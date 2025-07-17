On This Page
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- Debugging Commands
Debugging
To use the debugging logs feature:
Enable debugging. Run:
switch(config) # debug ethernet all
Display the debug level set. Run:
switch(config) # show debug ethernet
Display the logs. Run:
switch(config) # show log debug {match |
continue}
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
debug ethernet all
debug ethernet all
no debug ethernet all
Enables debug traces for Ethernet modules.
The no form of the command disables the debug traces for all Ethernet modules.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet dcbx
debug ethernet dcbx {all | management | fail-all | control-panel | tlv}
Configures the trace level for DCBX.
The no form of the command disables the configured DCBX debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
management
Management messages
fail-all
All failure traces
control-panel
Control plane traces
tlv
TLV related trace configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet dcbx all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}
no debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping {all | forward-db-messages | group-info | init-shut | packet-dump | query | source-info | system-resources-management | timer | vlan-info | filter | max-groups}
Configures the trace level for IGMP snooping.
The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.
Syntax Description
all
Enable track traces
forward-db-messages
Forwarding database messages
group-info
Group information messages
init-shut
Init and shutdown messages
packet-dump
Packet dump messages
query
Query related messages
source-info
Source information messages
system-resources-management
System resources management messages
timer
Timer messages
vlan-info
VLAN information messages
filter
Filter profile messages
max-groups
Filter max-groups messages
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
3.9.2100
Added support for IGMP snooping filtering option (filter and max-groups options)
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet ip interface
debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}
no debug ethernet ip interface {all | arp-packet-dump | buffer | enet-packet-dump | error | fail-all | filter | trace-error | trace-event}
Configures the trace level for interface.
The no form of the command disables tracking a specified level.
Syntax Description
all
Enable track traces
arp-packet-dump
ARP packet dump trace
buffer
Buffer trace
enet-packet-dump
ENET packet dump trace
error
Trace error messages
fail-all
All failures including Packet Validation Trace
filter
Lower layer traces
trace-error
Trace error messages
trace-event
Trace event messages
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet ip interface all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet lacp
debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resource | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
no debug ethernet lacp {all | all-resources | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
Configures the trace level for LACP.
The no form of the command disables the configured LACP debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
all-resource
BPDU related messages
data-path
Init and shutdown traces
fail-all
Management messages
init-shut
Memory related messages
management memory
IP packet dump trace
memory
All failure traces
packet
OS resource trace
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet lacp all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet lldp
debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}
no debug ethernet lldp {all | control-panel | critical-event | data-path | fail-all | init-shut | management | memory | neigh-add | neigh-age-out | neigh-del | neigh-drop | neigh-updt | tlv}
Configures the trace level for LLDP.
The no form of the command disables the configured LLDP debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
control-panel
Control plane traces
critical-event
Critical traces
data-path
IP packet dump trace
fail-all
All failure traces
init-shut
Init and shutdown traces
management
Management messages
memory
Memory related messages
neigh-add
Neighbor add traces
neigh-age-out
Neighbor ageout traces
neigh-del
Neighbor delete traces
neigh-drop
Neighbor drop traces
neigh-updt
Neighbor update traces
tlv
TLV related trace configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet lldp all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet port
debug ethernet port all
Configures the trace level for port.
The no form of the command disables the configured port debug traces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet qos
debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
no debug ethernet qos {all | all-resource | control-panel | fail-all | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet}
Configures the trace level for QoS.
The no form of the command disables the configured QoS debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
all-resource
OS resource traces
control-panel
Control plane traces
fail-all
All failure traces
filters
Lower layer traces
init-shut
Init and shutdown traces
management
Management messages
memory
Memory related messages
packet
BPDU related messages
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet port all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet spanning-tree
debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}
no debug ethernet spanning-tree {all | error | event | filters | init-shut | management | memory | packet | port-info-state-machine | port-receive-state-machine | port-role-selection-state-machine | port-transit-state-machine | port-transmit-state-machine | protocol-migration-state-machine | timers}
Configures the trace level for spanning-tree.
The no form of the command disables the configured spanning-tree debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
error
Error messages trace
event
Events related messages
filters
Lower later traces
init-shut
Init and shutdown traces
management
Management messages
memory
Memory related messages
packet
BPDU related messages
port-info-state-machine
Port information messages
port-receive-state-machine
Port received messages
port-role-selection-state-machine
Port role selection messages
port-transit-state-machine
Port transition messages
port-transmit-state-machine
Port transmission messages
protocol-migration-state-machine
Protocol migration messages
timers
Timer modules message
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet spanning-tree all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
debug ethernet vlan
debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}
no debug ethernet vlan {all | fwd | priority | filters}
Configures the trace level for VLAN.
The no form of the command disables the configured VLAN debug traces.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all traces
fwd
Forward
priority
Priority
filters
Lower layer traces
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # debug ethernet vlan all
Related Commands
show debug ethernet
Notes
show debug ethernet
show debug ethernet {dcbx | ip {arp | dhcp-relay | igmp-snooping | interface | ospf} | lacp | lldp | port | qos | spanning-tree | vlan}
Displays debug level configuration on a specific switch.
Syntax Description
dcbx
Displays the trace level for spanning tree
ip
Displays debug trace level for ethernet routing module:
lacp
Displays the trace level for LACP
lldp
Displays the trace level for LLDP
port
Displays the trace level for port
qos
Displays the trace level for QoS
spanning-tree
Displays the trace level for spanning tree
vlan
Displays the trace level for VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
3.6.6000
Updated Example
Example
switch (config) # show debug ethernet dcbx
Related Commands
debug ethernet all
debug ethernet dcbx
debug ethernet ip igmp-snooping
debug ethernet ip interface
debug ethernet lacp
debug ethernet lldp
debug ethernet port
debug ethernet qos
debug ethernet spanning-tree
debug ethernet vlan
Notes
show log debug
show log debug [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays current event debug-log file in a scrollable pager.
Syntax Description
continuous
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
files
Displays archived debug log files
matching
Displays event debug logs that match a given regular expression
not
Displays event debug logs that do not meet certain criteria
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
Example
switch (config) # show log debug
Jun 15 16:20:47 switch-627e4c last message repeated 7 times
Related Commands
Notes