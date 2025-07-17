On This Page
General IP Routing Commands
vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]
no vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]
Creates the VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
force
"force" option was added on VRF creation command to bypass user confirmation for creating "mgmt" VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
3.6.6000
Updated the notes section
3.9.2000
Added force option
Example
switch (config) # vrf definition my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
routing-context vrf <vrf-name>
Enters the active-context of the specified session.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # routing-context vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
ip routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
Enables L3 forwarding between high speed interfaces.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.1802
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # ip routing vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
description <description>
no description forceAdds description for the VRF.
The no form of the command removes the description of the VRF.
Syntax Description
description
Text string
force
Forces deletion (no confirmation needed if configuration exists inside the VRF)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config vrf definition
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # description vrf-description
Related Commands
Notes
rd [<ip addr>:<0-65,535> | <AS Number>:<0-4,294,967,295> | <AS Number>:<ip addr>]
Adds a Route Distinguisher (RD) to the VRF configuration mode.
Syntax Description
ip-addr
IPv4 address
AS Number
Asynchronous machine number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config vrf definition
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # rd 10.10.10.10:2
Related Commands
Notes
vrf forwarding <vrf-name>
Maps an interface to VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet set as router port interface
config interface vlan
config interface loopback
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # vrf forwarding my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
clear ip routing counters
Clears counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # clear ip routing counters
Related Commands
Notes
show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all]
Displays IP routing information per VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays information for specific VRF
all
Displays information on all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0230
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.0500
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip routing
VRF Name default:
switch (config) # show ip routing vrf all
VRF Name default:
VRF Name new:
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters
D isplay counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
3.9.1300
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip routing counters
Related Commands
Notes
show routing-context vrf
Displays VRF active context.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # show routing-context vrf
Related Commands
Notes
show vrf [<vrf-name> | all]
Displays VRF information.
Syntax Description
all
Displays information for all VRF instances
vrf-name
Name of VRF instance
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.9.1900
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
switchport
switchport [force]
no switchport [force]
Configures the Ethernet interface as a regular switchport.
The no form of the command configures the Ethernet interface as router port interface.
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration even if the interface’s admin state is enabled
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4006
Added storm-control support
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# no switchport force
Related Commands
Notes
encapsulation dot1q vlan
encapsulation dot1q vlan <vlan-id> [force]
no encapsulation dot1q vlan [force]
Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.
The no form of the command disables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a router port interface in a VLAN
force
Forces admin state down
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# encapsulation dot1q vlan 10
Related Commands
Notes
interface ip enable
interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable
no interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable
Enables IP forwarding on the interface.
The no form of the command disables IP forwarding on the interface.
Syntax Description
vlan
VLAN type interface
ethernet
Ethernet type interface
port-channel
LAG type interface
ifname
interface id
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip enable
Related Commands
show ip interface vrf
Notes
interface vlan
interface vlan <vid>
no interface vlan <vid>
Creates a VLAN interface and enters the interface VLAN configuration mode.
The no form of the command deletes the VLAN interface.
Syntax Description
vid
VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config) # interface vlan 10
Related Commands
ip routing
vlan <vlan-id>
switchport mode
switchport access
show interface vlan
Notes
interface vlan no-autostate
interface vlan <vid> no-autostate
no interface vlan <id> no-autostate
Disables the VLAN interface autostate such that its operational state remains up as long as its admin state is up, even if no port in the relevant VLAN egress-list is operationally up.
The no form of the command enables this functionality.
Syntax Description
vid
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # interface vlan 10 no-autostate
Related Commands
show ip interface vlan
Notes
ip address
ip address <ip-address> <mask> no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface. The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
ip-address
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)
Default
0.0.0.0/0
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /24
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments
counters
counters
no counters
Enables counters on the IP interface. The no form of the command disables counters gathering on the IP interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # counters
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
description
description <string>
no description
Enters a description for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the description to default.
Syntax Description
string
User defined string
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # description my-ip-interface
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
mtu
mtu <size> [force]
no mtu
Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the MTU to default.
Syntax Description
size
Range: 1500-9216 bytes
Default
9216 bytes
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
3.9.2000
Changed default MTU size and added note
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# mtu 9216
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
In switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing L3 interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default).
shutdown
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the interface.
The no form of the command enables the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config interface vlan 20) # shutdown
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
clear counters
clear counters
Clears the interface counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # clear counters
Related Commands
counters
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ip icmp redirect
ip icmp redirect
no ip icmp redirect
Enables ICMP redirect.
The no form of the command disables ICMP redirect.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.4.0010
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip icmp redirect
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination
show interfaces
show interfaces [brief]
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
brief
Displays brief output
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces
Related Commands
interface vlan
show interfaces vlan
Notes
ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination
show interfaces vlan
show interfaces vlan [<id>]
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
id
Specifies the VLAN ID for which to display data
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.3000
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect ARP responder and ARP cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces vlan 100
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays IP interfaces information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Disabled Arp cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
…
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface brief
show ip interface <vrf vrf_name> brief
Displays IP interfaces' brief information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.0300
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces configured
show interfaces [<type> <id>] configured
Displays interface configuration.
Syntax Description
<type> <id>
Specifies the interface for which to display data
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces mgmt0 configured
Related Commands
Notes
show ip
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>
Displays information on the specified Ethernet interface in the routing-context VRF.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Port number
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface mgmt0
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] mgmt0
Displays management interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface mgmt0
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface port-channel
show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>
Displays information on the specified LAG in the routing-context VRF.
Syntax Description
id
LAG ID
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.9.3100
Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Arp cache-update
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface port-channel 1
IPv4 address:
Related Commands
Notes
show ip interface vrf
show ip interface vrf {<vrf-name> | all | ethernet <slot>/<port> | loopback <id> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vid>} [brief]
Displays IP interface information per VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays IP interface information per VRF
all
Displays information on all VRF
ethernet
Displays Ethernet interface information per VRF
loopback
Displays loopback interface information per VRF
port-channel
Displays LAG information per VRF
vlan
Displays VLAN interface information per VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default port-channel 1
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
show ip interface vrf vrf
show ip interface vrf <vrf-name> vrf
Displays VRF loopback information for a specific VRF.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default
Related Commands
show ip interface vrf
Notes
show ipv6 interface
show ipv6 interface
Displays IPv6 interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface
IPv6 address:
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface brief
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] brief
Displays IPv6 interface information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>
Display IPv6 information of the specified Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Port number
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface loopback
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] loopback <id>
Display IPv6 information of the specified loopback interface.
Syntax Description
id
Loopback port ID
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface loopback 1
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface port-channel
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>
Display IPv6 information of the specified LAG interface.
Syntax Description
id
LAG ID
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface port-channel 1
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface vlan
show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] vlan <vid>
Display IPv6 information of the specified VLAN interface.
Syntax Description
vid
VLAN ID
vrf
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vlan 100
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface vrf
show ipv6 interface vrf <vrf-name>
Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF.
Syntax Description
name
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default
Related Commands
Notes
show ipv6 interface vrf brief
show ipv6 interface vrf <name> brief
Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF in brief form.
Syntax Description
name
VRF name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default brief
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
interface loopback
interface loopback <id>
no interface loopback <id>
Creates a loopback interface and enters the interface configuration mode.
The no form of the command deletes the interface.
Syntax Description
id
Range: 0-31
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.3000
Example
switch (config) # interface loopback 10
Related Commands
Notes
interface vrf ip address alias
interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias <loopback<N> | loopback N>
no interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias
Copies addresses from given loopback interface.
The no form of the command disables the copied addresses from given loopback interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF name
loopback<N> | loopback N
Loopback interface with specified loopback number
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0300
Example
switch (config)# interface vrf vrf-default ip address alias loopback1
Related Commands
show ip interface [vrf]
Notes
ip address
ip address <ip-address> <mask>
no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]
Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.
The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.
Syntax Description
ip-address
IPv4 address
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).
Default
0.0.0.0/0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface loopback 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /32
Related Commands
interface loopback
Notes
An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments.
description
description <string>
no description
Enters a description for the interface.
The no form of the command sets the description to default.
Syntax Description
string
User defined string
mask
There are two possible ways to the mask:
The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface loopback
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface loopback 10) # description my-ip-interface
Related Commands
interface loopback
Notes
show interfaces loopback
show interface loopback <id>
Displays the attribute of the interface loopback.
Syntax Description
id
Range: 1-32
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface loopback
History
3.2.3000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces loopback 1
Related Commands
interface loopback
Notes
ip route
ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | null0} [<distance>]
no ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]
Configures a static route inside VRF.
The no form of the command removes the static route configured.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
ip-prefix
IP address
netmask
There are two possible ways to input the mask:
next-hop-ip-address
IP address of the next hop
null0
Sets a static drop-route
distance
Administrative distance assigned to route. Options include:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
3.9.1600
Removed ethernet, port-channel, and vlan parameters
Example
switch (config) # ip route vrf my-vrf 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
ip load-sharing
ip load-sharing <type> [ecmp-group-size <size> [ max-ecmp-groups <max>]]
no ip load-sharing
This command sets the ECMP load sharing mode.
The no form of the command sets the load-sharing to default.
Syntax Description
type
ecmp-group-size
Configures ECMP consistent hashing group size
max-ecmp-groups
Configures max groups of ECMP consistent hashing
Default
all
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0230
3.5.1000
Added flow-label parameter
3.7.1100
Updated syntax
Example
switch (config) # ip load-sharing all switch (config) # ip load-sharing consistent [ecmp-group-size<size>]
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
show ip route
show ip route [vrf <vrf-name] [[<ip-address> | <ip-address>/<length>] [longer-prefixes]] [connected | bgp | static]
Displays routing table.
Syntax Description
ip-address
Performs longest prefix match (LPM) and displays best route
<ip-address>/<length>
Displays next hop for the specified network. If the network does not exist in routing table, it is not shown.
Note: It is the user’s responsibility to calculate the mask and enter it correctly.
For example:
longer-prefixes
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination. (Only available if both IP and mask are specified.)
connected
Displays entries for routes to networks directly connected to the switch
bgp
Display BGP routes
static
Displays entries added through CLI commands
Default
N/A
History
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route vrf
show ip route vrf {<vrf-name> | all}
Displays routing table of VRF instance.
Syntax Description
all
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
vrf-name
Name of VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.6.4070
Added support for BFD and updated notes
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf static
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route -a
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] -a
Displays routing table of VRF instance.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Name of VRF
all
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
-a
Displays static routes currently inactive due to the interface being down
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf -a
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route failed
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] failed
Displays failed routes of VRF instance.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Name of VRF
all
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route failed
Flags:
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route static
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] static
Displays static routes of VRF instance.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Name of VRF
all
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route static
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route static multicast-override
show ip route [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] static multicast-override
Displays Reverse Path Forwarding (RPF) information for a specific IPv4 multicast source configured via the command “ip mroute”.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Name of VRF
all
Displays information for all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default static multicast-override
Related Commands
Notes
show ip route summary
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] summary
Displays route summary of VRF instance.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Name of VRF
all
Displays routing tables for all VRF instances
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.6.5000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf summary
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip route interface
show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <lag> | vlan <vlan>}
Displays routing table for specific interfaces.
Syntax Description
ethernet
Displays routing table for Ethernet interfaces
port-channel
Displays routing table for LAG interfaces
vlan
Displays routing table for VLAN interfaces
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
3.6.5000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip route interface vlan 10
Related Commands
ip route
Notes
show ip load-sharing
show ip load-sharing
Displays ECMP hash attribute.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.2008
3.7.1100
Updated example
Example
(config) # show ip load-sharing
Related Commands
ip load-sharing
Notes
The command’s output is different for static & consistent hashing
ip arp
ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-address> <mac-address>
no ip arp <ip-address>
Configures IP ARP properties of VRF.
The no form of the command deletes the static ARP configuration.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
IP address
IPv4 address
mac-address
MAC address (format XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config) # ip arp vrf my-vrf 20.20.20.2 aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff
Related Commands
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
ip arp responder
ip arp responder
Initiates ARP responder functionality.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp responder
Related Commands
ip arp
show ip arp
Note
ip arp timeout
ip arp timeout <timeout-value>
no ip arp timeout
Sets the dynamic ARP cache timeout.
The no form of the command sets the timeout to default.
Syntax Description
timeout-value
Time that an entry remains in the ARP cache
Range: 240-28800 seconds
Default
1500 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.2.0230
3.5.1000
Updated Note section
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp timeout 2000
Related Commands
ip arp
show ip arp
Note
clear ip arp
clear ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] [interface <type> | <IP-address>]
Clears the dynamic ARP cache for the specific VRF session.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF session name
interface
Clears dynamic ARP entries for a interface
ip-address
Clears dynamic ARP entries for a specific IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0230
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # clear ip arp vrf my-vrf
Related Commands
ip arp
show ip arp
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.
show ip arp
show ip arp [vrf [<vrf-name> | all]] [interface <type> | count | timeout]
Displays all ARP information for VRF instance.
Syntax Description
all
Displays all ARP information for all VRF
interface
Displays all ARP information for specific interface
count
Displays number of ARPs for specific VRF
timeout
Displays value of ARP timeout
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3000
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
3.6.5000
Updated example output
3.8.2000
Added example of "show ip arp timeout"
3.9.0500
Updated output example: "Flags" column was added
Example
switch (config) # show ip arp
Flags:
VRF Name default:
Example (show ip arp timeout)
switch (config)# show ip arp timeout
Related Commands
ip arp
Notes
If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.
ping
ping [vrf <vrf-name>] [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination
Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.
Syntax Description
vrf
Specifies VRF instance name
Linux Ping options
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
Related Commands
traceroute
Notes
When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”
traceroute
traceroute [vrf <vrf-name>] [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]
Traces the route packets take to a destination.
Syntax Description
vrf
Specifies VRF instance name
-4
Uses IPv4
-6
Uses IPv6
-d
Enables socket level debugging
-F
Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on
-I
Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting
-T
Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting
-U
Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting
-n
Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names
-r
Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network
-A
Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses
-V
Prints version info and exit
-f
Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)
-g
Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)
-i
Specifies a network interface to operate with
-m
Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)
Default: 30
-N
Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously
Default: 16
-p
Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).
-t
Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets
-l
Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets
-w
Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.
-q
Sets the number of probes per each hop
Default: 3
-s
Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets
-z
Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
Related Commands
Notes
tcpdump
tcpdump [vrf <vrf-name>] [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]
Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.
Syntax Description
vrf
Specifies VRF instance name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.4.2008
Added VRF parameter
Example
switch (config) # tcpdump
Related Commands
Notes
qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
no qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
Configures the router to copy PCP bits when transferring data from one subnet to another.
The no form of the command disables this ability.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4000
Example
switch (config) # qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp
Related Commands
Notes
nexthop-group direct
<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> [recursive]
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name>
Creates direct or recursive nexthop-group and enter to the nexthop-group CLI context.
The no form of the command deletes the nexthop-group.
Syntax Description
group_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
Related Commands
show pbr nexthop-group
pbr route-map seq set nexthop-group
Notes
Maximum number of created nexthop-groups is 1000. Name for the nexthop-group with different IP family also should be different.
nexthop-group direct nexthop interface
<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>
Adds nexthop (L3 interface and nexthop IP address) to requested nexthop-group.
The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.
Syntax Description
group_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
port/slot
Physical port
port-channel <ID>
LAG
vlan <ID>
VLAN ID
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 nexthop interface ethernet 1/4 10.10.10.23
Related Commands
show pbr nexthop-group
Notes
Maximum number of configured direct nexthops in one group is 128. One nexthop can be configured only once in one nexthop-group.
nexthop-group recursive nexthop
<ip|ipv6}>pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive nexthop vrf <vrf_name> <next-hop IP address>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive no nexthop
Adds recursive nexthop to requested nexthop-group.
The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.
Syntax Description
group_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
vrf_name
VRF where the desired nexthop is placed
next-hop IP address
IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 recursive nexthop vrf default 10.10.10.23
Related Commands
show pbr nexthop-group
Notes
Maximum number of configured recursive nexthops in one nexthop-group is 1.
route-map
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>
Creates route-map and enter to the route-map CLI context.
The no form of the command deletes the route-map.
Syntax Description
map_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
vrf_name
VRF where the desired nexthop is placed
next-hop IP address
IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
Related Commands
show pbr route-map
Notes
Maximum number of configured route-maps is 200. Name for the route-map with different IP family also should be different.
route-map sequence match rule
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match {dest-addr <IP address/prefix length>|source-addr <IP address/prefix length>|protocol <tcp|udp>|source-port <port>|dest-port<port>|dscp <value>}
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match
Create or modify sequence with new match rule. No form deletes match rule from the sequence.
Syntax Description
map_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
number
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
IP address/prefix length
IPv4/IPv6 subnet to be matched on the packet
tcp|udp
Protocol type to be matched on the packet
port
Desired TCP or UDP protocol to be matched on the packet
value
DSCP value to be matched on the packet
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 match dest-addr 1.2.3.0/24 source-addr 4.5.6.0/24 dest-port 656 source-port 757 protocol tcp
Related Commands
show pbr route-map
Notes
Match for source/destination IP address should be specified according to route-map IP family. Maximum number of sequences is 2000 (totally in the system). Maximum number of IPv6 sequences is 2000. Sequence field can be omitted, in this case system with generate new sequence number with index +10 for the last created. Currently DSCP value can be only {0,1,2,3,4}.
route-map sequence nexthop-group
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group <group_name>
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group
Specify desired nexthop-group for sending matched traffic.
The no form of the command deletes the biding.
Syntax Description
map_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
number
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
group_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 set nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
Related Commands
show pbr route-map
Notes
One nexthop-group can be specified in more than one sequence.
route-map sequence counter
<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter
no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter
Request counter to be allocated and count matched packets by match rule.
The no form of the command de-allocate the counter.
Syntax Description
map_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
number
ID of sequence inside of the route-map
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 counter
Related Commands
show pbr route-map
Notes
bind/unbind route-map on interface
interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>
no interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>
Bind requested route-map on the ingress router port.
Te no form of the command unbinds requested route-map from the interface.
Syntax Description
map_name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
ethernet <port/slot>
Physical port
port-channel <ID>
LAG
vlan <ID>
VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
Related Commands
show ip interface
Notes
In one time one IPv4 and one IPv6 route-map can be bound on interface
show nexthop-groups
show {ip|ipv6} pbr nexthop-group brief | <name>
Shows brief information about the all configured nexthop-groups. In case of specifying nexthop-group name show details.
Syntax Description
name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # show ip pbr nexthop-group brief
Related Commands
Notes
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
show route-maps
show {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map brief |<name>
Shows brief information about the all configured route-maps. In case of specifying route-map name show details.
Syntax Description
name
Name of the desired nexthop-group
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # show ip pbr route-map brief
Related Commands
Notes
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
route-map to interface bind
show {ip|ipv6} interface {ethernet <slot/port>| port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>}
Show binding the route-map to interface and its route-map state.
Syntax Description
ethernet <port/slot>
Physical port
port-channel <ID>
LAG
vlan <ID>
VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # show ip interface vlan 3
Related Commands
Notes
In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.
show pbr general information
show ip pbr [exceptions [nexthop-group | route-map | interface]]
Shows number of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps. Also shows misconfiguration for all PBR configuration or per selected category.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # show ip pbr
Related Commands
Notes
Information about the total amount of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps includes both IPv4 and IPv6 families and does not depend on the specified IP family in CLI command.