Ethernet Interface Commands
interface ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>][-<slot>/<port>[/<subport>]]
Enters the Ethernet interface or Ethernet interface range configuration mode.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet port number
subport
Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.2.1100
Added range support
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
boot-delay [<time>]
no boot-delay
Configures interface boot-delay timer.
The no form of the command returns boot-delay time to its default value.
Syntax Description
time
Boot delay time in seconds
Range: 0-600
Default
0 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.2002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # boot-delay 60
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
default interface ethernet <slot/port>
Resets a port to its default settings
Syntax Description
slot/port
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.1000
Example
switch (config) # default interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
interfaces ethernet
Notes
If one of the following configurations exist on the port, the command will be blocked and an informative message will appear.
description <string>
no description
Configures an interface description.
The no form of the command returns the interface description to its default value.
Syntax Description
string
40 bytes
Default
""
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # description my-interface
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]
no fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]
Changes FEC configuration on a specific port or range of ports.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
fec-configuration
force
Default
Auto-FEC selection
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.5.0000
3.6.2002
Added force option
3.7.1000
Updated Example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # fec-override fc-fec
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
Use this command with caution. There is no limitation in configuring non-standard FEC. It may cause the link to malfunction.
flowcontrol {receive | send} {off | on} [force]
Enables or disables IEEE 802.3x link-level flow control per direction for the specified interface.
Syntax Description
receive | send
off | on
force
Forces configuration without the need to toggle the interface
Default
receive off; send off
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # flowcontrol receive on
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
To configure global pause please see section “Flowcontrol (Global pause)”.
ip address dhcp
no ip address dhcp
Enables DHCP on this Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet set as router interface
config interface port-channel set as router interface
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip address dhcp
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
load-interval <time>
no load-interval
Sets the interface counter interval.
The no form of the command resets the interval to its default value.
Syntax Description
time
In seconds
Default
300 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.3.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # load-interval 30
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
This interval is used for the ingress rate and egress rate counters
module-type <type> [force]
no module-type <type> [force]
Splits the interface into two, four, or eight separate interfaces and specifies the module type intended to be used (QSFP or QSFP-DD).The no form of the command resets the interface to its default configuration (non-split)
Syntax Description
type
force
Force the split operation without asking for user confirmation.
Default
non-split
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.1.1400
3.5.0000
Added note
3.6.3640
Added note
3.6.4006
Added note
3.9.0900
3.10.3100
Added split to 8 for PAM4-based, Spectrum-3 systems.
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # module-type qsfp-split-4
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
mtu <frame-size>
Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.
Syntax Description
frame-size
Range: 1500-9216 bytes
Default
9216 bytes
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
3.9.2000
Updated default MTU size and added note
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # mtu 9216
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
Switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces (created by split/unsplit operation) will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default). The configured and displayed MTU represents the L3 MTU (being used in IP interfaces). The L2 MTU (being used in physical interfaces) is automatically configured as L3 MTU + 22 Bytes.
recirculation [force]
no recirculation
Sets the recirculation port.
The no form of the command unsets the recirculation port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.9.0300
3.9.1000
Added note
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # recirculation force
Related Commands
what-just-happened buffer enable
Notes
This command reduces by 1 the number of monitor sessions that can be configured. It will fail if the maximum number of monitor sessions are already configured.
no recirculation port interface ethernet <port_num>
Disables the recirculation port.
Syntax Description
port_num
Port number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config) # no recirculation port interface ethernet 1/2
Related Commands
recirculation
show recirculation port
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Interface is enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # shutdown
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
speed {<value> [no-autoneg | speed_value [... speed_value]] | <auto>} [force]
no speed
Sets the speed of the interface.
The no form of the command sets the speed of the interface to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
The following speeds are available:
auto—auto-negotiates link speed (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)
no-autoneg
Disallows auto negotiation link speed on the interface (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)
force
Forces speed change configuration
Default
Depends on the port module type (see the “Notes” section below)
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.5.0000
Added 25GbE, 50GbE, and 100GbE speeds and updated notes
3.6.6000
Added no-autoneg parameter
3.9.0600
Removed no-autoneg parameter
3.9.1000
Updated notesAdded speed with lane configuration
3.9.2000
Added no-autoneg parameter
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # speed 40G
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # speed 40G no-autoneg
switch (config interface ethernet 1/3) # speed 25G no-autoneg force
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # clear counters
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet
Notes
This command also clears NVE counters
show interfaces <type> <id> counters
Displays the extended counters for the interface.
Syntax Description
id
Interface number:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.1002
Added “error packets” counter to Tx
3.6.4006
Added extended output for storm-control
3.6.5000
Added hoq discard packets counter
3.9.0500
Removed Priority option
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports and added "ECN marked packets" counter
3.8.1300
Added note
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters
Eth1/1:
Tx:
Eth1/2:
. . .
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces <type> <id> counters discard
Displays discarded counters of the interface.
Syntax Description
id
Interface number:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
3.9.1000
Made "id" attribute optional
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/24 counters discard
Interface Eth1/24:
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ethernet <inf> [cable-length | capabilities | congestion-control | counters | description | link-diagnostics | pfc-wd | signal-degrade | status | switchport | transceiver]
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port> or <slot>/<port>-<slot>/<port>
cable-length
Display cable-length of specific interfaces
capabilities
Display specific interfaces capabilities information
congestion-control
Display specific interface congestion control information
counters
Display specific interfaces counters
description
Display specific interfaces description information
link-diagnostics
Display interfaces link diagnostics information
pfc-wd
Display pfc-wd information
signal-degrade
Display interfaces signal degrade information
status
Display specific interfaces status information
switchport
Display specific interface VLAN-membership information
transceiver
Display detailed cable info for this port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.1002
Added “error packets” counter to Tx, “Last change in operational status”, and “Isolation group” to output
3.6.2002
Added “boot delay” parameters to output
3.6.3640
Added support for “forwarding mode”
3.6.4110
Updated Example with “Forwarding mode”
3.6.5000
Added telemetry to output
3.6.6000
Added output line for “auto-negotiation”
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.6.8100
Updated example
3.7.1100
Updated example and notes
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports and updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Admin state : Disabled
FCS Ingress : Enabled CRC check
Telemetry sampling: Disabled TCs: N/A
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters tc <priority>
Displays traffic class counters for the specified interface and priority.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
priority
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters tc 3
Eth1/1:
Eth1/2:
Related Commands
Notes
As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pg <priority>
Displays priority group counters for the specified interface and priority.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
priority
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pg 3
Eth1/1:
Eth1/2:
Related Commands
Notes
As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] description
Displays the admin status and protocol status for the specified interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1100
Updated example
3.8.2000
Updated example
3.9.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet description
Related Commands
Notes
The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.
show interfaces ethernet rates [<transfer-rate-unit>]
Displays the current transfer rate of the interface.
Syntax Description
transfer-rate-unit
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
3.7.0000
Added new rates to “transfer-rate-unit”
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet rates KB
Port egress ingress
Related Commands
Notes
show recirculation port
Shows recirculation port status and information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config) # show recirculation port
Related Commands
recirculation
Notes
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] status
Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.4.1100
Updated example
3.9.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
Related Commands
Notes
The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver
Displays transceiver information.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
Related Commands
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver
Notes
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver brief
Display brief transceiver information.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver brief
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver counters
Displays PHY counters related to operational FEC mode and actual number of lanes in the current port.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.10.3000
Updated command description, notes, and example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver counters
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics
Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface. Tx and Rx power are reported in mW and dBm units.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
3.6.4006
Updated Example to report Tx and Rx power in mW and dBm units
3.6.6000
Updated Example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/5 transceiver diagnostics
Related Commands
Notes
This example is for a QSFP transceiver
show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver raw
Displays cable info for this interface.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/7 transceiver raw
Port 1/7 raw transceiver data:
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces status
Displays the configuration and status for the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4006
3.9.0300
Updated example—added MTU column
3.9.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces status
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Note
disable interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
interface ethernet <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on ethernet port.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number: <slot>/<port>
tc
Traffic class. Range 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # disable interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
Related Commands
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 congestion-control
Notes
The “no interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.
disable interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on LAG port.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number.
Range: 1-4096
tc
Traffic class.
Range 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # disable interface port-channel 15 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface port-channel 15 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
Related Commands
show interfaces port-channel congestion-control
Notes
The “no interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.
disable interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
interface mlag-port-channel <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on MLAG port.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number.
Range: 1-1000
tc
Traffic class.
Range 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # disable interface mlag-port-channel 1 traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control
Related Commands
show interfaces mlag-port-channel 1/1 congestion-control
Notes
The “no interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to a default value.