related Commands

ip routing

Notes


clear ip bgp

clear ip bgp <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel | all> [soft] [in | out]

Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table and resets the connection to the neighbor.

Syntax Description

ip-address

A BGP peer IP address. Only the specified neighbor is reset.

all

All BGP peers. All BGP neighbors are reset.

soft

Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table without resetting the connection to the neighbor

in

Inbound routes are reset

out

Outbound routes are reset

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

First release

3.3.5200

Updated description

3.6.3004

Removed “out” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config)# clear ip bgp all
switch (config)# clear ip bgp vrf default interface ethernet 1/1

Related Commands

Notes

This command removes BGPv4 learned routes from the routing table, reads all routes from designated peers, and sends routes to those peers as required.


router bgp

router bgp <as-number>

no router bgp <as-number>

Creates and enters a BGP instance with the specified AS number.

The no form of the command deletes all router BGP instance configuration.

Syntax Description

as-number

Autonomous system number: A unique number to be used to identify the AS. The AS is a number which identifies the BGP router to other routers and tags the routing information passed along.

Range: 1-4294967295

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated syntax description

3.8.1112

Modified range

Example

switch (config)# router bgp 100
switch (config router bgp 100)#

Related Commands

ip routing

Notes


Config Router

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Gracefully disables BGP protocol without removing existing configuration.

The no form of the command enables BGP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# no shutdown

Related Commands

Notes


address-family

address-family <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast | l2vpn-evpn>

Enables selected address family configuration mode.

Syntax Description

ipv4-unicast

Enables IPv4 address family configuration mode

ipv6-unicast

Enables IPv6 address family configuration mode

l2vpn-evpn

Enables EVPN address family configuration mode

Default

IPv4

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

3.6.8100

Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter

Example

switch (config router bgp 65001) # address-family l2vpn-evpn
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) #

Related Commands

Notes


aggregate-address

aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]

no aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]

Creates an aggregate route in the BGP database.

The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.

Syntax Description

ip_prefix_length

Destination to aggregate

summary-only

Contributor routes are not advertised

as-set

Includes AS_PATH information from contributor routes as AS_SET attributes

attribute-map

Assigns attribute values in set commands of the map’s permit clauses. Deny clauses and match commands in permit clauses are ignored.

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv4 and IPv6

Example

switch (config router bgp 4) # aggregate-address 3.5.3.7 /32

Related Commands

Notes

  • Aggregate routes combine the characteristics of multiple routes into a single route that the switch advertises

  • Aggregation can reduce the amount of information that a BGP speaker is required to store and transmit when advertising routes to other BGP speakers

  • Aggregate routes are advertised only after they are redistributed


bestpath as-path multipath-relax

bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]

no bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]

Enables ECMP across AS paths.

The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.

Syntax Description

force

Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated description and notes

3.6.3004

Added “force” parameter

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bestpath as-path multipath-relax

Related Commands

maximum-paths

Notes

  • With this option disabled, only routes with exactly the same AS path as the best route to a destination are considered for ECMP

  • With this option enabled, all routes with similar length AS path as the best route are considered for ECMP


bgp default

no bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}

disable bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}

Reverts protocol to initial state (IPv4 enabled), enabling setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.

Disables setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.

Syntax Description

ipv4-unicast

IPv4 unicast address family (enabled by default)

ipv6-unicast

IPv6 unicast address family (disabled by default)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

3.6.4110

Added support for IPv6

3.8.1000

Updated command syntax

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp default ipv4-unicast

Related Commands

Notes

This command can be used multiple times and each address family can be configured separately.


bgp fast-external-fallover

bgp fast-external-fallover

no bgp fast-external-fallover

Terminates eBGP sessions of any directly adjacent peer without waiting for the hold-down timer to expire if the link used to reach the peer goes down.

The no form of the command waits for hold-down timer to expire before terminating eBGP sessions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no bgp fast-external-fallover

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp fast-external-fallover

Related Commands

maximum-paths

Notes

Although this feature improves BGP conversion time, it may cause instability in your BGP table due to a flapping interface.


bgp listen limit

bgp listen limit <maximum>

no bgp listen limit

Limits the number of dynamic BGP peers allowed on the switch.

The no form of the command resets to the default value.

Syntax Description

maximum

The maximum number of dynamic BGP peers to be allowed on the switch

Range: 1-128

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen limit 101

Related Commands

Notes


bgp listen range peer-group

bgp listen range <ip-prefix> peer-group <peer-group-name> remote-as <as-number>

no bgp listen range <ip-prefix> <length>

Identifies a range of IP addresses from which the switch will accept incoming dynamic BGP peering requests.

After applying the no form of the command, the switch will no longer accept dynamic peering requests on the range.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address

length

Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)

peer-group-name

Peer group name

remote-as <as-number>

Remote peer’s number

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen range 10.10.10.10 /24 peer-group my-group remote-as 13

Related Commands

Notes

  • To create a static peer group, use the command neighbor peer-group

  • Neighbors in a dynamic peer group are configured as a group and cannot be configured individually

  • The no form of the command may take up to a few seconds to take effect if there are many dynamic peers and/or a lot of routes. While the clean-up process is running, creation of a new listen range that overlaps the deleted one will fail.

  • If dynamic peer range is defined with an overlap to another defined range, the longest remote address prefix take affect


bgp redistribute-internal

bgp redistribute-internal

no bgp redistribute-internal

Enables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).

The no form of the command disables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).

Syntax Description

ip-prefix

IP address

length

Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)

peer-group-name

Peer group name

remote-as <as-number>

Remote peer’s number

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp redistribute-internal

Related Commands

Notes


cluster-id

cluster-id <ip-address> [force]

no cluster-id <ip-address> [force]

Configures the cluster ID in a cluster with multiple route reflectors.

The no form of the command resets the cluster ID for route reflector.

Syntax Description

ip-address

The route reflector cluster ID.

  • 0.0.0.1 to 255.255.255.255 Valid cluster ID number

  • 0.0.0.0 removes the cluster-ID from the switch (similar to “no cluster-id”)

force

Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up

Default

Cluster ID is the same as Router ID

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.2.1000

3.4.0000

Updated syntax description

3.6.3004

Added “force” parameter

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# cluster-id 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

Notes


client-to-client reflection

client-to-client reflection

no client-to-client reflection

The switch will be configured as a route reflector.

The no form of the command stops the switch from being a route reflector

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

client-to-client reflection is enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.2.1000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# client-to-client reflection

Related Commands

Notes


distance

distance <external> <internal> <local>

no distance

Sets the administrative distance of the routes learned through BGP.

The no form of the command resets the administrative distance its default.

Syntax Description

external

Administrative distance for external BGP routes

Range: 1-255

internal

Administrative distance for internal BGP routes

Range: 1-255

local

Administrative distance for local BGP routes

Range: 1-255

Default

external: 20

internal: 200

local: 200

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# distance 10 20 30

Related Commands

Notes

  • Routers use administrative distances to decide on a route when two protocols provide routing information to the same destination

  • Lower distance values correspond to higher reliability

  • Routes are external when learned from an external autonomous system

  • Routes are internal when learned from a peer in the local autonomous system

  • Local routes are those networks listed with a network router configuration command, often as back doors, for the router or for the networks being redistributed from another process

  • BGP routing tables do not include routes with a distance of 255


graceful-restart stalepath-time

graceful-restart stalepath-time <interval>

no graceful-restart stalepath-time

Configures the maximum time that stale routes from a restarting BGP neighbor are retained after a BGP session is reestablished with that peer.

The no form of the command resets to the default value.

Syntax Description

interval

Time in seconds

Range: 1-3600

Default

300 seconds

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# graceful-restart stalepath-time 350

Related Commands

Note


maximum-paths

maximum-paths [ibgp] <maximum-path>

Configures the maximum number of parallel eBGP/iBGP routes that the switch installs in the routing table.

Syntax Description

ibgp

Sets the configuration on the internal BGP

maximum-path

The number of routes to install to the routing table

Range: 1-32

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated description and notes

3.6.4070

Updated maximum-path range

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# maximum-paths ibgp 10

Related Commands

Notes

  • This command provides an ECMP parameter that controls the number of equal-cost paths that the switch installs in the routing table for each destination

  • The action is effective after BGP restart

  • If the parameter “ibgp” is not used, the setting is applied on routes learned from peers from other ASs

  • If “ibgp” is used, the setting is applied to routes learned from peers of the same AS


neighbor

neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>

no neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>

Configures a neighbor.

The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.

Syntax Description

ethernet

Ethernet type interface

port-channel

LAG type interface

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

config router bgp

History

3.9.0500

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/17

Related Commands

ip routing

router bgp

Notes

  • This command supports BGP unnumbered neighbors

  • IBGP is not supported. For incoming IBGP connection request, it will be rejected and a warning will be logged


neighbor activate

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate

Sends advertisement for given address-family to neighbor.

The no form of the command removes the command from running-config and enables inheritance.

The disable form of the command sets boolean value to false and disables inheritance.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address

peer-group

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

config router bgp address-family

History

3.6.4070

3.6.4110

Added “disable” option to the command

3.6.8100

Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# no neighbor 10.10.10.1 activate
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn)# neighbor 192.168.3.2 activate
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 activate

Related Commands

Notes

There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:

  • At the beginning of the command

    switch (config) # disable router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 activate

  • At the end of the command

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 activate disable

  • After the “router bgp *”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 disable address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 activate

  • After the “router bgp * address-family l2vpn-evpn”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn disable neighbor 192.168.3.2 activate

neighbor advertisement-interval

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval <delay>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval

Sets the minimum route advertisement interval (MRAI) between the sending of BGP routing updates.

The no form of the command disables this function.

Syntax Description

ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr

A BGP peer IP address

peer-group-name

Peer group name

delay

Time (in seconds) is specified by an integer

Range: 0-600; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

30 seconds

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “delay” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 advertisement-interval 100

Without address family:

switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7

With address family—can be done only on peer group not on single neighbor:

switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7
Related Commands

Notes

When configuring an advertisement interval to a BGP session, this interval is implemented per prefix route of that session. For example: If a session is configured with advertisement interval of 100 seconds, when it first learns a new route it automatically sends an update on this route. If it learns another route in the same prefix as the initial route, it waits for 100 seconds. But if it learns another route in a different prefix it immediately advertises that route and does not wait another 100 seconds.


neighbor allowas-in

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in [number]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in

Configures the switch to permit the advertisement of prefixes containing duplicate autonomous switch numbers (ASNs).

The no form of the command disables this function.

Syntax Description

ip-address

A BGP peer IP address

peer-group-name

Peer group name

number

Number of switch’s (ASN) allowed in path

Range: 0-10; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “number” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 allowas-in 2
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 allowas-in

Related Commands

ip routing

router bgp <as-number>

Notes

Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers.


neighbor default-originate

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]

Enables advertisement of the default route to a specified neighbor or peer group.

The no form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and enables inheritance.

The disable form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and disables inheritance.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IPv4 address

peer-group

Peer group name

route_map_name

Route map name that modifies default route attributes

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

3.6.4110

Added “disable” option to the command

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 default-originate default-attr
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 default-originate

Related Commands

Notes


neighbor description

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description <string>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description

Associates descriptive text with the specified peer or peer group.

The no form of the command removes the description from the peer.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

string

Free string, up to 80 characters in length

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

No description

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 description The next door neighbor
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1  description test desc

Related Commands

Notes

The peer description only appears in the show commands


neighbor ebgp-multihop

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop [<ttl>]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop

Enables BGP to connect to external peers that are not directly connected to the switch.

The no form of the command resets the value to the default (TTL = 1).

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ttl

Time-to-live

Range: 1-255 hops; where “1” disables connecting to external peers and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

Default

ttl—1

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated Default

3.6.3004

Updated description of “ttl” parameter

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 ebgp-multihop 5

Related Commands

ip routing

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Notes

The command does not establish the multi-hop if the only route to the peer is the default route (0.0.0.0)


neighbor export-localpref

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref <value>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref

Configures the local preference value sent to the specified peer or peer group.

The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

value

Preference value

Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “value” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 export-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 export-localpref 66

Related Commands

Notes


neighbor fall-over bfd

neighbor <ip-address| ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd

no neighbor <ip-address | ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd

Disables BFD as a mechanism to detect failure.

The no form of the command enables BFD neighbor.

Syntax Description

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 bfd

Related Commands

Notes

The command “no neighbor <ip_address> fall-over bfd” affects traffic. BGP will restore the connection based on Hello protocol.


neighbor graceful-restart helper

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper

Enables BGP graceful restart helper mode for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group.

The no form of the command disables this parameter.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

Default

Graceful restart is enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor graceful-restart helper

Related Commands

Notes

  • When graceful restart helper mode is enabled, the switch retains routes from neighbors capable of graceful restart while those neighbors are restarting BGP

  • Individual neighbor configuration takes precedence over the global configuration


neighbor import-localpref

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>

Configures the local preference value assigned to routes received from the specified peer or peer group.

The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

value

Preference value

Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

100

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “value” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 import-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 import-localpref 55

Related Commands

Notes


neighbor local-as

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as <asn-id> [no-prepend | no-prepend replace-as]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as

Enables the modification of the AS path attribute for routes received from an eBGP neighbor.

The no form of the command disables AS path modification for the specified peer or peer group.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

asn-id

AS number that is sent instead of the actual AS of the switch. Range: 0-4294967295

no-prepend

local-as number is not prepended to the routes received from external neighbors

no-prepend replace-as

Replaces the local-as (as configured with the IP address argument) in the AS path attribute without pre-pending it to the routes received from external neighbors.

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “as-id” parameter

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.6.4110

Updated command syntax

3.8.2000

Modified the "replace-as" option and changed it to "no-prepend replace-as"

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 4)# neighbor 100.100.100.100 local-as 123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community

Related Commands

ip routing

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Notes

  • This function allows the switch to appear as a member of a different autonomous system (AS) to external peers

  • To disable peering with the neighbor run the command “clear ip bgp”


neighbor maximum-prefix

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix <maximum> [warning-only]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix

Configures the number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor and defines an action when the limit is exceeded.

The no form of the command removes the limitation.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

maximum

Number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor

Range: 1-2147483647; where “12000” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

warning-only

Only generates a warning rather than disconnecting the neighbor

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

12000

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Updated description of “maximum” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 maximum-prefix 12000 warning-only
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default  neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 maximum-prefix 88

Related Commands

ip routing

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Notes

neighbor next-hop-peer

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer [disable]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer

Configures the switch to replace the next-hop attribute in routes advertised to IBGP peers with the address of the EBGP peer that advertised this route.

The no form of the command disables this function.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

disable

Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

no next-hop-peer

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.6.3004

Added “disable” parameter

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors, updated command description, and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-peer
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-peer

Related Commands

Notes

This command overrides the next hop for all routes received from this neighbor or peer group


neighbor next-hop-self

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self [disable]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self

Configures the IP address of the router as the next hop address in routes advertises to the specific neighbor.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

disable

Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

no next-hop-self

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-self
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-self

Related Commands

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Notes

  • This function is used in networks where BGP neighbors do not directly access all other neighbors on the same subnet.

  • In the default state, the next hop is generated based on the IP address and the present next hop in the route information.


neighbor next-hop-unchanged

neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged

no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged

Enables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.

The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI SAFI next-hop-unchanged configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.

The disable form of the command disables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address

peer_group

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

The next-hop of a route is preserved when advertising the route to an iBGP peer, but is updated when advertising the route to an eBGP peer. Setting this to “true” overrides this behavior and preserves the next-hop when routes are advertised to this eBGP peer.

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family

History

3.6.8100

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # neighbor 192.168.5.2 next-hop-unchanged
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # next-hop-unchanged
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-unchanged

Related Commands

address-family l2vpn-evpn

Note

There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:

  • At the beginning of the command

    switch (config) # disable router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 next-hop-unchanged

  • At the end of the command

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 next-hop-unchanged disable

  • After the “router bgp *”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 disable address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 next-hop-unchanged

  • After the “router bgp * address-family l2vpn-evpn”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn disable neighbor 192.168.3.2 next-hop-unchanged


neighbor password

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password [<encryption>] <string>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password

Enables authentication on a TCP connection with a BGP peer.

The no form of the command resets the value to its default.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

encryption

Possible values:

  • no parameter - clear text

  • 0—clear text

  • 7—obfuscated

string

Up to 8 bytes in length

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

no neighbor password

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 password 7 admin123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 password 0 test

Related Commands

Note

  • Peers must use the same password to ensure communication

  • “neighbor <ip-address> password 7 <password>” can only accept data that was created using “show config”

  • “show config” will never show the clear-test password, it will always be obfuscated (and thus displayed using the 'password 7' syntax).

  • Router BGP neighbor password cannot be set when enabling secure mode

  • Router BGP peer-group password cannot be set when enabling with secure mode


neighbor no-password

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-password

Disables authentication for peer without inheritance.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.3004

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-password

Related Commands

neighbor password

Notes


neighbor peer-group

  1. neighbor <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel> peer-group <peer-group-name>

  2. neighbor <peer-group-name> peer-group

  3. no neighbor <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel> peer-group <peer-group-name>

  4. no neighbor <peer-group-name> peer-group

1. Assigns BGP neighbors to an existing peer group

2. Creates a peer-group

3. Unassigns a BGP neighbor from a peer-group

4. Deletes the peer-group

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Added notes

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and modified note

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor groupA peer-group
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 1.2.3.4 peer-group groupA

Related Commands

Notes

  • Once a peer group is created, the group name can be used as a parameter in neighbor configuration commands, and the configuration will be applied to all members of the group

  • Settings applied to an individual neighbor in the peer group override group settings

  • A neighbor can only belong to one peer group, so issuing this command for a neighbor that is already a member of another group removes it from that group

  • When a neighbor is removed from a peer group, the neighbor does not retain the configuration inherited from the peer group.

  • Router BGP peer-group password cannot be set when enabling with secure mode

  • A BGP group must be used by either a single listen range, or by a set of neighbors sharing the same type (iBGP or eBGP)

  • A group must already exist before a node is configured to use it

  • Any configuration change on a group affects each of the peers inheriting this specific parameter from the group only after undergoing admin state toggle


neighbor remote-as

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

no neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Configures a neighbor.

The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.

Syntax Description

ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr

IP address of the neighbor

as-number

The BGP peer as-number

Range: 1-65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated description and note

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remote-as 200

Related Commands

ip routing

router bgp <as-number>

Notes

Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers


neighbor remove-private-as

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as [disable]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as

Removes private autonomous system numbers from outbound routing updates for external BGP (eBGP) neighbors.

The no form of the command preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer.

Syntax Description

ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr

A BGP peer IP address

peer-group-name

Peer group name

disable

Preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remove-private-as
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 remove-private-as

Related Commands

ip routing

router bgp <as-number>

Notes

  • This can only be used with external BGP (eBGP) peers

  • If the update has only private AS numbers in the AS path, BGP removes these numbers

  • If the AS path includes both private and public AS numbers, BGP does not remove the private AS numbers. This situation is considered a configuration error

  • If the AS path contains the AS number of the eBGP neighbor, BGP does not remove the private AS number

  • If the AS path contains confederations, BGP removes the private AS numbers only if they come after the confederation portion of the AS path


neighbor route-map

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map <route-map-name> [in | out]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]

Configures route-map export or import to the peer either for a specific address family or for all (depending on the configuration context).

The no form of the command removes map-route configuration and enables inheritance. The inheritance priority is as follows:

a. Peer AFI-SAFI

b. Peer

c. Peer Group AFI-SAFI

d. Peer Group

The “disable” form of the command resets the route-map configuration to the default and disables inheritance.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

route-map-name

Name of the route-map

in | out

  • in—sets route import to the peer for this AFI/SAFI

  • out—sets route export to the peer for this AFI/SAFI

If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

config router bgp address-family

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated notes and default

3.4.1100

Added “out” parameter

3.6.3004

Added note

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.6.8100

Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-map MyRouteMap in
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-map routeMapSample in
switch (config router bgp 100 address-family ipv4-unicast) # neighbor 1.1.1.1 route-map sampleRoutemap in
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 route-map r_map_test out

Related Commands

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]

clear ip bgp {<ip-address> | all}

Notes

  • There are 3 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:

    • At the beginning of the command

      switch (config) # disable router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-map

    • After the “router bgp *”

      switch (config) # router bgp 65001 disable address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-map

    • After the “router bgp * address-family l2vpn-evpn”

      switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn disable neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-map

  • When inheritance is enabled (by default or when using the no form of the command), then if there is no peer AFI SAFI route-map configuration, then an assessment is made of whether a route-map was at the peer level or not. If yes, then it is taken. Otherwise, the OS continues looking to the peer group AFI SAFI, and then the peer group (if a peer is member of a peer group).

    • Only one inbound route-map can be applied to a given neighbor

    • If a new route-map is applied to a neighbor, it replaces the previous route map

    • Changing a route-map only takes effect on routes received or sent after the change

    • A route-map must already exist before a node is configured to use it


neighbor no-route-map

neighbor <ip-address> | <peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-route-map <route-map-name> [ in|out ]

Unsets route-map for neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

route-map-name

Name of the route-map

in | out

  • in—sets route import to the peer for this AFI/SAFI

  • out—sets route export to the peer for this AFI/SAFI

If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.3004

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-route-map
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 no-route-map out

Related Commands

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]

Notes

BGP command "no-route-map" is deprecated and been replaced with the disable form of the BGP neighbor route-map command.


neighbor route-reflector-client

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client

Configures a given peer to be a reflector client of this router for this address-family.

The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI/SAFI route-reflector-client configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.

The disable form of the command removes a given peer from being a reflector client of this router for this AFI/SAFI and disables configuration inheritance.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address

peer-group

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

config router bgp address-family

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated notes and default

3.6.3004

Added “disable” parameter

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.6.8100

Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-reflector-client
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 route-reflector-client

Related Commands

Notes

There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:

  • At the beginning of the command

    switch (config) # disable router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-reflector-client

  • At the end of the command

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-reflector-client disable

  • After the “router bgp *”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 disable address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-reflector-client

  • After the “router bgp * address-family l2vpn-evpn”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn disable neighbor 192.168.3.2 route-reflector-client


neighbor send-community

neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]

disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]

Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer containing BGP community attributes either for this address family or all relevant address-families.

The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of send-community attribute configuration.

The disable form of the command disables sending UPDATE messages containing BGP community attributes.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address

peer_group

Peer group name

extended

Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer for this address family containing extended BGP community attributes

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

config router bgp address-family

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Added “disable” parameter

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6 and IPv4

3.6.8100

Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 send-community
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # neighbor 192.168.3.2 send-community
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community

Related Commands

Notes

There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:

  • At the beginning of the command

    switch (config) # disable router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 send-community

  • At the end of the command

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 send-community disable

  • After the “router bgp *”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 disable address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor 192.168.3.2 send-community

  • After the “router bgp * address-family l2vpn-evpn”

    switch (config) # router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn disable neighbor 192.168.3.2 send-community


neighbor shutdown

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown [disable]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown

Disables BGP neighbor gracefully.

The no form of the command enables BGP neighbor.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

disable

Enables BGP neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated note

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 shutdown
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1  shutdown

Related Commands

Notes

  • Disabling a neighbor terminates all its active sessions and removes associated routing information

  • A group’s shutdown immediately impacts every peer in this group, making them inherit this parameter


neighbor soft-reconfiguration

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration

Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.

The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.

Syntax Description

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 soft-reconfiguration

Related Commands

Notes


neighbor soft-reconfiguration inbound

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound

Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.

The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IPv4 address

peer-group-name

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.8100

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 65001) # neighbor 192.168.3.2 soft-reconfiguration inbound
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 soft-reconfiguration inbound

Related Commands

Notes

This command is mandatory to show received EVPN for this neighbor


neighbor timers

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers <keep-alive> <hold-time>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers

Configures the keepalive and hold times for a specified peer.

The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

keep-alive

The period between the transmission of consecutive keep-alive messages

  • Range: 1-3600 seconds

  • “0” means that keepalive is not sent and the connection does not expire

  • Explicitly configuring the default, “60”, prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

hold-time

The period the switch waits for a keepalive or update message before it disables peering

  • Range: 3-7200 seconds

  • “0” means that keepalive is not sent and the connection does not expire

  • Explicitly configuring the default, “180”, prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

keep-alive—60 seconds

hold-time—180 seconds

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated description

3.6.3004

Updated “hold-time” and “keep-alive” parameter’s syntax description

3.6.4070

Added IPv6 and IPv4 support

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 timers 65 195
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1  timers 10 20

Related Commands

neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>

Notes

Hold time must be at least 3 seconds and should be three times longer than the keep-alive setting.


neighbor transport connection-mode passive

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive [disable]

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive

Sets the TCP connection for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to passive mode.

The no form of the command sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

disable

Sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

TCP sessions initiated

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.3004

Added “disable” parameter

3.6.4070

Added IPv6 and IPv4 support

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 transport connection-mode passive
switch (config router bgp 200)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 transport connection-mode passive

Related Commands

Notes

  • When the peer’s transport connection mode is set to passive, it accepts TCP connections for BGP, but does not initiate them

  • BGP peers in active mode can both accept and initiate TCP connections for BGP


neighbor update-source

neighbor <ip-address> update-source {ethernet <slot/port> | loopback <number> | port-channel <number> | vlan <vlan-id>}

no neighbor <ip-address> update-source

Configures the source-address for routing updates and to establish TCP connections with peers.

The no form of the command disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP address of the neighbor

ethernet <slot/port>

Ethernet interface

loopback <number>

Loopback interface number

vlan <vlan-id>

VLAN interface

Range: 1-4094

port-channel <number>

LAG interface

Range: 1-4094

Default

BGP uses best local address

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.6.4070

Added IPv6 and IPv4 support

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 update-source vlan 10

Related Commands

Notes

If BGP update-source on neighbor is configured, the given interface’s primary address is used as the source address. If BGP update-source configured on a peer group, the primary address is not guaranteed to be the source.


neighbor no-update-source

neighbor <ip-address> no-update-source

Disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

BGP uses best local address

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 no-update-source

Related Commands

Notes


neighbor weight

neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight <value>

no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight

Assigns a weight attribute to paths from the specified neighbor.

The no form of the command resets to default values.

Syntax Description

ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr

IP address of the neighbor

peer-group-name

Peer group name

value

Weight value

  • Range: 0-65535

  • Explicitly configuring a default value prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

Value is 32768 for router-originated paths and 0 for routes received through BGP

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.4.0000

3.6.4070

Added IPv6 and IPv4 support

3.8.2000

Updated weight range

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 weight 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 weight 100

Related Commands

Notes

  • Weight values set through route map commands have precedence over neighbor weight command values

  • Other attributes are used only when all paths to the prefix have the same weight

  • A path’s BGP weight is also configurable through route maps

  • When multiple paths to a destination prefix exist, the best-path selection algorithm prefers the path with the highest weight

  • Weight is the first parameter that the BGP best-path selection algorithm considers


network

network <ip_prefix length>

no network <ip_prefix length>

Configures a route for advertisement to BGP peers.

The no form of the command removes the route from the BGP routes table, preventing its advertisement. The route is only advertised if the router has a gateway to the destination.

Syntax Description

ip_prefix_length

A string that specific route map is assigned to the network.

length

/24 or 255.255.255.0 format.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated description, syntax description, and notes

3.6.4070

3.10.4300

Removed route-map-name option

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# network 10.10.10.0 /24 routemap

Related Commands

Notes

  • The parameters “ip-prefix” and “length” specify the route destination

  • The configuration zeros the host portion of the specified network address (e.g. 192.0.2.4/24 is stored as 192.0.2.0/24)

  • Address family is identified by the network address itself and not by the configuration command context


redistribute

[neighbor <peer_group>] redistribute {connected | static | ospf | ospf-internal | ospf-external} [<route-map>]

no redistribute {connected | static | ospf}

Enables redistribution of specified routes to the BGP domain.

The no form of the command disables route redistribution from the specified source.

Syntax Description

connected

Redistributes the direct routes

static

Redistributes the user-defined (static) route

peer_group

Route map name that modifies default route attributes

ospf

Redistributes all routes learned by OSPF protocol

ospf-internal

Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as internal

ospf-external

Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as external

Default

No redistribution

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.2.1000

3.6.4070

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# redistribute ospf

Related Commands

Notes

  • Multiple redistribution options can be applied

  • This command cannot be used with route-maps


router-id

router-id <ip-address> [force]

no router-id [force]

Configures a fixed router ID for BGP.

The no form of the command removes the fixed router ID and restores the system default.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IP Address identified the router ID

force

Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up

Default

The Router ID is dynamically elected (no router-id).

  • If a loopback interface is configured, the router ID is set to the IP address of the loopback interface

  • If multiple loopback interfaces are configured, the router ID is set to the IP address of the loopback interface with the highest IP address

  • If no loopback interface is configured, the router ID is set to the highest IP address on a physical interface

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.6.3004

Added “force” parameter

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# router-id 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

Notes

The IP address configured identifies the BGP speaker. The command triggers an automatic notification and session reset for the BGP neighbors.


route-map

[neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]

no [neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]

Specifies a route map that will be applied in the given direction for specific address family.

The no form of the command removes this configuration.

Syntax Description

route_map_name

Name of a route map to apply

in/out

Specifies in which direction the route map is applied. If nothing is given, route map is applied in both directions.

peer_group

Peer group name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.6.4070

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# route-map default in

Related Commands

Notes


timers bgp

timers bgp <keep-alive> <hold>

no timers bgp

Configures the BGP keepalive and hold times.

The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default settings.

Syntax Description

keep-alive

Frequency with which keepalive messages are sent to its peer. Range: 1-3600 seconds. 0—no keep-alive messages are sent.

hold

Interval after not receiving a keepalive message that a peer is declared dead. Range: 3-7200 seconds. 0—peer is held indefinitely regardless of keep-alive messages.

Default

Keepalive time—60 secs

Hold time—180 secs

Configuration Mode

config router bgp

History

3.3.5006

3.3.5200

Updated syntax description, related commands and notes

3.6.3004

This command is blocked

3.9.2100

Updated example

Example

switch (config router bgp 100)# vrf default neighbor 10.10.10.1 timers 3 10

Related Commands

ip routing

neighbor timers

router bgp <as-number>

show ip bgp

Notes

  • Timer settings apply to every peer connection

  • The command “neighbor timers” configures the times on a specified peer connection

  • Hold time should be three times longer than the keepalive setting


vni

vni <vni_value>

no vni <vni_value>

Create VNI on the router BGP.

The no form of the command deletes VNI on the router BGP.

Syntax Description

vni_value

Range: 1-16777214

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000

Related Commands

router bgp <as-number>

Notes

This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.


vni rd

vni <vni_value> rd <rd>

no vni <vni_value> rd

Configure route distinguisher to VNI.

The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration

Syntax Description

vni_value

Range: 1-16777214

rd

Route distinguisher address in the format "ip:value"

Valid value: The valid IP and value needs to be between 0 to 65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 rd 2.3.4.5:15

Related Commands

vni

Notes

This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.


vni route-target

vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export} <route_target>

no vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export}

Configure route target to VNI.

The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration.

Syntax Description

vni_value

Range: 1-16777214

route_target

Several route-targets can be configured for each VNI

Valid ranges:

  • for ip: value should be [0..65535]

  • for as_num: values are:

    • if as_num value is less or equal to 65535: value can be [0..4294967295]

    • if as_num is more than 65535: value can be between 0 to 65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn

History

3.8.1000

Example

switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 route-target both 1.2.3.4:15

Related Commands

vni

Notes

This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.


vni auto-create

vni auto-create

no vni auto-create

Enables auto-create mode on router bgp.

The no form of the command disables auto-create mode on router bgp.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn

History

3.8.1000

3.8.2200

Command was changed from "auto-create" to "vni auto-create"

Example

switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni auto-create

Related Commands

vni

Notes

Upon enabling auto-create, VNI is created automatically

route-table prefix-list

route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>

no route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>

Configure RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family and bind it with a prefix-list in export direction from BGP RIB to routing table or import in the reverse direction.

The no forms of the command removed the RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family.

Syntax Description

prefix-list-name

Specific prefix-list name

export

Filtering from RIB to FIB

import

Filtering from FIB to RIB

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config router bgp address-family

History

3.8.2100

Example

switch (config) # router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast
switch (config router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast) # route-table prefix-list kuku import
switch (config router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast) # route-table prefix-list kuku export
switch (config router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast) # exit
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family                         : IPv4
Maximum Path                           : 0/0
Redistribute                           :
Total Neighbors                        : 1
Total peer-groups                      : 0
Total dynamic ranges                   : 0
Route table prefix list (import/export): list-name/list name

Related Commands

route-table prefix-list

show ip bgp vrf address-family

Notes

Valid does both IPv4-unicast and IPv6-unicast


Show

show {ip | ipv6} bgp

show {ip | ipv6} bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [<ipv4-prefix> <length> [detail | longer-prefixes [detail]]]

Displays information about the BGP routes table (RIB).

Syntax Description

ipv4_prefix

ipv6_prefix

IPv4 and IPv6 subnet

length

Netmask (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.0)

detail

Displays detailed information about a subset of the bgp learned routes

longer-prefixes

Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination.

Example: If “10.20.30.0 /24 longer-prefixes” is run, all routes starting with 10.20.30 regardless of the prefix length (10.20.30.X /24, 10.20.30.X /25, etc.) are displayed - providing there are any such routes received/sent from/to that neighbor.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv4 and IPv6

3.6.6000

Updated example for “detail” parameter

3.7.1000

Updated example “show ip bgp”

Updated example for “longer-prefixes” parameter

3.9.0300

Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature

Example

Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24
BGP table version: 22
Local router ID: 192.168.100.11
Status codes:
  s: suppressed
  d: damped
  h: history
  *: valid
  >: best
  i: internal
  r: RIB-failure
  S: Stale
  m: multipath
  b: backup-path
  x: best-external
Origin codes:
  i: IGP
  e: EGP
  ?: incomplete
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Network           Next Hop  Status  Metric   LocPrf     Weight      Path
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
192.168.100.0/24  0.0.0.0   *>      0        100        32768       i

Output 2:

mtbc-baidu-01-2410 [standalone: master] (config) # show ip bgp BGP table version: 65 Local router ID : 22.1.1.1 ... --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Network Next Hop Status Metric LocPrf Weight Path --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.1.1.0/24 17.1.1.23 * 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 Eth1/17 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 0.0.0.0 *> 0 100 32768 ?

Related Commands

Notes

  • Aggregated information in the “detail” parameter (i.e. aggregator AS, aggregator ID) is displayed only for aggregated routes.

  • Generic and “Longer prefixes” examples were updated.


show ip bgp address-family

show ip bgp address-family [vrf <vrf-name>] <l2vpn-evpn | ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast> [active] [detail]

Displays address-family configuration.

Syntax Description

l2vpn-evpn

Displays information about L2VPN-EVPN address family

active

Displays active neighbors in that address family (configured, active or dynamic)

detail

Displays detailed info about configuration and configured/active neighbors for the specified address-family

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4070

3.7.1000

Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter and Updated example

3.8.1000

Added output example for an updated address family configuration

3.8.2100

Added RTM import/export policy

3.8.2200

Updated output example for "show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn"

Example

Example output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
Address family                         : L2VPN EVPN
Maximum Path                           : 0/0
Redistribute                           :  
Total Neighbors                        : 0
Total peer-groups                      : 0
Total dynamic ranges                   : 0
Auto-Create VNI                        : Disable
Route table prefix list (import/export):
RD/RT Auto-Create                      : Disable
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn active 
Address family               : L2VPN EVPN 
Networks                     :
maximum-path                 : 0/0
redistribute                 : -
Total neighbors              : 2
Total peer-groups            : 0
Total dynamic ranges         : 0
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn detail
Address family    : L2VPN EVPN
Maximum Path      : 0/0
Redistribute      :    
Total Neighbors   : 1
Neighbors:
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Neighbor   V   AS      MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer   InQ   OutQ   Up/Down   State/PfxRcd
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  1.1.1.1    4   65002   0         1         6        0     0      Never     ACTIVE/0
Total peer-groups         : 1
Peer Group                : peer
Total dynamic ranges      : 0
Auto-Create VNI           : Disable
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VNI          Vlan         Route Distinguisher   Route Target
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1000         5            1.2.3.4:3             None
Example output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family ipv4-unicast detail
Address family : IPv4
Maximum Path : 0/0
Redistribute : 
Total Neighbors: 1
Neighbors:
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Neighbor   V   AS     MsgRcvd    MsgSent   TblVer   InQ   OutQ   Up/Down   State/PfxRcd 
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  3.3.3.3    4   200    0          0         1        0     0      Never     IDLE/0
Total peer-groups : 1
Peer Group : basim_ipv4
Total dynamic ranges: 0
Address family configuration:
Next hop unchanged: Enable

Example output 3:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family                         : IPv4
Maximum Path                           : 0/0
Redistribute                           :
Total Neighbors                        : 1
Total peer-groups                      : 0
Total dynamic ranges                   : 0
Route table prefix list (import/export): a-list/a-list

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp community

show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] community <comm1> <comm2> ... <commn> [exact] [detail]

Displays information about the BGP routes (RIB) filtered according to communities.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.0000

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6

Example

switch (config) # show ip bgp community 100:1
BGP table version is 8, local router ID is 3.5.7.4
Status codes: s suppressed, d damped, h history, * valid, > best, i - internal
              r RIB-failure, S Stale, m multipath, b backup-path, x best-external
Origin codes: i - IGP, e - EGP, ? - incomplete
    Network            Next Hop            Metric     LocPrf     Weight Path
*>  3.4.3.11/32        0.0.0.0                  0          0      32768 i
*>  3.5.7.88/32        0.0.0.0                  0          0      32768 i
*>  3.5.7.99/32        0.0.0.0                  0          0      32768 i
switch (config) # show ip bgp community 100:1 exact
BGP table version is 8, local router ID is 3.5.7.4
Status codes: s suppressed, d damped, h history, * valid, > best, i - internal
              r RIB-failure, S Stale, m multipath, b backup-path, x best-external
Origin codes: i - IGP, e - EGP, ? - incomplete
    Network            Next Hop            Metric     LocPrf     Weight Path
*>  3.4.3.11/32        0.0.0.0                  0          0      32768 i
*>  3.5.7.99/32        0.0.0.0                  0          0      32768 i
switch (config) # show ip bgp community 100:1
BGP table version is 8/20, local router ID is 3.5.7.4
Status codes: * valid, > best, i - internal, m multipath
Origin codes: i - IGP, e - EGP, ? - incomplete 
Network Next Hop Metric LocPrf Weight Path
*> 2001::0/64 2001:1::1 0 0 32768 i

Related Commands

show ip bgp

Notes


show ip bgp evpn

show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [neighbors <ip | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> [received | advertised]] evpn [route-type <type> | community {<aa:nn> | <number>} | extcommunity route-target {<aa:id> | <aa.bb:id> | <ip:id>} | extcommunity router-mac <mac-address> | vni <value> | rd <rd>] [detail]

Displays BGP EVPN routes received from all neighbors in specified VRF or the VRF currently under context.

Syntax Description

ipv4_addr

Neighbor IP address

peer_group

Peer group name

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

route-type

Possible values:

  • auto-discovery—Ethernet Auto-discovery Route

  • mac-ip—MAC/IP Advertisement Route

  • imet—Inclusive Multicast Ethernet Tag Route

  • ethernet-segment—Ethernet Segment Route

  • ip-prefix—IP Prefix Route

community

<aa:nn>—community number

<number>—community number

extcommunity route-target

Filters by route target

  • <aa:id>—Route Target (asplain)

  • <aa.bb:id>—Route Target (asdot)

  • <ip:id>—Rout Target (IP)

extcommunity router-mac

Filters by router MAC

vni

VNI value

Range: 1 - 16777215

rd

Filters by route target

  • <aa:id>—Route Target (asplain)

  • <aa.bb:id>—Route Target (asdot)

  • <ip:id>—Rout Target (IP)

detail

Shows additional information about BGP route

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

3.8.2200

  • Added "show ip bgp evpn detail" output

  • Replaced auto-completion of “route-type” with string keywords instead on numbers

3.9.0300

Adding vni attribute to "show ip bgp evpn detail" for imet routes and added example

3.9.1000

Added ability to select several attributes for filtering output routes

Example

switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                            Next Hop         Metric      LocPrf      Weight      Path      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2.3.4.5:5             mac-ip            00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff               2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
2.3.4.5:6             mac-ip            00:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee               2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
1.2.3.4:5             imet              1.2.3.4                         1.2.3.4          0           100         0            ?
1.2.3.4:6             imet              1.2.3.4                         1.2.3.4          0           100         0            ?
2.3.4.5:5             imet              2.3.4.5                         2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
2.3.4.5:6             imet              2.3.4.5                         2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?

switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                            Next Hop         Metric      LocPrf      Weight      Path      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2.3.4.5:5             mac-ip            00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff               2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
1.2.3.4:5             imet              1.2.3.4                         1.2.3.4          0           100         0            ?
2.3.4.5:5             imet              2.3.4.5                         2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000 route-type mac-ip 
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RD                    Type              Data                            Next Hop         Metric      LocPrf      Weight      Path      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2.3.4.5:5             mac-ip            00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff               2.3.4.5          0           100         0            ?
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000 route-type mac-ip detail 
1 paths for mac-ip 00:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff   Route Distinguisher: 2.3.4.5:5:
  route:
    next hop          : 2.3.4.5
    neighbor ip       : 1.1.1.2
    router id         : 2.3.4.5
    metric            : 0
    weight            : 0
    local pref        : 100
    origin            : incomplete
    Extended Community: 100:268436456(Route-Target-AS)
    Extended Community: tunnelTypeVxlan(TunnelEncap)
    flags             : valid, best
    esi               : 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00
    vni               : 1000
    path              : 
    ethernet tag id   :

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp evpn summary

show ip bgp [vrf <vrf>] evpn summary

Displays some basic statistics about BGP per VRF only for neighbors who support L2EVPN AF.

Syntax Description

vrf

Name of VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8100

Example

switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn summary
VRF name                                 : vrf-default
BGP router identifier                    : 192.168.5.1
local AS number                          : 65001
BGP table version                        : 2
Main routing table version               : 2
IPV4 Prefixes                            : 0
IPV6 Prefixes                            : 0
L2VPN EVPN Prefixes                      : 1
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor      V   AS      MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer   InQ   OutQ   Up/Down      State/PfxRcd
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
192.168.3.2   4   65002   25        29        2        0     0      0:00:11:10   ESTABLISHED/1
192.168.5.2   4   65003   24        28        2        0     0      0:00:11:17   ESTABLISHED/0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp exceptions

show ip bgp exceptions

Displays all the bgp exceptions.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.0300

Example

switch (config)# show ip bgp exceptions
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Type                  Origin                    Description
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
neighbor              ethernet 1/11             Interface doesn't exist

Related Commands

router bgp neighbor interface

Notes


show ip bgp neighbors

show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel>

Displays summaries information about all BGP neighbors.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

ip

Neighbor IPv4 address

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

ifname

Interface number (Ethernet or port-channel number)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.7.1000

Updated example

3.8.2200

Updated xample to reflect the new "Enhanced Route Refresh" display

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

Output 1: 
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.10.2
  BGP neighbor: 192.168.10.2, remote AS: 100, link: internal:
  BGP version : 4
  Configured hold time in seconds : 180
  keepalive interval in seconds (configured) : 60
  keepalive interval in seconds (established with peer): 60
  Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds : 180
  Peer group :
Neighbor configuration:    ------------------------------------------------------------------------    Configuration                   IPV4 Unicast  IPV6 Unicast  L2VPN EVPN      ------------------------------------------------------------------------    Configured AFI SAFI             Enabled       Disabled      Enabled    Send Community                  Enabled       Enabled       Enabled    Send Extended Community         Enabled       Enabled       Enabled    Route Reflection                Disabled      Disabled      Disabled    Next Hop Unchanged              Disabled      Disabled      Enabled    Extended next hop IPv4          Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
Neighbor capabilities:    Route Refresh              : advertise and received    Enhanced Route Refresh     : advertise and received    Soft Reconfiguration       : Disabled    Graceful Restart Capability: advertise and received    Address family IPv4 Unicast: advertise and received    Address family IPv6 Unicast: n/a    Address family L2VPN EVPN  : advertise and received    Extended next hop IPv4     : n/a
Message statistics:    InQ depth : 0    OutQ depth: 0
----------------------------------------------    Parameter             Sent         Rcvd           ----------------------------------------------    Opens                 1            1    Notification          0            0    Updates               4            4    Keepalives            9            9    Refreshes             0            0    Total                 14           14
Default minimum time between advertisement runs in seconds: 30
IPV4 Unicast:    ----------------------------------------------    Prefix activity       Sent         Rcvd           ----------------------------------------------    Prefixes Current      1            1    Prefixes Total        1            1    Implicit Withdraw     0            0    Explicit Withdraw     0            0    Used as bestpath      n/a          1    Used as multipath     n/a          n/a
--------------------------------------------------------    Local Policy Denied Prefixes    Outbound     Inbound        --------------------------------------------------------    Total                           2            0
L2VPN EVPN:    ----------------------------------------------    Prefix activity       Sent         Rcvd           ----------------------------------------------    Prefixes Current      1            1    Prefixes Total        1            1    Implicit Withdraw     0            0    Explicit Withdraw     0            0    Used as bestpath      n/a          1    Used as multipath     n/a          n/a
--------------------------------------------------------    Local Policy Denied Prefixes    Outbound     Inbound        --------------------------------------------------------    Total                           2            0
Connection Information:
 Connections established : 1
 Dropped : 0
 Last Reset : 0:00:06:59
 Last Drop Reason : 6 (2)
 Maximum hops to external BGP neighbor: 255
 Connection State : ESTABLISHED
 Local host : 192.168.1.1
 Local port : 56794
 Foreign host : 192.168.10.2
 Remote port : 179
Output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors ethernet 1/1
BGP neighbor: ethernet 1/1, remote AS: 65002, link: external:
BGP version                                : 4
  Configured hold time in seconds          : 180
  keepalive interval in seconds            : 60
  Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds: 90
  Peer group                               : 
  Neighbor configuration:
    ------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Configuration                    IPV4 Unicast  IPV6 Unicast  L2VPN EVPN 
    ------------------------------------------------------------------------
    Configured AFI SAFI              Enabled       Disabled      Enabled
    Send Community                   Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
    Send Extended Community          Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
    Route Reflection                 Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
    Next Hop Unchanged               Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
  Neighbor capabilities:
    Route Refresh              : advertise and received
    Enhanced Route Refresh     : advertise and received
    Soft Reconfiguration       : Disabled
    Graceful Restart Capability: advertise
    Address family IPv4 Unicast: advertise and received
    Address family IPv6 Unicast: n/a
    Address family L2VPN EVPN  : advertise and received
  Message statistics:
    InQ depth : 0
    OutQ depth: 0
    -------------------------------------------
    Parameter             Sent         Rcvd       
    -------------------------------------------
    Opens                 1            1
    Notification          0            0
    Updates               3            2
    Keepalives            12           11
    Refreshes             0            0
    Total                 16           14
    Default minimum time between advertisement runs in seconds: 30
  L2VPN EVPN:
    ----------------------------------------------
    Prefix activity       Sent         Rcvd       
    ----------------------------------------------
    Prefixes Current      2            2
    Prefixes Total        2            2
    Implicit Withdraw     0            0
    Explicit Withdraw     0            0
    Used as bestpath      n/a          2
    Used as multipath     n/a          n/a
    --------------------------------------------------------
    Local Policy Denied Prefixes    Outbound     Inbound    
    --------------------------------------------------------
    Total                           0            0
  Connection Information:
    Connections established              : 4
    Dropped                              : 1
    Last Reset                           : 0:00:03:22
    Last Drop Reason                     : 6 (2)
    Maximum hops to external BGP neighbor: 255
    Connection State                     : ESTABLISHED
    Local host                           : 192.168.2.1
    Local port                           : 179
    Foreign host                         : 192.168.2.2
    Local Port                           : 50394
Output 3: 
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 
BGP neighbor: 192.168.2.2, remote AS: 65001, link: internal:
  BGP version                              : 4
  Configured hold time in seconds          : 180
  keepalive interval in seconds            : 60
  Minimum holdtime from neighbor in seconds: 90

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp neighbors advertised/received address-family

show ip bgp neighbors <neigh_ip | ethernet | port-channel> <advertised | received> <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast>

Displays advertised/received BGP routes for a specific address-family per neighbor.

Syntax Description

neigh_ip

Neighbor IP address

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2200

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

Output 1: 
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.7.2 advertised ipv4-unicast
BGP table version: 2
Local router ID : 192.168.1.1
Status codes:
 s: suppressed
 d: damped
 h: history
 *: valid
 >: best
 i: internal
 r: RIB-failure
 S: Stale
 m: multipath
 b: backup-path
 x: best-external
Origin codes:
 i: IGP
 e: EGP
 ?: incomplete
--------------------------------------------------
Network Next Hop Status Metric LocPrf Weight Path 
--------------------------------------------------
192.168.1.1/32 192.168.7.1 i* 0 100 32768 i
Output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors interface ethernet 1/17 advertised ipv4-unicast
BGP table version: 65
Local router ID  : 22.1.1.1
...
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Network             Next Hop         Status        Metric      LocPrf      Weight      Path
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.1.1.0/24         Eth1/17          *             0           0           32768       300 ?
...

Related Commands

Notes

  • In order to use received option, user must first configure soft-reconfiguration-inboud as follows:

    switch (config) # router bgp 100 neighbor 192.168.7.2 soft-reconfiguration inbound

  • Received option "shows BGP routes" shows all received routes before applying policies

  • Advertised option shows BGP routes after applying policies.


show ip bgp neighbors received

show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel> received [<ip-address> [<mask>] [longer-prefixes]]

Displays BGP summary information.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address

mask

Mask length

longer-prefixes

Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination (only available if both IP and mask are specified)

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.7.1000

Updated example

3.8.1000

Updated example

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.3.2 received
BGP table version: 16
local router ID : 192.168.1.1
Status codes:
 s: suppressed
 d: damped
 h: history
 *: valid
 >: best
 i: internal
 r: RIB-failure
 S: Stale
 m: multipath
 b: backup-path
 x: best-external
Origin codes:
 i: IGP
 e: EGP
 ?: incomplete
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Network        Next Hop     Status   Metric  LocPrf  Weight   Path 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
94.0.0.0/24    192.168.3.2   *>      0       100     0       100 i

Output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors interface ethernet 1/17 received
BGP table version: 65
local router ID  : 22.1.1.1
...
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Network        Next Hop   Status    Metric   LocPrf   Weight    Path
----------------------------------------------------------------------
17.1.1.0/24    Eth1/17    0         100      0        23 ?
...

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp neighbors received detail

show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address> [received] [<ip-address> [<mask> [longer-prefixes]]] detail

Displays detailed information on routes received from neighbors.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Neighbor IP address. Provide optionally to display routes received from specified neighbor.

mask

Mask length. Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified network.

longer-prefixes

Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified prefix and longer

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.7.1000

Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24 longer-prefixes detail 
BGP routing table entry for: 192.168.100.0/24
Version                    : 22
Paths                      : (1, best: #1)
Local Connected:
  Origin    : IGP
  metric    : 0
  localpref : 100
  weight    : 32768
  Attributes: valid, best
switch (config)# show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24 detail 
BGP routing table entry for: 192.168.100.0/24
Version                    : 22
Paths                      : (1, best: #1)
Local connected:
  0.0.0.0 from 0.0.0.0 (192.168.100.11):
    Origin    : IGP
    metric    : 0
    localpref : 100
    weight    : 32768
    Attributes: valid, sourced, best

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp paths

show ip bgp paths [vrf <vrf-name>] [ipv4 | ipv6]

Displays summary of all AS paths and for prefixes for specific address family.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv4 and IPv6

3.9.2300

Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show ip bgp paths
Path       Metric   Refcount
4 50 100   0        1 
2 50 100   0        1 
4 40       0        1 
12 50 100  0        1 
2          0        1 
2 20       0        1

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp peer-group

show ip bgp peer-group [vrf <vrf-name>] [peer-group-name] <ipv4-unicast |ipv6-unicast>

Displays information about peer groups and configuration, filtered per address family.

Syntax Description

peer-group-name

Displays information about a specific peer-group.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.0000

3.6.8100

Updated example

3.7.1000

Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show ip bgp peer-group peerGrp1
Name                    : peerGrp1
Hold time               : 180
Keep-alive              : 60
Max prefix              : 100000
Weight                  : 0
Export local preferences: 100
Import local preferences: 100
Status Down             : no
EBGP Multihop           : 1
Next Hop Self           : no
Soft Reconfiguration    : no
Next Hop Peer           : no
Remove Private AS       : no
Transport Mode          : no
Password                : no
Local AS                : 0
No Prepend              : no
Replace AS              : no
Soft Reconfiguration    : Disabled
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Configuration                   IPV4 Unicast  IPV6 Unicast  L2VPN EVPN  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Configured AFI SAFI             Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
Send Community                  Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
Send Extended Community         Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
Route Reflection                Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
Next Hop Unchanged              Disabled      Disabled      Disabled
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor          V     AS     MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer    InQ    OutQ   Up/Down       State/PfxRcd        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
192.168.2.2       4     65001 355        413       7         0      0      0:00:00:26    ESTABLISHED/2

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp summary

show ipv6 bgp {<id> | all} [vrf <vrf-name>] summary

Displays BGP summary for IPv6 addresses.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.4070

Added support for IPv6

3.9.0300

Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature

Example

Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp summary
BGP router identifier 3.5.7.4, local AS number 4
BGP table version is 70/120, main routing table version 70/96
BGP using 26308 total bytes of memory
BGP activity  37/8  IPv4 prefixes,  37/8  IPv6 prefixes, 37/4  paths
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor  V   AS   MsgRcvd  MsgSent InQ  OutQ Up/Down     State/PfxRcd      
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2001::1   4   7    3        9       0    0     0:00:00:48 ESTABLISHED/total number of prefixes

Output 2: 
switch (config) # show ip bgp vrf default summary
VRF name                  : default
BGP router identifier     : 22.1.1.1
local AS number           : 300
BGP table version         : 31
Main routing table version: 31
IPV4 Prefixes             : 8
IPV6 Prefixes             : 2
L2VPN EVPN Prefixes       : 0
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor    V   AS   MsgRcvd   MsgSent  TblVer  InQ   OutQ  Up/Down       State/PfxRcd      
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/17     4   23   378       377      31      0     0     0:05:05:14    ESTABLISHED/6
17.1.1.23   4   23   79        80       31      0     0     0:01:04:34    ESTABLISHED/4
2323::1     4   100  0         0        31      0     0     Never         IDLE/0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp update-group

show ip bgp update-group <neighbor ip address | ethernet | port-channel>

Displays update-group information for all neighbors.

Syntax Description

ethernet

interface ethernet <ifname>

port-channel

interface port-channel <ifname>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4070

3.7.1000

Updated example

3.9.0300

Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show ip bgp update-group 192.168.2.2 
Update-group for neighbor: 192.168.2.2
BGP router identifier    : 192.168.2.1
local AS number          : 65001
BGP table version        : 7
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor          V    AS       MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer    InQ    OutQ   Up/Down       State/PfxRcd        
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
192.168.2.2     4   65001    368      428       7        0     0     0:00:06:30   ESTABLISHED/2
r-mgtswd-270 [standalone: master] (config) # show ip bgp update-group 
Update-group                                       : 5
BGP version                                        : 4
Address Family                                     : IPv4 Unicast
Minimum time between advertisements runs in seconds: 30
Has 1 members:
  192.168.2.2
Update-group                                       : 6
BGP version                                        : 4
Address Family                                     : L2VPN EVPN
Minimum time between advertisements runs in seconds: 30
Has 1 members:
  192.168.2.2

switch (config) #   show  ip bgp update-group interface ethernet 1/1
Update-group for neighbor: ethernet 1/1
BGP router identifier    : 2.2.2.2
local AS number          : 200
BGP table version        : 1
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor          V    AS           MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer    InQ    OutQ   Up/Down       State/PfxRcd        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1            4    100          6         7         1         0      0      0:00:03:23    ESTABLISHED/0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip bgp vrf summary

show ip bgp vrf {<vrf-name> | all} summary

Displays BGP summary info for all or specified VRFs.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Displays BGP summary for specified VRF

all

Displays BGP summary for all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

3.6.8100

Updated example

Example

switch (config)# show ip bgp summary
VRF name                                  : vrf-default
BGP router identifier                     : 1.1.1.2
local AS number                           : 65001
BGP table version                         : 3
Main routing table version                : 3
IPV4 Prefixes                             : 0
IPV6 Prefixes                             : 0
L2VPN EVPN Prefixes                       : 2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neighbor   V    AS      MsgRcvd   MsgSent   TblVer   InQ   OutQ   Up/Down      State/PfxRcd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.1.1.1    4    65002   25        29        3        0     0      0:00:10:38   ESTABLISHED/2
1.1.1.5    4    100     0         0         3        0     0      Never        IDLE/0

Related Commands

Notes

IP AS-Path Access-List

ip as-path access-list

ip as-path access-list <list-name> {permit | deny} <reg-exp> [any | egp | igp | incomplete]

no ip as-path access-list <list-name>

Creates an access list to filter BGP route updates.

The no ip as-path access-list command deletes the named access list.

Syntax Description

list-name

The name for the access list

permit

Permits access for a matching condition

deny

Denies access for a matching condition

reg-exp

POSIX-compliant regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string

Note: The AS path is a comma-separated list of decimal AS numbers

any

Any route type

egp

External BGP routes

igp

Internal BGP routes

incomplete

Routes marked as “Incomplete”

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.0000

3.9.2400

Updated "reg-exp" syntax description

Example

switch (config)# ip as-path access-list mylist permit

Related Commands

Notes

If access list_name does not exist, this command creates it. If it already exists, this command appends statements to the list.


show ip as-path access-list

show ip as-path access-list [list-name]

Presents defined as-path access lists

Syntax Description

list-name

Displays a specific prefix-list

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config)# show ip as-path access-list mylist

Related Commands

Notes

IP Community-List

ip community-list standard

ip community-list standard <list-name> {deny | permit} <list-of-communities>

no ip community-list standard <list-name>

Adds a standard entry to a community-list.

The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.

Syntax Description

list-name

The name for the community list

permit

Permits access for a matching condition

deny

Denies access for a matching condition

list-of-communities

List of standard communities:

  • <aa:nn>

  • <number>

  • internet

  • local-AS

  • no-advertise

  • no-export

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip community-list standard mycommunity permit 1:2 3:4

Related Commands

Notes

A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.


ip community-list expanded

ip community-list expanded <list-name> {deny | permit} <reg-exp>

no ip community-list expanded <list-name>

Adds a regular expression entry to a community-list.

The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.

Syntax Description

list-name

Configures a named standard community list

permit

Permits access for a matching condition

deny

Denies access for a matching condition

reg-exp

Regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config)# ip community-list expanded mycommunity permit
1:[0-9]+

Related Commands

Notes

A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.


show ip community-list

show ip community-list [community-list-name]

Displays the defined community lists.

Syntax Description

community-list-name

An optional parameter to display only the specified list

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.0000

Example

switch (config)# show ip community-list mycommunity

Related Commands

Notes

A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.
