On This Page
- ntp source-interface
- Commands
- ssh server listen
- ssh client global source-interface
- ip ftp source-interface
- ip tftp source-interface
- ip scp source-interface
- ip sftp source-interface
- ip traceroute source-interface
- logging source-interface
- tacacs-server source-interface
- ip icmp source-interface
- ntp source-interface
- snmp-server source-interface
- show ip ftp source-interface
- show ip tftp source-interface
- show ntp source-interface
- show logging source-interface
- show tacacs source-interface
- show ip icmp source-interface
- show ip traceroute source-interface
- show ssh client source-interface
- show ip scp source-interface
- show ip sftp source-interface
- show snmp source-interface
Management Source IP Address
In many cases network operators prefer to have a single IP address for the switch that is used for management operations like switch configuration, receiving remote log files, ping, and so forth. That IP address is needed for building firewall rules so that network switches can be easily identified. It is also required for identifying management traffic and exact management target in network logs.
The following protocols are supported by the feature:
FTP
TFTP
NTP
Syslog
TACACS
SSH, SSHD, SCP
Ping
Traceroute
SNMP
ssh server listen
ssh server listen <interface>
no ssh server listen <interface>
Defines a source interface for ssh server.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind.
Possible values: mgmt0, lo, or loopback 0-31
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
Example
switch (config)# ssh server listen loopback2
Related Commands
Notes
ssh client global source-interface
ssh client global [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ssh client global [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface that binds the SSH client to a specific address used by the slogin command.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind.
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ssh client global source-interface loopback10
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. Source-interface could be configured in any VRF that the configured service is enabled in.
ip ftp source-interface
ip ftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ip ftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for ftp protocol.
The no form of the command disables the ftp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip ftp source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. The source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
ip tftp source-interface
ip tftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ip tftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for tftp protocol.
The no form of the command disables the tftp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind.
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip tftp source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. The source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
ip scp source-interface
ip scp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ip scp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for scp protocol.
The no form of the command disables the scp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip scp source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. The source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
ip sftp source-interface
ip sftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ip sftp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for sftp protocol.
The no form of the command disables the sftp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip sftp source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. The source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
ip traceroute source-interface
ip traceroute source-interface <interface>
no ip traceroute source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for traceroute protocol.
The no form of the command disables the traceroute source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip traceroute source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. The source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
logging source-interface
logging [vrf <vrf-name>] soucrce-interface <interface>
no logging [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for sending the log messages to remote servers.
The no form of the command disables the logging source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.0600
Added notes
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# logging source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
tacacs-server source-interface
tacacs-server [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no tacacs-server [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for tacacs protocol.
The no form of the command disables the tacacs source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# tacacs source-interface loopback23
Related Commands
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. Source-interface must be in the same VRF that the configured service is enabled in.
ip icmp source-interface
ip icmp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no ip icmp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for icmp protocol (for ping requests).
The no form of the command disables the icmp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Possible values: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ip icmp source-interface loopback24
Related Commands
Notes
<interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. Source-interface can be configured for each existing VRF.
ntp source-interface
ntp [vrf <vrf-name>] soucrce-interface <interface>
no ntp [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for ntp protocol. This interface will be used for user requested and periodic ntp synchronization.
The no form of the command disables the ntp source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind. Range: loopback0-31.
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# ntp source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
Notes
snmp-server source-interface
snmp-server [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
no snmp-server [vrf <vrf-name>] source-interface <interface>
Configures the source interface for sending SNMP traps and informs.
The no form of the command disables the snmp-server source interface protocol.
Syntax Description
interface
Interface to bind
Range: loopback0-31
vrf-name
VRF to be affected. If "vrf-name" parameter is not specified, "default" VRF will be used.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config) # snmp-server source-interface loopback7
Related Commands
show snmp source-interface
Notes
The <interface> must be in the <vrf-name>. Source-interface could be configured in any VRF that the configured service is enabled in.
show ip ftp source-interface
show ip ftp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show ip ftp source-interface
switch (config)# show ip ftp vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ip tftp source-interface
show ip tftp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config)# show ip tftp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ntp source-interface
show ntp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show ntp source-interface
switch (config)# show ntp vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show logging source-interface
show logging [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show logging source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show tacacs source-interface
show tacacs [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option.
Example
switch (config)# show tacacs source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ip icmp source-interface
show ip icmp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show icmp source-interface
switch (config)# show ip icmp vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ip traceroute source-interface
show ip traceroute [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show traceroute source-interface
switch (config)# show ip traceroute vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ssh client source-interface
show ssh client [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the SSH client source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.7.1100
Updated example
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show ssh client source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ip scp source-interface
show ip scp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option.
Example
switch (config)# show ip scp source-interface
switch (config)# show ip scp vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show ip sftp source-interface
show ip sftp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any configuration mode
History
3.7.1002
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show ip sftp source-interface
switch (config)# show ip sftp vrf all source-interface
Related Commands
Notes
show snmp source-interface
show snmp [vrf {<vrf-name>|all}] source-interface
Displays the source interface for sending SNMP traps and informs.
Syntax Description
vrf-name
Describes VRF that will be affected by this command. If "vrf" parameter is not specified, the "default" VRF will be used implicitly.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
3.9.2000
Added VRF option
Example
switch (config)# show snmp source-interface
Related Commands
snmp-server source-interface <interface>
Notes