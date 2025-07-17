BGP monitoring protocol (BMP) is defined in RFC 7854, and is used to monitor BGP sessions. BMP is used to exchange BGP speaker status with a BMP collector. Usually, this speaker installs a number of BGP sessions with peers and one (or more) BMP sessions with a collector. The BGP speaker updates the BMP server with the data received from its protocol, concerning changes in its peer sessions, and periodically sends out BGP statistics.