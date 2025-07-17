On This Page
BGP Commands
protocol bgp
protocol bgp
no protocol bgp
Enables BGPv4, and unhides BGP related commands.
The no form of the command deletes all BGP configuration and hides BGP related commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config)# protocol bgp
Related Commands
ip routing
Notes
clear ip bgp
clear ip bgp <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel | all> [soft] [in | out]
Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table and resets the connection to the neighbor.
Syntax Description
ip-address
A BGP peer IP address. Only the specified neighbor is reset.
all
All BGP peers. All BGP neighbors are reset.
soft
Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table without resetting the connection to the neighbor
in
Inbound routes are reset
out
Outbound routes are reset
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
First release
3.3.5200
Updated description
3.6.3004
Removed “out” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config)# clear ip bgp all
Related Commands
Notes
This command removes BGPv4 learned routes from the routing table, reads all routes from designated peers, and sends routes to those peers as required.
router bgp
router bgp <as-number>
no router bgp <as-number>
Creates and enters a BGP instance with the specified AS number.
The no form of the command deletes all router BGP instance configuration.
Syntax Description
as-number
Autonomous system number: A unique number to be used to identify the AS. The AS is a number which identifies the BGP router to other routers and tags the routing information passed along.
Range: 1-4294967295
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated syntax description
3.8.1112
Modified range
Example
switch (config)# router bgp 100
Related Commands
ip routing
Notes
shutdown
shutdown
no shutdown
Gracefully disables BGP protocol without removing existing configuration.
The no form of the command enables BGP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# no shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
address-family
address-family <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast | l2vpn-evpn>
Enables selected address family configuration mode.
Syntax Description
ipv4-unicast
Enables IPv4 address family configuration mode
ipv6-unicast
Enables IPv6 address family configuration mode
l2vpn-evpn
Enables EVPN address family configuration mode
Default
IPv4
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
3.6.8100
Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter
Example
switch (config router bgp 65001) # address-family l2vpn-evpn
Related Commands
Notes
aggregate-address
aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]
no aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]
Creates an aggregate route in the BGP database.
The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.
Syntax Description
ip_prefix_length
Destination to aggregate
summary-only
Contributor routes are not advertised
as-set
Includes AS_PATH information from contributor routes as AS_SET attributes
attribute-map
Assigns attribute values in set commands of the map’s permit clauses. Deny clauses and match commands in permit clauses are ignored.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
Example
switch (config router bgp 4) # aggregate-address 3.5.3.7 /32
Related Commands
Notes
bestpath as-path multipath-relax
bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]
no bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]
Enables ECMP across AS paths.
The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.
Syntax Description
force
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated description and notes
3.6.3004
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bestpath as-path multipath-relax
Related Commands
maximum-paths
Notes
bgp default
no bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}
disable bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}
Reverts protocol to initial state (IPv4 enabled), enabling setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.
Disables setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.
Syntax Description
ipv4-unicast
IPv4 unicast address family (enabled by default)
ipv6-unicast
IPv6 unicast address family (disabled by default)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
3.6.4110
Added support for IPv6
3.8.1000
Updated command syntax
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp default ipv4-unicast
Related Commands
Notes
This command can be used multiple times and each address family can be configured separately.
bgp fast-external-fallover
bgp fast-external-fallover
no bgp fast-external-fallover
Terminates eBGP sessions of any directly adjacent peer without waiting for the hold-down timer to expire if the link used to reach the peer goes down.
The no form of the command waits for hold-down timer to expire before terminating eBGP sessions.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no bgp fast-external-fallover
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp fast-external-fallover
Related Commands
maximum-paths
Notes
Although this feature improves BGP conversion time, it may cause instability in your BGP table due to a flapping interface.
bgp listen limit
bgp listen limit <maximum>
no bgp listen limit
Limits the number of dynamic BGP peers allowed on the switch.
The no form of the command resets to the default value.
Syntax Description
maximum
The maximum number of dynamic BGP peers to be allowed on the switch
Range: 1-128
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen limit 101
Related Commands
Notes
bgp listen range peer-group
bgp listen range <ip-prefix> peer-group <peer-group-name> remote-as <as-number>
no bgp listen range <ip-prefix> <length>
Identifies a range of IP addresses from which the switch will accept incoming dynamic BGP peering requests.
After applying the no form of the command, the switch will no longer accept dynamic peering requests on the range.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address
length
Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)
peer-group-name
Peer group name
remote-as <as-number>
Remote peer’s number
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen range 10.10.10.10 /24 peer-group my-group remote-as 13
Related Commands
Notes
bgp redistribute-internal
bgp redistribute-internal
no bgp redistribute-internal
Enables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).
The no form of the command disables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).
Syntax Description
ip-prefix
IP address
length
Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)
peer-group-name
Peer group name
remote-as <as-number>
Remote peer’s number
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp redistribute-internal
Related Commands
Notes
cluster-id
cluster-id <ip-address> [force]
no cluster-id <ip-address> [force]
Configures the cluster ID in a cluster with multiple route reflectors.
The no form of the command resets the cluster ID for route reflector.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The route reflector cluster ID.
force
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
Default
Cluster ID is the same as Router ID
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.2.1000
3.4.0000
Updated syntax description
3.6.3004
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# cluster-id 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
client-to-client reflection
client-to-client reflection
no client-to-client reflection
The switch will be configured as a route reflector.
The no form of the command stops the switch from being a route reflector
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
client-to-client reflection is enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.2.1000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# client-to-client reflection
Related Commands
Notes
distance
distance <external> <internal> <local>
no distance
Sets the administrative distance of the routes learned through BGP.
The no form of the command resets the administrative distance its default.
Syntax Description
external
Administrative distance for external BGP routes
Range: 1-255
internal
Administrative distance for internal BGP routes
Range: 1-255
local
Administrative distance for local BGP routes
Range: 1-255
Default
external: 20
internal: 200
local: 200
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# distance 10 20 30
Related Commands
Notes
graceful-restart stalepath-time
graceful-restart stalepath-time <interval>
no graceful-restart stalepath-time
Configures the maximum time that stale routes from a restarting BGP neighbor are retained after a BGP session is reestablished with that peer.
The no form of the command resets to the default value.
Syntax Description
interval
Time in seconds
Range: 1-3600
Default
300 seconds
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# graceful-restart stalepath-time 350
Related Commands
Note
maximum-paths
maximum-paths [ibgp] <maximum-path>
Configures the maximum number of parallel eBGP/iBGP routes that the switch installs in the routing table.
Syntax Description
ibgp
Sets the configuration on the internal BGP
maximum-path
The number of routes to install to the routing table
Range: 1-32
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated description and notes
3.6.4070
Updated maximum-path range
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# maximum-paths ibgp 10
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor
neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>
no neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>
Configures a neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.
Syntax Description
ethernet
Ethernet type interface
port-channel
LAG type interface
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
config router bgp
History
3.9.0500
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/17
Related Commands
ip routing
router bgp
Notes
neighbor activate
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
Sends advertisement for given address-family to neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the command from running-config and enables inheritance.
The disable form of the command sets boolean value to false and disables inheritance.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address
peer-group
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
History
3.6.4070
3.6.4110
Added “disable” option to the command
3.6.8100
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# no neighbor 10.10.10.1 activate
Related Commands
Notes
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor advertisement-interval
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval <delay>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval
Sets the minimum route advertisement interval (MRAI) between the sending of BGP routing updates.
The no form of the command disables this function.
Syntax Description
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
A BGP peer IP address
peer-group-name
Peer group name
delay
Time (in seconds) is specified by an integer
Range: 0-600; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
30 seconds
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “delay” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 advertisement-interval 100
Without address family:
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7
With address family—can be done only on peer group not on single neighbor:
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7
Related Commands
Notes
When configuring an advertisement interval to a BGP session, this interval is implemented per prefix route of that session. For example: If a session is configured with advertisement interval of 100 seconds, when it first learns a new route it automatically sends an update on this route. If it learns another route in the same prefix as the initial route, it waits for 100 seconds. But if it learns another route in a different prefix it immediately advertises that route and does not wait another 100 seconds.
neighbor allowas-in
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in [number]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in
Configures the switch to permit the advertisement of prefixes containing duplicate autonomous switch numbers (ASNs).
The no form of the command disables this function.
Syntax Description
ip-address
A BGP peer IP address
peer-group-name
Peer group name
number
Number of switch’s (ASN) allowed in path
Range: 0-10; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “number” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 allowas-in 2
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 allowas-in
Related Commands
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
Notes
Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers.
neighbor default-originate
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
Enables advertisement of the default route to a specified neighbor or peer group.
The no form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and enables inheritance.
The disable form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and disables inheritance.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IPv4 address
peer-group
Peer group name
route_map_name
Route map name that modifies default route attributes
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
3.6.4110
Added “disable” option to the command
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 default-originate default-attr
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 default-originate
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor description
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description <string>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description
Associates descriptive text with the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command removes the description from the peer.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
string
Free string, up to 80 characters in length
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
No description
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 description The next door neighbor
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 description test desc
Related Commands
Notes
The peer description only appears in the show commands
neighbor ebgp-multihop
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop [<ttl>]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop
Enables BGP to connect to external peers that are not directly connected to the switch.
The no form of the command resets the value to the default (TTL = 1).
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ttl
Time-to-live
Range: 1-255 hops; where “1” disables connecting to external peers and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
Default
ttl—1
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated Default
3.6.3004
Updated description of “ttl” parameter
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 ebgp-multihop 5
Related Commands
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Notes
The command does not establish the multi-hop if the only route to the peer is the default route (0.0.0.0)
neighbor export-localpref
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref
Configures the local preference value sent to the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
value
Preference value
Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “value” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 export-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 export-localpref 66
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor fall-over bfd
neighbor <ip-address| ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd
no neighbor <ip-address | ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd
Disables BFD as a mechanism to detect failure.
The no form of the command enables BFD neighbor.
Syntax Description
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 bfd
Related Commands
Notes
The command “no neighbor <ip_address> fall-over bfd” affects traffic. BGP will restore the connection based on Hello protocol.
neighbor graceful-restart helper
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper
Enables BGP graceful restart helper mode for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group.
The no form of the command disables this parameter.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
Default
Graceful restart is enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor graceful-restart helper
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor import-localpref
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>
Configures the local preference value assigned to routes received from the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
value
Preference value
Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “value” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 import-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 import-localpref 55
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor local-as
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as <asn-id> [no-prepend | no-prepend replace-as]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as
Enables the modification of the AS path attribute for routes received from an eBGP neighbor.
The no form of the command disables AS path modification for the specified peer or peer group.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
asn-id
AS number that is sent instead of the actual AS of the switch. Range: 0-4294967295
no-prepend
local-as number is not prepended to the routes received from external neighbors
no-prepend replace-as
Replaces the local-as (as configured with the IP address argument) in the AS path attribute without pre-pending it to the routes received from external neighbors.
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “as-id” parameter
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.6.4110
Updated command syntax
3.8.2000
Modified the "replace-as" option and changed it to "no-prepend replace-as"
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 4)# neighbor 100.100.100.100 local-as 123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community
Related Commands
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Notes
neighbor maximum-prefix
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix <maximum> [warning-only]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix
Configures the number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor and defines an action when the limit is exceeded.
The no form of the command removes the limitation.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
maximum
Number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor
Range: 1-2147483647; where “12000” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
warning-only
Only generates a warning rather than disconnecting the neighbor
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
12000
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Updated description of “maximum” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 maximum-prefix 12000 warning-only
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 maximum-prefix 88
Related Commands
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Notes
neighbor next-hop-peer
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer
Configures the switch to replace the next-hop attribute in routes advertised to IBGP peers with the address of the EBGP peer that advertised this route.
The no form of the command disables this function.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
disable
Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
no next-hop-peer
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.6.3004
Added “disable” parameter
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors, updated command description, and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-peer
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-peer
Related Commands
Notes
This command overrides the next hop for all routes received from this neighbor or peer group
neighbor next-hop-self
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self
Configures the IP address of the router as the next hop address in routes advertises to the specific neighbor.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
disable
Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
no next-hop-self
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-self
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-self
Related Commands
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Notes
neighbor next-hop-unchanged
neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
Enables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI SAFI next-hop-unchanged configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.
The disable form of the command disables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address
peer_group
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
The next-hop of a route is preserved when advertising the route to an iBGP peer, but is updated when advertising the route to an eBGP peer. Setting this to “true” overrides this behavior and preserves the next-hop when routes are advertised to this eBGP peer.
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family
History
3.6.8100
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # neighbor 192.168.5.2 next-hop-unchanged
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-unchanged
Related Commands
address-family l2vpn-evpn
Note
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor password
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password [<encryption>] <string>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password
Enables authentication on a TCP connection with a BGP peer.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
encryption
Possible values:
string
Up to 8 bytes in length
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
no neighbor password
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 password 7 admin123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 password 0 test
Related Commands
Note
neighbor no-password
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-password
Disables authentication for peer without inheritance.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.3004
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-password
Related Commands
neighbor password
Notes
neighbor peer-group
1. Assigns BGP neighbors to an existing peer group
2. Creates a peer-group
3. Unassigns a BGP neighbor from a peer-group
4. Deletes the peer-group
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Added notes
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and modified note
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor groupA peer-group
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor remote-as
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
no neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Configures a neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.
Syntax Description
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
IP address of the neighbor
as-number
The BGP peer as-number
Range: 1-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated description and note
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remote-as 200
Related Commands
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
Notes
Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers
neighbor remove-private-as
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as
Removes private autonomous system numbers from outbound routing updates for external BGP (eBGP) neighbors.
The no form of the command preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer.
Syntax Description
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
A BGP peer IP address
peer-group-name
Peer group name
disable
Preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remove-private-as
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 remove-private-as
Related Commands
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
Notes
neighbor route-map
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map <route-map-name> [in | out]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]
Configures route-map export or import to the peer either for a specific address family or for all (depending on the configuration context).
The no form of the command removes map-route configuration and enables inheritance. The inheritance priority is as follows:
a. Peer AFI-SAFI
b. Peer
c. Peer Group AFI-SAFI
d. Peer Group
The “disable” form of the command resets the route-map configuration to the default and disables inheritance.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
route-map-name
Name of the route-map
in | out
If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated notes and default
3.4.1100
Added “out” parameter
3.6.3004
Added note
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.6.8100
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-map MyRouteMap in
Related Commands
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
clear ip bgp {<ip-address> | all}
Notes
neighbor no-route-map
neighbor <ip-address> | <peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-route-map <route-map-name> [ in|out ]
Unsets route-map for neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
route-map-name
Name of the route-map
in | out
If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.3004
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-route-map
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 no-route-map out
Related Commands
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
Notes
BGP command "no-route-map" is deprecated and been replaced with the disable form of the BGP neighbor route-map command.
neighbor route-reflector-client
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
Configures a given peer to be a reflector client of this router for this address-family.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI/SAFI route-reflector-client configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.
The disable form of the command removes a given peer from being a reflector client of this router for this AFI/SAFI and disables configuration inheritance.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address
peer-group
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated notes and default
3.6.3004
Added “disable” parameter
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.6.8100
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-reflector-client
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 route-reflector-client
Related Commands
Notes
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor send-community
neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer containing BGP community attributes either for this address family or all relevant address-families.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of send-community attribute configuration.
The disable form of the command disables sending UPDATE messages containing BGP community attributes.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address
peer_group
Peer group name
extended
Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer for this address family containing extended BGP community attributes
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Added “disable” parameter
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
3.6.8100
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 send-community
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community
Related Commands
Notes
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor shutdown
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown
Disables BGP neighbor gracefully.
The no form of the command enables BGP neighbor.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
disable
Enables BGP neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated note
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 shutdown
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor soft-reconfiguration
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration
Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
Syntax Description
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 soft-reconfiguration
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor soft-reconfiguration inbound
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound
Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IPv4 address
peer-group-name
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.8100
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 65001) # neighbor 192.168.3.2 soft-reconfiguration inbound
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 soft-reconfiguration inbound
Related Commands
Notes
This command is mandatory to show received EVPN for this neighbor
neighbor timers
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers <keep-alive> <hold-time>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers
Configures the keepalive and hold times for a specified peer.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
keep-alive
The period between the transmission of consecutive keep-alive messages
hold-time
The period the switch waits for a keepalive or update message before it disables peering
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
keep-alive—60 seconds
hold-time—180 seconds
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated description
3.6.3004
Updated “hold-time” and “keep-alive” parameter’s syntax description
3.6.4070
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 timers 65 195
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 timers 10 20
Related Commands
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Notes
Hold time must be at least 3 seconds and should be three times longer than the keep-alive setting.
neighbor transport connection-mode passive
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive
Sets the TCP connection for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to passive mode.
The no form of the command sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
disable
Sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
TCP sessions initiated
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.3004
Added “disable” parameter
3.6.4070
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 transport connection-mode passive
switch (config router bgp 200)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 transport connection-mode passive
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor update-source
neighbor <ip-address> update-source {ethernet <slot/port> | loopback <number> | port-channel <number> | vlan <vlan-id>}
no neighbor <ip-address> update-source
Configures the source-address for routing updates and to establish TCP connections with peers.
The no form of the command disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP address of the neighbor
ethernet <slot/port>
Ethernet interface
loopback <number>
Loopback interface number
vlan <vlan-id>
VLAN interface
Range: 1-4094
port-channel <number>
LAG interface
Range: 1-4094
Default
BGP uses best local address
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.6.4070
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 update-source vlan 10
Related Commands
Notes
If BGP update-source on neighbor is configured, the given interface’s primary address is used as the source address. If BGP update-source configured on a peer group, the primary address is not guaranteed to be the source.
neighbor no-update-source
neighbor <ip-address> no-update-source
Disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
BGP uses best local address
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 no-update-source
Related Commands
Notes
neighbor weight
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight
Assigns a weight attribute to paths from the specified neighbor.
The no form of the command resets to default values.
Syntax Description
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
IP address of the neighbor
peer-group-name
Peer group name
value
Weight value
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
Value is 32768 for router-originated paths and 0 for routes received through BGP
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.4.0000
3.6.4070
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
3.8.2000
Updated weight range
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 weight 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 weight 100
Related Commands
Notes
network
network <ip_prefix length>
no network <ip_prefix length>
Configures a route for advertisement to BGP peers.
The no form of the command removes the route from the BGP routes table, preventing its advertisement. The route is only advertised if the router has a gateway to the destination.
Syntax Description
ip_prefix_length
A string that specific route map is assigned to the network.
length
/24 or 255.255.255.0 format.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated description, syntax description, and notes
3.6.4070
3.10.4300
Removed route-map-name option
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# network 10.10.10.0 /24 routemap
Related Commands
Notes
redistribute
[neighbor <peer_group>] redistribute {connected | static | ospf | ospf-internal | ospf-external} [<route-map>]
no redistribute {connected | static | ospf}
Enables redistribution of specified routes to the BGP domain.
The no form of the command disables route redistribution from the specified source.
Syntax Description
connected
Redistributes the direct routes
static
Redistributes the user-defined (static) route
peer_group
Route map name that modifies default route attributes
ospf
Redistributes all routes learned by OSPF protocol
ospf-internal
Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as internal
ospf-external
Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as external
Default
No redistribution
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.2.1000
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# redistribute ospf
Related Commands
Notes
router-id
router-id <ip-address> [force]
no router-id [force]
Configures a fixed router ID for BGP.
The no form of the command removes the fixed router ID and restores the system default.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IP Address identified the router ID
force
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
Default
The Router ID is dynamically elected (no router-id).
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.6.3004
Added “force” parameter
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# router-id 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
The IP address configured identifies the BGP speaker. The command triggers an automatic notification and session reset for the BGP neighbors.
route-map
[neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]
no [neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]
Specifies a route map that will be applied in the given direction for specific address family.
The no form of the command removes this configuration.
Syntax Description
route_map_name
Name of a route map to apply
in/out
Specifies in which direction the route map is applied. If nothing is given, route map is applied in both directions.
peer_group
Peer group name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# route-map default in
Related Commands
Notes
timers bgp
timers bgp <keep-alive> <hold>
no timers bgp
Configures the BGP keepalive and hold times.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default settings.
Syntax Description
keep-alive
Frequency with which keepalive messages are sent to its peer. Range: 1-3600 seconds. 0—no keep-alive messages are sent.
hold
Interval after not receiving a keepalive message that a peer is declared dead. Range: 3-7200 seconds. 0—peer is held indefinitely regardless of keep-alive messages.
Default
Keepalive time—60 secs
Hold time—180 secs
Configuration Mode
config router bgp
History
3.3.5006
3.3.5200
Updated syntax description, related commands and notes
3.6.3004
This command is blocked
3.9.2100
Updated example
Example
switch (config router bgp 100)# vrf default neighbor 10.10.10.1 timers 3 10
Related Commands
ip routing
neighbor timers
router bgp <as-number>
show ip bgp
Notes
vni
vni <vni_value>
no vni <vni_value>
Create VNI on the router BGP.
The no form of the command deletes VNI on the router BGP.
Syntax Description
vni_value
Range: 1-16777214
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000
Related Commands
router bgp <as-number>
Notes
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni rd
vni <vni_value> rd <rd>
no vni <vni_value> rd
Configure route distinguisher to VNI.
The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration
Syntax Description
vni_value
Range: 1-16777214
rd
Route distinguisher address in the format "ip:value"
Valid value: The valid IP and value needs to be between 0 to 65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 rd 2.3.4.5:15
Related Commands
vni
Notes
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni route-target
vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export} <route_target>
no vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export}
Configure route target to VNI.
The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration.
Syntax Description
vni_value
Range: 1-16777214
route_target
Several route-targets can be configured for each VNI
Valid ranges:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 route-target both 1.2.3.4:15
Related Commands
vni
Notes
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni auto-create
vni auto-create
no vni auto-create
Enables auto-create mode on router bgp.
The no form of the command disables auto-create mode on router bgp.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
History
3.8.1000
3.8.2200
Command was changed from "auto-create" to "vni auto-create"
Example
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni auto-create
Related Commands
vni
Notes
Upon enabling auto-create, VNI is created automatically
route-table prefix-list
route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>
no route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>
Configure RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family and bind it with a prefix-list in export direction from BGP RIB to routing table or import in the reverse direction.
The no forms of the command removed the RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family.
Syntax Description
prefix-list-name
Specific prefix-list name
export
Filtering from RIB to FIB
import
Filtering from FIB to RIB
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config router bgp address-family
History
3.8.2100
Example
switch (config) # router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family : IPv4
Related Commands
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
Notes
Valid does both IPv4-unicast and IPv6-unicast
show {ip | ipv6} bgp
show {ip | ipv6} bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [<ipv4-prefix> <length> [detail | longer-prefixes [detail]]]
Displays information about the BGP routes table (RIB).
Syntax Description
ipv4_prefix
ipv6_prefix
IPv4 and IPv6 subnet
length
Netmask (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.0)
detail
Displays detailed information about a subset of the bgp learned routes
longer-prefixes
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination.
Example: If “10.20.30.0 /24 longer-prefixes” is run, all routes starting with 10.20.30 regardless of the prefix length (10.20.30.X /24, 10.20.30.X /25, etc.) are displayed - providing there are any such routes received/sent from/to that neighbor.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
3.6.6000
Updated example for “detail” parameter
3.7.1000
Updated example “show ip bgp”
Updated example for “longer-prefixes” parameter
3.9.0300
Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature
Example
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24
Output 2:
mtbc-baidu-01-2410 [standalone: master] (config) # show ip bgp BGP table version: 65 Local router ID : 22.1.1.1 ... --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Network Next Hop Status Metric LocPrf Weight Path --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.1.1.0/24 17.1.1.23 * 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 Eth1/17 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 0.0.0.0 *> 0 100 32768 ?
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp address-family
show ip bgp address-family [vrf <vrf-name>] <l2vpn-evpn | ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast> [active] [detail]
Displays address-family configuration.
Syntax Description
l2vpn-evpn
Displays information about L2VPN-EVPN address family
active
Displays active neighbors in that address family (configured, active or dynamic)
detail
Displays detailed info about configuration and configured/active neighbors for the specified address-family
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4070
3.7.1000
Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter and Updated example
3.8.1000
Added output example for an updated address family configuration
3.8.2100
Added RTM import/export policy
3.8.2200
Updated output example for "show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn"
Example
Example output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn active
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn detail
Example output 2:
Example output 3:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family : IPv4
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp community
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] community <comm1> <comm2> ... <commn> [exact] [detail]
Displays information about the BGP routes (RIB) filtered according to communities.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.0000
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6
Example
switch (config) # show ip bgp community 100:1
BGP table version is 8, local router ID is 3.5.7.4
Related Commands
show ip bgp
Notes
show ip bgp evpn
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [neighbors <ip | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> [received | advertised]] evpn [route-type <type> | community {<aa:nn> | <number>} | extcommunity route-target {<aa:id> | <aa.bb:id> | <ip:id>} | extcommunity router-mac <mac-address> | vni <value> | rd <rd>] [detail]
Displays BGP EVPN routes received from all neighbors in specified VRF or the VRF currently under context.
Syntax Description
ipv4_addr
Neighbor IP address
peer_group
Peer group name
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
route-type
Possible values:
community
<aa:nn>—community number
<number>—community number
extcommunity route-target
Filters by route target
extcommunity router-mac
Filters by router MAC
vni
VNI value
Range: 1 - 16777215
rd
Filters by route target
detail
Shows additional information about BGP route
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8100
3.8.2200
3.9.0300
Adding vni attribute to "show ip bgp evpn detail" for imet routes and added example
3.9.1000
Added ability to select several attributes for filtering output routes
Example
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp evpn summary
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf>] evpn summary
Displays some basic statistics about BGP per VRF only for neighbors who support L2EVPN AF.
Syntax Description
vrf
Name of VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8100
Example
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn summary
VRF name : vrf-default
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp exceptions
show ip bgp exceptions
Displays all the bgp exceptions.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config)# show ip bgp exceptions
Related Commands
router bgp neighbor interface
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel>
Displays summaries information about all BGP neighbors.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
ip
Neighbor IPv4 address
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
ifname
Interface number (Ethernet or port-channel number)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.8.2200
Updated xample to reflect the new "Enhanced Route Refresh" display
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.10.2
BGP neighbor: 192.168.10.2, remote AS: 100, link: internal:
Connection Information:
Output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors ethernet 1/1
BGP neighbor: ethernet 1/1, remote AS: 65002, link: external:
Soft Reconfiguration : Disabled
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors advertised/received address-family
show ip bgp neighbors <neigh_ip | ethernet | port-channel> <advertised | received> <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast>
Displays advertised/received BGP routes for a specific address-family per neighbor.
Syntax Description
neigh_ip
Neighbor IP address
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.2200
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.7.2 advertised ipv4-unicast
BGP table version: 2
Status codes:
Origin codes:
--------------------------------------------------
Output 2:
...
...
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors received
show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel> received [<ip-address> [<mask>] [longer-prefixes]]
Displays BGP summary information.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address
mask
Mask length
longer-prefixes
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination (only available if both IP and mask are specified)
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.8.1000
Updated example
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.3.2 received
Output 2:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors received detail
show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address> [received] [<ip-address> [<mask> [longer-prefixes]]] detail
Displays detailed information on routes received from neighbors.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Neighbor IP address. Provide optionally to display routes received from specified neighbor.
mask
Mask length. Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified network.
longer-prefixes
Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified prefix and longer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24 longer-prefixes detail
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp paths
show ip bgp paths [vrf <vrf-name>] [ipv4 | ipv6]
Displays summary of all AS paths and for prefixes for specific address family.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
3.9.2300
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip bgp paths
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp peer-group
show ip bgp peer-group [vrf <vrf-name>] [peer-group-name] <ipv4-unicast |ipv6-unicast>
Displays information about peer groups and configuration, filtered per address family.
Syntax Description
peer-group-name
Displays information about a specific peer-group.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.0000
3.6.8100
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip bgp peer-group peerGrp1
Name : peerGrp1
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp summary
show ipv6 bgp {<id> | all} [vrf <vrf-name>] summary
Displays BGP summary for IPv6 addresses.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6
3.9.0300
Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature
Example
Output 1:
BGP router identifier 3.5.7.4, local AS number 4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2001::1 4 7 3 9 0 0 0:00:00:48 ESTABLISHED/total number of prefixes
Output 2:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp update-group
show ip bgp update-group <neighbor ip address | ethernet | port-channel>
Displays update-group information for all neighbors.
Syntax Description
ethernet
interface ethernet <ifname>
port-channel
interface port-channel <ifname>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4070
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.9.0300
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip bgp update-group 192.168.2.2
switch (config) # show ip bgp update-group interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
show ip bgp vrf summary
show ip bgp vrf {<vrf-name> | all} summary
Displays BGP summary info for all or specified VRFs.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Displays BGP summary for specified VRF
all
Displays BGP summary for all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
3.6.8100
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip bgp summary
VRF name : vrf-default
Related Commands
Notes
ip as-path access-list
ip as-path access-list <list-name> {permit | deny} <reg-exp> [any | egp | igp | incomplete]
no ip as-path access-list <list-name>
Creates an access list to filter BGP route updates.
The no ip as-path access-list command deletes the named access list.
Syntax Description
list-name
The name for the access list
permit
Permits access for a matching condition
deny
Denies access for a matching condition
reg-exp
POSIX-compliant regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string
Note: The AS path is a comma-separated list of decimal AS numbers
any
Any route type
egp
External BGP routes
igp
Internal BGP routes
incomplete
Routes marked as “Incomplete”
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.0000
3.9.2400
Updated "reg-exp" syntax description
Example
switch (config)# ip as-path access-list mylist permit
Related Commands
Notes
If access list_name does not exist, this command creates it. If it already exists, this command appends statements to the list.
show ip as-path access-list
show ip as-path access-list [list-name]
Presents defined as-path access lists
Syntax Description
list-name
Displays a specific prefix-list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ip as-path access-list mylist
Related Commands
Notes
ip community-list standard
ip community-list standard <list-name> {deny | permit} <list-of-communities>
no ip community-list standard <list-name>
Adds a standard entry to a community-list.
The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.
Syntax Description
list-name
The name for the community list
permit
Permits access for a matching condition
deny
Denies access for a matching condition
list-of-communities
List of standard communities:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip community-list standard mycommunity permit 1:2 3:4
Related Commands
Notes
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.
ip community-list expanded
ip community-list expanded <list-name> {deny | permit} <reg-exp>
no ip community-list expanded <list-name>
Adds a regular expression entry to a community-list.
The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.
Syntax Description
list-name
Configures a named standard community list
permit
Permits access for a matching condition
deny
Denies access for a matching condition
reg-exp
Regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config)# ip community-list expanded mycommunity permit
Related Commands
Notes
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.
show ip community-list
show ip community-list [community-list-name]
Displays the defined community lists.
Syntax Description
community-list-name
An optional parameter to display only the specified list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config)# show ip community-list mycommunity
Related Commands
Notes
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.