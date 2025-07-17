The Internet Group Multicast Protocol (IGMP) is a communications protocol used by hosts and adjacent routers on IP networks to establish multicast group memberships. The host joins a multicast-group by sending a join request message towards the network router, and responds to queries sent from the network router by dispatching a join report.

A given port can be either manually configured to be a MRouter port or it can be dynamically manifested when having received a query, hence, the network router is connected to this port. All IGMP Snooping control packets received from hosts (joins/leaves) are forwarded to the MRouter port, and the MRouter port updates its multicast-group database accordingly. Each dynamically learned multicast group will be added to all of the MRouter ports on the switch.

As many as 5K multicast groups can be created on the switch.