A QinQ VLAN tunnel enables a service provider (SP) to segregate the traffic of different customers in their infrastructure, while still giving the customer a full range of VLANs for their internal use by adding a second 802.1Q VLAN tag to an already tagged frame.

So let us assume for example that an SP exists which needs to offer L2 connectivity to two corporations, “X” and “Y”, that have campuses located in both “A”, “B”. All campuses run Ethernet LANs, and the customers intend to connect through the SP’s L2 VPN network so that their campuses are in the same LAN (L2 network). Hence, it would be desirable for “X”, “Y” to have a single LAN each in both “A”, “B” which could easily exceed the VLAN limit of 4096 of the 802.1Q specification.