On This Page
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- Buffer Histograms and Thresholds Commands
- protocol telemetry
- telemetry shutdown
- telemetry sampling log
- telemetry sampling tc
- telemetry threshold
- telemetry threshold level
- telemetry threshold log
- telemetry threshold syslog
- clear telemetry
- clear telemetry threshold
- stats export csv telemetry
- file stats telemetry delete
- file stats telemetry delete latest
- file stats telemetry delete all
- file stats telemetry upload
- file stats telemetry upload latest
- file stats telemetry upload all
- show telemetry
- show telemetry sampling tc mcast
- show telemetry sampling tc mcast last
- show telemetry sampling tc ucast
- show telemetry sampling tc ucast last
- show telemetry threshold
- show files stats telemetry
Buffer Histograms Monitoring
As it is becoming increasingly complex to manage networks, and network administrators need more tools to understand network behavior, it is necessary to provide basic information about network performance, identify network bottlenecks, and provide information for the purposes of network optimization and future planning.
Therefore, network administrators are required to constantly review network port behavior, record port buffer consumption, and identify shortage in buffer resources and record flows which lead to the excessive buffer consumption. NVIDIA Onyx provides the following mechanisms to perform these tasks:
Sampling (histograms)—a network administrator can enable a sampling of the port buffer occupancy, record occupancy changes over time, and provide information for different levels of buffer occupancy, and amount of time the buffer has been occupied during the observation period.
Thresholds—thresholds may be enabled per port to record the network time when port buffer occupancy crosses the defined threshold and when buffer occupancy drops below it.
Flow recording—a record of the most active flows which cause an excessive usage of the port buffers may be kept. Once enabled, the system may identify flow patterns and present a user with a list of flows, based on which a network administrator can rearrange distribution of the data flows in the network and minimize data loss.
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
protocol telemetry
protocol telemetry no protocol telemetry
Unhides telemetry config CLIs. The no form of the command hides telemetry config CLIs.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Hidden
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # protocol telemetry
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry shutdown
telemetry shutdown
no telemetry shutdown
Disables the telemetry protocol, threshold detection, and histogram fetching for all sampling enabled interfaces without changing any internal configuration.
The no form of the command enables telemetry protocol.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # no telemetry shutdown
Related Commands
protocol telemetry
Notes
telemetry sampling log
telemetry sampling log <time>
no telemetry sampling log <time>
Enables the log interval value (histogram fetching) from device.
The no form of the command disables the log interval value.
Syntax Description
time
Input range: 100-60000 (in msec)
Default
1000 millisecond
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # telemetry sampling log 1000
Related Commands
protocol telemetry
Notes
telemetry sampling tc
telemetry sampling tc <0-7> [mcast | ucast]
no telemetry sampling tc <0-7> [mcast | ucast]
Enables multicast sampling (histogram fetching) on a traffic class for a particular Ethernet interface.
The no form of the command disables multicast sampling on a TC for a particular Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
mcast
Multicast traffic
ucast
Unicast traffic
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config 1/2) # telemetry sampling tc 3 mcast
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry threshold
telemetry threshold tc <0-7> [ucast | mcast]
no telemetry threshold tc <0-7> [ucast | mcast]
Enables threshold in hardware for a particular traffic class.
The no form of the command disables threshold in hardware for a particular traffic class.
Syntax Description
ucast
Unicast traffic
mcast
Multicast traffic
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config 1/12) # telemetry threshold tc 0 ucast
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry threshold level
telemetry threshold level <level>
no telemetry threshold level <level>
Configures the threshold level in the hardware per port.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
level
For Spectrum-based systems:
Range: 96-1,000,000
Level is set in bytes and in increments of 96
For Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3-based systems:
Range: 144-1,000,000
Level is set in bytes and in increments of 144
Default
69984
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.5000
3.9.0900
Added minimum level value for Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3
Example
switch (config 1/12) # telemetry threshold level 288
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry threshold log
telemetry threshold log
no telemetry threshold log
Enables logging of threshold events in syslog.
The no form of the command disables logging.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # telemetry threshold log
Related Commands
Notes
telemetry threshold syslog
telemetry threshold syslog <time>
no telemetry threshold syslog <time>
The command sets threshold events logging rate on per hour basis.
The no form of the command sets the logging rate back to default.
Syntax Description
time
Max rate per hour
Range: 1-3600
Default
100
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # telemetry threshold syslog 400
Related Commands
Notes
clear telemetry
clear telemetry {threshold | sampling} [interface <type> <port-id>] [tc <0-7> [ucast | mcast]]
Clears telemetry data.
Syntax Description
type
Possible values: ethernet, port-channel, mlag-port-channel
tc
Traffic class
mcast
Multicast traffic
ucast
Unicast traffic
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/12) # clear telemetry threshold level 288
Related Commands
Notes
clear telemetry threshold
clear telemetry threshold [interface <type> <if>]
Clears threshold and top talker data.
Syntax Description
type
Available values:ethernet, port-channel, mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6105
Example
|
switch (config) # clear telemetry threshold interface ethernet 1/34-1/36
Related Commands
Notes
stats export csv telemetry
stats export csv telemetry <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]/<tc>-[mcast | ucast][filename <name>] [after * *] [before * *]
Exports histograms collected by stats to a csv file.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Port number
subport
Subport number to be used if a port is split
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.0500
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # stats export csv telemetry 1/1/4-ucast after 2020/03/16 10:54:58 before 2020/03/16 11:16:24
Related Commands
Notes
file stats telemetry delete
file stats telemetry delete <filename>
Deletes the given .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # file stats telemetry delete telemetry-20171006-102158.csv
Related Commands
Notes
file stats telemetry delete latest
file stats telemetry delete latest
Delete the latest stats telemetry file.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry delete latest
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
file stats telemetry delete all
Notes
file stats telemetry delete all
file stats telemetry delete all
Deletes all stats telemetry files from machine.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry delete all
Related Commands
file stats telemetry delete <file_name>
file stats telemetry delete latest
Notes
file stats telemetry upload
file stats telemetry upload <filename> [vrf <vrf-name>] <upload-url>
Uploads .csv file created by “stats export” command to user directory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # file stats telemetry upload telemetry-20170119-102715.csv scp://username:password@server//directory
Related Commands
Notes
file stats telemetry upload latest
file stats telemetry upload latest [vrf <vrf-name>] <upload-url>
Upload the latest stats telemetry file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
file stats telemetry upload latest [vrf <vrf-name>] <upload-url>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry upload latest scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
Related Commands
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
file stats telemetry upload all
Notes
file stats telemetry upload all
file stats telemetry upload all [vrf <vrf-name>] <upload_url>
Upload all stats telemetry files to a remote host.
Syntax Description
vrf-name—VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
(config) # file stats telemetry upload all scp://user:pass@10.135.155.8/tmp
Related Commands
file stats telemetry upload <file_name>
file stats telemetry upload latest
Notes
show telemetry
show telemetry
Displays the global configuration of telemetry properties.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4000
Example
Telemetry Status : Enabled
Related Commands
Notes
show telemetry sampling tc mcast
show telemetry sampling <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] tc <tc_id> mcast
Displays fetched multicast histogram details for a given tc_id of the Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
tc_id
Range: 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling 1/2 tc 3 mcast
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show telemetry sampling tc mcast last
show telemetry sampling <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] tc <tc_id> mcast last <num_of_entries>
Displays last num of fetched multicast histogram details for the given tc_id of the ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
tc_id
Range: 0-7
num_of_entries
Range: 0-1000
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling 1/2 tc 3 mcast last 4
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
If the requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show telemetry sampling tc ucast
show telemetry sampling <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] tc <tc_id> ucast
Displays fetched unicast histogram details for a given TC ID of the Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
tc_id
Range: 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry sampling 1/2 tc 6 ucast
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show telemetry sampling tc ucast last
show telemetry sampling <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] tc <tc_id> ucast last <num_of_entries>
Displays last number of fetched unicast histogram details for the given traffic class ID of the Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
tc_id
Range: 0-7
num_of_entries
Range: 0-1000
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
Related Commands
Notes
If the requested entries are more than what the DB contains, it prints the amount in the table.
show telemetry threshold
show telemetry threshold [interface <type> <port-id>] [tc <0-7> [ucast | mcast]]
Displays threshold data for either all interfaces or single interface or per interface per traffic class.
Syntax Description
type
tc
Traffic class
mcast
Multicast traffic
ucast
Unicast traffic
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.6.6105
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show telemetry threshold 1/10-1/13
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
The command supports displaying up to 1000 threshold events. As a result, if more than 1000 thresholds configured in total, some interfaces may not be displayed. Therefore, to query thresholds for a specific interface, please use the command “show telemetry threshold interface <type> <id>”.
show files stats telemetry
show files stats telemetry [filename]
Displays all files created by the command “stats export csv telemetry”.
Syntax Description
filename
Displays stats for the specified file
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show files stats telemetry telemetry-20180527-102715.csv
Related Commands
stats export csv telemetry
Notes