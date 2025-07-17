Head-of-Queue Lifetime Limit
Head-of-queue (HoQ) lifetime limit (HLL) is a mechanism which allows discarding packets attempting to be transmitted after HLL time from the time that they were ready to be transmitted at the head of the scheduling group.
When HLL_packet2Stall (7 as default) packets encounter HLL drop, the scheduling group enters a stall state. During that state all packets to the sub-group are discarded. The subgroup exits stall state after HLL_time*8.
A counter called HoQ discard packets counts the number of discarded packets due to HLL.
hll
hll <max-time>
no hll
Configures HLL time on this interface.
The no form of the command resets HLL time to its default value.
Syntax Description
max-time
Possible values:
Default
512ms
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# hll 512ms
