Configuring Secure Connection to OpenFlow

Import the certificate to be used (e.g., a certificate created by openssl outside the switch). Run:

Copy Copied! switch (config) # crypto certificate name my-openflow public -cert pem "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- > MIIDYzCCAksCCQC9EPbMuxjNBzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBeMQswCQYDVQQGEwJJ ... > fEt2ui9taB1dl9480xDsGUxwUDX4YOs/bQDjp99z+cKXUe2eYzeEwnTdrCzPZuQo > -----END CERTIFICATE-----" Successfully installed certificate with name 'my-openflow'

Or use a new self-signed certificate via switch CLI and export it as a CSR (certificate signing request) and send said CSR to the root CA for signing: