- ip igmp snooping (admin)
- ip igmp snooping (config)
- ip igmp snooping fast-leave
- ip igmp snooping mrouter
- ip igmp snooping static-group
- ip igmp snooping querier
- ip igmp snooping querier-guard
- ip igmp snooping querier address
- igmp snooping querier query-interval
- ip igmp snooping profile
- ip igmp snooping filter profile
- ip igmp snooping max-groups
- ip igmp version
- clear ip igmp snooping counters
- clear ip igmp snooping filter
- show ip igmp snooping
- show ip igmp snooping groups
- show ip igmp snooping interfaces
- show ip igmp snooping membership
- show ip igmp snooping mrouter
- show ip igmp snooping querier
- show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
- show ip igmp snooping querier counters
- show ip igmp snooping statistics
- show ip igmp snooping vlan
- show ip igmp snooping profile
- show ip igmp snooping filter
IGMP Snooping Commands
ip igmp snooping
no ip igmp snooping
Enables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.
The no form of the command disables IGMP snooping globally or per VLAN.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
IGMP snooping is disabled globally and per VLAN
Configuration Mode
config
config vlan
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping
Notes
IGMP snooping has global admin state, and per VLAN admin state. Both states need to be enabled in order to enable the IGMP snooping on a specific VLAN.
ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval <1-25> | proxy reporting mrouter-timeout <60-600> | port-purge-timeout <130-1225> | report-suppression-interval <1-25> | unregistered multicast {flood | forward-to-mrouter-ports} | version {2 | 3}}
no ip igmp snooping {last-member-query-interval | proxy reporting | mrouter-timeout | report-suppression-interval | unregistered multicast | version}
Configures global IGMP parameters.
The no form of the command resets the global IGMP parameters to default.
Syntax Description
last-member-query-interval <1-25>
Sets the time period (in seconds) with which the general queries are sent by the IGMP querier. After timeout expiration, the port is removed from the multicast group.
proxy reporting
Enables proxy reporting
mrouter-timeout <60-600>
Sets the IGMP snooping MRouter port purge time-out after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP router control packets are received
port-purge-timeout <130-1225>
Sets the IGMP snooping port purge time interval after which the port gets deleted if no IGMP reports are received
report-suppression-interval <1-25>
Sets the IGMP snooping report-suppression time interval for which the IGMPv2 report messages for the same group will not get forwarded onto the MRouter ports
unregistered multicast
Sets the behavior of the snooping switch for unregistered multicast traffic
version
Sets the default operating version to use for newly created IGMP snooping instances
Also available in “config vlan” configuration mode
Default
last-member-query-interval – 1 second
proxy reporting – disabled
mrouter-timout – 125
port-purge-timeout – 260 seconds
report-suppression-interval – 5 seconds
unregistered multicast – flood
version – 3
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
3.2.0500
Added “unregistered multicast” parameter
3.6.1002
Added “version parameter”
3.6.2100
Changed default value for “version” parameter
3.7.1100
Updated note
Example
switch (config) # ip igmp snooping report-suppression-interval 3
Related Commands
ip igmp snooping (admin)
show ip igmp snooping
Notes
When both IGMP and IGMP snooping protocols handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then there is traffic loss for a short period of time.
ip igmp snooping fast-leave
no ip igmp snooping fast-leave
Enables fast leave processing on a specific interface.
The no form of the command disables fast leave processing on a specific interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.1400
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping fast-leave
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
Notes
ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>
no ip igmp snooping mrouter interface <type> <number>
Creates a static multicast router port on a specific VLAN, on a specific interface.
The no form of the command removes the static multicast router port from a specific VLAN.
Syntax Description
interface <type> <number>
Attaches the group to a specific interface
type – ethernet or port-channel
Default
No static mrouters are configured
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping mrouter 1/1
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping mrouter
Notes
The multicast router port can be created only if IGMP snooping is enabled both globally and on the VLAN.
ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]
no ip igmp snooping static-group <IP address> interface <type> <number> [source <source-ip>]
Creates a specified static multicast group for specified ports and from a specified source IP address.
The no form of the command deletes the interface from the multicast group.
Syntax Description
IP address
Multicast IP address <224.x.x.x - 239.255.255.255>
interface
Attach the group to a specific interface
type
Ethernet or port-channel
source
Source IP address. If omitted, a multicast group is created for all sources.
Default
No static groups are configured
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.1.1400
3.6.2100
Added “source” parameter
Example
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping static-group 230.0.0.1 1/1
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping groups
Notes
If the deleted interface is the last port, it deletes the entire multicast group.
ip igmp snooping querier
no ip igmp snooping querier
Enables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.
The no form of the command disables the IGMP Snooping Querier on a VLAN.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disable
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.3.4200
Example
switch (config vlan 1)# ip igmp snooping querier
Related Commands
igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
Notes
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
no ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Enables IGMP querier guard functionality on per L2 interface basis.
The no form of the command disables IGMP querier guard functionality on the current interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
Notes
Doesn't affect layer 3 multicast router.
ip igmp snooping querier address <ip_address>
ip igmp snooping querier
Configures the IGMP Snooping querier source IP address.
The no form of the command deletes the querier IP address.
Syntax Description
ip_address
The querier IP address
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.4.2000
Example
switch (config vlan 1) # ip igmp snooping querier address 1.1.1.2
Related Commands
ip igmp snooping querier
ip igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
Notes
Need to configure the querier IP address, otherwise the "0.0.0.0." address will be used.
igmp snooping querier query-interval <time>
no igmp snooping querier query-interval
Configures the query interval.
The no form of the command rests the parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
time
Time interval between queries (in seconds).
Default
125 seconds
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.3.4200
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config vlan 1)# igmp snooping querier query-interval 100
Related Commands
igmp snooping querier query-interval
show ip igmp snooping querier
Notes
ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]{permit|deny} {group_address[/prefix_length]} [source_address[/prefix_length]]
no ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name> [seq <num>]
Defines an IGMP Snooping Filter Profile and rules of the IGMP Snooping Filter Profile.
The no form of the command deletes the profile and the rules.
Syntax Description
profile_name
User specified profile name.
seq <number>
Sequence number: 1-65534.
permit
Permits access for a matching condition.
deny
Denies access for a matching condition.
group_address[/prefix_length]
Group IP address or prefix.
source_address[/prefix_length]
Source IP address or prefix.
Default
Sequence value: 10
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config)# ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping profile
Notes
interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]
no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]}ip igmp snooping filter profile <profile_name> [vlan <num>[-<range>]]
Applies a defined IGMP snooping filter profile to an interface and corresponding VLANs.
Syntax Description
port
Ethernet port
lag-id
LAG ID
mlag-id
MLAG ID
profile_name
Specified name
vlan <num>[-<range>]
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config)# interface ethernet 1/21 ip igmp snooping filter profile WEB-Profile vlan 1
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping profile
Notes
interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
no interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups <value>
no vlan <num>[-<range>] ip igmp snooping max-groups
Applies maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.
The no form of the command cancels the maximum number of IGMP groups that can be joined on a specific interface or in a specific VLAN.
Syntax Description
port
Ethernet port
lag-id
LAG ID
mlag-id
MLAG ID
vlan <num>[-<range>]
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN range
max-groups <value>
Maximum number of IGMP groups
Range: 1-32767
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip igmp snooping max-groups 100
Related Commands
show ip igmp snooping profile
Notes
ip igmp version <2, 3>
no ip igmp version
Sets IGMP version on interface.
The no form of the command resets the IGMP version on the interface to default value.
Syntax Description
version
Protocol IGMP version. Range: 2-3
Default
IGMP version 2
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.5006
3.8.1300
Added the command to the user manual
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip igmp version 3
Related Commands
Notes
clear ip igmp snooping counters [vlan <vlan-id>]
Clears IGMP snooping counters.
Syntax Description
vlan
Clears IGMP snooping counters per VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.6.6000
Updated command format
Example
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping counters vlan 2
Related Commands
Notes
clear ip igmp snooping filter [interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>] } | vlan <num>] counters
Clears the IGMP snooping filter counters for all interfaces or the specifically selected one(s).
Syntax Description
port
Ethernet port
lag-id
LAG ID
mlag-id
MLAG ID
vlan <num>
Specified VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config) # clear ip igmp snooping filter counters
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping
Displays IGMP snooping information for all VLANs or a specific VLAN.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.6.1002
Added default IGMP version to Example
3.6.6102
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping groups [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]
Displays per VLAN the list of multicast groups attached (static or dynamic allocated) per port.
Syntax Description
vid
VLAN ID
group
Multicast group IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.6.1002
Updated example
3.6.2100
Added “vlan” and “group” parameters and Updated example
3.6.6102
Updated example output
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping groups
--------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping interfaces
Displays IGMP snooping interface information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.8.2000
Updated example
3.9.2000
Updated example
3.9.2100
Updated example, adding support for IGMP snooping filtering
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping interfaces
Related Commands
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
ip igmp snooping fast-leave
ip igmp snooping max-groups
ip igmp snooping filter profile
Notes
The "profile_filter" and "max-groups" columns are just placeholders for the IGMP Snooping filter feature that will be introduces 3.9.2100 or later.
show ip igmp snooping membership [vlan <vid> [group <group-ip>]]
Displays information about host membership for multicast groups.
Syntax Description
vlan
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN
group
Multicast group IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2100
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping membership vlan 1 group 224.5.5.5
Snooping membership information for VLAN 1 and group 224.5.5.5
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping mrouter
Displays IGMP snooping multicast router information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping mrouter
Related Commands
vlan <id> ip igmp snooping mrouter interface ethernet <id>
Notes
show ip igmp snooping querier [vlan <num>]
Displays running IGMP snooping querier configuration on the VLANs.
Syntax Description
vlan <num>
Displays the IGMP snooping querier configuration running on the specified VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4200
3.6.2100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier vlan 1
Related Commands
vlan <id> ip igmp snooping querier
Notes
show ip igmp snooping querier-guard [interface {ethernet <port> | port-channel <lag-id> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>}]
Shows status of IGMP query-guard mode and statistics of the denied IGMP query packets.
Syntax Description
port
Ethernet port
lag-id
LAG ID
mlag-id
MLAG ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Related Commands
ip igmp snooping querier-guard
interface <type> <id> ip igmp snooping querier-guard
Notes
show ip igmp snooping querier counters [vlan <num> [group <group-id>]]
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters.
Syntax Description
vlan
Displays IGMP snooping querier counters on specific VLAN
group
Multicast group IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping querier counters vlan 10
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping statistics
Displays IGMP snooping statistical counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.6.1002
Updated example
3.6.2100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping statistics
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping vlan {<vlan/vlan-range> | all}
Displays IGMP configuration per VLAN or VLAN range.
Syntax Description
vlan/vlan range
Displays IGMP VLAN configuration per specific VLAN or VLAN range
all
Display IGMP VLAN configuration on all VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp vlan 1
Related Commands
Notes
show ip igmp snooping profile <profile_name>
Show content of the specified IGMP profile
Syntax Description
profile_name
Specified profile name.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping profile proflie_1
Related Commands
ip igmp snooping profile
Notes
show ip igmp snooping filter {interface {ethernet <port>[-<port>] | port-channel <lag-id>[-<lag-id>] | mlag-port-channel <mlag-id>[-<mlag-id>]} | vlan <num>[-<range>] } [detail[value]] | [statistics]
Show statistics of the IGMP snooping filter.
Syntax Description
port
Ethernet port
lag-id
LAG ID
mlag-id
MLAG ID
vlan <num>[-<range>]
Specified VLAN or specified VLAN-range
detail
IGMP filter detail information
value
Specified number of Denied requested groups.
Range: 10-100
Default: 10
statistics
IGMP filter statistics
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.2100
Example
switch (config) # show ip igmp snooping filter interface ethernet 1/5 detail
Related Commands
Notes
REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (1st source, 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to max-groups limit.
REJECT IGMP report of (Source, Group) = (source1, source2,... 239.1.12.33) from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering
For profile filtering, it could be partial source address matching, i.e., some source addresses are filtered, while the group record remains not filtered. The related log is like the following format:
“REJECT these source address list (src2, src4, ... ) out of IGMP report of Group (239.239.0.18), from Host x.x.x.x due to profile (profile_name_xxx) filtering”