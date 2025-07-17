On This Page
- protocol mlag
- mlag
- shutdown
- interface mlag-port-channel
- ipl
- ipl peer-address
- keep-alive-interval
- mlag-channel-group mode
- mlag-vip
- reload-delay
- system-mac
- upgrade-timeout
- show mlag
- show mlag-vip
- show interfaces mlag-port-channel
- show interfaces mlag-port-channel counters
- show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
- show mlag statistics
MLAG Commands
protocol mlag
no protocol mlag
Enables MLAG functionality and unhides the MLAG commands.
The no form of the command hides the MLAG commands and deletes its database.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no protocol mlag
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config) # protocol mlag
Related Commands
Notes
mlag
Enters MLAG configuration mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config) # mlag
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables MLAG.
The no form of the command enables MLAG.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config mlag
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config mlag) # no shutdown
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
This parameter must be similar in all MLAG peers
interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>
no interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>
Creates an MLAG interface.
The no form of the command deletes the MLAG interface.
Syntax Description
if-number
Interface number
Range: 1-1000
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
ipl <ipl-id>
no ipl <ipl-id>
Sets this LAG as an IPL port.
The no form of the command resets this LAG as regular LAG.
Syntax Description
ipl-id
IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)
Default
no ipl
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config interface port-channel 1)# ipl 1
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
ipl <ipl-id> peer-address <ip-address>
no ipl <ipl-id>
Maps a VLAN interface to be used for an IPL LAG and sets the peer IP address of the IPL peer port.
The no form of the command deletes a peer IPL LAG and unbinds this VLAN interface from the IPL function.
Syntax Description
ipl-id
IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)
ip-address
IPv4 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 1)# ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
keep-alive-interval <value>
no keep-alive-interval
Configures the interval during which keep-alive messages are issued between the MLAG switches.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Time in seconds
Range: 1-300
Default
1 second
Configuration Mode
config mlag
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config mlag) # keep-alive-interval 1
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
This parameter must be similar on all MLAG peers
mlag-channel-group <if-number> mode {on | active | passive}
no mlag-channel-group
Binds an Ethernet port to the MLAG port-channel (MPO).
The no form of the command deletes the binding.
Syntax Description
if-number
Interface number
Range: 1-1000
on
Binds to static MLAG
active
Sets MLAG LAG in LACP active mode
passive
Sets MLAG LAG in LACP passive mode
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# mlag-channel-group 1 mode on
Related Commands
protocol mlag
Notes
mlag-vip <domain-name> ip [<ip-address> {<masklen> | netmask> [force]]
no mlag-vip
Sets the VIP domain and IP address for MLAG.
The no form of the command deletes the VIP domain and IP address.
Syntax Description
domain-name
MLAG group name
<ip-address>
IP address (IPv4 only)
<masklen>
Format example: /24
Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask
<netmask>
Format example: 255.255.255.0
Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask
force
Forces the IP address if another IP is already configured
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4500
3.8.2000
Updated notes
Example
switch (config)# mlag-vip my-mlag-domain ip 10.10.10.254/24
Related Commands
Notes
reload-delay <value>
no reload-delay
Specifies the amount of time that MLAG ports are disabled after system reboot.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
Time in seconds
Range: 0-300
Default
30 seconds
Configuration Mode
config mlag
History
3.3.4500
Example
switch (config mlag) # reload-delay 30
Related Commands
Notes
system-mac <virtual-mac>
no system-mac <virtual-mac>
Configures virtual system MAC.
The no form of the command resets this value to its default value.
Syntax Description
virtual-mac
MAC address
Default
Default is calculated according to the MLAG-VIP name, using the base MAC as VRRP MAC prefix (00:00:5e:00:01:xx) with the suffix hashed from the mlag-vip name 0...255.
Configuration Mode
config mlag
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config mlag) # system-mac 00:00:5e:00:01:5d
Related Commands
Notes
This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers
upgrade-timeout <time>
no upgrade-timeout
Configures the time period during which an MLAG slave keeps its ports active while in upgrading state.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
Syntax Description
time
Time in minutes
Range: 0-120 minutes
Default
60
Configuration Mode
config mlag
History
3.4.2008
Example
switch (config mlag) # upgrade-timeout 60
Related Commands
Notes
This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers
show mlag
Displays MLAG configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4500
3.3.5006
Updated example
3.4.2008
Updated example with system MAC and upgrade timeout
3.6.6102
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show mlag
Admin status: Enabled
Related Commands
Notes
If run in the middle of an upgrade, the following message will appear in the output:
*Upgrading* <hostname> --> *Cluster upgrade in progress*
show mlag-vip
Displays MLAG VIP configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4500
3.6.6102
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show mlag-vip
--------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces mlag-port-channel [<if-number>]
Displays the MLAG LAG configuration and status.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4500
3.6.1002
Added “error packets” counter to Tx
3.6.5000
Added telemetry to output
3.6.6000
Added “forwarding mode” to output
3.6.8008
Updated example
3.9.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 11
Mpo11:
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces mlag-port-channel <if-number> counters
Displays the extended counters for the interface.
Syntax Description
if-numbers
MLAG interface whose properties to display
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 2-3 counters
Mpo3:
. . .
Related Commands
Notes
As of version 3.9.1000, the "if-numbers" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
Displays MLAG summary table.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4500
3.4.0000
Added notes and Updated example
3.4.1100
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch [my-vip: standby] (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
Related Commands
Notes
show mlag statistics
Displays the MLAG IPL counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4500
3.4.0000
Updated example
3.6.6102
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show mlag statistics
Related Commands
Notes