NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS  MAGP Configuration

On This Page

MAGP Configuration

As stated in the previous chapter, MAGP configuration is required on the Spine switches when the fabric is utilizing L2 routing in the whole fabric. You can find more details about MAGP in the MAGP section of the UM.

To configure MAGP on the switches, you need to take the following steps on all spine switches used in your setup. In our use case we have one rack with two such switches:

Switch 1 Configuration

  1. Create a VLAN interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# interface vlan 20
switch (config interface vlan 20)#

  2. Set an IP address to the VLAN interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface vlan 20)# ip address 11.11.11.11 /8

  3. Enable MAGP protocol globally.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# protocol magp

Switch 2 Configuration

  1. Create a VLAN interface:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# interface vlan 20
switch (config interface vlan 20)#

  2. Set an IP address to the VLAN interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface vlan 20)# ip address 11.11.11.22 /8

  3. Enable MAGP protocol globally.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# protocol magp

  4. Next steps (9-11) should be taken per VLAN (done for VLAN 10 below):Create a virtual router group for an IP interface.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface vlan 20)# magp 10

  5. Set a virtual router primary IP address.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface vlan 20 magp 10)# ip virtual-router address 11.11.11.254

  6. Set a virtual router primary MAC address.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface vlan 20 magp 10)# ip virtual-router mac-address aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff

Verify the MAGP configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config)# show magp 10

The output in our setup will return the following:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
MAGP 10
Interface vlan: 20
Admin state: Master
State: Enabled
Virtual IP: 11.11.11.254
Virtual MAC: aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 17, 2025.
content here