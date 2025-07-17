On This Page
- DHCP-R Virtual Routing and Forwarding (VRF) Auto-Helper
- Upstream and Downstream Interfaces
- DHCP Relay Commands
- ip dhcp relay
- address
- always-on
- information option
- vrf
- port
- use-secondary-ip
- vrf-auto-helper
- ip dhcp relay instance (config interface)
- clear ip dhcp relay counters
- ip dhcp relay information option circuit-id
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance (global server)
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance address (destination address on interface)
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance interface-id option
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance vrf
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance port
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance interface-id option
- ipv6 dhcp relay instance use-secondary-ip
- clear ipv6 dhcp relay counters
- show ip dhcp relay
- show ip dhcp relay counters
- show ipv6 dhcp relay
- show ipv6 dhcp relay counters
DHCP Relay
Since Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol must work correctly even before DHCP clients have been configured, the DHCP server and DHCP client need to be connected to the same network.
In larger networks, this is not always practical because each network link contains one or more DHCP relay (DHCP-R) agents. These agents receive messages from DHCP clients and forward them to DHCP servers thus extending the reach of the DHCP beyond the local network.
DHCP-R is supported for IPv4 and IPv6.
DHCP-R is supported for both primary IP subnet and secondary IP subnets.
In some cases it is desired that DHCP-R functionality is automatically enabled to all IP interfaces in the system. For this purpose a vrf-auto-helper may be configured on a DHCP-R instance which would provide DHCP-R services automatically for each newly created interface on a VRF.
Only one instance in each VRF can have vrf-auto-helper capability. Whenever a new instance is created in a VRF, it automatically becomes a vrf-auto-helper.
It is possible to manually disable auto-helper capability for the instance. See the command “vrf-auto-helper” for more information.
It is possible to define an interface to be downstream, upstream, or bidirectional (both downstream and upstream):
Bidirectional interface – capable of performing downstream and upstream functionalities
Downstream interface (default configuration) – the interface on which queries are received from clients or from other relay agents
Upstream interface – the interface to which queries from clients and other relay agents are forwarded
ip dhcp relay
ip dhcp relay [instance <instance-id>]
no ip dhcp relay [instance <instance-id>]
Enters DHCP relay instance configuration mode, and creates DHCP instance in active VRF context.
The no form of the command deletes the instance and DHCP relay process corresponding to it.
Syntax Description
instance-id
Range: 1-8
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config)# ip dhcp relay instance 1
Related Commands
Notes
If an instance is not specified then instance 1 is used (if nonexistent, then it is created).
address
address <ip-address>
no address <ip-address>
Configures the DHCP server IP address on a particular instance.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP server IP address.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Valid IP unicast address of DHCP server.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter
3.6.3004
Enhanced command for DHCP-R multi-instance
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# address 1.2.3.4
Related Commands
ip dhcp relay
Notes
always-on
always-on
no always-on
Enables broadcast mode on a particular instance.
The no form of the command disables the broadcast mode from instance.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter
3.6.3004
Enhanced command for DHCP-R multi-instance
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# always-on
Related Commands
ip dhcp relay
Notes
information option
information option
no information option
Enables DHCP relay agents to insert option 82 on the packets of a particular instance.
The no form of the command removes option 82 from the packets.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.3.4150
3.6.3004
Enhanced command for DHCP-R multi-instance
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# information option
Related Commands
ip dhcp relay
Notes
The following option for running this command is also possible: ip dhcp relay instance 1 information option. However, if an instance is not specified then instance 1 is used (if nonexistent, then it is created).
vrf
vrf <vrf-name>
no vrf <vrf-name>
Configures mention instance in the given VRF.
The no form of the command moves the instance back to default VRF.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# vrf 2
Related Commands
Notes
port
port <udp-port>
no port <udp-port>
Changes the UDP port for the given instance.
The no form of the command sets the UDP port to default value.
Syntax Description
udp-port
UDP port
Range: 1-65534
Default
67
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# port 65534
Related Commands
Notes
use-secondary-ip
use-secondary-ip
no use-secondary-ip
Enables the switch to relay a single request from the client multiple times simultaneously, with each of the IP addresses configured on the corresponding downstream interfaces as the respective gateway address (linkaddr field of IPv4 DHCP request packet).
The no form of the command disables this function.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# use-secondary-ip
Related Commands
Notes
vrf-auto-helper
vrf-auto-helper
no vrf-auto-helper
Makes all L3 interfaces (existing/newly created) to be part of the given instance.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config ip dhcp relay
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config ip dhcp relay instance 1)# vrf-auto-helper
Related Commands
Notes
ip dhcp relay instance (config interface)
ip dhcp relay instance <instance-id> [downstream] [upstream]
no ip dhcp relay instance <instance-id> [downstream] [upstream]
Enables the given interface to listen for DHCP packets coming from specified instance (i.e. binds interface to that instance).
The no form of the command removes the interface mapping from that instance.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
downstream
The interface on which queries are received from clients or from other relay agents
upstream
The interface to which queries from clients and other relay agents should be forwarded
Default
Downstream
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet set as router port interface
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.6.3004
3.6.6000
Added downstream and upstream parameters
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/13)# ip dhcp relay instance 7 downstream
Related Commands
Notes
clear ip dhcp relay counters
clear ip dhcp relay counters [vrf {<vrf-name> | all} | instance <instance-id>]
Clears all DHCP relay counters (all interfaces) in a given VRF or instance.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF name or “all” for all VRFs
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter
3.6.3004
Enhanced command for DHCP-R multi-instance
3.6.5000
Added “all” parameter
Example
switch (config)# clear ip dhcp relay counters
Related Commands
Notes
ip dhcp relay information option circuit-id
ip dhcp relay information option circuit-id <label>
no ip dhcp relay information option circuit-id
Specifies the content of the circuit ID sub-option attached to the client DHCP packet when it is forwarded a DHCP server.
The no form of the command removes the label assigned.
Syntax Description
label
Specifies the label attached to packets. The string may be up to 15 characters.
Default
The label is taken from the IP interface name (e.g. “vlan1”)
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet set as router port interface
config interface port-channel set as router port interface
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip dhcp relay information options circuit-id my-label
Related Commands
Notes
The circuit ID sub-option is an IP interface attribute which is shared across all DHCP-R instances.
ipv6 dhcp relay instance
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> [vrf-auto-helper] [downstream] [upstream]
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> [vrf-auto-helper]
Enables DHCP relay instance configuration mode, and creates DHCP instance in active VRF context.
The no form of the command deletes the DHCP relay instance.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
vrf-auto-helper
Instance becomes VTF auto helper
downstream
The interface on which queries are received from clients or from other relay agents
upstream
The interface to which queries from clients and other relay agents should be forwarded
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4070
3.6.6000
Added downstream and upstream parameters
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ipv6 dhcp relay instance 1 downstream
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 dhcp relay instance (global server)
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> address <ipv6-address or list of addresses>
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> address <ipv6-address or list of addresses>
Configure the server address on a particular instance.
The no form of the command will delete the server address from instance.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
ipv6-address
Valid global unicast IPv6 server address
Up to 16 addresses can be assigned per instance
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp relay instance 1 address 2001::1
Related Commands
Notes
An instance without an assigned addresses will send to All_DHCP_servers address
ipv6 dhcp relay instance address (destination address on interface)
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> address <link-local-address>
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> address <link-local-address>
Configures the destination address on a particular instance on a specific upstream interface. Only link local address is supported.
The no form of the command deletes the destination address on a specific upstream interface from a particular instance.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
ipv6-address
Destination unicast or multicast address
Only link local address in supported
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/13)# ipv6 dhcp relay instance 1 address fe80::1
Related Commands
Notes
Up to 16 addresses can be assigned per instance
ipv6 dhcp relay instance interface-id option
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> interface-id option
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> interface-id option
Enables the instance to insert interface ID option.
The no form of the command disables this option.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
Default
Default interface-id is an interface name (e.g. vlan1, eth1/1)
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp relay instance 1 interface-id option
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 dhcp relay instance vrf
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> vrf <vrf-name>
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> vrf <vrf-name>
Configures instance in the given VRF.
The no form of the command will reset the instance back to default VRF.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
vrf-name
Name of VRF
Default
Default VRF
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp relay 1 vrf test
Related Commands
Notes
When an instance is moved from one VRF to another - it loses all its current configuration.
ipv6 dhcp relay instance port
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> port <udp-port>
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> port <udp-port>
Modifies the UDP port for the given instance.
The no form of the command will set the UDP port to default value.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
port
UDP Port ID
Range: 1-65534
Default
UDP port 547
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp relay 1 port 555
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 dhcp relay instance interface-id option
ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> interface-id option [user-defined-id]
Specifies the content of the interface-id option that will be sent by the relay agent.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
user-defined-id
Interface ID option content
Length: 1-15 (char)
Default: interface name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
Example
switch (config)# ipv6 dhcp relay instance <instance-id> interface-id option eth1/1
Related Commands
Notes
ipv6 dhcp relay instance use-secondary-ip
ipv6 dhcp relay instance use-secondary-ip
no ipv6 dhcp relay instance use-secondary-ip
Enables the switch to relay a single request from the client multiple times simultaneously, with each of the IP addresses configured on the corresponding downstream interfaces as the respective gateway address (giaddr field of IPv6 DHCP request packet).
The no form of the command disables this function.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config ipv6 dhcp relay instance 1)# use-secondary-ip
Related Commands
Notes
clear ipv6 dhcp relay counters
clear ipv6 dhcp relay counters [vrf {<vrf-name> | all} | instance <instance-id>]
Clears DHCP relay counters for specific instance or all instances in given VRF or all instances in the system.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF name or “all” for all VRFs
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4070
3.6.5000
Added “all” parameter
Example
switch (config)# clear ipv6 dhcp relay counters vrf all
Related Commands
Notes
show ip dhcp relay
show ip dhcp relay [instance <instance-id>]
Displays general DHCP configuration.
Syntax Description
instance-id
If instance ID is specified, then a particular instance configuration is displayed
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF and all parameters
3.6.3004
Updated example and parameters
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip dhcp relay
Related Commands
Notes
show ip dhcp relay counters
show ip dhcp relay counters [instance <instance-id> | vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays the DHCP relay counters.
Syntax Description
instance-id
Displays the DHCP relay counters for a given instance
vrf
Displays the DHCP relay counters in a given VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
3.6.1002
Added VRF and all parameters
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip dhcp relay counters
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 dhcp relay
show ipv6 dhcp relay [instance <instance-id>]
Displays general DHCP configuration on all instances.
If instance ID is defined then specific instance configuration is displayed.
Syntax Description
instance-id
DHCP instance ID
Range: 1-8
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4070
First release
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 dhcp relay
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 dhcp relay counters
show ipv6 dhcp relay counters [instance <instance-id> | vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays the DHCPv6 relay counters.
Syntax Description
instance-id
Displays the DHCPv6 relay counters for a given instance
vrf
Displays the DHCPv6 relay counters in a given VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4150
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 dhcp relay counters
Related Commands
Notes