PIM
- protocol pim
- ip pim sg-expiry-timer
- ip pim rp-address
- ip pim bsr-candidate
- ip pim register-source
- ip pim rp-candidate
- ip pim sparse-mode
- ip pim dr-priority
- ip pim hello-interval
- ip pim join-prune-interval
- ip pim ssm range
- ip pim multipath next-hop
- ip pim multipath rp
- clear ip pim counters
- show ip pim protocol
- show ip pim bsr
- show ip pim interface
- show ip pim interface brief
- show ip pim neighbor
- show ip pim rp
- show ip pim rp-hash
- show ip pim rp-candidate
- show ip pim ssm range
- show ip pim upstream joins
PIM Bidir
Multicast
IGMP
- ip igmp immediate-leave
- ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
- ip igmp startup-query-count
- ip igmp startup-query-interval
- ip igmp query-interval
- ip igmp query-max-response-time
- ip igmp robustness-variable
- ip igmp static-oif
- clear ip igmp groups
- show ip igmp groups
- show ip igmp interface
- show ip igmp interface brief
IGMP and PIM Commands
protocol pim
protocol pim
no protocol pim
Enables protocol independent multicast (PIM).
The no form of the command hides all PIM commands and deletes all PIM configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config) # protocol pim
Notes
ip pim sg-expiry-timer
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer <seconds>
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer
Adjusts the SG expiry timer interval for PIM-SM SG multicast routes.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
seconds
Range: 1-65535
Default
180 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # ip pim sg-expiry-timer 180
Notes
ip pim rp-address
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]
Configures a static IP address of a rendezvous point for a multicast group range or adds new multicast range to existing RP.
The no form of the command removes the rendezvous point for a multicast group range or removes all configuration of the RP.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
rp-address
The static IP address of rendezvous point
ip-address
IP address of the group-range (coupled with the prefix parameter)
prefix
Network prefix (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example) of group range
override
Specifies that this configuration overrides dynamic configuration learned by BSR
bidir
Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
3.9.1900
Added bidir option
Example
switch (config) # ip pim rp-address 10.10.10.10
Notes
ip pim bsr-candidate
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port> | port-channel <id>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]
Configures the switch as a candidate BSR router (C-BSR).
The no form of the command removes BSR-candidate configuration or restores default parameters values.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
vlan <vlan-id>
VLAN ID. Range: 1-4094.
loopback <number>
Loopback interface for the BSR candidate address
ethernet <port>
Ethernet interface for the BSR candidate address
port-channel <id>
LAG interface for the BSR candidate address
hash-len
Specifies the hash mask length used in BSR messages. Range: 0-32.
priority
BSR priority rating. Larger numbers denote higher priority. Range: 0-255.
interval
Period between the transmission of BSMs (seconds). Range: 10-536870906.
Default
The interface is not BSR candidate by default.
priority—64
interval—60
hash-len—30
Configuration Mode
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config) # ip pim bsr-candidate vlan 10 priority 100
ip pim sparse-mode
Notes
ip pim register-source
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>
Configures interface from which to use IP as source in PIM communications.
The no form of the command undoes this configuration.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
interface
Interface whose IP to use
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # ip pim register-source ethernet 1/2
Notes
This command must be set on an L3 interface with PIM sparse-mode (and not on a regular L3 interface which is not a PIM interface)
ip pim rp-candidate
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]
Configures the switch as a candidate rendezvous point (C-RP).
The no form of the command removes the ip pim rp-candidate from running-config command for the specified multicast group.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
ethernet <slot/port>
Ethernet interface
port-channel <number>
LAG interface
vlan <vlan-id>
VLAN ID
Range: 1-4094
loopback <number>
Loopback interface number
ip-address
The group IP address
prefix
Network prefix (for example /24, or 255.255.255.0)
priority
RP priority rating
Range: 0-255, where smaller numbers mean higher priority
interval
RP-advertisements message transmission interval
Range: 0-16383
bidir
Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode
Default
RP priority—192
BSR message interval—60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface vlan
History
3.3.5006
3.9.0300
Updated example
3.9.1900
Added bidir option
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/13 ip pim ?
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 group-list 225.1.0.0/16
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 bidir
Note
ip pim sparse-mode
ip pim sparse-mode
no ip pim sparse-mode
Sets PIM sparse mode on this interface.
The no form of the command disables the sparse-mode on the interface and deletes all interfaces configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim sparse-mode
Notes
ip pim dr-priority
ip pim dr-priority <priority>
no ip pim dr-priority
Configures the designated router (DR) priority of PIM Hello messages.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
priority
The designated router priority of the PIM Hello messages. Range is 1-4294967295.
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim dr-priority 5
ip pim sparse-mode
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command.
ip pim hello-interval
ip pim hello-interval <interval>
no ip pim hello-interval
Configures PIM Hello interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
interval
PIM Hello interval
Range: 1-18000
Default
30 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
3.6.4006
Updated parameter range
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim hello-interval 7000
ip pim sparse-mode
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command
ip pim join-prune-interval
ip pim join-prune-interval <period>
no ip pim join-prune-interval
Configures the period between Join/Prune messages that the configuration mode interface originates and sends to the upstream RPF neighbor.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
period
Range: 1-18000 seconds
Default
60 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4006
Updated parameter range
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim join-prune-interval 60
Notes
ip pim ssm range
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}
Enables one or more ranges for SSM operation.
The no form of the command disables range for SSM operation.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
standard
Sets the SSM operation to standard SSM range 232.0.0.0/8
<group-range>
User-defined multicast range for SSM operation (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
<ip-address>
Group range ip-address (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
<prefix>
Group range prefix (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # ip pim ssm range group-list 234.0.0.0/8
Notes
Standard and group-list configurations are mutually exclusive. It is necessary to delete standard SSM configuration in order to add group-list and it is necessary to delete all existing group-list configuration in order to configure standard SSM configuration.
ip pim multipath next-hop
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop [<algorithm>]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop
Configures PIM next-hop calculation algorithm.
The no form of the command resets PIM next-hops configuration to default (highest neighbor).
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
algorithm
Selectable next-hop calculation algorithms:
Default
Highest neighbor - next-hop with highest IP address is selected
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8100
3.7.1100
Updated syntax
Example
switch (config) # ip pim multipath next-hop g-hash
Notes
ip pim multipath rp
ip pim multipath rp [<algorithm>]
no ip pim multipath rp
Configures PIM RP selection algorithm.
The no form of the command resets PIM RP selection algorithm to default (g-hash algorithm which is described in RFC 4601, sec. 4.7.2).
Syntax Description
algorithm
Selectable RP selection algorithms:
Default
G-hash—RPs are selected according to group address
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1100
Example
switch (config) # ip pim multipath rp mod
Note
clear ip pim counters
clear ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters
Clears PIM counter information.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name or all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # clear ip pim counters
Notes
show ip pim protocol
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] protocol
Displays PIM protocol information.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.7.1100
Updated description and example output
3.9.1900
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default protocol
Notes
show ip pim bsr
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] bsr
Displays PIM BSR information.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all bsr
Notes
show ip pim interface
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]}
Displays information about the enabled interfaces for PIM.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
ethernet <port>
Filters the output for specific Ethernet port
port-channel <id>
Filters the output for specific LAG interface
vlan <vlan-id>
Filters the output for specific VLAN interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.9.1900
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf default interface ethernet 1/17
VRF "default":
Notes
show ip pim interface brief
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface brief
Displays PIM information summary for all interfaces.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all interface brief
Notes
show ip pim neighbor
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] neighbor [vlan <vlan-id> | <other interfaces> | <ip-addr>]
Displays information about IPv4 PIM neighbors.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
vlan <vlan-id>
Filters the output per specific VLAN ID
neighbor-addr
Filters the output per specific neighbor IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.9.1900
Updated example: new option for mode Bidir or SM
Example
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default neighbor
Notes
show ip pim rp
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp [<rp-address>]
Displays information about the rendezvous points (RPs) for PIM.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
rp-address
Address of the rendezvous point
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.9.1900
Updated output: added PIM Bidir mode
Example
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp
PIM mode : BIDIR
BSR : 100.100.100.100
expires : 53
priority : 64
hash-length: 30
RP 100.100.100.100:
expires : 00:02:12
RP-source: 100.100.100.100
group ranges:
225.1.2.0/24, priority: 192
RP 100.100.100.100:
expires : never
RP-source: (local)
group ranges:
224.0.0.0/4
Notes
show ip pim rp-hash
show ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] rp-hash <group>
Displays an RP that is selected for the given group.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name of all VRFs
group
A group address for RP calculation
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.7.1100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip pim rp-hash 224.1.1.0
Notes
RP is calculated according PIMv2 hash function as described in RFC 4601
show ip pim rp-candidate
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp-candidate
Displays information about RP candidate status.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.9.1900
Updated example: added PIM mode (either BIDIR or SM)
Example
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp-candidate
Notes
show ip pim ssm range
show ip pim ssm [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] range
Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges per specified VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all ssm range
Notes
show ip pim upstream joins
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] upstream joins
Displays information about any PIM joins/prunes which are currently being sent to upstream PIM routers.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all upstream joins
Notes
Output contains the following information: neighbor address, interface address, group range, Joins, and Prunes.
ip pim bidir shutdown
ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
Disables PIM bidirectional functionality, enabling PIM Sparse.
The no form of the command enables PIM bidirectional functionality, disabling PIM Sparse.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name.
force
Keyword that is used in case a different mode already configured for PIM in the same VRF and some configuration is in place.
Default
Disabled for each VRF
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config) # ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
switch (config) # no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
Notes
ip pim df-robustness
ip pim df-robustness <number>
no ip pim df-robustness
Changes value of df-robustness.
The no form of the command changes the value of df-robustness back to default
Syntax Description
number
Value range: 1–255
Default: 3
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-robustness <number>
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: A router assumes the role of the DF after having advertised its metrics df-robustness times without receiving any offer from any other neighbor. At that point, it transmits a Winner message that declares to every other router on the link the identity of the winner and the metrics it is using.
If a router hears a better offer than its own from a neighbor, it stops participating in the election for a period of (df-robustness * df-offer-interval), thus giving a chance to the neighbor with the better metric to be elected DF. If during this period no winner is elected, the router restarts the election from the beginning. If at any point during the initial election a router receives an out of order offer with worse metrics than its own, then it restarts the election from the beginning.
ip pim df-backoff-interval
ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>
no ip pim df-backoff-interval
Changes the value of backoff interval.
The no form of the command changes the value of backoff interval back to default.
Syntax Description
milliseconds
Value range: 100–65,535 msec
Default: 1000 msec
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Upon receipt of an offer that is better than its current metric, the DF records the identity and metrics of the offering router and responds with a Backoff message. This instructs the offering router to hold off for a short period of time while the unicast routing stabilizes, and other routers get a chance to put in their offers.
The Backoff message includes the offering router's new metric and address. All routers on the link that have pending offers with metrics worse than those in the Backoff message (including the original offering router) will hold further offers for a period of time defined in the Backoff message.
If a third router sends a better offer during the Backoff_Period, the Backoff message is repeated for the new offer and the Backoff_Period is restarted.
ip pim df-offer-interval
ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>
no ip pim df-offer-interval
Changes value of Offer interval
The no form of the command changes the value of Offer interval back to default
Syntax Description
milliseconds
Value range: 100–10,000 msec
Default: 100 msec
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config bidir mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(Rp-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.
show ip pim interface df
show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]} df
Displays information about IPv4 PIM interface DF election per interface per RP.
Syntax Description
Vrf <vrf-name>
If not provided will address vrf “default”
Vrf all
Will show for all vrf
ethernet <port>
Filters the output for specific Ethernet port
port-channel <id>
Filters the output for specific LAG interface
vlan <vlan-id>
Filters the output for specific VLAN interface
Default
Disabled for each VRF
Configuration Mode
config bidir mode
History
3.9.1900
Example
show ip pim interface df
Notes
The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in Bidir mode)
This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(RP-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.
Table columns:
Interface name
RP: IP address of the RP for with this line is relevant
State: state of DF-election: Winner\Loser\Disabled
DF Winner: IP of the winner switch for this interface and RP
Metric: metric towards the RP
Uptime: uptime of the interface
ip multicast-routing
ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
no ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]
Allows the switch to forward multicast packets.
The no form of the command disables multicast routing.
Syntax Description
vrf
VRF name
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config)# ip multicast-routing
Notes
ip mroute
ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>} [pref]
no ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>}
Configure multicast reverse path forwarding (RPF) static routes.
The no form of the command deletes the static multicast route.
Syntax Description
ip-addr
Unicast IP address.
ip-mask
Network mask in a dotted format (e.g. 255.255.255.0) or /24 format.
next-hop
Next hop IP address.
preference
Route preference. Range: 1-255.
Default
Preference is 1
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
3.6.6000
Added “next-hop” parameter to “no” form
Example
switch (config) # no ip mroute 2.1.1.0 /24 3.1.1.1
Notes
ip multicast ttl-threshold
ip multicast ttl-threshold <ttl-value>
no ip multicast ttl-threshold
Configures the time-to-live (TTL) threshold of packets being forwarded out of an interface.
The no form of the command removes RPF static routes.
Syntax Description
ttl-value
Range: 0-225
Default
0—all packets are forwarded
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip multicast ttl-threshold 10
Notes
clear ip mroute
clear ip mroute [vrf <vrf>] [<group-address> [<source-address>]]
Clears multicast route information.
Syntax Description
vrf
Clears multicast route information for specific VRF
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config) # clear ip mroute 237.0.0.1 1.1.1.8
Notes
This command does not support clearing specific (S,G) state if G belongs to an ASM group range. Here (S,G) refers to source and group parameters accordingly.
show ip mroute
show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] [<group> [<prefix> [<source>]]]
Displays information about IPv4 multicast routes.
Syntax Description
source
Source IP address
group
IP address of multicast group
prefix
Network prefix of multicast group (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example)
summary
Displays a summary of the multicast routes
vrf
Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.1000
3.5.1000
Added new F flag and Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.8.1100
Added W/L line to Example output
Example
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1
W/L:
Timers : Uptime/Expires
Notes
show ip mroute summary
show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] summary
Displays a summary of the IPv4 multicast routes.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.1000
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.8.1100
Added W/L line to Example output
Example
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1 summary
W/L:
Timers : Uptime/Expires
Notes
ip igmp immediate-leave
ip igmp immediate-leave
no ip igmp immediate-leave
Enables the device to remove the group entry from the multicast routing table immediately upon receiving a leave message for the group.
The no form of the command disables immediate-leave.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface
config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface
History
3.6.8100
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp immediate-leave
Notes
ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
ip igmp last-member-query-response-time <interval>
no ip igmp last-member-query-response-time
Configures the IGMP last member query response time in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
interval
IGMP last member query response time.
Range:1-25 seconds.
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp last-member-query-response-time 10
Notes
When both “IGMP” and “IGMP Snooping” handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then traffic loss may occur for a short period of time.
ip igmp startup-query-count
ip igmp startup-query-count <count>
no ip startup-query-count
Configures the number of query messages an interface sends during startup.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
count
Range: 1-255
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-count 10
Notes
ip igmp startup-query-interval
ip igmp startup-query-interval <interval>
no ip startup-query-interval
Configures the IGMP startup query interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
interval
Range: 1-1800 seconds
Default
31
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-interval 10
Notes
ip igmp query-interval
ip igmp query-interval <interval>
no ip igmp query-interval
Configures the IGMP query interval in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
interval
The IGMP query interval
Range: 1-1800 seconds
Default
125 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-interval 60
Notes
ip igmp query-max-response-time
ip igmp query-max-response-time <time>
no ip igmp query-max-response-time
Configures the IGMP max response time in seconds.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
time
The IGMP max response time
Range: 1-25 seconds
Default
10
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-max-response-time 20
Notes
ip igmp robustness-variable
ip igmp robustness-variable <count>
no ip igmp robustness-variable
Configures the IGMP robustness variable.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
count
IGMP robustness variable
Range: 1-7
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp robustness-variable 4
Notes
The robustness variable can be increased to increase the number of times that packets are resent
This parameter reflects expected packet loss on a congested network
ip igmp static-oif
ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]
no ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]
Statically binds an IP interface to a multicast group.
The no form of the command deletes the static multicast address from the interface.
Syntax Description
group
Multicast IP address
source-ip
IP address from which to receive group traffic
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp static-oif 10.10.10.5
Notes
PIM must be enabled in order to configure the route in the hardware.
clear ip igmp groups
clear ip igmp groups {all | interface <if> | vrf <number> | <group-address> <mask>}
Clears IGMP group information.
Syntax Description
all
Clears all IGMP groups
interface
Clears IGMP groups on specific interface
vrf
Clears IGMP groups in specific VRF
group-address
Clears a specific group range
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config)# clear ip igmp groups all
Notes
show ip igmp groups
show ip igmp [vrf {all |<vrf_name>}] groups [<group> | <iface>]
Displays information about IGMP-attached group membership.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
group
Filters the output to a specific IP multicast group address
iface
Filters the output to a specific IP interface (i.e. ethernet, port-channel, vlan interface)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all groups
Notes
show ip igmp interface
show ip igmp [vrf <vrf-name> | all] interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlanid>] brief
Displays IGMP brief configuration and status.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
brief
Displays brief output information
ethernet
Displays output for a specific Ethernet port
port-channel
Displays output for a specific LAG
vlan <vlan-id>
Displays output for a specific VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
3.6.8100
Added “IGMP interface immediate leave” line to output
Example
switch (config)# show ip igmp interface vlan 10
Interface vlan10
Notes
show ip igmp interface brief
show ip igmp interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlan-id>] brief
Displays brief IGMP configuration and status information.
Syntax Description
vrf
Displays output for a specific VRF
ethernet
Displays output for a specific Ethernet port
port-channel
Displays output for a specific LAG
vlan <vlan-id>
Displays output for a specific VLAN ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.6102
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example and added “vrf” parameter
Example
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all interface brief
Notes