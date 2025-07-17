On This Page
- Configuring Unicast Static MAC Address
- MAC Learning Considerations
- MAC Address Table Commands
MAC Address Table
You can configure static MAC addresses for unicast traffic. This feature improves security and reduces unknown unicast flooding.
To configure Unicast Static MAC address, run the following:
mac-address-table
static unicast <destination mac address> vlan <vlan identifier(
1-
4094)>
interface ethernet <slot>/<port>
For example:
switch (config) # mac-address-table
static
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55 vlan
1
interface ethernet
1/
1
MAC learning may be disabled using the command mac-learning disable which is beneficial in the following situations:
To prevent denial-of-service attacks
To manage the available MAC address table space by controlling which interfaces can learn MAC addresses
To duplicate to a dedicated server (port7 in the figure below) all the packets that one host (host1; port1) sends to another (host2; port2), like in port mirroring. To accomplish this, MAC learning is disabled on port2. In this case the FDB does not obtain the MAC address of host2. Also, to prevent broadcast to every port, it is possible to configure a VLAN (VLAN 80) which ports 1, 2 and 7 are member of.
mac-address-table aging-time
mac-address-table aging-time <age>
no mac-address-table aging-time
Sets the maximum age of a dynamically learnt entry in the MAC address table.
The no form of the command resets the aging time of the MAC address table to its default.
Syntax Description
age
10-1000000 seconds
Default
300
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0600
Example
switch (config) # mac-address-table aging-time 50
Related Commands
show mac-address-table
show mac-address-table aging time
Notes
mac-address-table static
mac-address-table static <mac address> vlan <vlan> interface <if-type> <if-number>
no mac-address-table static <mac address> vlan <vlan> interface <if-type> <if-number>
Configures a static MAC address in the forwarding database.
The no form of the command deletes a configured static MAC address from the forwarding database.
Syntax Description
mac address
Destination MAC address
vlan
VLAN ID or VLAN range
if-type
Ethernet or port-channel interface type
if-number
Interface number (i.e. 1/1, 3)
Default
No static MAC addresses available in default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0600
Example
switch (config) # mac-address-table static aa:aa:aa:aa:aa:aa vlan 1 interface ethernet 1/7
Related Commands
show mac-address-table
mac-address-table aging time
Notes
The no form of the command will not clear a dynamic MAC address. Dynamic MAC addresses are cleared using the “clear mac-address-table dynamic” command.
mac-learning disable
mac-learning disable
no mac-learning disable
Disables MAC-address learning.
The no form of the command enables MAC-address learning.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
History
3.1.0600
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # mac-learning disable
Related Commands
Notes
clear mac-address-table dynamic
clear mac-address-table dynamic
Clear the dynamic entries in the MAC address table.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0600
Example
switch (config) # clear mac-address-table dynamic
Related Commands
mac-address-table aging-time
mac-address-table static
show mac-address-table
Notes
This command does not clear the MAC addresses learned on the mgmt0 port. Static entries are deleted using the “no mac-address-table static” command.
show mac-address-table
show mac-address-table [address <mac-address> | <if-number> | vlan [<vlan> | range <range>] | unicast]
Displays the static and dynamic unicast and multicast MAC addresses for the switch. Various of filter options available.
Syntax Description
mac-address
Filters the table to a specific MAC address.
if-number
Filters the table to a specific interface.
vlan
Filters the table to a specific VLAN number (1-4094).
range
Filters the table to a range of VLANs.
unicast
Filters the table to a unicast addresses only.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0600
3.3.4500
Updated example
3.8.1000
Updated syntax & example
Example
switch (config) # show mac-address-table
switch (config) # show mac-address-table unicast
Related Commands
mac-address-table static
clear mac-address-table
Notes
show mac-address-table aging-time
show mac-address-table aging-time
Displays the MAC address table aging time.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0600
Example
switch (config) # show mac-address-table aging-time
Related Commands
mac-address-table aging-time
mac-address-table static
clear mac-address-table
Notes
MAC addresses learned on the mgmt0 is not shown by this command.
show mac-address-table interface
show mac-address-table interface [port-channel | mlag-port-channel <if>]
Displays the MAC address table of a LAG or an MPO.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config) # show mac-address-table
Number of unicast: 2
switch (config) # show mac-address-table interface port-channel 5
Number of unicast: 1
Related Commands
mac-address-table static
clear mac-address-table
Notes
show mac-address-table interface nve
show mac-address-table interface nve <nve-id>
Displays MAC address table on specific NVE interface.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config) # show mac-address-table interface nve 1
Related Commands
protocol nve
mac-address-table static
clear mac-address-table
Notes
This command is not supported if NVE is not enabled.
show mac-address-table summary
show mac-address-table summary
Displays total number of unicast/multicast MAC address entries.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.2002
3.8.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show mac-address-table summary
Related Commands
mac-address-table static
clear mac-address-table
Notes