Configure What Just Happened (WJH) Using CLI
By Default, NVIDIA® WHAT JUST HAPPENED® is enabled. If it is disabled, use the following command to enable it:
switch (config) # what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable
In Spectrum systems, in order to enable buffer drop monitoring, one interface must be enabled as a recirculation port. For more information see Ethernet Interface Commands section.
To disable WJH via CLI use the “no” form of the command:
switch (config) # no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> enable
To display the WJH buffer of dropped packets use the "show what-just-happened" with/without options (detailed in the commands section).
Dropped packet events' display may have a delay of to up to 30 seconds due to a predefined hardware polling interval.
To manually clear WJH buffer use the following command:
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>
To display the WJH aggregation record, use the "show what-just-happened aggregated" with options (detailed in the commands section).
Note that due to hardware polling timing issues, it may be possible to observe dropped packet events that occurred shortly before the clear command was executed.
To automatically generate a WJH PCAP file as a result of discards, the following configuration is required. The value of <sec> determines how often the system checks whether a pcap should be generated. For example, if you enter a value of 300, up to 5 minutes may elapse between the discarding of packets and the creation of the pcap file.
switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export all enable
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets enable
switch (config) # logging events what-just-happened-packets interval <sec>
To see what pcap files have been generated, issue the following command:
switch (config) # show files tcpdump
wjh_auto_export_all_2020_05_18_09_36_12.pcap
WJH Wireshark dissector enables Wireshark users to analyze WJH pcap files. It displays the packets' added metadata. You may log into the WebUI and click the "Download Wireshark Plugin" button in the Status → What Just Happened page in order to download the Wireshark plugin file. After downloading the file, place it in the Wireshark application in Windows under %APPDATA%\Wireshark\plugins.
Wireshark dissector was tested on version 2.6.3.
what-just-happened
what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable
no what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer> [all-severities | notice | warning | error] enable
Enables showing dropped packet information.
The no form of the command disables showing dropped packet information.
Syntax Description
all
Drop group containing all packets dropped
acl
Access-list drops
forwarding
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
layer-1
Drop group containing layer-1 event
buffer
Buffer overflow drops
all-severities
Configure drop with any severity
Default: all-severities enabled
notice
Configure drop with notice severity
warning
Configure drop with warning severity
error
Configure drop with error severity
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1000
3.7.1100
Updated Example and Default
3.8.1000
Updated Syntax and Example
3.8.2000
Added ACL option
3.9.0300
Added layer-1 option
3.9.0500
Added buffer drop option
3.9.1000
Updated note
3.9.2000
Updated example and notes, adding support for WJH event suppression by the severity for each drop group.
Example
switch (config) # what-just-happened forwarding notice enable
Related Commands
show what-just-happened status
interface ethernet recirculation
Notes
what-just-happened auto-export
what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable
no what-just-happened auto-export <all | acl | forwarding | buffer> enable
Enables auto-generated pcap files.
The no form of the command disables the auto-generation of pcap files.
Syntax Description
all
Drop group containing all packets dropped
acl
Access-list drops
forwarding
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
buffer
Buffer overflow drops
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
configure terminal
History
3.8.1000
3.8.2000
Added ACL option
3.9.0500
Added buffer drop option
Example
switch (config) # what-just-happened auto-export forwarding enable
Related Commands
what-just-happened enable
Notes
If auto-export is disabled for acl, forwarding or buffer, dropped packets in those groups do not count towards the threshold for generating a pcap, as defined in the 'logging events what-just-happened-packets' commands.
clear what-just-happened
clear what-just-happened <all | acl | forwarding | layer-1 | buffer>
Flushes data from cache DB.
Syntax Description
all
Drop group containing all packets dropped
acl
Access-list drops
forwarding
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
layer-1
Drop group containing layer-1 event
buffer
Buffer overflow drops
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1000
3.8.1000
Updated Syntax and Example
3.8.2000
Added ACL option
3.9.0300
Added layer-1 option
3.9.0500
Added buffer drop option
Example
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened forwarding
Related Commands
Notes
Clear WJH intends to clear all the events already seen by the user, but will not clear events in the hardware that were not yet read by WJH-lib. As such, it is possible that WJH events observed after using the clear command, actually entered before clearing the command but that were not yet shown to the user.
clear what-just-happened pcap-files
clear what-just-happened pcap-files [all | user | auto-export]
Deletes what-just-happened pcap files.
Syntax Description
all
All PCAP files
auto-export
PCAP files with wjh_auto_export prefix
user
PCAP files with wjh_user prefix
Default
all pcap files
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
Admin
Example
switch (config) # clear what-just-happened pcap-files user
Related Commands
file tcpdump delete
Notes
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]
no snmp-server notify event what-just-happened [interval <interval>] [max-traps <max-traps>]
Enables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events, sets the interval in which traps will be issued, and limits the maximum number of issued traps per interval.
The no form of the command disables sending SNMP traps for what-just-happened last events.
Syntax Description
interval
The interval in which traps will be issued.
Default: 60 seconds
Max: 300 seconds
Min: 30 seconds
max-traps
The maximum number of issued traps per interval.
Default: 50 events
Max: 100 events
Min: 5 events
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server notify event what-just-happened interval 30 max-traps 100
Related Commands
show snmp events what-just-happened
Notes
show what-just-happened
show what-just-happened [all | acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1 | max-packets <1-1024 per group/1-4096 for all> | export <file-name> | no-metadata]
Displays dropped packets information.
Syntax Description
acl
Access-list drops
forwarding
Drop group containing L2, L3, port and tunnel related drops
buffer
Buffer overflow drops
layer-1
Drop group containing layer 1 event
max-packets
Limit number of packets to dump: <1-1024> for forwarding/acl/buffer/layer-1, <1-4096> for all
Default: 1024 per group, 4096 for all
export
Create a pcap file
file name
Optional file-name for pcap file
Default: wjh_user_[group]_[date].pcap
no-metadata
Do not add metadata to the pcap file (applicable only with 'export' attribute set)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.7.0000
3.7.1100
Updated syntax and example
3.8.1000
Updated syntax, default, and example
3.8.2000
New ACL example
3.8.2100
Update example
3.9.0300
Updated example
3.9.0500
Added layer-1 and buffer drops. PCAP file will not be created by default and updated example
3.9.0900
Updated ACL example
3.9.2000
Updated example of show what-just-happened buffer
Example
switch (config) # show what-just-happened
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Example (acl)
switch (config) # show-what-just-happened acl
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rules Info
Exception list:
Example (acl export)
switch (config) # show what-just-happened acl export
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_user_acl_2020_02_20_11_05_55.pcap
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Example (Layer-1)
switch (config) # show what-just-happened layer-1
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 2020/03/16 12:10:58.728 Eth1/15 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A:N/A N/A:N/A N/A Layer-1 Warning General L1 event - Check layer 1 aggregated
show what-just-happened all export
show (config) # show what-just-happened all export wjh_example
Pcap file path : /vtmp/wjh-pcaps/wjh_ example _all_2020_01_26_10_44_55.pcap
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rules Info
show what-just-happened buffer
switch (config) # show what-just-happened buffer
Related Commands
show what-just-happened status
Notes
show what-just-happened aggregated
show what-just-happened aggregated <acl | forwarding | buffer | layer-1> <max-num | last-read>
Displays aggregation record.
Syntax Description
max-num
Maximum number of aggregated record displayed.
last-read
Get aggregated record in last show command
forwarding
Display aggregated record on layer-2/port/layer-3/tunneling related reasons. Max-num is 192.
acl
Display aggregated record on access list related reasons. Max-num is 64.
buffer
Max: 64
layer-1
Display aggregated record on layer-1 related reasons. Max-num is 256.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.0300
3.9.0500
Added support for ACL, forwarding, and buffer drops
3.9.0900
Updated ACL example
3.9.1000
In "show-what-just-happened aggregated acl" added support for description of ACL OpenFlow drops
3.9.2000
Updated example of show what-just-happened aggregated buffer
Example (Layer-1)
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated layer-1
Sample Window : 2020/03/19 05:12:54.086 - 2020/03/19 05:47:43.426
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Example (acl)
switch (config) # sh what-just-happened aggregated acl
Sample Window : 2020/05/11 10:25:09.953 - 2020/05/11 10:55:11.921
Rules Info
Example (forwarding)
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated forwarding
Sample Window : 2020/03/16 12:10:29.226 - 2020/03/17 02:33:06.337
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Example (buffer)
switch (config) # show what-just-happened aggregated buffer last-read
Related Commands
Notes
show what-just-happened status
Show general what-just-happened status
Enables and disables what-just-happened drop-groups status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.2000
3.9.0600
Added operational status
3.9.1300
Updated output
3.9.2000
Updated example, adding "Enabled Severities" and "Operational status" fields
Role
Admin
Example
switch (config) # show what-just-happened status
Related Commands
Notes
show snmp events what-just-happened
show snmp events what-just-happened
Displays what-just-happened SNMP configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # show snmp events what-just-happened
Related Commands
snmp-server notify event what-just-happened
Notes
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
no switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
Cancels the discard on this trap.
The no form of the command returns the action to discard for this trap.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
Config
History
3.9.0900
Example
switch (config) # switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
Related Commands
show switchmode exceptions
Notes
show switchmode exceptions
show switchmode exceptions
Shows the current state of the exceptions
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Config
History
3.9.0900
Example
switch (config) # show switchmode exceptions
Related Commands
switchmode exceptions sip-equals-dip
Notes