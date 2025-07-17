NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS
protocol openflow

no protocol openflow

Unhides the OpenFlow commands.

The no form of the command hides the OpenFlow commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no protocol openflow

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4200

Example

switch (config) # protocol openflow

Notes

openflow mode hybrid

openflow mode hybrid

no openflow mode

Enables OpenFlow on the port.

The no form of the command returns the port to its default state.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no openflow mode

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.3.4200

3.6.2100

Updated notes

3.9.2000

Updated example and notes

3.9.2400

Added mlag-port-channel configuration option and updated note

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# openflow mode hybrid
switch (config interface port-channel 1)# openflow mode hybrid
switch (config interface mlag-port-channel 1)# openflow mode hybrid

protocol openflow

Notes

Running OpenFlow on the MLAG interface has several limitations. Please see them in the section "Support of MLAG Interface in OpenFlow" section

openflow add-flows

openflow add-flows <flow-id> [[table-id],[priority-id],<match-parameter1> [,...,< match-parameterN>],<action1>[,...,<actionN>]]

Adds OpenFlow flow.

Syntax Description

flow-id

ID number to give this flow

Range: 0-65535

priority-id

Priority to give this flow

Range: 0-65535

match-parameter

Rule according to which a match is made. For a list of supported matches, see the match column in the “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”.

table-id

Range:

  • ACLs: 0-249

  • FDB: 250

  • Router: 251

action

Action to perform on the matched traffic. For a list of supported actions, see the action column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”.

Default

table-id default is 0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow add-flows 1, priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,nw_src=192.168.0.1/32,nw_dst=239.0.1.2/32,actions=output=Eth 1/11,Eth 1/22,Eth 1/33
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 3 table=3,in_port=121,actions=output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 2 in_port=ANY,actions=push_vlan:33024,mod_vlan_vid:4111
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 4 table=0,priority=101,dl_type=0x0800,in_port=79,dl_vlan=233,nw_dst=172.0.0.0/8,actions=pop_vlan,goto_table:251
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 5 in_port=1,actions=dec_ttl
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 6 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=mod_nw_ttl:55,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 7 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=Set_field:55-\>nw_ttl,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 8 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,actions=output:99,Set_field:11:22:33:44:00:00-\>eth_dst
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 9 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=Set_field:0-\>ip_ecn,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,actions=output:99,Set_field:ff:ff:ff:ff:55:66-\>eth_src
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 11 table=0,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=group:11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 12 priority=12,in_port=105,actions=group:5
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 13 table=0,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=meter:6,output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 14 table=2,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=meter:2,output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 ip,priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,dl_vlan=10,actions=output=Eth1/11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 40 ip,priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,action=set_field:00:0c:e9:00:00:01→eth_src,output=Eth1/11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 30 ip,priority=100,actions=output=normal
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 priority=10,in_port=ANY,actions=DROP

Notes

  • If no flow-text is provided the command deletes the configured OpenFlow flows

  • The unique ID of the rule is the set of match keys, priority, and table number. Please notice that if match keys, priority, and table number are the same while the list of actions are different, it will be treated as the same rule.

    openflow add-flows 12 table=0,priority=123,in_port=ANY,actions=group:1,mod_dl_src:ff:ff:ff:ff:55:66,group:3
    openflow add-flows 13 table=0,priority=123,in_port=ANY,actions=group:2,mod_dl_src:ff:ff:ff:ff:55:66,group:1

openflow del-flows

openflow del-flows [<flow-id>]

Deletes OpenFlow flow.

Syntax Description

flow-id

ID number to give this flow

Range: 0-65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

3.9.1000

Updated note

Example

switch (config)# openflow del-flows 1

Notes

If flow ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow flows

openflow add-group

openflow add-group <group-id> <group-type> <bucket-parameter1>[,...,<bucket-parameterN>]

Adds an OpenFlow group.

Syntax Description

group-id

Group ID number

group-type

For a list of supported group types, see the group column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”

bucket parameter

Possible values:

  • actions=output,...,output

  • bucket_id=<id-number>

  • watch_group=<group_id>

  • watch_port=<port>

  • weight=<value>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

3.9.1600

Added note

Example

switch (config) # openflow add-group group_id=3,type=ff,bucket=watch_port:117,output:123,bucket=watch_port:123,output:119,bucket=watch_port:111,output:119,113,121,115,123,109,117

Notes

The maximum number of ports in one OpenFlow group is as follows:

  • 64 ports in Spectrum-based systems

  • 128 ports in Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems

Warning

More than one group in the action list of OpenFlow is not supported

openflow del-group

openflow del-group <group-id>

Deletes matching OpenFlow group ID.

Syntax Description

group-id

Group ID number

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

3.9.1000

Updated note

Example

switch (config)# openflow del-group

Notes

If group ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow groups.

openflow mod-group

openflow mod-group <group-id> <group-type> <bucket-parameter1>[,...,<bucket-parameterN>]

Modifies matching OpenFlow group ID.

Syntax Description

group-id

Group ID number

group-type

For a list of supported group types, see the group column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”

bucket parameter

Possible values:

  • actions=output,...,output

  • bucket_id=<id-number>

  • watch_group=<group_id>

  • watch_port=<port>

  • weight=<value>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow mod-group group_id=3,type=ff,bucket=watch_port:117,output:123,bucket=watch_port:123,output:119,bucket=watch_port:111,output:119,113,121,115,123,109,117,119

openflow add-group

Notes

A group must exist in order to execute this command

openflow add-meter

openflow add-meter <meter-id> <meter-rule> <band-parameter1>[,...,<band-parameterN>]

Adds OpenFlow meter.

Syntax Description

meter-id

Meter ID number

meter-rule

For a list of supported meters types, see the meter column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”

band-parameter

Possible values:

  • type={type | drop}

  • rate=<value>

  • burst_size=<size>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow add-meter meter=6,pktps,band=type=drop,rate=10

Notes

openflow del-meter

openflow del-meter <meter-id>

Deletes matching OpenFlow meter ID.

Syntax Description

meter-id

Meter ID number

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

3.9.1000

Updated note

Example

switch (config)# openflow del-meter meter=6

Notes

If meter ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow meters.

openflow fail-mode secure

openflow fail-mode secure

no openflow fail-mode secure

Enables the “fail secure mode” of the switch.

The no form of the command disables the “fail secure mode” of the switch.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

Config

History

3.8.2100

3.9.1600

Added note below

Example

switch (config) # no openflow fail-mode secure

Notes

In the case that a switch loses contact with all controllers as a result of echo request timeouts, TLS session timeouts, or other disconnections, the switch should immediately enter either “fail secure mode” or “fail standalone mode" (depending upon the switch implementation and configuration). "Fail secure mode" only affects the switch behavior in that packets and messages destined to go to the controllers are dropped. Flow entries should continue to expire according to their timeouts in “fail secure mode." In “fail standalone mode," the switch processes all packets using the OFPP_NORMAL reserved port and the switch acts as a legacy Ethernet switch or router.

Note

Note that the default fail-mode is "secure". There is no default rule with action normal for this mode. All traffic will be affected, including protocols, until required rule is added or fail-mode is changed to "standalone". If using controller, add required rule via controller in any fail-mode.

openflow mod-meter

openflow mod-meter <meter-id> <meter-rule> <band-parameter1>[,...,<band-parameterN>]

Modifies matching OpenFlow meter ID.

Syntax Description

meter-id

Meter ID number

meter-rule

For a list of supported meters types, see the meter column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”

band-parameter

Possible values:

  • type={type | drop}

  • rate=<value>

  • burst_size=<size>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow mod-meter meter=6,pktps,band=type=drop,rate=10

Notes

openflow re-apply flows

openflow re-apply flows <flow-id>

Reapplies matching flow ID.

Syntax Description

flow-id

Range: 0-65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow re-apply flows 58

Notes

openflow re-apply groups

openflow re-apply groups <group-id>

Reapplies matching group ID.

Syntax Description

group-id

Range: 0-65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config)# openflow re-apply groups group_id=2

Notes

openflow re-apply meters

openflow re-apply meters <meter-id>

Reapplies matching meters ID.

Syntax Description

meter-id

Range: 0-65535

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.4006

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# openflow re-apply meters 13

Notes

controller-ip

openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]

no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]

Configures the OpenFlow controller’s IP & TCP port.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address>” deletes all OpenFlow controller configurations related to its IP address.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> tcp-port” deletes all the OpenFlow controller configurations related to IP address, and any tcp-port except for TLS ones.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] tcp-port <tcp-port>” deletes the entry for the OpenFlow controller IP address, TLS (if applicable), and the TCP port

Syntax Description

ip-address

The IPv4 address of the OpenFlow controller

tls

Configures secure connection to OpenFlow controller

tcp-port

Sets the TCP port number of the OpenFlow controller

Default

TCP port 6633

Configuration Mode

config openflow

History

3.6.1002

3.6.2002

Added “tls” parameter

Example

switch (config openflow) # controller-ip 10.10.10.10 tls tcp-port 6633

Notes

datapath-id

datapath-id <value>

no datapath-id

Sets a specific identifier for the switch with which the controller is communicating.

The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

The most significant 16 bits of the agent data-path ID

Range: 0x0000-0xFFFF in hexa

Default

0x0000

Configuration Mode

config openflow

History

3.3.4200

Example

switch (config openflow) # datapath-id 0x1234

Notes

openflow table match-keys

openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys <key_list>

no openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys [<key_list>]

Adds ACL keys to an OpenFlow table.

The no form of the command removes ACL keys from the OpenFlow table.

Syntax Description

table_id

OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.

key_list

Key value(s)

Default

0x0000

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4200

3.9.0300

Added note of supported keys

Example

switch (config) # openflow table 1 match-keys metadata ip_proto

Notes

  • OpenFlow match rules are installed according to the configured match keys
  • New match keys are configured only when the table is empty (i.e. does not contain any rules)

  • The following are the supported keys in this command:

 Key name       Description
 -------------------------------
 in_port        Source port
 dl_src         Source MAC address
 dl_dst         Destination MAC address
 dl_type        Ethernet protocol type
 vlan_vid       Virtual LAN tag
 vlan_pcp       Priority Code Point
 ip_src         Source IPv4 address
 ip_dst         Destination IPv4 address
 ip_proto       IPV4 - Next protocol, IPV6 - Next header
 ip_dscp        IP ToS/DSCP or IPv6 traffic class field dscp
 ip_ecn         ECN bits from IP header
 ip_ttl         IP TTL or IPv6 hop limit
 l4_src_port    Source L4 port
 l4_dst_port    Destination L4 port

openflow acl table counter disable

openflow acl table <id/range> counter disable

no openflow acl table <id/range> counter disable

Disables counter for a specific ACL or range of ACL OpenFlow tables.

The no form of the command enables counter for ACL table.

Syntax Description

id/range

Specific ACL or range of ACL OpenFlow tables.

Default

Enabled counter for all ACL tables.

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

switch (config) # openflow acl table 10 counter disable
switch (config) # openflow acl table 0-249 counter disable
switch (config) # no openflow acl table 0-10 counter disable

Notes

show openflow

show openflow

Displays general information about the OpenFlow protocol configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4200

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show openflow
OpenFlow Version: OpenFlow 1.3
Datapath ID: ffff7cfe90e600c0
Controllers Information:
Controller                State          Role       Changed (sec)  Last Error
-----------               -----          ----       -------------  ----------
tcp:1.1.1.1:6633          BACKOFF        other      3 Connection   timed out
tcp:10.10.10.10:6633      ACTIVE         other      2067 N/A
tcp:10.10.10.30:6633      ACTIVE         other      2067 N/A
Mapping of OpenFlow ports to their OpenFlow numbers:
Interface OF-Port
--------- -------
Eth1/12   OF107
Eth1/9    OF109
Eth1/10   OF111
Eth1/7    OF113
Eth1/8    OF115
Eth1/3    OF121
Eth1/4    OF123

Notes

show openflow flows

show openflow flows

Displays information about the OpenFlow flows.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4302

3.6.1002

Updated example

Example

switch (config) # show openflow flows
OFPST_FLOW reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
cookie=0x0, duration=467.993s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=8,in_port=125 actions=output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=439.218s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=9999,in_port=125 actions=output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=467.984s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=1000 actions=drop
cookie=0x0, duration=467.975s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=200,dl_vlan=222 actions=pop_vlan,output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=467.987s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=10,dl_vlan=10 actions=output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=468.013s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=8,dl_dst=01:01:01:01:01:01 actions=output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=467.991s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=8,dl_src=01:01:01:01:01:01 actions=output:123
cookie=0x0, duration=467.992s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, send_flow_rem priority=5,arp actions=output:123

Notes

show openflow flows ethernet-names

show openflow flows <cookie | table> ethernet-names

Displays OpenFlow flows configuration with interface names.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4006

3.9.2400

Updated example with LAG and MLAG interfaces

Example

switch (config) # show openflow flows ethernet-names
OFPST_FLOW reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
cookie=0x0, duration=911.531s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=0 actions=NORMAL
cookie=0x0, duration=80.662s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=0,in_port=0,dl_src=02:00:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=80.530s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=1,in_port=1,dl_src=02:01:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=80.414s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=2,in_port=2,dl_src=02:02:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=80.296s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=3,in_port=3,dl_src=02:03:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=80.180s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=4,in_port=4,dl_src=02:04:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=80.064s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=5,in_port=5,dl_src=02:05:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.948s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=6,in_port=6,dl_src=02:06:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.831s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=7,in_port=7,dl_src=02:07:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.711s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=8,in_port=8,dl_src=02:08:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.591s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=9,in_port=9,dl_src=02:09:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.467s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=10,in_port=10,dl_src=02:0a:00:00:00:00 actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,output:127
cookie=0x0, duration=79.445s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=10,in_port=Mpo1,actions=output:Eth1/13,Po2
cookie=0x0, duration=79.445s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, priority=10,in_port=Eth1/12,actions=output:Mpo2

Notes

show openflow groups

show openflow groups

Displays OpenFlow flows configuration with interface names.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow groups
OFPST_GROUP_DESC reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
group_id=5566,type=select,bucket=weight:5,actions=output:1,bucket=weight:7,actions=output:2,bucket=weight:22,actions=output:3

Notes

show openflow groups ethernet-names

show openflow groups ethernet-names

Displays all the configured OpenFlow groups with their interface names.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4006

3.9.2400

Updated Example with LAG and MLAG interfaces

Example

switch (config) # show openflow groups
OFPST_GROUP_DESC reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
group_id=4,type=all,bucket=actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123
group_id=1,type=select,bucket=actions=output:Eth1/7,output:Eth1/8,output:Eth1/5,output:123,set_field:11:22:33:44:00:00->eth_dst
group_id=2,type=select,bucket=actions=output:Eth1/13
group_id=3,type=all,bucket=actions=output:Eth1/13,output:123,set_field:11:22:33:44:00:00->eth_dst
group_id=5,type=all,bucket=actions=output:Mpo1,output:Eth1/12
group_id=6,type=all,bucket=actions=output:Eth1/7,Mpo1,output:Eth1/5,set_field:
11:22:33:44:00:00->eth_dst

Notes

show openflow meters

show openflow meters [<ID>]

Displays all/specified OpenFlow meters.

Syntax Description

ID

Requested meter ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow meters
OFPST_METER_CONFIG reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
meter=20 kbps bands=
type=drop rate=300
meter=100 kbps bands=
type=drop rate=500
meter=200 kbps bands=
type=drop rate=500
switch (config) # show openflow meters 20
OFPST_METER_CONFIG reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
meter=20 kbps bands=
type=drop rate=300

Notes

show openflow flows table

show openflow flows table <NUM> [summary]

Displays information/summary of a given OpenFlow flows table.

Syntax Description

NUM

NUM range: 0-252

summary

Displays given OpenFlow flow table summary

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow flows table 1
OFPST_FLOW reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
cookie=0x0, duration=6.344s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, in_port=127 actions=drop
switch (config) # show openflow flows table 1 summary
OFPST_AGGREGATE reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2): packet_count=0 byte_count=0 flow_count=1

Notes

show openflow flows cookie

show openflow flows cookie <cookie> [summary]

Displays information/summary of a given OpenFlow flows cookie.

Syntax Description

cookie

Requested cookie ID in the following format: cookie_id.cookie_id/mask_id (e.g., 0x2A, 0x12/0x2)

summary

Displays given OpenFlow flow table summary

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow flows cookie 0x11
OFPST_FLOW reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
cookie=0x11, duration=2.699s, table=0, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, actions=NORMAL
switch (config) # show openflow flows cookie 0x22
OFPST_FLOW reply (OF1.3) (xid=0x2):
cookie=0x22, duration=3.970s, table=1, n_packets=0, n_bytes=0, in_port=127 actions=drop

Notes

A cookie may be associated with a flow using the add-flows, and mod-flows commands.

show openflow table match-keys

show openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys

Displays configured ACL keys in OpenFlow table.

Syntax Description

table_id

OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow table 2 match-keys
Table:                                                       2
Pending keys:
Key name     Description
---------    ------------
in_port      Source port
dl_src       Source MAC address
dl_dst       Destination MAC address
dl_type      Ethernet protocol type
vlan_vid     Virtual LAN tag
vlan_pcp     Priority Code Point
ip_src       Source IPv4 address
ip_dst       Destination IPv4 address
ip_proto     IPV4 - Next protocol, IPV6 - Next header
ip_dscp      IP ToS/DSCP or IPv6 traffic class field dscp
ip_ecn       ECN bits from IP header
ip_ttl       IP TTL or IPv6 hop limit
l4_src_port  Source L4 port
l4_dst_port  Destination L4 port
metadata     Matches value in the metadata field

Notes

show openflow table match-keys supported

show openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys supported

Displays list of ACL keys which can be configured in OpenFlow table.

Syntax Description

table_id

OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

switch (config) # show openflow table 2 match-keys supported
Key name     Description
---------    ------------
in_port      Source port
dl_src       Source MAC address
dl_dst       Destination MAC address
dl_type      Ethernet protocol type
vlan_vid     Virtual LAN tag
vlan_pcp     Priority Code Point
ip_src       Source IPv4 address
ip_dst       Destination IPv4 address
ipv6_dst     Destination IPv6 address
ipv6_src     Source IPv6 address
ip_proto     IPV4 - Next protocol, IPV6 - Next header
ip_dscp      IP ToS/DSCP or IPv6 traffic class field dscp
ip_ecn       ECN bits from IP header
ip_ttl       IP TTL or IPv6 hop limit
l4_src_port  Source L4 port
l4_dst_port  Destination L4 port
metadata     Matches value in the metadata field

Notes
