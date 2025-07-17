On This Page
- protocol openflow
- openflow mode hybrid
- openflow add-flows
- openflow del-flows
- openflow add-group
- openflow del-group
- openflow mod-group
- openflow add-meter
- openflow del-meter
- openflow fail-mode secure
- openflow mod-meter
- openflow re-apply flows
- openflow re-apply groups
- openflow re-apply meters
- controller-ip
- datapath-id
- openflow table match-keys
- openflow acl table counter disable
- show openflow
- show openflow flows
- show openflow flows ethernet-names
- show openflow groups
- show openflow groups ethernet-names
- show openflow meters
- show openflow flows table
- show openflow flows cookie
- show openflow table match-keys
- show openflow table match-keys supported
OpenFlow Commands
protocol openflow
no protocol openflow
Unhides the OpenFlow commands.
The no form of the command hides the OpenFlow commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no protocol openflow
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4200
Example
switch (config) # protocol openflow
Notes
openflow mode hybrid
no openflow mode
Enables OpenFlow on the port.
The no form of the command returns the port to its default state.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no openflow mode
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.3.4200
3.6.2100
Updated notes
3.9.2000
Updated example and notes
3.9.2400
Added mlag-port-channel configuration option and updated note
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# openflow mode hybrid
protocol openflow
Notes
Running OpenFlow on the MLAG interface has several limitations. Please see them in the section "Support of MLAG Interface in OpenFlow" section
openflow add-flows <flow-id> [[table-id],[priority-id],<match-parameter1> [,...,< match-parameterN>],<action1>[,...,<actionN>]]
Adds OpenFlow flow.
Syntax Description
flow-id
ID number to give this flow
Range: 0-65535
priority-id
Priority to give this flow
Range: 0-65535
match-parameter
Rule according to which a match is made. For a list of supported matches, see the match column in the “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”.
table-id
Range:
action
Action to perform on the matched traffic. For a list of supported actions, see the action column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”.
Default
table-id default is 0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 1, priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,nw_src=192.168.0.1/32,nw_dst=239.0.1.2/32,actions=output=Eth 1/11,Eth 1/22,Eth 1/33
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 3 table=3,in_port=121,actions=output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 2 in_port=ANY,actions=push_vlan:33024,mod_vlan_vid:4111
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 4 table=0,priority=101,dl_type=0x0800,in_port=79,dl_vlan=233,nw_dst=172.0.0.0/8,actions=pop_vlan,goto_table:251
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 5 in_port=1,actions=dec_ttl
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 6 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=mod_nw_ttl:55,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 7 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=Set_field:55-\>nw_ttl,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 8 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,actions=output:99,Set_field:11:22:33:44:00:00-\>eth_dst
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 9 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,dl_type=0x0800,nw_proto=6,actions=Set_field:0-\>ip_ecn,output:99
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 table=0,priority=777,in_port=121,actions=output:99,Set_field:ff:ff:ff:ff:55:66-\>eth_src
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 11 table=0,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=group:11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 12 priority=12,in_port=105,actions=group:5
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 13 table=0,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=meter:6,output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 14 table=2,priority=777,in_port=127,actions=meter:2,output:117
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 ip,priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,dl_vlan=10,actions=output=Eth1/11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 40 ip,priority=10,in_port=Eth1/1,action=set_field:00:0c:e9:00:00:01→eth_src,output=Eth1/11
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 30 ip,priority=100,actions=output=normal
switch (config)# openflow add-flows 10 priority=10,in_port=ANY,actions=DROP
Notes
openflow del-flows [<flow-id>]
Deletes OpenFlow flow.
Syntax Description
flow-id
ID number to give this flow
Range: 0-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
3.9.1000
Updated note
Example
switch (config)# openflow del-flows 1
Notes
If flow ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow flows
openflow add-group <group-id> <group-type> <bucket-parameter1>[,...,<bucket-parameterN>]
Adds an OpenFlow group.
Syntax Description
group-id
Group ID number
group-type
For a list of supported group types, see the group column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”
bucket parameter
Possible values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
3.9.1600
Added note
Example
switch (config) # openflow add-group group_id=3,type=ff,bucket=watch_port:117,output:123,bucket=watch_port:123,output:119,bucket=watch_port:111,output:119,113,121,115,123,109,117
Notes
The maximum number of ports in one OpenFlow group is as follows:
Warning
More than one group in the action list of OpenFlow is not supported
openflow del-group <group-id>
Deletes matching OpenFlow group ID.
Syntax Description
group-id
Group ID number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
3.9.1000
Updated note
Example
switch (config)# openflow del-group
Notes
If group ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow groups.
openflow mod-group <group-id> <group-type> <bucket-parameter1>[,...,<bucket-parameterN>]
Modifies matching OpenFlow group ID.
Syntax Description
group-id
Group ID number
group-type
For a list of supported group types, see the group column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”
bucket parameter
Possible values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow mod-group group_id=3,type=ff,bucket=watch_port:117,output:123,bucket=watch_port:123,output:119,bucket=watch_port:111,output:119,113,121,115,123,109,117,119
openflow add-group
Notes
A group must exist in order to execute this command
openflow add-meter <meter-id> <meter-rule> <band-parameter1>[,...,<band-parameterN>]
Adds OpenFlow meter.
Syntax Description
meter-id
Meter ID number
meter-rule
For a list of supported meters types, see the meter column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”
band-parameter
Possible values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow add-meter meter=6,pktps,band=type=drop,rate=10
Notes
openflow del-meter <meter-id>
Deletes matching OpenFlow meter ID.
Syntax Description
meter-id
Meter ID number
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
3.9.1000
Updated note
Example
switch (config)# openflow del-meter meter=6
Notes
If meter ID "all" is provided, the command deletes all configured OpenFlow meters.
openflow fail-mode secure
no openflow fail-mode secure
Enables the “fail secure mode” of the switch.
The no form of the command disables the “fail secure mode” of the switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled
Configuration Mode
Config
History
3.8.2100
3.9.1600
Added note below
Example
switch (config) # no openflow fail-mode secure
Notes
In the case that a switch loses contact with all controllers as a result of echo request timeouts, TLS session timeouts, or other disconnections, the switch should immediately enter either “fail secure mode” or “fail standalone mode" (depending upon the switch implementation and configuration). "Fail secure mode" only affects the switch behavior in that packets and messages destined to go to the controllers are dropped. Flow entries should continue to expire according to their timeouts in “fail secure mode." In “fail standalone mode," the switch processes all packets using the OFPP_NORMAL reserved port and the switch acts as a legacy Ethernet switch or router.
Note that the default fail-mode is "secure". There is no default rule with action normal for this mode. All traffic will be affected, including protocols, until required rule is added or fail-mode is changed to "standalone". If using controller, add required rule via controller in any fail-mode.
openflow mod-meter <meter-id> <meter-rule> <band-parameter1>[,...,<band-parameterN>]
Modifies matching OpenFlow meter ID.
Syntax Description
meter-id
Meter ID number
meter-rule
For a list of supported meters types, see the meter column in “OpenFlow 1.3 Pipeline Capabilities Summary Table”
band-parameter
Possible values:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow mod-meter meter=6,pktps,band=type=drop,rate=10
Notes
openflow re-apply flows <flow-id>
Reapplies matching flow ID.
Syntax Description
flow-id
Range: 0-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow re-apply flows 58
Notes
openflow re-apply groups <group-id>
Reapplies matching group ID.
Syntax Description
group-id
Range: 0-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config)# openflow re-apply groups group_id=2
Notes
openflow re-apply meters <meter-id>
Reapplies matching meters ID.
Syntax Description
meter-id
Range: 0-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.4006
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# openflow re-apply meters 13
Notes
openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]
no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]
Configures the OpenFlow controller’s IP & TCP port.
The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address>” deletes all OpenFlow controller configurations related to its IP address.
The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> tcp-port” deletes all the OpenFlow controller configurations related to IP address, and any tcp-port except for TLS ones.
The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] tcp-port <tcp-port>” deletes the entry for the OpenFlow controller IP address, TLS (if applicable), and the TCP port
Syntax Description
ip-address
The IPv4 address of the OpenFlow controller
tls
Configures secure connection to OpenFlow controller
tcp-port
Sets the TCP port number of the OpenFlow controller
Default
TCP port 6633
Configuration Mode
config openflow
History
3.6.1002
3.6.2002
Added “tls” parameter
Example
switch (config openflow) # controller-ip 10.10.10.10 tls tcp-port 6633
Notes
datapath-id <value>
no datapath-id
Sets a specific identifier for the switch with which the controller is communicating.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
value
The most significant 16 bits of the agent data-path ID
Range: 0x0000-0xFFFF in hexa
Default
0x0000
Configuration Mode
config openflow
History
3.3.4200
Example
switch (config openflow) # datapath-id 0x1234
Notes
openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys <key_list>
no openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys [<key_list>]
Adds ACL keys to an OpenFlow table.
The no form of the command removes ACL keys from the OpenFlow table.
Syntax Description
table_id
OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.
key_list
Key value(s)
Default
0x0000
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.4200
3.9.0300
Added note of supported keys
Example
switch (config) # openflow table 1 match-keys metadata ip_proto
Notes
Key name Description
openflow acl table <id/range> counter disable
no openflow acl table <id/range> counter disable
Disables counter for a specific ACL or range of ACL OpenFlow tables.
The no form of the command enables counter for ACL table.
Syntax Description
id/range
Specific ACL or range of ACL OpenFlow tables.
Default
Enabled counter for all ACL tables.
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.2000
Example
switch (config) # openflow acl table 10 counter disable
Notes
show openflow
Displays general information about the OpenFlow protocol configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4200
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show openflow
Notes
show openflow flows
Displays information about the OpenFlow flows.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.4302
3.6.1002
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show openflow flows
Notes
show openflow flows <cookie | table> ethernet-names
Displays OpenFlow flows configuration with interface names.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4006
3.9.2400
Updated example with LAG and MLAG interfaces
Example
switch (config) # show openflow flows ethernet-names
Notes
show openflow groups
Displays OpenFlow flows configuration with interface names.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow groups
Notes
show openflow groups ethernet-names
Displays all the configured OpenFlow groups with their interface names.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.4006
3.9.2400
Updated Example with LAG and MLAG interfaces
Example
switch (config) # show openflow groups
Notes
show openflow meters [<ID>]
Displays all/specified OpenFlow meters.
Syntax Description
ID
Requested meter ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow meters
Notes
show openflow flows table <NUM> [summary]
Displays information/summary of a given OpenFlow flows table.
Syntax Description
NUM
NUM range: 0-252
summary
Displays given OpenFlow flow table summary
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow flows table 1
Notes
show openflow flows cookie <cookie> [summary]
Displays information/summary of a given OpenFlow flows cookie.
Syntax Description
cookie
Requested cookie ID in the following format: cookie_id.cookie_id/mask_id (e.g., 0x2A, 0x12/0x2)
summary
Displays given OpenFlow flow table summary
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow flows cookie 0x11
Notes
A cookie may be associated with a flow using the add-flows, and mod-flows commands.
show openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys
Displays configured ACL keys in OpenFlow table.
Syntax Description
table_id
OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow table 2 match-keys
Notes
show openflow table <table_id[-table_id]> match-keys supported
Displays list of ACL keys which can be configured in OpenFlow table.
Syntax Description
table_id
OpenFlow table ID for adding/removing key values. Can be one ID or range. Range: 0-249.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show openflow table 2 match-keys supported
Notes