On This Page
- Configuring LLDP
- DCBX
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- LLDP Commands
- lldp
- lldp reinit
- lldp timer
- lldp tx-delay
- lldp tx-hold-multiplier
- lldp (interface)
- lldp tlv-select
- lldp med-tlv-select
- dcb application-priority
- clear lldp counters
- show lldp local
- show lldp interfaces
- show lldp remote
- show lldp statistics
- show lldp statistics global
- show lldp timers
- show dcb application-priority
Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP)
The Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) is a vendor-neutral Link Layer protocol in the Internet Protocol Suite used by network devices for advertising their identity, capabilities, and neighbors on a IEEE 802 LAN. The protocol is formally defined in IEEE 802.1AB. From version 3.8.2000, LLDP is now enabled by default.
Enable LLDP globally on the switch.
switch(config) # lldp
Enable LLDP per interface.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # lldp receive
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # lldp transmit
Display LLDP local information.
switch(config) # show lldp local LLDP is Enabled Local global configuration Chassis sub type: macAddress (
4) Chassis id:
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55System Name:
"switch-111111"System Description: my-system-description Supported capabilities: B Supported capabilities enabled: B
Display LLDP remote information.
switch(config)# show lldp interfaces ethernet
1/
1remote Ethernet
1/
1Remote Index:
1Remote chassis id:
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55; chassis id subtype: mac Remote port-id: ethenret
1/
2; port id subtype: local Remote port description: ethernet
1/
2Remote system name: remote-system Remote system description: remote-system-description Remote system capabilities supported: B ; B
Data Center Bridging (DCB) is an enabler for running the Ethernet network with lossless connectivity using priority-based flow control and enhanced transmission selection. DCBX (exchange) complements the DCB implementation by offering a dynamic protocol that communicates DCB attributes between peering endpoint. NVIDIA Onyx supports two versions of DCBX TLVs running on top of LLDP:
DCBX IEEE
DCBX CEE
By default DCBX IEEE is enabled when LLDP is enabled. LLDP is enabled by default.
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community posts:
lldp
lldp
no lldp
Enables LLDP globally.
The no form of the command disables the LLDP.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0300
3.8.2000
Changed default from "disabled" to "enabled"
Example
switch (config)# lldp
Related Commands
show lldp local
Notes
lldp reinit
lldp reinit <seconds>
no lldp reinit
Sets the delay in seconds from enabling the LLDP on the port until re-initialization will be attempted.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
Syntax Description
seconds
1-10
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# lldp reinit 10
Related Commands
show lldp timers
Notes
lldp timer
lldp timer <seconds>
no lldp timer
Sets the LLDP interval at which LLDP frames are transmitted. (lldpMessageTxInterval).
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
Syntax Description
seconds
5-32768
Default
30
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# lldp timer 10
Related Commands
show lldp timers
Notes
lldp tx-delay
lldp tx-delay <seconds>
no lldp tx-delay
Indicates the delay in seconds between successive LLDP frame transmissions.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
Syntax Description
seconds
1-8192
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# lldp tx-delay 10
Related Commands
show lldp timers
Notes
The recommended value for the tx-delay is set by the following formula: 1 <= lldp tx-delay <= (0.25 * lldp timer)
lldp tx-hold-multiplier
lldp tx-hold-multiplier <seconds>
no lldp tx-hold-multiplier
The time-to-live value expressed as a multiple of the lldpMessageTxInterval object.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
Syntax Description
seconds
1-8192
Default
2
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# lldp tx-hold-multiplier 10
Related Commands
show lldp timers
Notes
The actual time-to-live value used in LLDP frames, can be expressed by the following formula: TTL = min(65535, (lldpMessageTxInterval * lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier)). For example, if the value of lldpMessageTxInterval is 30, and the value of lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier is 4, then the value 120 is encoded in the TTL field in the LLDP header.
lldp (interface)
lldp {receive | transmit}
no lldp {receive | transmit}
Enables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.
The no form of the command disables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.
Syntax Description
med-tlv-select
Enables LLDP media TLVs.
receive
Enables LLDP receive on this port.
tlv-select
Enables LLDP TLVs.
transmit
Enables LLDP transmit on this port.
Default
Enabled for receive and transmit
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp receive
Related Commands
show lldp interface
Notes
The LLDP is disabled by default (globally)
lldp tlv-select
lldp tlv-select {[dcbx] [dcbx-cee] [port-description] [sys-name] [sys-description] [sys-capababilities] [management-address] [none] all}
Sets the LLDP basic TLVs to be transmitted on this port.
Syntax Description
dcbx
Enables LLDP-DCBX TLVs
dcbx-cee
Enables LLDP-DCBX CEE TLVs
port-description
LLDP port description TLV
sys-name
LLDP system name TLV
sys-description
LLDP system description TLV
sys-capabilities
LLDP system capabilities TLV
management-address
LLDP management address TLV
all
all above TLVs
none
None of the above TLVs
Default
all
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.2.0300
3.3.0000
Added “none” parameter
3.3.4302
Added “dcbx” parameter
3.3.4402
Added “dcbx-cee” parameter
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp tlv-select port-description sys-name
Related Commands
show lldp interface
Notes
The management address is chosen according to the following criteria where 1 takes priority over 2, and 2 takes priority over 3:
lldp med-tlv-select
lldp med-tlv-select {all | media-capability | network-policy | none}
Configures LLDP media TLV attributes.
Syntax Description
all
Enables all LLDP media TLVs
media-capabilities
Enables Media Capabilities TLV
network-policy
Enables Network-Policy TLV
none
Disables all LLDP media TLVs
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp med-tlv-select all
Related Commands
show lldp interface
Notes
dcb application-priority
dcb application-priority <selector> <protocol> <priority>
Adds an application to the application priority table.
Syntax Description
selector
Protocol type: ethertype
protocol
Protocol field in hexadecimal notation (e.g. ‘0x8906’ for FCoE, ‘0x8914’ for FIP)
priority
Range: 0-7
Default
No applications are available. The table is empty.
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4200
Example
switch (config-if)# dcb application-priority ethertype 0x8906
Related Commands
show lldp interface
Notes
clear lldp counters
clear lldp counters [ <Device | Port>]
Clears LLDP counters for all ports or for a specific port.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # clear lldp counters
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp local
show lldp local
Displays LLDP local information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# show lldp local
LLDP is Enabled
Local global configuration
Chassis sub type: macAddress (4)
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp interfaces
show lldp interfaces [ethernet <inf> [med-cap | remote]]
Displays LLDP remote interface table information.
Syntax Description
inf
Local interface number (e.g. 1/1)
med-cap
Displays local port media capabilities information
remote
Displays LLDP Ethernet remote configuration & status
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0300
3.3.4200
Updated example
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show lldp interfaces
Interface Receive Transmit TLVs
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp remote
show lldp remote
Displays LLDP remote information (remote device id, remote port id, remote system name).
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config)# show lldp remote
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp statistics
show lldp statistics [ <inf>]
Displays LLDP interface statistics.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# show lldp statistics
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp statistics global
show lldp statistics global
Displays LLDP global statistics.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# show lldp timers
Related Commands
Notes
show lldp timers
show lldp timers
Displays LLDP timers configuration
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.2.0300
Example
switch (config)# show lldp timers
Related Commands
Notes
show dcb application-priority
show dcb application-priority
Displays application priority admin table.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4200
Example
switch (config)# show dcb application-priority
Related Commands
Notes