On This Page
- File System
- Configuration Files
- configuration audit
- configuration auto-upload
- configuration copy
- configuration delete
- configuration fetch
- configuration jump-start
- configuration merge
- configuration move
- configuration new
- configuration switch-to
- configuration text fetch
- configuration text file
- configuration text generate
- configuration upload
- configuration write
- write
- show configuration
- show configuration auto-upload
- show running-config
- show running-config interface
Configuration Management Commands
debug generate dump
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # debug generate dump
Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands.
file debug-dump
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | all | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {<filename> | latest | all [vrf <vrf-name>]} <URL>}
Manipulates debug dump files.
Syntax Description
delete
Deletes a debug dump file.
Emails a debug dump file to pre-configured recipients for “informational events”.
upload
Uploads a debug dump file to a remote host.
vrf-name—Describes VRF context that should be used for this transfer. If not specified, the “default” VRF is used.
URL
The URL to the remote host. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4000
3.9.2000
Added “all” and “latest” options
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # file debug-dump email sysdump-switch-112104-20114052-091707.tgz
Related Commands
show files debug-dump
file stats
file stats {delete <filename> | move {<source filename> | <destination filename>} | upload <filename> [vrf <vrf-name>] <URL>}
Manipulates statistics report files.
Syntax Description
delete <filename>
Deletes a stats report file.
move <source filename> <destination filename>
Renames a stats report file.
upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads a stats report file. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
vrf-name—Describes VRF context that should be used for this transfer. If not specified, the “default” VRF is used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.00003.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
|
switch (config) # file stats move memory-1.csv memory-2.csv
Related Commands
show files stats
show files stats <filename>
Notes
file tcpdump
file tcpdump {delete <filename> | upload <filename> [vrf <vrf-name>] <URL>}
Manipulates tcpdump output files.
Syntax Description
delete <filename>
Deletes a stats report file.
upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the specified tcpdump output file to the specified URL. Supported URL formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
vrf-name—Describes VRF context that should be used for this transfer. If not specified, the “default” VRF is used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.0000
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
|
switch (config) # file tcmpdump delete my-tcpdump-file.txt
Related Commands
show files stats
tcpdump
Notes
file eula upload
file eula upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the End User License Agreement to a specified remote location.
Syntax Description
filename
The End User License Agreement
URL
URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.1100
Example
|
switch (config) # file eula upload MLNX-OS_EULA.pdf ? <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
Related Commands
license
Notes
N/A
file open-source-licenses upload
file open-source-licenses upload <filename> <URL>
Uploads the Open Source Licenses file.
Syntax Description
filename
The Open Source Licenses file
URL
URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.3100
Example
|
switch (config) # file open-source-licenses upload Open_Source_Licenses.txt scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Related Commands
license
Notes
N/A
file help-docs upload
file help-docs upload <filename> <URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
Uploads OS documentation to a specified remote location.
Syntax Description
filename
The file to upload to a remote host.
URL
URL or scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.1100
Example
switch (config) # file help-docs upload
Onyx_ETH_User_Manual.pdf <scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename>
Related Commands
Notes
reload
reload [force immediate | halt [noconfirm] | noconfirm]
Reboots or shuts down the system.
Syntax Description
force immediate
Forces an immediate reboot of the system even if the system is busy.
halt
Shuts down the system.
nonconfirm
Reboots the system without asking about unsaved changes.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # reload
Related Commands
reset factory
Notes
reset factory
reset factory [keep-all-config | keep-basic | keep-config-group | keep-virt-vols | keep-docker | keep-docker clear-label <label name>] | only-config] [halt]
Clears the system and resets it entirely to its factory state.
Syntax Description
keep-all-config
Preserves all configuration files including licenses. Removes the logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts.
The user is prompted for confirmation before honoring this command, unless confirmation is disabled with the command: “no cli default prompt confirm-reset”.
keep-basic
Preserves licenses in the running configuration file.
keep-config-group
Reset to the factory defaults of the current RoCE config group: no-roce, lossless, lossy or semi-lossless.
keep-virt-vols
Preserves all virtual disk volumes.
only-config
Removes configuration files only. Logs, stats, images, snapshots, history, and known hosts are preserved.
halt
The system is halted after this process completes.
keep-docker
Preserves all current docker configurations.
keep-docker clear-label
<label name>
Preserves all current docker configurations, but deletes the content of the given docker storage label. (Note that only the content of the label folder will be deleted. The label itself will remain intact.)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.0000
Added notes and “keep-virt-vols” parameter
3.6.2002
Updated example and notes
3.8.1300
Added "keep-docker" and "keep-docker clear-label" option
Example
switch (config) # reset factory
Related Commands
reload
Notes
configuration new factory
configuration new <filename> factory
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1102
Example
|
switch (config) # no configuration new my_file factory
Related Commands
configuration new factory
configuration new factory keep-basic
configuration new factory keep-connect
Notes
configuration new factory keep-docker
configuration new <filename> factory keep-docker
Creates new file with only factory defaults except docker current configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1102
Example
switch (config) # no configuration new my_file factory keep-docker
Related Commands
configuration new factory
configuration new factory keep-basic
configuration new factory keep-connect
Notes
show files debug-dump
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
Syntax Description
filename
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show files debug-dump sysdump-switch-20170731-161038.tgz
Related Commands
file debug-dump
Notes
show files stats
show files stats <filename>
Displays a list of statistics report files.
Syntax Description
filename
Display the contents of a particular statistics report file.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
Related Commands
file stats
Notes
show files system
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
Syntax Description
detail
Displays more detailed information on file-system.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
Related Commands
Notes
show files tcpdump
show files tcpdump
Displays a list of statistics report files.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show files stats
Related Commands
Notes
configuration audit
configuration audit max-changes <number>
Chooses settings related to configuration change auditing.
Syntax Description
max-changes
Set maximum number of audit messages to log per change.
Default
1000
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration audit max-changes 100
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration auto-upload
configuration auto-upload remote-url
no configuration auto-upload remote-url
Sets the remote URL to upload for automated backup.
The no form resets the remote URL.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0500
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration auto-upload remote-url “scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1”
Related Commands
show configuration auto-upload
Notes
If this feature is set, after every configuration write it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
configuration copy
configuration copy <source-name> <dest-name>
Copies a configuration file.
Syntax Description
source-name
Name of source file.
dest-name
Name of destination file.
If the file of specified filename does not exist a new file will be created with said filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration copy initial.bak example
Related Commands
Notes
configuration delete
configuration delete <filename>
Deletes a configuration file.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file to delete
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration delete example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration fetch
configuration fetch <URL> [<name>]
Downloads a configuration file from a remote host.
Syntax Description
URL
Supported formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
name
The name of the configuration file.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration fetch scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
Related Commands
configuration switch-to
Notes
configuration jump-start
configuration jump-start
Runs the initial-configuration wizard.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration jump-start
Related Commands
configuration switch-to
Notes
configuration merge
configuration merge <filename>
Merges the “shared configuration” from one configuration file into the running configuration.
Syntax Description
filename
Name of file from which to merge settings.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration merge new-config-file
Related Commands
Notes
configuration move
configuration move <source-name> <dest-name>
Renames a configuration file.
Syntax Description
source-name
Name of file to rename.
dest-name
New name of renamed file.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration new
configuration new <filename> [factory [keep-basic] [keep-connect]]
Creates a new configuration file under the specified name. The parameters specify what configuration, if any, to carry forward from the current running configuration.
Syntax Description
filename
Names for new configuration file.
factory
Creates new file with only factory defaults.
keep-basic
Keeps licenses and host keys.
keep-connect
Keeps configuration necessary for connectivity (interfaces, routes, and ARP).
Default
Keeps licenses and host keys
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
Related Commands
show configuration
Notes
configuration switch-to
configuration switch-to <filename>[no-reboot]
Loads the configuration from the specified file and makes it the active configuration file.
Syntax Description
no-reboot | Forces configuration change without rebooting.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.6.1002 | Added “no-reboot” option
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration files
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration text fetch
configuration text fetch <URL> [apply [discard | fail-continue | filename | overwrite | verbose] | filename <filename> | overwrite [apply | filename <filename>]]
Fetches a text configuration file (list of CLI commands) from a specified URL.
Syntax Description
apply
Applies the file to the running configuration (i.e. executes the commands in it). This option has the following parameters:
filename
Specifies filename for saving downloaded text file.
overwrite
Downloads the file and saves it using the same name it had on the server. This option has the following parameters:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.1000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text fetch scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Related Commands
Notes
configuration text file
configuration text file <filename> {apply [fail-continue] [verbose] [reboot] | delete | rename <filename> | upload < URL>}
Performs operations on text-based configuration files.
Syntax Description
filename <file>
Specifies the filename.
apply
Applies the configuration on the system.
fail-continue
Continues execution of the commands even if some commands fail.
verbose
Displays all commands being executed and their output, instead of just those that get errors.
delete
Deletes the file.
rename <filename>
Renames the file.
upload <URL>
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
reboot
Write the configuration and reboot after successful execution.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.9.0300 | Added ability to apply reboot
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text file my-config-file delete
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration text generate
configuration text generate {active {running | saved} | file <filename> } {save <filename> | upload <URL>}
Generates a new text-based configuration file from this system's configuration.
Syntax Description
active
Generates from currently active configuration.
running
Uses running configuration.
saved
Uses saved configuration.
file <filename>
Generates from inactive saved configuration.
save
Saves new file to local persistent storage.
upload <URL>
Supported types are HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP.
For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration text generate file initial.prev save example
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
configuration upload
configuration upload {timestamp} {active | <name>} <URL or scp or sftp://username:password@hostname[:port]/path/filename>
Uploads a configuration file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
active
Upload the active configuration file.
timestamp
Will append the timestamp to the filename uploaded to remote.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.9.0500 | Added timestamp option
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration upload active scp://root:password@192.168.10.125/tmp/conf1
Related Commands
show configuration files
Notes
No configuration file may have the name “active” or “timestamp”.
configuration write
configuration write [local | to <filename> [no-switch]]
Saves the running configuration to the active configuration file.
Syntax Description
local
Saves the running configuration locally (same as “write memory local”).
to <filename>
Saves the running configuration to a new file under a different name and makes it the active file.
no-switch
Saves the running configuration to this file but keep the current one active.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # configuration write
Related Commands
write
Notes
write
write {memory [local] | terminal}
Saves or displays the running configuration.
Syntax Description
memory
Saves running configuration to the active configuration file. It is the same as “configuration write”.
local
Saves the running configuration only on the local node. It is the same as “configuration write local”.
terminal
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. It is the same as “show running-config”.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # write terminal
Related Commands
show running-config
configuration write
Notes
show configuration
show configuration [audit | files [<filename>] | running | text files]
Displays a list of CLI commands that will bring the state of a fresh system up to match the current persistent state of this system.
Syntax Description
audit
Displays settings for configuration change auditing.
files [<filename>]
Displays a list of configuration files in persistent storage if no filename is specified.
If a filename is specified, it displays the commands to recreate the configuration in that file. In the latter case, only non-default commands are shown, as for the normal “show configuration” command.
running
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration. Same as the command “show configuration” except that it applies to the currently running configuration, rather than the current persisted configuration.
text files
Displays names of available text-based configuration files.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.3.5006 | Removed “running full” and “full” parameters
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration
Related Commands
Notes
show configuration auto-upload
show configuration auto-upload
Shows the automated backup settings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0500
Example
|
switch (config) # show configuration auto-upload
Related Commands
configuration auto-upload remote-url
Notes
If this feature is set. After every configuration write, it will upload the active configuration file to the configured remote URL.
show running-config
show running-config [expanded | protocol <protocol>| diff | diff <config_file_name>]
Displays commands to recreate current running configuration.
Syntax Description
expanded
Displays commands in expanded format without compressing ranges.
protocol
Only displays commands relating to the specified protocol.
diff
Displays delta between saved config file (active by default) and running-config.
config_file_name
Displays delta between the specified saved config file and running-config.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4402
Removed “full” parameter
3.6.2002
Updated example and added parameters
3.6.3640
Added support for forwarding mode configuration
3.8.1000
Added support to show diff between running-config and saved config files (active file saved by default)
Example
switch (config) # show running-config diff
Only in running-config:
Related Commands
Notes
show running-config interface
show running-config interface [mgmt0 | mgmt1 | lo <loopback_id> | ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] | port-channel <lag-id> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id> | nve <nve-id> | vlan <vlan-id>]
Displays running-config filtered with the specific interfaces.
Syntax Description
loopback_id
Loopback interface ID.
Range: 0-31
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet port number.
subport
Ethernet subport number
lag-id
LAG ID number.
Range: 1-4096
mlag-id
MLAG ID number.
Range: 1-1000
nve-id
NVE ID number.
Range: 1-64
vlan-id
VLAN ID number.
Range: 1-4094
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config) # show running-config interface mgmt0
Related Commands
Notes