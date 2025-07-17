On This Page
- Chassis Management
- clear counters
- clear system hardware events
- health
- led uid
- power enable
- system profile
- usb eject
- show asic-version
- show bios
- show cpld
- show fan
- show health-report
- show inventory
- show leds
- show memory
- show module
- show power
- show power consumers
- show protocols
- show resources
- show system capabilities
- show system hardware events
- show system mac
- show system profile
- show system profile detailed
- show system type
- show temperature
- show version
- show version concise
- show voltage
Chassis Management Commands
clear counters
clear counters [all | interface <type> <number>]
Clears switch counters.
Syntax Description
all
Clears all switch counters.
type
A specific interface type.
number
The interface number.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
3.6.4000: Added note
Example
switch (config) # clear counters
Related Commands
Notes
The command also clears storm-control counters
clear system hardware events
clear system hardware events
Clears all active events.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config) # clear system hardware events
Related Commands
show system hardware events
Notes
health
health {max-report-len <length> | re-notif-cntr <counter> | report-clear}
Configures health daemon settings.
Syntax Description
max-report-len <length>
Sets the length of the health report ( number of line entries)
Range: 10-2048
re-notif-cntr <counter>
Health control changes notification counter in seconds
Range: 120-7200
report-clear
Clears the health report
Default
max-report-len: 50
re-notif-cntr:
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # health re-notif-cntr 125
Related Commands
show health-report
Notes
led uid
led <module> uid <on | off>
Configures the UID LED.
Syntax Description
module
Specifies the module whose UID LED to configure
on
Turns on UID LED
off
Turns off UID LED
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002:
Example
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
Related Commands
Notes
power enable
power enable <module name>
no power enable <module name>
Powers on the module.
The no form of the command shuts down the module.
Syntax Description
module name
Enables power for selected module
Default
Power is enabled on all modules
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # power enable L01
Related Commands
show power
show power consumers
Notes
system profile
system profile {eth-default | eth-ipv6-max | eth-ipv4-mc-max} [force]
Optimizes switch system profile to preferred mode.
Syntax Description
eth-default
Balanced Ethernet profile
eth-ipv6-max
Optimized profile for IPv6 scale
eth-ipv4-mc-max
Optimized profile for IPv4 multicast scale
force
Forces operation, without the need for user confirmation
Default
eth-default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config) # system profile eth-default
Related Commands
show system profile
Notes
usb eject
usb eject
Turns off the USB interface gracefully.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # usb eject
Related Commands
Notes
Applicable only for systems with USB interface.
show asic-version
show asic-version
Displays firmware ASIC version.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show asic-version
Related Commands
Notes
show bios
show bios
Displays the BIOS version information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # show bios
Related Commands
Notes
show cpld
show cpld
Displays status of all CPLDs in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4302: Updated example
3.10.1000: Updated example to reflect the part number (PN) field
3.10.1100: Updated example to reflect Version Minor
Example
switch (config) # show cpld
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show fan
show fan
Displays fans status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show fan
Related Commands
Notes
show health-report
show health-report
Displays health report.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Output update
Example
switch (config) # show health-report
Related Commands
health
Notes
show inventory
show inventory
Displays system inventory.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1604: Removed CPU module output from example
3.5.1000: Removed Type column from example
3.6.1002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show inventory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show leds
show leds [<module>]
Displays the LED status of the switch system.
Syntax Description
module
Specifies the module whose LED status to display
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show leds
Related Commands
Notes
show memory
show memory
Displays memory status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.7.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show memory
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show module
show module
Displays modules status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added “Is Fatal” column
3.4.2008: Updated command output
3.4.3000: Updated command output and added note
Example
switch (config) # show module
Related Commands
Notes
The Status column may have one of the following values: error, fatal, not-present, powered-off, powered-on, ready.
show power
show power
Displays power supplies and power usage.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show power
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show power consumers
show power consumers
Displays power consumption information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.5.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show power consumers
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show protocols
show protocols
Displays all protocols enabled in the system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.3.4550: Updated example
3.6.1002: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show protocols
Related Commands
Notes
show resources
show resources
Displays system resources.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show resources
Related Commands
Notes
show system capabilities
show system capabilities
Displays system capabilities.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.0000: Added gateway support
3.6.1002: Updated example
3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show system capabilities
Related Commands
show system profile
Notes
show system hardware events
show system hardware events <family-name> [clear-on-read]
Displays all active events.
Syntax Description
family-name
Displays all active events per event family:
clear-on-read
Clears all active events after displaying them
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config) # show system hardware events clear-on-read
Related Commands
Notes
show system mac
show system mac
Displays system MAC address.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show system mac
Related Commands
N/A
Notes
show system profile
show system profile
Displays system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.2.0000
3.7.0000: Updated example
Example
|
switch (config) # show system profile
Related Commands
system profile
Notes
show system profile detailed
show system profile detailed
Displays detailed system profile.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config) # show system profile detailed
Related Commands
system profile
Notes
show system type
show system type
Displays system type.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
|
3.5.1000
Example
|
switch (config) # show system type
Related Commands
Notes
show temperature
show temperature
Displays system temperature sensors status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show temperature
Related Commands
Notes
show version
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show version
Related Commands
Notes
show version concise
show version concise
Displays concise version information for the currently running system image.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show version concise
Related Commands
Notes
show voltage
show voltage
Displays voltage level measurements on different sensors.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.5006: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show voltage
============================================================================================
Related Commands
Notes