- Configuring Static LAG
- Configuring Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP)
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- LAG Commands
- interface port-channel
- lacp
- lacp system-priority
- lacp (interface)
- port-channel load-balance ethernet
- channel-group
- lacp-individual enable
- ip address dhcp
- show lacp counters
- show lacp interfaces ethernet
- show lacp interfaces neighbor
- show lacp
- show lacp interfaces system-identifier
- show interfaces port-channel
- show interfaces port-channel counters
- show interfaces port-channel compatibility-parameters
- show interfaces port-channel load-balance
- show interfaces port-channel summary
Link Aggregation Group (LAG)
LAG implementation is compliant with 802.1AX standard.
Link Aggregation Group (LAG) protocol describes a network operation in which several same speed links are combined into a single logical entity with the accumulated bandwidth of the originating ports. LAG groups exchange Lag Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) packets in order to align the functionality between both endpoints of the LAG. To equally send traffic on all LAG links, the switch uses a hash function which can use a set of attributes as key to the hash function.
As many as 32 physical ports can be aggregated on a single LAG.
Create a port-channel entity.
switch(config) #
interfaceport-channel
1
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1) # exit
switch(config) #
Add a physical port to the LAG.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
4) # channel-group
1mode on
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
4) #Note
If the physical port is operationally up, this port becomes an active member of the aggregation. Consequently, it becomes able to convey traffic.
Create a port-channel entity.
switch(config) #
interfaceport-channel
1
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1) # exit
switch(config) #
Enable LACP in the switch.
switch(config) # lacp
Add a physical port to the LAG.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
4) # channel-group
1mode active
Or:
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
4) # channel-group
1mode passive
interface port-channel
interface port-channel <1-4096>[-<2-4096>]
no interface port-channel <1-4096>[-<2-4096>]
Creates a LAG and enters the LAG configuration mode. There is an option to create a range of LAG interfaces.
The no form of the command deletes the LAG, or range of LAGs.
Syntax Description
1-4096 / 2-4096
LAG number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
3.2.1100
Added range support
Example
switch (config)# interface port-channel 1
Related Commands
show interface port-channel
Notes
lacp
lacp
no lacp
Enables LACP in the switch.
The no form of the command disables LACP in the switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
LACP is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config)# lacp
Related Commands
Notes
lacp system-priority
lacp system-priority <1-65535>
no lacp system-priority
Configures the LACP system priority.
The no form of the command sets the LACP system-priority to default.
Syntax Description
1-65535
LACP system-priority
Default
32768
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config)# lacp system-priority 1
Related Commands
show lacp interfaces port-channel
Notes
Each device that runs LACP has an LACP system priority value. A value between 1 and 65535 can be configured. LACP uses the system priority with the MAC address to form the system ID. When setting the priority, a higher number means a lower priority.
lacp (interface)
lacp {rate fast | port-priority <1-65535>}
no lacp {rate fast | port-priority}
Configures the LACP interface parameters.
The no form of the command sets the LACP interface configuration to default.
Syntax Description
rate fast
Sets LACP PDUs on the port to be in fast (1 second) or slow rate (30 seconds)
1-65535
LACP port-priority
Default
rate—slow (30 seconds)
port-priority—32768
Configuration Mode
config interfaces ethernet
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config interfaces ethernet 1/7)# lacp rate fast
Related Commands
Notes
Configuring LACP rate (fast or slow) will configure the peer port to send (fast or slow), it does not make any affect on the local port LACP rate.
port-channel load-balance ethernet
port-channel load-balance ethernet {<method> | [symmetric]}
no port-channel load-balance ethernet {<method> | [symmetric]}
Configures the port-channel load balancing distribution function method, with symmetric hashing enabled or not.
The no form of the command sets the distribution function method to default, or disabling symmetric hashing.
Syntax Description
method
destination-ip
Destination IP address
destination-mac
Destination MAC address
destination-port
Destination UDP/TCP port
flow-label
IPv6 flow-label field
l2-protocol
Ethertype field
l3-protocol
IP protocol field
ingress-port
Ingress port
source-destination-ip
Source and destination IP addresses
source-destination-mac
Source and destination MAC addresses
source-destination-port
Source and destination UDP/TCP ports
source-ip
Source IP address
source-mac
Source MAC address
source-port
Source UDP/TCP port
symmetric
Symmetric hashing; bidirectional flows follow same path
symmetric
Enables symmetric hashing
Default
source-destination-mac, source-destination-ip, source-destination-port, l3-protocol, l2-protocol, flow-label
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
3.8.1000
Updated syntax
3.8.2100
Changed the method options. Modified default LAG HASH to support TCP/UDP ports.
Example
switch (config) # port-channel load-balance ethernet ?
destination-ip Destination IP address
ingress-port Ingress port
Related Commands
show interface port-channel load-balance
Notes
channel-group
channel-group <1-4096> [mode {on | active | passive}]
no channel-group
Assigns and configures a physical interface to a LAG.
The no form of the command removes a physical interface from the port-channel.
Syntax Description
1-4096
The port channel number
mode on
Static assignment the port to LAG. LACP will not be enabled on this port.
mode active/passive
Dynamic assignment of the port to LAG. LACP will be enabled in either passive or active mode.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.1.1400
3.4.0008
Added a note
3.6.3640
Added a note
3.6.4006
Added a note
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # channel-group 1 mode active
Related Commands
show interfaces port-channel summary
show interfaces port-channel compatibility-parameters
show lacp interfaces ethernet
Notes
lacp-individual enable
lacp-individual enable [force]
no lacp-individual enable [force]
Configures the LAG to act with LACP-individual capabilities.
The no form of the command disables the LACP-individual capability.
Syntax Description
force
Toggles the interface after enabling LACP-individual
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel
History
3.4.1100
Example
switch (config interface port-channel 10) # lacp-individual enable force
Related Commands
Notes
If a switch is connected via LAG to a host without LACP capability, running this command on that LAG allows a member port (with the lowest numerical priority value), acting as an individual, to communicate with the host
ip address dhcp
ip address dhcp
no ip address dhcp
Enables DHCP on this LAG interface.
The no form of the command disables DHCP on this LAG interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel set as router interface
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config interface port channel 10) # ip address dhcp
Related Commands
interface port-channel
show interface port-channel
Notes
show lacp counters
show lacp counters
Displays the LACP PDUs counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel set as router interface
History
3.1.1400
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show lacp counters
Port-channel 5:
Related Commands
interface port-channel
show interface port-channel
Notes
show lacp interfaces ethernet
show lacp interface ethernet <inf>
Displays the LACP interface configuration and status.
Syntax Description
inf
Interface number (e.g., “1/1”)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.6.6102
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show lacp interfaces ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
show lacp interfaces neighbor
show lacp interfaces neighbor
Displays the LACP interface neighbor status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.4.0000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show lacp interfaces neighbor
Related Commands
Notes
show lacp
show lacp
Displays the LACP global parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config) # show lacp
Related Commands
Notes
show lacp interfaces system-identifier
show lacp interfaces {mlag-port-channel | port-channel} <instance> system-identifier
Displays the system identifier of LACP.
Syntax Description
instance
LAG or MLAG instance
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config)# show lacp interfaces port-channel 2 system-identifier
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces port-channel
show interfaces port-channel <port-channel>
Displays LAG configuration properties.
Syntax Description
port-channel
LAG interface whose properties to display
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4000
3.4.1100
Updated example
3.6.1002
Added “error packets” counter to Tx
3.6.5000
Updated example with telemetry
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
3.9.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces port-channel 10
Po10:
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces port-channel counters
show interfaces port-channel <port-channel> counters
Displays the extended counters for the interface.
Syntax Description
port-channel
LAG interface whose properties to display.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces port-channel 2-3 counters
Po3:
. . .
Related Commands
Notes
As of version 3.9.1000, the "port-channel" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show interfaces port-channel compatibility-parameters
show interfaces port-channel compatibility-parameters
Displays LAG parameters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4000
3.6.3640
Added “forwarding mode” as compatibility parameter to output
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces port-channel compatibility-parameters
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces port-channel load-balance
show interfaces port-channel load-balance
Displays the type of load-balancing in use for LAGs.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces port-channel load-balance
Related Commands
port-channel load-balance ethernet ?
Notes
show interfaces port-channel summary
show interfaces port-channel summary
Displays a summary for LAG interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.4.1100
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces port-channel summary
Flags: D - Down, U - Up, P - Up in port-channel (members)
Related Commands
Notes