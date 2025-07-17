On This Page
Logging
To print logging events to the terminal, set the modules or events you wish to print to the terminal. For example, run: o–
switch (config) # logging monitor events notice
switch (config) # logging monitor sx-sdk warning
These commands print system events in severity “notice”, and “sx-sdk” module notifications in severity “warning” to the screen. For example, in case of interface-down event, the following gets printed to the screen:
switch (config) #
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
42
2013: Interface IB1/
17 changed state to DOWN
Wed Jul
10
11:
30:
43
2013: Interface IB1/
18 changed state to DOWN
To see a list of the events, refer to "Supported Event Notifications and MIB Mapping" in the Event Notifications section.
To configure remote syslog to send syslog messages to a remote syslog server:
Set remote syslog server.
switch(config) # logging <IP address/hostname>
(Optional) Set the destination port of the remote host.
switch(config) # logging <IP address/hostname> port <port>
(Optional) Filter log messages according to an input regex.
switch(config) # logging <IP address/hostname> filter <
"include"/
"exclude"> <regex>
Set the minimum severity of the log level to info.
switch(config) # logging <IP address/hostname> trap info
Override the log levels on a per-class basis.
switch(config) # logging <IP address/hostname> trap override
class<
classname> priority <level>
A feature that provides the ability to choose the protocol to use for sending syslog messages to a remote host: UDP (default) or TCP. See "logging protocol" command.
logging
logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname>
no logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname>
Sends log messages to the remote host specified by its IP or hostname.
The no form of the command stops sending log messages to the remote host specified by its IP or hostname.
Syntax Description
vrf-name— VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.1000
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # logging 1.1.1.1
switch (config) # no logging 1.1.1.1
Related Commands
Notes
This command is configurable. If “configuration write” is executed, the remote host will still receive messages after reload. It is possible to have multiple logging hosts in different VRFs.
logging port
logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> port <destination-port>
no logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> port
Configures remote server destination port for log messages.
The no form of the command resets the remote log port to its default value.
Syntax Description
destination-port
Range: 1-65535
Hostname
Max 64 characters
vrf-name– VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
514 (UDP)
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.6.2002
3.8.1000—Updated command syntax
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # logging 10.0.0.1 port 105
Related Commands
logging <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> trap
Notes
It is possible to have multiple logging hosts in different VRFs.
logging trap
logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> [trap {<log-level> | override class <class> priority <log-level>}]
no logging [vrf <vrf-name>] <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> [trap {<log-level> | override class <class> priority <log-level>}]
Enables (by setting the syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname) sending logging messages, with ability to filter the logging messages according to their classes.
The no form of the command stops sending messages to the remote syslog server.
Syntax Description
syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname
syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname of the remote syslog server
Hostname is limited to 64 characters
log-level
class
Sets or removes a per-class override on the logging level. All classes which do not have an override set will use the global logging level set with “logging local <log level>”. Classes that do have an override will do as the override specifies. If “none” is specified for the log level, the software will not log anything from this class. Classes available:
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
Remote logging is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.6.2002
3.8.1000—Updated command syntax
3.9.2000—Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # logging local info
Related Commands
show logging
logging local override
logging <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname> port
Notes
It is possible to have multiple logging hosts in different VRFs.
logging debug-files
logging debug-files {delete {current | oldest} | rotation {criteria | force | max-num} | update {<number> | current} | upload <log-file> <upload URL>}
no logging debug-files rotation criteria
Configures settings for debug log files.
The "logging debug-files rotation criteria" command removes the debug rotation criteria configuration.
Syntax Description
delete {current | oldest}
Deletes certain debug-log files.
rotation {criteria {frequency {daily | weekly | monthly} | size <size> | size-pct <percentage>} | force | max-num}
Configures automatic rotation of debug-logging files.
update {<number> | current}
Uploads a local debug-log file to a remote host.
upload
Uploads debug log file to a remote host
log-file
Possible values: 1-7, or current
upload URL
Supported formats: HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP (e.g.: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4150
3.9.0900: Added "no logging debug-files rotation criteria" command
Example
switch (config) # logging debug-files delete current
Related Commands
Notes
logging events enable
logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets} enable
no logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets| what-just-happened-packets} enable
Activate event tracking for a certain group.
The no form of the command deactivates event tracking for a certain group.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets
Logical groups with specified set of counters
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.6.6000
3.9.0900: Added note
and what-just-happened-packets option
Example
switch (config) # logging events interfaces enable
Related Commands
Notes
Increase in the enabled events groups will generate a log message of the form:
logging events error-threshold
logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets} error-threshold <events>
no logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets} error-threshold <events>
Configures number of events after which the system begins to generate events to the log file.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters
Sets threshold for CPU rate limiter related events
Default: 1 event
interfaces
Sets threshold for interface related events
Default: 10 events
protocols
Sets threshold for protocol related events
Default: 2 events
what-just-happened-packets
Sets threshold for dropped packets
Default: 1000 packets
events
Number of events after which the system begins to generate events to the log file. Range: 0-4294967295.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6000
3.9.0900
Added what-just-happened-packets options and note
Example
switch (config) # logging events interfaces error-threshold 45
Related Commands
Notes
The command configures number of events after which the system begins to generate events to the log file, if that number of events occurs within the interval defined by the logging events interval command. In the case of what-just-happened-packets, number of events refers to the number of dropped packets due to reasons for which auto-export pcap generation is enabled.
logging events interval
logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols| what-just-happened-packets} interval <seconds>
no logging events {cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets} interval <seconds>
Configures interval in seconds between each sampling of counters in event type.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters |
interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets
Logical groups with specified set of counters
Default:cpu-rate-limiters—10 seconds
interfaces—5 minutes
protocols—1 minute
what-just-happened-packets - 10 minutes
seconds
Time between sampling. Range is different for each event type:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.6.60003.9.0900: Added what-just-happened-packets option
Example
switch (config) # logging events interfaces interval 120
Related Commands
Notes
In the case of what-just-happened-packets, a pcap file will be generated if the threshold number of dropped packets is exceeded during this interval
logging events rate-limit
logging events [cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets] rate-limit {short | medium | long} [count | window]
no logging events [cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets] rate-limit [short | medium | long] [count <number> | window <seconds>]
Configures the number of allowed events per time window and that window’s duration.
The no form of the command resets these parameters to their default values.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets
Logical groups with specified set of counters
rate-limit
Three configurable periods: short, medium, and long
count
Number of allowed events per time window
window
Window of time in seconds for the rate limit period
Default
For “interfaces”
Short window:
event count—5
window duration—1 hour
Medium window:
event count—50
window duration—1 day
Long window:
event count—350
window duration—7 days
For “protocols”
Short window:
event count—10
window duration—1 hour
Medium window:
event count—100
window duration—1 day
Long window:
event count—600
window duration—7 days
For “cpu-rate-limiters”
Short window:
event count—10
window duration—1 hour
Medium window:
event count—200
window duration—1 day
Long window:
event count—1200
window duration—7 days
For “what-just-happened-packets”
Short window:
event count—3
window duration—1 hour
Medium window:
event count—15
window duration—1 day
Long window:
event count—50
window duration—7 days
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.6000
3.9.0900
Added what-just-happened-packets option
Example
switch (config) # logging events interfaces interval 120
Related Commands
Notes
logging fields
logging fields seconds {enable | fractional-digits <f-digit> | whole-digits <w-digit>}
no logging fields seconds {enable | fractional-digits <f-digit> | whole-digits <w-digit>}
Specifies whether to include an additional field in each log message that shows the number of seconds since the Epoch or not.
The no form of the command disallows including an additional field in each log message that shows the number of seconds since the Epoch.
Syntax Description
enable
Specifies whether to include an additional field in each log message that shows the number of seconds since the Epoch or not.
f-digit
The fractional-digits parameter controls the number of digits to the right of the decimal point. Truncation is done from the right.
Possible values are: 1, 2, 3, or 6.
w-digit
The whole-digits parameter controls the number of digits to the left of the decimal point. Truncation is done from the left. Except for the year, all of these digits are redundant with syslog's own date and time.
Possible values: 1, 6, or all.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging fields seconds enable
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
This is independent of the standard syslog date and time at the beginning of each message in the format of “July 15 18:00:00”. Aside from indicating the year at full precision, its main purpose is to provide subsecond precision.
logging files delete
logging files delete {current | oldest [<number of files>]}
Deletes the current or oldest log files.
Syntax Description
current
Deletes current log file
oldest
Deletes oldest log file
number of files
Sets the number of files to be deleted
Default
CLI commands and audit message are set to notice logging level
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging files delete current
Related Commands
show logging
show log files
Notes
logging files rotation
logging files rotation {criteria {frequency <freq> | size <size-mb>| size-pct <size-percentage>} | force | max-number <number-of-files>}
no logging files rotation criteria
Sets the rotation criteria of the logging files.
The no form of the command removes the rotation criteria configuration.
Syntax Description
freq
Sets rotation criteria according to time. Possible options are:
size-mb
Sets rotation criteria according to size in megabytes
Range: 1-9999
Default: 20MB
size-percentage
Sets rotation criteria according to size in percentage of the partition where the logging files are kept in. The percentage given is truncated to three decimal points (thousandths of a percent).
force
Forces an immediate rotation of the log files. This does not affect the schedule of auto-rotation if it was done based on time: the next automatic rotation will still occur at the same time for which it was previously scheduled. Naturally, if the auto-rotation was based on size, this will delay it somewhat as it reduces the size of the active log file to zero.
number-of-files
The number of log files will be kept. If the number of log files ever exceeds this number (either at rotation time, or when this setting is lowered), the system will delete as many files as necessary to bring it down to this number, starting with the oldest.
Default
10 files are kept by default with rotation criteria of 5% of the log partition size
Configuration Mode
config
History
|
3.1.0000
3.9.0900:
Example
switch (config) # logging files rotation criteria size-pct 6
Related Commands
show logging
show log files
Notes
logging files upload
logging files upload {current | <file-number>} <url>
Uploads a log file to a remote host.
Syntax Description
current
The current log file. The current log file will have the name “messages” if you do not specify a new name for it in the upload URL.
file-number
An archived log file. The archived log file will have the name “messages<n>.gz” (while “n” is the file number) if you do not specify a new name for it in the upload URL. The file will be compressed with gzip.
url
Uploads URL path. Supported formats: FTP, TFTP, SCP, and SFTP. For example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
Default
10 files are kept by default with rotation criteria of 5% of the log partition size
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging files upload 1 scp://admin@scpserver
Related Commands
show logging
show log files
Notes
logging filter include
logging <IP address\hostname> filter include <regex>
Sends only log messages that match the input regex to a remote host specified by its IP or hostname.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # logging 1.1.1.1 filter include ERROR
Related Commands
loggin
no logging
Notes
This command is configurable. If “configuration write” is executed, the remote host will still receive filtered messages after reload.
logging filter exclude
logging <IP address\hostname> filter exclude <regex>
Sends only log messages that do not match the input regex to a remote host specified by its IP or hostname.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # logging 1.1.1.1 filter exclude ERROR
Related Commands
loggin
no logging
Notes
This command is configurable. If “configuration write” is executed, the remote host will still receive filtered messages after reload.
no logging filter
no logging <IP address\hostname> filter
Sends unfiltered log messages to the configured remote host.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config) # no logging 1.1.1.1 filter
Related Commands
loggin
no logging
Notes
This command is configurable. If “configuration write” is executed, the remote host will still receive filtered messages after reload.
logging format
logging format {standard | welf [fw-name <hostname>]}
no logging format {standard | welf [fw-name <hostname>]}
Sets the format of the logging messages.
The no form of the command resets the format to its default.
Syntax Description
standard
Standard format
welf
WebTrends Enhanced Log file (WELF) format
hostname
Specifies the firewall hostname that should be associated with each message logged in WELF format. If no firewall name is set, the hostname is used by default. Hostname is limited to 64 characters.
Default
standard
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging format standard
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging level
logging level {cli commands <log-level> | audit mgmt <log-level>}
Sets the severity level at which CLI commands or the management audit message that the user executes are logged. This includes auditing of both configuration changes and actions.
Syntax Description
cli commands
Sets the severity level at which CLI commands which the user executes are logged
audit mgmt
Sets the severity level at which all network management audit messages are logged
log-level
Default
CLI commands and audit message are set to notice logging level
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging level cli commands info
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
logging local override
logging local override [class <class> priority <log-level>]
no logging local override [class <class> priority <log-level>]
Enables class-specific overrides to the local log level.
The no form of the command disables all class-specific overrides to the local log level without deleting them from the configuration, but disables them so that the logging level for all classes is determined solely by the global setting.
Syntax Description
override
Enables class-specific overrides to the local log level.
class
Sets or removes a per-class override on the logging level. All classes which do not have an override set will use the global logging level set with “logging local <log level>”. Classes that do have an override will do as the override specifies. If “none” is specified for the log level, the software will not log anything from this class.
Classes available:
log-level
Default
Override is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4150: Added debug-module class and changed iss-modules to protocol-stack
Example
switch (config) # logging local override class mgmt-front priority warning
Related Commands
show logging
logging local
Notes
logging monitor
logging monitor <facility> <priority-level>
no logging monitor <facility> <priority-level>
Sets monitor log facility and level to print to the terminal.
The no form of the command disables printing logs of facilities to the terminal.
Syntax Description
facility
priority-level
Default
no logging monitor
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4000
Example
switch (config) # logging monitor events notice
Related Commands
Notes
logging protocol
logging <IP address\hostname> protocol [tcp|udp]
no logging <IP address\hostname> protocol
Sends log messages to specified host with the chosen protocol (TCP or UDP).
The no form of the command sets the protocol for sending log messages to a remote host to the default (UDP).
Syntax Description
tcp
Sets protocol to TCP
udp
Sets protocol to UDP
Default
UDP
Configuration Mode
Configure terminal
History
3.8.2100
Role
Admin
Example
switch (config) # logging 1.1.1.1 protocol tcp
switch (config) # no logging 1.1.1.1 protocol
Related Commands
Notes
This command is configurable, so if “configuration write” is executed then after reboot the remote host will still receive messages with the configured protocol.
logging receive
logging receive
no logging receive
Enables receiving logging messages from a remote host.
The no form of the command disables the option of receiving logging messages from a remote host.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Receiving logging is disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
switch (config) # logging receive
Related Commands
show logging
logging local
logging local override
Notes
logging mac masking
logging mac masking
no logging mac masking
Enables MAC address masking in logs.
The no form of the command disables MAC address masking.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.0900
Example
switch (config) # logging mac masking
Related Commands
show logging
Notes
If enabled, the first 2 bytes of MAC address output log will be masked. For example, 00:12:34:56:78:9a will be displayed as **:**:34:56:78:9a.
show log
show log [continuous | files [<file-number>]] [[not] matching <reg-exp>]
Displays the log file with optional filter criteria.
Syntax Description
continues
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX “tail” utility
files
Displays the list of log files
<file-number>
Displays an archived log file, where the number may range from 1 up to the number of archived log files available
[not] matching <reg-exp>
The file is piped through a LINUX “grep” utility to only include lines either matching, or not matching, the provided regular expression
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.3.4402: Updated example and added note
Example
switch (config) # show log matching "Executing|Action"
Jul 31 16:11:23 M2100-aj cli[26502]: [cli.NOTICE]: user : Executing command: enable
Related Commands
logging fields
logging files rotation
logging level
logging local
logging receive
show logging
Notes
show logging
show logging
Displays the logging configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.8.2000: Updated example
3.9.0900: Updated example
Role
Admin
Example
switch (config) # show logging
Local logging level : notice
Levels at which messages are logged:
Remote syslog servers:
1.2.2.3:
Related Commands
logging fields
logging files rotation
logging level
logging local
logging receive
logging <syslog IPv4 address/IPv6 address/hostname>
Notes
show logging events
show logging events [cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets]
Displays configuration per selected event group or all.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols | what-just-happened-packets
Logical groups with specified set of counters
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
3.9.0900
Added what-just-happened-packets option
Example
switch (config) # show logging events
what-just-happened-packets:
Related Commands
Notes
show logging events source-counters
show logging events [cpu-rate-limiters |interfaces | protocols] source-counters
Displays set of counters for sampling.
Syntax Description
cpu-rate-limiters | interfaces | protocols
Logical groups with specified set of counters
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config) # show logging events interfaces source-counters
Related Commands
logging event enable
logging event error-threshold
logging event interval
logging event rate-limit
Notes
show logging port
show logging port
Displays the port logging configurations.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
3.8.1000: Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show logging
Related Commands
logging port
Notes