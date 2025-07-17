On This Page
- Route Map
- Route Map Commands
- route-map
- continue <sequence-number>
- abort
- match as-number
- match as-path
- match community-list
- match ip/ipv6 address
- match ip next-hop
- match metric
- set as-path prepend
- set community additive
- set community none
- set community delete
- set community-list
- set community-list additive
- set community-list delete
- set ip next-hop
- set local-preference
- set metric
- set origin
- set weight
- show route-map
- IP Prefix-List
- IP Prefix-List Commands
Policy Rules
Route maps define conditions for redistributing routes between routing protocols. A route map clause is identified by a name, filter type (permit or deny) and a sequence number. Clauses with the same name are components of a single route map; the sequence number determines the order in which the clauses are compared to a route.
Route maps can be used only for the BGP protocol.
Route maps cannot be used for the commands “network” or “redistribute”.
route-map
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
no route-map <map-tag> {deny | permit} [<sequence-number>]
Creates a route map that can be used for importing, exporting routes and applying local policies.
The no form of the command deletes configured route maps.
Syntax Description
name
Name of the route-map
deny | permit
Configures the rule to be used
sequence-number
Sequence number for a route-map specific record
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config) # route-map mymap permit 1200
Related Commands
Notes
continue
continue <sequence-number>
no continue
Enables additional route map evaluation of routes whose parameters meet the clause’s matching criteria.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40
Related Commands
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
Notes
abort
abort
Discards pending changes and returns to global configuration mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# abort
Related Commands
Notes
match as-number
match as-number <number>
no match as-number
Filters according to one of the AS numbers in the AS path of the route.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
Syntax Description
number
Autonomous system number to check
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-number 40
Related Commands
Notes
match as-path
match as-path <as-path-list name>
no match as-path
Creates a route map clause entry that matches the route‘s AS path using an as-path access-list.
The no form of the command removes the match statement from the configuration mode route map clause.
Syntax Description
number
Autonomous system number to check
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
3.6.3004
Added note
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match as-path my-list
Related Commands
Notes
match community-list
match community <communities-list-name> exact-match
no match community <communities-list-name> exact-match
Creates a route map clause entry that specifies one route filtering condition.
The no form of the command removes the match clause.
Syntax Description
communities-list-name
A name of an IP community list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match community-list COM_LIST exact-match
Related Commands
Notes
match ip/ipv6 address
match ip address <prefix-list-name>
no match ip address
match ipv6 address <prefix-list-name>
no match ipv6 address
Filters according to IPv4/IPv6 prefix list.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
Syntax Description
prefix-list-name
Prefix-list name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip address listSmallRoutes
Related Commands
Notes
match ip next-hop
match ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6>
no match ip next-hop
Configures a route’s entry next-hop match.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry next-hop match.
Syntax Description
ipv4/ipv6
Next hop IP address (e.g. 10.0.13.86)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match ip next-hop 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
match metric
match metric <value>
no match metric
Configures a route’s entry metric match.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry metric match.
Syntax Description
value
Range: 1-2147483647.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
3.4.0000
Updated value range
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# match metric 10
Related Commands
Notes
set as-path prepend
set as-path prepend <value1> <value2> ... <valuen>
no set as-path prepend
Modifies as-path on affected routes.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the route map.
Syntax Description
value
BGP AS number that is prepended to as-path
Range: 1-4294967295
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.4.0000
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set as-path prepend 5 10
Related Commands
Notes
set community additive
set community <list-of-communities> additive
no set community <list-of-communities> additive
Adds the matching communities.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Syntax Description
list-of-communities
List of standard communities:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none
Related Commands
Notes
set community none
set community none
no set community none
Sets the community attribute of a distributed route to be empty.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community none
Related Commands
Notes
set community delete
set community <list of communities> delete
no set community <list of communities> delete
Deletes matching communities.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Syntax Description
list of communities
List of standard communities:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map test_route_map permit 10) # set community 400:1 delete
Related Commands
Notes
set community-list
set community-list <community-list-name>
no set community <list of communities>
Configures a named standard community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Syntax Description
<community-list-name>
Name of community list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10 )# set community internet 1:3 additive
Related Commands
Notes
A community-list must already exist before a node is configured to use it
set community-list additive
set community-list <community-list-name> additive
no set community <list of communities> additive
Adds to existing communities using the communities found in the community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Syntax Description
<community-list-name>
Name of community list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity additive
Related Commands
Notes
set community-list delete
set community-list <community-list-name> delete
no set community-list
Deletes the matching community list permit entries from the route community list.
The no form of the command removes the set statement from the clause.
Syntax Description
community-list-name
Name of community list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set community-list mycommunity delete
Related Commands
Notes
set ip next-hop
set ip next-hop <ipv4/ipv6>
no set ip next-hop
Configures a route’s entry next-hop parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry next-hop setting.
Syntax Description
ipv4/ipv6
Route next-hop IP (e.g. 10.0.13.86)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set ip next-hop 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
set local-preference
set local-preference <value>
no set local-preference
Configures a route’s entry local-preference parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry local-pref setting.
Syntax Description
value
Route local-pref
Range: 1-2147483648
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set local-preference 10
Related Commands
Notes
set metric
set metric <value>
no set metric
Configures a route’s entry metric parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry metric setting.
Syntax Description
value
Route metric
Range: 1-2147483647
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set metric 10
Related Commands
Notes
set origin
set origin <egp | igp | incomplete>
no set origin
Configures a route’s entry origin parameter.
The no form of the command removes a route-map’s entry origin setting.
Syntax Description
egp
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to external.
igp
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to internal.
incomplete
Set a route’s entry origin parameter to incomplete.
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5200
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set origin egp
Related Commands
Notes
set weight
set weight <number>
no set weight
Configures modifications to redistributed routes.
The no form of the command removes this configuration from the route map clause.
Syntax Description
number
Value of the weight to set
Range: 1-65535
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config route map
History
3.3.5006
3.4.0000
Updated parameter range
Example
switch (config route-map mymap permit 10)# set weight 7
Related Commands
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
Notes
show route-map
show route-map [<name>]
Displays route map configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5006
Example
switch (config)# show route-map mymap
Related Commands
Notes
IP Prefix-List
IP prefix-lists are used to match two components of IP packets or an IP route. Prefix-list is a list of entries that include an IP network address and a bit mask (Range: 1 to 32 and should match the input IP network address).
Configuring Prefix-List with Multiple Entries
To create a new prefix-list with a large number of entries (50K for IPv4 or 25K for IPv6), use "configuration text fetch" to fetch a predefined prefix-list configuration file and then apply it as a whole.
In order to edit an existing prefix-list, the maximum entries that can be updated every time is 1K at most. An update operation of more than 1K entries can be achieved by doing this multiple times.
Configuration fetch example where fetch “prefix-list-001”:
switch (config) # configuration text fetch ?
<download
URL>
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp and sftp are supported. e.g.
scp:
//username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
Apply:
switch (config) # configuration text file prefix-list-
001 apply verbose
All commands succeeded.
Transcript of all commands executed:
------------ Begin transcript ------------
Onyx-Demo (config) # ip prefix-list prefix-list-
001
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
1 permit
200.1.
1.0 eq
24
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
2 permit
1.1.
1.2 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
3 permit
1.1.
1.3 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
4 permit
1.1.
1.4 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
5 permit
1.1.
1.5 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
6 permit
1.1.
1.6 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
7 permit
1.1.
1.7 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # seq
8 permit
1.1.
1.8 eq
32
Onyx-Demo (config) # exit
------------ End transcript ------------
IP Prefix-List Commands
ip prefix-list
ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
no ip prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
no ipv6 prefix-list <list-name> [seq <number>]
Configures or updates the IPv4 or IPv6 prefix-list in context mode.
The no form of the command deletes the prefix-list or a prefix-list entry.
Syntax Description
list-name
String
seq <number>
Sequence number assigned to entry
Range: 0-4294967295
Default value: 10
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6
3.8.2100
Updated maximum sequence value. Reorganized the command into ip prefix-list command and sub-commands.
Example
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
prefix-list list-name:
Related Commands
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
Notes
The maximum entries for IPv4 prefix-list is 50K and for IPv6 is 25K.
ip prefix-list bulk-mode
ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode
no ip prefix-list <list-name> bulk-mode
Enables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list.
Disables bulk-mode for a given prefix-list.
Syntax Description
list-name
String
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
Related Commands
Notes
ip prefix-list commit
ip prefix-list <list-name> commit
If bulk-mode is enabled for the prefix list, then commit the whole prefix-list configuration and reset bulk mode (otherwise, nothing will happen).
Syntax Description
list-name
String
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.9.1900
Example
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name commit
Related Commands
Notes
permit
[seq <number>] <permit|deny> <ipv4_address|ipv6_address> <mask> [eq <length> | le <length> | ge <length> [le <length>]]
Configures IPv4 or IPv6 permit/deny clauses.
Syntax Description
permit | deny
Configures the prefixes to be used
ipv4_address
IPv4 address
Ipv6_address
IPv6 address
eq | ge | le <mask>
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.2100
Example
switch (config) # ip prefix-list list-name
prefix-list list-name:
Related Commands
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
Notes
show ipv6 prefix-list
show ipv6 prefix-list [<name>]
Displays IPv6 prefix-lists.
Syntax Description
name
Displays a specific prefix-list
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.5200
3.6.4070
Added support for IPv6
Example
switch (config)# show ipv6 prefix-list
Related Commands
Notes