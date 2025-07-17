General IP Routing Commands

In case of "mgmt" VRF creation, CLI will ask permission to save the current configuration (behave like "configuration write") and reload the system. If "force" option was passed, then no confirmation is needed.

After reboot, mgmt VRF will be created with management interfaces in it. Also, clustered, mDNS, OpenFlow API and FTP/TELNET servers will run in managemtn VRF when started. All other services does not change their existing configuration.

In case of management VRF removal, the CLI will ask permission to remove services that running in management VRF, save new configuration, and reboot the switch. If "force" option was passed, no confirmation is needed.

After reboot, mgmt VRF will be removed and management interfaces will be moved to "default" VRF. Also, clusterd, mDNS, OpenFlow API, and FTP/TELNET servers will run in "default" VRF when started. Other services that were enabled in management VRF will be disabled, except ones that are enabled by default (i.e., "ntp", "snmp-server", "tacacs-server", "radius-server", "ldap", "web", and so forth)—they will be reset and enabled in "default" VRF. The logic of moving/shutting down services from removed VRF could be applied for ALL user-defined VRF`s.