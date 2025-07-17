NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS
Configure What Just Happened (WJH) Using CLI

By Default, NVIDIA® WHAT JUST HAPPENED® is enabled. If it is disabled, use the following command to enable it:

switch (config) # what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable

Note

In Spectrum systems, in order to enable buffer drop monitoring, one interface must be enabled as a recirculation port. For more information see Ethernet Interface Commands section.

To disable WJH via CLI use the “no” form of the command:

switch (config) # no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable

To display the WJH buffer of dropped packets use the "show what-just-happened" with/without options (detailed in the commands section).

Note

Dropped packet events' display may have a delay of to up to 30 seconds due to a predefined hardware polling interval.

To manually clear WJH buffer use the following command:

switch (config) # clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>

To display the WJH aggregation record, use the "show what-just-happened aggregated" with options (detailed in the commands section).

Note

Note that due to hardware polling timing issues, it may be possible to observe dropped packet events that occurred shortly before the clear command was executed.

To automatically generate a WJH PCAP file as a result of discards, the following configuration is required. The value of <sec> determines how often the system checks whether a pcap should be generated. For example, if you enter a value of 300, up to 5 minutes may elapse between the discarding of packets and the creation of the pcap file.

switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export all enable 
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets enable
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets interval <sec>

To see what pcap files have been generated, issue the following command:

switch (config) # show files tcpdump 
wjh_auto_export_all_2020_05_18_09_36_12.pcap

Note

WJH Wireshark dissector enables Wireshark users to analyze WJH pcap files. It displays the packets' added metadata. You may log into the WebUI and click the "Download Wireshark Plugin" button in the Status → What Just Happened page in order to download the Wireshark plugin file. After downloading the file, place it in the Wireshark application in Windows under %APPDATA%\Wireshark\plugins.

Note

Wireshark dissector was tested on version 2.6.3.

WJH Commands

what-just-happened

what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable

no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable

Enables showing dropped packet information.

The no form of the command disables showing dropped packet information.

Syntax Description

all

Drop group containing all packets dropped

acl

Access-list drops

forwarding

Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops

layer-1

Drop group containing layer-1 event

buffer

Buffer overflow drops

all-severities

Configure drop with any severity

Default: all-severities enabled

notice

Configure drop with notice severity

warning

Configure drop with warning severity

error

Configure drop with error severity

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1000

3.7.1100

Updated Example and Default

3.8.1000

Updated Syntax and Example

3.8.2000

Added ACL option

3.9.0300

Added layer-1 option

3.9.0500

Added buffer drop option

3.9.1000

Updated note

3.9.2000

Updated example and notes, adding support for WJH event suppression by the severity for each drop group.

Example

switch (config) # what-just-happened forwarding notice enable

Related Commands

show what-just-happened status

interface ethernet recirculation

Notes

  • In Spectrum systems, in order to enable buffer drop monitoring, one interface must be enabled as a recirculation port. In Spectrum-2 systems, it is sufficient to configure what-just-happened buffer enable. In both cases, the enabling configuration reduces by 1 the number of monitor sessions that can be configured. It will fail if the maximum number of monitor sessions are already configured.

  • Layer-1 drop group do not support severities

  • Disabling and enabling the WJH or any drop group will not affect the severity configuration


what-just-happened auto-export

what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable

no what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable

Enables auto-generated pcap files.

The no form of the command disables the auto-generation of pcap files.

Syntax Description

all

Drop group containing all packets dropped

acl

Access-list drops

forwarding

Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops

buffer

Buffer overflow drops

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

configure terminal

History

3.8.1000

3.8.2000

Added ACL option

3.9.0500

Added buffer drop option

Example

switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export forwarding enable

Related Commands

what-just-happened enable

Notes

If auto-export is disabled for acl, forwarding or buffer, dropped packets in those groups do not count towards the threshold for generating a pcap, as defined in the 'logging events what-just-happened-packets' commands.


clear what-just-happened

clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>

Flushes data from cache DB.

Syntax Description

all

Drop group containing all packets dropped

acl

Access-list drops

forwarding

Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops

layer-1

Drop group containing layer-1 event

buffer

Buffer overflow drops

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1000

3.8.1000

Updated Syntax and Example

3.8.2000

Added ACL option

3.9.0300

Added layer-1 option

3.9.0500

Added buffer drop option

Example

switch (config) # clear what-just-happened forwarding

Related Commands

Notes

Clear WJH intends to clear all the events already seen by the user, but will not clear events in the hardware that were not yet read by WJH-lib. As such, it is possible that WJH events observed after using the clear command, actually entered before clearing the command but that were not yet shown to the user.

clear what-just-happened pcap-files

clear what-just-happened pcap-files [all | user | auto-export]

Deletes what-just-happened pcap files.

Syntax Description

all

All PCAP files

auto-export

PCAP files with wjh_auto_export prefix

user

PCAP files with wjh_user prefix

Default

all pcap files

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Role

Admin

Example

switch (config) # clear what-just-happened pcap-files user

Related Commands

file tcpdump delete

Notes

  • All—all pcap files.

  • User—pcap files with wjh_user prefix.

  • Auto—exportpcap files with wjh_auto_export prefix.

snmp-server notify event what-just-happened

snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]

no snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]

Enables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events, sets the interval in which traps will be issued, and limits the maximum number of issued traps per interval.

The no form of the command disables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events.

Syntax Description

interval

The interval in which traps will be issued.

Default: 60 seconds

Max: 300 seconds

Min: 30 seconds

max-traps

The maximum number of issued traps per interval.

Default: 50 events

Max: 100 events

Min: 5 events

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

switch (config) # snmp-server notify event what-just-happened interval 30 max-traps 100

Related Commands

show snmp events what-just-happened

Notes

  • In case SNMP traps for what-just-happened are enabled while using the CLI, a notification will appear informing that SNMP is running in parallel and of the what-just-happened buffer clearing

  • this command is only relevant for "aggregated" What-Just-Happened events


show what-just-happened

show what-just-happened [all | acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1 | max-packets <1-1024 per group/1-4096 for all> | export <file-name> | no-metadata]

Displays dropped packets information.

Syntax Description

acl

Access-list drops

forwarding

Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops

buffer

Buffer overflow drops

layer-1

Drop group containing layer 1 event

max-packets

Limit number of packets to dump: <1-1024> for forwarding/acl/buffer/layer-1, <1-4096> for all

Default: 1024 per group, 4096 for all

export

Create a pcap file

file name

Optional file-name for pcap file

Default: wjh_user_[group]_[date].pcap

no-metadata

Do not add metadata to the pcap file (applicable only with 'export' attribute set)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.7.0000

3.7.1100

Updated syntax and example

3.8.1000

Updated syntax, default, and example

3.8.2000

New ACL example

3.8.2100

Update example

3.9.0300

Updated example

3.9.0500

Added layer-1 and buffer drops. PCAP file will not be created by default and updated example

3.9.0900

Updated ACL example

3.9.2000

Updated example of show what-just-happened buffer

Example

switch (config) # show what-just-happened 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     Timestamp                sPort      dPort      VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port           Dst IP:Port           IP Proto  Drop Group   Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     2020/03/31 16:19:51.075  Eth1/3     N/A        12    ba:1b:25:11:22:31  24:8a:07:ca:cd:c8  IPv4     10.10.10.0:6857       10.10.20.1:767        TCP       Forwarding   Warning   Blackhole route - Validate routing table for this
                                                                                                                                (phonebook)                                            destination IP
...

Example (acl)

switch (config) # show-what-just-happened acl
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     Timestamp                sPort      dPort      VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port       Dst IP:Port       IP Proto  Drop Group   Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     2020/05/07 12:25:02.600  Eth1/3     N/A        N/A   ba:1b:25:0a:0a:0b  ba:1b:25:0B:0f:01  LPBK     N/A:N/A           N/A:N/A           N/A       Access-list  Notice    user-access-list - Validate ACL configuration
Rules Info
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     Table Name                                 Rule                                                                                                
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     user-access-list                           seq-number 11 deny ba:1b:25:0a:0a:0b mask ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff any
Exception list:
Buffer group is enabled but not operational. Please configure port recirculation.

Example (acl export)

switch (config) # show what-just-happened acl export
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_user_acl_2020_02_20_11_05_55.pcap
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
# Timestamp               sPort  dPort VLAN  sMAC              dMAC               EthType   Src IP:Port  Dst IP:Port IP Proto Drop Group Severity Drop Reason - Recommended Action 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 2020/02/20 11:03:17.465 Eth1/3  N/A   N/A  ba:1b:25:0a:0a:0a ba:1b:25:0b:0b:0b  LPBK      N/A:N/A      N/A:N/A      N/A     Access-list  Notice    mac-acl - Validate ACL configuration

Example (Layer-1)

switch (config) # show what-just-happened layer-1
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
# Timestamp               sPort  dPort VLAN  sMAC dMAC EthType  Src IP:Port  Dst IP:Port  IP Proto  Drop Group Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 2020/03/16 12:10:58.728 Eth1/15 N/A  N/A   N/A  N/A  N/A      N/A:N/A      N/A:N/A      N/A       Layer-1    Warning   General L1 event - Check layer 1 aggregated
                                                                                                                         information

show what-just-happened all export

show (config) # show what-just-happened all export wjh_example
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_ example _all_2020_01_26_10_44_55.pcap
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
# Timestamp               sPort  dPort VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port       Dst IP:Port          IP Proto Drop Group   Severity Drop Reason - Recommended Action 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 2020/01/26 10:44:29.810 Eth1/1  N/A  10    ba:1b:25:11:22:31  24:8a:07:ca:cd:c8  IPv4     10.10.10.0:54401  10.10.20.1:80 (http) TCP                   ACL     Info Openflow Table 1 - Check Openflow Rule
2 2020/01/26 11:44:29.810 Eth1/2  N/A  20    ee:2b:85:61:22:31  11:2e:ff:ca:cd:d3  IPv4     20.20.20.0:10001  10.10.20.1:80 (http) TCP                   ACL      Info mac-acl - Check ACL Rule
Rules Info
----------------------------------------------------------------------
# Table Name                            Rule 
----------------------------------------------------------------------
1          Openflow Table 1          ip,ip_dst=10.10.20.1/32,priority=77
2          mac-acl                              seq-number 10 deny ee:2b:85:61:22:31 mask ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff any

show what-just-happened buffer

switch (config) # show what-just-happened buffer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     Timestamp                sPort      dPort      VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port           Dst IP:Port           IP Proto  Drop Group   Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     2020/10/05 12:23:12.464  Eth1/4     Eth1/2     N/A   98:03:9b:82:bF:7a  b8:59:9f:a6:69:88  IPv4     10.1.2.2:50876        10.1.1.2:2221         (null)    Buffer       Notice    Port TC Congestion Threshold Crossed - Monitor
                                                                                                                                (rockwell-csp1)                                        network congesti
2     2020/10/05 12:23:12.459  Eth1/4     Eth1/2     N/A   98:03:9b:82:bF:7a  b8:59:9f:a6:69:88  IPv4     10.1.2.2:50876        10.1.1.2:2221         (null)    Buffer       Notice    Port TC Congestion Threshold Crossed - Monitor
                                                                                                                               (rockwell-csp1)                                        network congestion
3     2020/10/05 12:23:12.448  Eth1/4     Eth1/2     N/A   98:03:9b:82:bF:7a  b8:59:9f:a6:69:88  IPv4     10.1.2.2:50876        10.1.1.2:2221         (null)    Buffer       Notice    Port TC Congestion Threshold Crossed - Monitor
                                                                                                                                (rockwell-csp1)                                        network congestion
Buffer Info:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  #     TC Id     TC Usage [KB]    Latency [nanoseconds]  TC Watermark [KB]  Latency Watermark [nanoseconds]
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  1     1         2896             N/A                    N/A                N/A
  2     1         2960             N/A                    N/A                N/A
  3     1         2920             N/A                    N/A                N/A

Related Commands

show what-just-happened status

Notes

  • By default, pcap file will not be created, if "export" is not specified. Pcap file names will be “wjh_user_[date].pcap” if no user-defined name is entered, and “[user defined name]_[date].pcap” if provided

  • In Spectrum systems, in order to see buffer drops, one interface must be configured as a recirculation port

  • "max-num" and "last-read" are reserved and cannot be used as filenames

  • For display of ACL drops, lines indexes in "Rules Info" table match the indexes in the main table

  • To display buffer drops, lines indexes in "Buffer Info" table should match the indexes in the main table


show what-just-happened aggregated

show what-just-happened aggregated <acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1> <max-num | last-read>

Displays aggregation record.

Syntax Description

max-num

Maximum number of aggregated record displayed.

last-read

Get aggregated record in last show command

forwarding

Display aggregated record on layer-2/port/layer-3/tunneling related reasons. Max-num is 192.

acl

Display aggregated record on access list related reasons. Max-num is 64.

buffer

Max: 64

layer-1

Display aggregated record on layer-1 related reasons. Max-num is 256.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.0300

3.9.0500

Added support for ACL, forwarding, and buffer drops

3.9.0900

Updated ACL example

3.9.1000

In "show-what-just-happened aggregated acl" added support for description of ACL OpenFlow drops

3.9.2000

Updated example of show what-just-happened aggregated buffer

Example (Layer-1)

switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated layer-1
Sample Window : 2020/03/19 05:12:54.086 - 2020/03/19 05:47:43.426
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Port State Down Reason - Recommended Action      State Change Symbol Error FCS Error
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Eth1/4     Down Port admin down - Validate port  1            0            0
            configuration

Example (acl)

switch (config) # sh what-just-happened aggregated acl 
Sample Window : 2020/05/11 10:25:09.953 - 2020/05/11 10:55:11.921
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     sPort     VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port    Dst IP:Port    IP Proto  Count   Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     Eth1/2    N/A   ba:1b:25:0a:0a:0a  ba:1b:25:0b:0b:0b  LPBK     N/A:N/A        N/A:N/A         N/A       2      Notice    mac-acl - Validate ACL configuration
Rules Info
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     Table Name                               Rule                                                                                               
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     mac-acl                                  seq-number 10 deny ba:1b:25:0a:0a:0a mask ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff any

Example (forwarding)

switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated forwarding
Sample Window : 2020/03/16 12:10:29.226 - 2020/03/17 02:33:06.337
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
# sPort  VLAN sMAC              dMAC              EthType Src IP:Port                     Dst IP:Port    IP Proto Count Severity Drop Reason - Recommended Action
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Eth1/2 N/A  24:8a:07:97:32:e2 33:33:00:00:00:16 IPv6    [fe80::268a:7ff:fe97:32e2]:N/A [ff02::16]:N/A  N/A     2      Notice Ingress spanning tree filter- Expected behavior

Example (buffer)

switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated buffer last-read
Sample Window : 2020/10/05 12:36:49.369 - 2020/10/05 12:38:13.605
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#     sPort     VLAN  sMAC               dMAC               EthType  Src IP:Port           Dst IP:Port           IP Proto  Count     Severity  Drop Reason - Recommended Action                      
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1     Eth1/4    N/A   98:03:9b:82:bF:7a  b8:59:9f:a6:69:88  IPv4     10.1.2.2:50888        10.1.1.2:2221         TCP       6330      Notice    Port TC Congestion Threshold Crossed - Monitor network
                                                                                           (rockwell-csp1)                                     congestion
Buffer Info:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  #     TC Id     TC Usage [KB]    Latency [nanoseconds]  TC Watermark [KB]  Latency Watermark [nanoseconds]
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  1     N/A       N/A              N/A                    371                N/A

Related Commands

Notes

  • For display of ACL drops, lines indexes in "Rules Info" table match the indexes in the main table

  • To display buffer drops, lines indexes in "Buffer Info" table should match the indexes in the main table


show what-just-happened status

Show general what-just-happened status

Enables and disables what-just-happened drop-groups status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.2000

3.9.0600

Added operational status

3.9.1300

Updated output

3.9.2000

Updated example, adding "Enabled Severities" and "Operational status" fields

Role

Admin

Example

switch (config) # show what-just-happened status
What-just-happened is enable
Severities:
N: Notice
W: Warning
E: Error
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Drop group  Admin status Enabled Severities  Operational status   Auto-export status
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Forwarding  Enable       W, E                Enable               Enable
Access-list Enable       All                 Enable               Enable
Buffer      Enable       N                   Enable               Enable
Layer-1     Enable       All                 Enable               N/A

Related Commands

Notes

show snmp events what-just-happened

show snmp events what-just-happened

Displays what-just-happened SNMP configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.2000

Example

switch (config) # show snmp events what-just-happened
Event                     : Periodic SNMP traps reporting what-just-happened aggregated data
Trap enabled              : Yes
Polling interval (sec)    : 30
Maximum traps per interval: 100
switch (config) # show snmp events what-just-happened
Event                     : Periodic SNMP traps reporting what-just-happened aggregated data
Trap enabled              : No
Polling interval (sec)    : N/A
Maximum traps per interval: N/A

Related Commands

snmp-server notify event what-just-happened

Notes


Configure WJH Events

switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip

switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip

no switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip

Cancels the discard on this trap.

The no form of the command returns the action to discard for this trap.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

Config

History

3.9.0900

Example

switch (config) # switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip

Related Commands

show switchmode exceptions

Notes


show switchmode exceptions

show switchmode exceptions

Shows the current state of the exceptions

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Config

History

3.9.0900

Example

switch (config) # show switchmode exceptions
Src & Dest IP equal action: Forward

Related Commands

switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip

Notes
