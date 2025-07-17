On This Page
- protocol ospf
- router ospf
- router-id
- shutdown
- auto-cost reference-bandwidth
- distance
- redistribute
- timers throttle spf
- area default-cost
- area range
- area stub
- area nssa
- no area
- default-information originate
- summary-address
- ip ospf cost
- ip ospf dead-interval
- ip ospf hello-interval
- ip ospf priority
- ip ospf network
- ip ospf retransmit-interval
- ip ospf passive-interface
- ip ospf transmit-delay
- ip ospf shutdown
- ip ospf authentication
- ip ospf authentication-key
- ip ospf message-digest-key
- ip ospf area
- show ip ospf
- show ip ospf border-routers
- show ip ospf database
- show ip ospf interface
- show ip ospf neighbors
- show ip ospf request-list
- show ip ospf retransmission-list
- show ip ospf summary-address
OSPF Commands
protocol ospf
no protocol ospf
Enables Open Shortest Path First Protocol (OSPF), and unhides the related OSPF commands.
The no form of the command deletes the OSPF configuration and hides the OSPF related commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config)# protocol ospf
Related Commands
ip routing
Notes
router ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]
no router ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]
Creates an ospf instance in the specified VRF and enters the ospf configuration mode. The default process ID is 1
If a VRF is not specified, the OSPF instance is created in the default VRF.
Syntax Description
process-id
OSPF instance ID
vrf
VRF name (e.g. default)
Default
Process ID – 1
VRF – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example
Example
switch (config)# router ospf 2 vrf myvrf
Related Commands
Notes
Only one OSPF instance per VRF is supported.
router-id <ip-address>
no router-id
Sets Router ID for the OSPF instance.
The no form of the command causes automatic election of router ID by the router.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The Router ID in IP address format
Default
The router ID is a 32-bit number assigned to the router running the OSPF protocol. This number uniquely identifies the router within an OSPF link-state database.
Router ID can be configured statically. However, if it is not configured, then the default election is as follows:
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
3.7.1100
Updated default
Example
switch (config router ospf)# router-id 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables the OSPF instance.
The no form of the command enables the OSPF instance.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enable (no shutdown)
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# shutdown
Related Commands
Note
auto-cost reference-bandwidth <ref-bw> [Gbps | Mbps]
no auto-cost reference-bandwidth
Configures reference-bandwidth in Gb/s (Default) or Mb/s.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
ref-bw
Range: 1-4294
Gbps
Value in Gb/s (default if not specified)
Mbps
Value in Mb/s
Default
100Gbps
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# auto-cost reference-bandwidth 10 Gbps
Related Commands
Notes
distance <value>
no distance
Configures the OSPF route administrative distance.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.
Syntax Description
value
OSPF administrative distance
Range is 1-255
Default
110
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# distance 100
Related Commands
Notes
redistribute {bgp | direct | static | ebgp | ibgp}
no redistribute {bgp | direct | rip | static}
Enables importing routes from other routing protocols as well as any statically configured routers into OSPF.
The no form of the command disables the importing of the routes.
Syntax Description
direct
Redistributes directly connected routes
bgp
Redistributes routes from BGP protocol
ibgp
Redistributes IBGP routes
ebgp
Redistributes EBGP routes
static
Redistributes static configured routes
Default
Disable (no redistribution)
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.6.3506
Example
switch (config router ospf)# redistribute direct
Related Commands
Notes
Routes from multiple protocols can be imported in parallel.
timers throttle spf <spf-delay> <spf-hold>
no timers throttle spf
Sets the OSPF throttle SPF timers.
The no form of the command resets the timers to default.
Syntax Description
spf-delay
The interval by which SPF calculations delayed after a topology change reception
Range: 0-100 (milliseconds)
spf-hold
The minimum delay between two consecutive delay calculations
Range: 0-1000 (milliseconds)
Default
spf-delay – 1 millisecond
spf-hold – 10 milliseconds
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# timers throttle spf 100 1000
Related Commands
Notes
area <area-id> default-cost <cost>
no area <area-id> default-cost
Specifies cost for the default summary route sent into an OSPF stub or not-so-stubby area (NSSA).
The no form of the command sets the cost to the default value.
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295.
cost
The cost for the default summary route
Range: 1-16777215.
Default
The summary route cost is based on the area border router that generated the summary route
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 default-cost 100
Related Commands
Notes
Base cost for all calculation is 100GbE
area <area-id> range <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]
no area <area-id> range <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]
Consolidates and summarizes routes at an OSPF area boundary.
The no form of the command removes the ip-prefix range from summarization.
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
not-advertise
Suppresses routes that match the specified IP address
prefix
Network prefix (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example)
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 range 10.10.10.10 /24
Related Commands
Notes
area <area-id> stub [no-summary]
no area <area-id> stub [no-summary]
Configures an area as an OSPF stub area (an area is created if non-existent).
The no form of the command removes the stub area configuration and changes the area to normal, or deletes the area (if stub is not used).
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
no-summary
Summary route will not be advertised into the stub area
Default
Summary route is advertised
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 stub
Related Commands
Note
area <area-id> nssa [default-information-originate [metric <m-value>] [metric-type <m-type>]] [nosummary] [translate type7 always]
no area <area-id> nssa [default-information-originate ] [no-summary] [translate type7 always]
Configures an area as an OSPF not-so-stubby (NSSA) area.
The no form of the command removes the NSSA area configuration and changes the area to default.
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
default-information-originate
A default type7 LSA (Link State Advertisements) is generated into the NSSA area
m-type
Metric type for OSPF
Range: 1-2
m-value
Metric value for OSPF
Range: 1-65535
no-summary
Summary route will not be advertised into the NSSA area
translate type7 always
Type7 LSAs is translated to type5 LSAs (Link State Advertisements)
Default
Default m-type – 2
Default m-value – 10
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# area 0 nssa
Related Commands
Notes
An area can be either stub, NSSA or normal.
no area <area-id>
Deletes OSPF area and its related configuration.
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# no area 1
Related Commands
Notes
The command fails if the area is attached to active interfaces
default-information originate [always] [metric <m-value>] [metric-type <m-type>]
no default-information originate
Enables default route origination to normal areas.
The no form of the command resets the parameter values to their default.
Syntax Description
always
Default route is always advertised even if the default route is not in the routing table
metric
Route metric value. Range: 1-65535.
metric-type
Metric type. Range: 1-2.
Default
m-value – 1
m-type – 2
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config router ospf)# default-information originate always
Related Commands
Notes
When default route origination is enabled, the router automatically becomes ASBR and advertises a default route
summary-address <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]
no summary-address <ip-address> <prefix> [not-advertise]
Creates aggregate addresses for the OSPF protocol.
The no form of the command disables the aggregation of the ip-address.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The summary IP address.
not-advertise
Suppresses routes that match the specified ip-address.
prefix
Network prefix (in the format of /24 or 255.255.255.0, for example).
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config ospf router
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config router ospf)# summary-address 10.10.10.10 /24
Related Commands
Notes
Maximum of 1500 summarized IP addresses can be configured
ip ospf cost <cost>
no ip ospf cost
Sets OSPF cost of sending packet of this interface.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.
Syntax Description
cost
The Interface cost used by the OSPF. Range is 1-65535.
Default
Reference_BW/Link_BW
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
3.7.1100
Updated Default
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf cost 100
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf dead-interval <seconds>
no ip ospf dead-interval
Configures the interval during which at least one Hello packet must be received from a neighbor before the router declares that neighbor as down.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
seconds
The dead-interval timer
Range: 1-65535 seconds
Default
40 seconds
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf dead-interval 10
Related Commands
Notes
The value must be the same for all nodes on the network.
ip ospf hello-interval <seconds>
no ip ospf hello-interval
Configures the interval between Hello packets that OSPF sends on the interface.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.
Syntax Description
seconds
The Hello interval timer
Range: 1-65535 seconds
Default
10
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf hello-interval 20
Related Commands
Notes
The value must be the same for all nodes on the network.
ip ospf priority <number>
no ip ospf priority
Configures the priority for this OSPF interface.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to default.
Syntax Description
number
The Interface priority used by the OSPF protocol
Range: 0-255
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf priority 100
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf network <type>
no ip ospf network
Sets the OSPF interface network type.
The no form of the command resets the interface network type to its default.
Syntax Description
type
The network type on this interface.
Default
Broadcast for VLAN interfaces
Point-to-point for router port interfaces
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf network point-to-point
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf retransmit-interval <seconds>
no ip ospf retransmit-interval
Configures the time between OSPF link-state advertisement (LSA) retransmissions for adjacencies that belongs to the interface.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
seconds
The retransmit interval
Range: 0-3600 seconds
Default
5
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf retransmit-interval 10
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf passive-interface
no ip ospf passive-interface
Suppresses flooding of OSPF routing updates on an interface.
The no form of the command reverts the status to active OSPF interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Active interface (no ip ospf passive-interface)
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf passive-interface
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf transmit-delay <seconds>
no ip ospf transmit-delay
Sets the estimated time required to send an OSPF link-state update packet.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
seconds
The transmit-delay interval in seconds
Range: 0-3600
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf transmit-delay 2
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf shutdown
no ip ospf shutdown
Disables the OSPF instance on the interface.
The no form of the command enables the OSPF on this interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Enabled (no shutdown)
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf shutdown
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf authentication [message-digest]
no ip ospf authentication
Specifies the authentication type for OSPF.
The no form of the command disables the authentication.
Syntax Description
message-digest
Specifies that message-digest authentication (MD5) is used
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf authentication
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf authentication-key [<auth-type>] <password>
no ip ospf authentication-key
To assign a password for simple password authentication for the OSPF.
The no form of the command deletes the simple password authentication key.
Syntax Description
auth-type
The authentication type:
password
Authentication password (up to 8 alphanumeric string)
Default
Unencrypted password
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf authentication-key 0 mycleartextpassword
Related Commands
Notes
ip ospf message-digest-key <key-id> md5 [auth-type] <key>
no ip ospf message-digest-key <key-id>
Sets the message digest key for MD5 authentication.
The no form of the command deletes the key for MD5 authentication.
Syntax Description
auth-type
The authentication type:
key
Authentication password, up to 8 alphanumeric string
key-id
Alphanumeric password of up to 16 bytes
Default
Unencrypted
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf message-digest-key mykeyid md5 7 mykey
Related Commands
Notes
The user cannot delete the last key until authentication is disabled.
ip ospf area <area-id>
no ip ospf area
Configures OSPF area of this interface (and creates the area if non-existent).
The no form of the command removes the interface from the area.
Syntax Description
area-id
OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface vlan
config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)
config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)
config interface loopback
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip ospf area 0
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf [<process-id> [vrf <vrf-name>]]
Displays general OSPF configuration on specific VRF and status.
Syntax Description
process-id
OSPF instance ID
vrf
VRF instance
Default
Process ID – 1
VRF – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example
Example
switch (config)# show ip ospf 2 vrf myvrf
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf border-routers [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays routing table entries to an Area Border Routers.
Syntax Description
vrf
OSPF routing table entries to an Area Border Routers on specific VRF
Default
VRF – a ctive VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter and updated Example
Example
switch (config)# show ip ospf border-routers vrf myvrf
OSPF Process ID 2, vrf myvrf Internal Routing Table
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf database [summary] [<process-id> <area-id> [<link-state-id>]] [adv-router <ip-address> | self-originated] [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays the OSPF database.
Syntax Description
adv-router <ip-address>
Filters per advertise router
area-id
Filters the command per OSPF area ID
Range: 0-4294967295
link-state-id
The link state ID
self-originated
Self Originate
summary
Summarizes the output of the OSPF database
process-id
Displays OSPF database on specific instance ID
vrf
Displays OSPF database on specific VRF
Default
Process ID – 1
VRF – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example
Example
switch (config)# show ip o
Related Commands
switch (config)# show ip ospf database 2 vrf myvrf
OSPF Router with ID (2.2.2.2) (Process ID 2 VRF myvrf)
Notes
show ip ospf interface [<process-id>] [vlan <vlan-id> | Ethernet <slot/port | port-channel <number>] [brief]
Displays the OSPF related interface configuration.
Syntax Description
brief
Gives a brief summary of the output
process-id
Displays OSPF interface configuration on specific instance ID
vlan <vlan-id>
Displays OSPF interface configuration and status per VLAN interface
vrf
Displays OSPF interface configuration on specific VRF
Default
Process ID – 1
VRF – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF and process ID parameters and updated Example
3.6.4070
Added Ethernet variable
Example
switch (config) # show ip ospf interface 2 vrf myvrf
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf [vrf <vrf-name>] neighbors [vlan <vlan-id> | interface <name>] [<neighbor ip address>]
Displays the OSPF related interface neighbor configuration.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
Displays OSPF interface configuration and status per VLAN interface
neighbor ip address
Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor
vrf
Displays OSPF interface neighbor configuration on specific VRF
Default
VRF – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.1002
Added VRF parameter and updated Example
3.6.4070
Added support for BFD
Example
switch (config) # show ip ospf neighbors vrf myvrf
Neighbor 1.1.1.1, interface address 21.21.21.1
Related Commands
Notes
BFD session state is displayed as: established, failed or not established. When BFD is not defined in the command, it is not displayed in the output.
show ip ospf request-list <neighbor-id> {vlan <vlan-id> | ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <id>} [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays the OSPF list of all link-state advertisements (LSAs) requested by a router.
Syntax Description
neighbor-id
Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor
vlan-id
Filers the output per a specific VLAN ID
vrf <vrf-name>
Displays OSPF request-list on specific VRF
Default
vrf – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # show ip ospf request-list 4.4.4.4 vlan 7
OSPF Router with ID (7.7.7.1) (Process ID 1)
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf retransmission-list <neighbor-id> {vlan <vlan-id> | ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <id>} [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays the OSPF list of all link-state advertisements (LSAs) waiting to be resent to neighbors.
Syntax Description
neighbor-id
Filers the output per a specific OSPF neighbor
vrf <vrf-name>
Displays OSPF retransmission-list on specific VRF
vlan-id
Filers the output per a specific VLAN ID
Default
vrf – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # show ip ospf retransmission-list 4.4.4.4 vlan 6
OSPF Router with ID (7.7.7.1) (Process ID 1)
Related Commands
Notes
show ip ospf summary-address [vrf <vrf-name>]
Displays a list of all summary address redistribution information configured on the OSPF.
Syntax Description
vrf <vrf-name>
Display summary address and area range information on specific VRF
Default
vrf – active VRF routing-context
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config)# show ip ospf summary-address
Related Commands
Notes