On This Page
- QoS Classification
- vlan default priority
- vlan default dei
- qos trust
- qos default switch-priority
- qos map pcp dei
- qos map dscp
- show interfaces ethernet counters pfc prio
- show qos
- show qos interface ethernet
- show qos interface mlag-port-channel
- show qos interface port-channel
- show qos interface l2-mapping
- show qos interface l3-mapping
- show qos interface rewrite-mapping
- show qos interface tc-mapping
- show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface
- QoS Rewrite
- Queuing and Scheduling (ETS)
- RED & ECN
QoS Commands
vlan default priority
vlan default priority [<priority>]
no vlan default priority [<priority>]
Configures default PCP for packets arrived without VLAN tag.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
priority
Range: 0-7
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default priority 0
Related Commands
Notes
vlan default dei
vlan default dei [<dei>]
no vlan default dei [<dei>]
Configures default DEI for packets arrived without VLAN tag.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # vlan default dei 0
Related Commands
Notes
qos trust
qos trust [port | L2 | L3 | both]
no qos trust
Configures QoS trust mode for the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
L2
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.8.1000
Updated notes
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos trust L3
Related Commands
Notes
Please see the table presenting packet classification rules for more information
qos default switch-priority
qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]
no qos default switch-priority [<switch-priority>]
Configures default switch-priority for the interface when “port” trust mode is active, or for non-IP and untagged packets in other trust modes.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
switch-priority
Range: 0-7
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.7.0000
Edited command definition
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos default switch-priority 0
Related Commands
qos trust
Notes
qos map pcp dei
qos map pcp <0-7> dei <0-1> to switch-priority <0-7>
Configures interface PCP, DEI to switch-priority mapping for IP/MPLS and non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “L2” trust mode and for non-IP/MPLS tagged packets in “both” trust mode.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
PCP to switch-priority mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 1
2 → 2
3 → 3
4 → 4
5 → 5
6 → 6
7 → 7
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2100
Updated example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map pcp 5 dei 1 to switch-priority 7
Related Commands
qos trust
Notes
qos map dscp
qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]
no qos map dscp <dscp> [to switch-priority <switch-priority>]
Configures interface DSCP to switch-priority mapping in “L3” or “both” trust mode.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
Syntax Description
switch-priority
Range: 0-7
dscp
Range: 0-63
Default
DSCP to switch-priority mapping:
0-7 → 0
8-15 → 1
16-23 → 2
24-31 → 3
32-39 → 4
40-47 → 5
48-55 → 6
56-63 → 7
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos map dscp 45
Related Commands
qos trust
Notes
show interfaces ethernet counters pfc prio
show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pfc prio <priority>
Displays priority flow control counters for the specified interface and priority.
Syntax Description
slot/port
Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port
priority
Valid priority values: 0-7 or all
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.1000
Added ability to use a range of ports
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pfc prio 1
Eth1/1:
Tx:
Eth1/2:
Tx:
Related Commands
Notes
From version 3.9.1000 and up, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed
show qos
show qos
Displays QoS information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show qos
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface ethernet
show qos interface ethernet <port-id>
Display QoS information for Ethernet interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface mlag-port-channel
show qos interface mlag-port-channel <port-id>
Display QoS information for MPO.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.6.6000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface mlag-port-channel 1
Mpo1
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface port-channel
show qos interface port-channel <port-id>
Display QoS information for port-channel interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface port-channel 1
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface l2-mapping
show qos interface <type> <port-id> l2-mapping
Displays the PCP, DEI to switch priority table.
Syntax Description
type
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l2-mapping
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface l3-mapping
show qos interface <type> <port-id> l3-mapping
Displays the DSCP to switch priority table.
Syntax Description
type
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 l3-mapping
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface rewrite-mapping
show qos interface <type> <port-id> rewrite-mapping
Displays the rewrite mapping of switch priority to PCP, DEI and DSCP table.
Syntax Description
type
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.6.8008
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/1 rewrite-mapping
Related Commands
Notes
show qos interface tc-mapping
show qos interface <type> <port-id> tc-mapping
Displays mapping from switch priority to traffic class.
Syntax Description
type
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show qos interface ethernet 1/9 tc-mapping
Related Commands
Notes
show qos mapping ingress interface egress interface
show qos mapping ingress interface <type> <port-id> egress interface <type> <port-id>
Displays end to end mapping configuration: ingress to egress.
Syntax Description
type
Ethernet, port-channel, or mlag-port-channel
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show qos mapping ingress interface ethernet 1/8 egress interface ethernet 1/9
Ingress Interface Eth1/8:
Related Commands
Notes
qos rewrite pcp
qos rewrite pcp
Enables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.
The no form of the command disables PCP,DEI rewrite on the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite pcp
Related Commands
Notes
qos rewrite dscp
qos rewrite dscp
Enables DSCP rewrite on the interface.
The no form of the command disables DSCP rewrite on the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite dscp
Related Commands
Notes
qos rewrite map switch-priority pcp dei
qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>
no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> pcp <pcp> dei <dei>
Configures switch-priority to PCP,DEI mapping on the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
Syntax Description
switch-priority
Range: 0-7
pcp
Range: 0-7
dei
Value: 0
Default
Switch priority to PCP,DEI mapping:
0 → 0,0
1 → 1,0
2 → 2,0
3 → 3,0
4 → 4,0
5 → 5,0
6 → 6,0
7 → 7,0
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority (0-7) pcp 7 dei 0
switch (config interface ethernet 1/14) # no qos rewrite map switch-priority 7 pcp
Related Commands
Notes
qos rewrite map switch-priority dscp
qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>
no qos rewrite map switch-priority <switch-priority> dscp <dscp>
Configures switch-priority to DSCP mapping on the interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Switch priority to DSCP mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 8
2 → 16
3 → 24
4 → 32
5 → 40
6 → 48
7 → 54
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # qos rewrite map switch-priority 5 dscp 40
Related Commands
Notes
qos ip rewrite pcp
qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]
no qos ip rewrite pcp [disable | enable | preserve]
Enables or preserves the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface.
The no form of the command resets the value to their defaults.
Syntax Description
disable
No rewrite occurs
enable
PCP,DEI are rewritten based on the mapping configured on the egress port
preserve
Ingress interface configuration determines action
Default
Enable
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config) # qos ip rewrite pcp enable
Related Commands
Notes
show qos ip rewrite
show qos ip rewrite
Displays configuration of the rewrite of PCP, DEI of routed packets in egress interface
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.6000
Example
switch (config)# show qos ip rewrite
Related Commands
qos ip rewrite pcp
Notes
bind switch-priority
bind switch-priority [<priority_1> [<priority_2] .. <priority_n>]]
no bind switch-priority [<priority>]
Configures binding of switch-priority to traffic class.
The no form of the command:
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Switch priority to traffic class mapping:
0 → 0
1 → 1
2 → 2
3 → 3
4 → 4
5 → 5
6 → 6
7 → 7
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config 1/1 interface ethernet traffic-class 0) # bind switch-priority 1
Related Commands
Notes
Context is egress interface traffic class
bandwidth guaranteed
bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]
no bandwidth guaranteed [<rate>]
Configures the minimum bandwidth for outbound traffic.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
rate
Rate in GbE
Range: 0 - max speed supported
Default
0
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 0) # bandwidth guaranteed 0.4G
Related Commands
Notes
bandwidth shape
bandwidth shape [<shape>]
no bandwidth shape [<shape>]
Configures the bandwidth shaper for outbound traffic.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
shape
Rate in GbE
Range: 0 - max speed supported (in increments of 0.2)
Default
Maximum port rate
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet traffic-class
config interface port-channel traffic-class
config interface mlag-port-channel traffic class
History
3.6.1002
3.9.2000
Updated notes
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 7) # bandwidth shape 0.4G
Related Commands
Notes
show dcb ets
show dcb ets [interface {ethernet | mlag-port-channel | port-channel} <if-id>]
Displays ETS information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show dcb ets interface ethernet 1/1
Related Commands
Notes
traffic-class congestion-control
traffic-class <tc> congestion-control [red | ecn | both] [minimum- absolute <min> maximum-absolute <max> | minimum-relative <min> maximum-relative <max>]
no traffic-class <tc> congestion-control
Enables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.
The no form of the command disables RED/ECN marking for traffic class queue.
Syntax Description
tc
Traffic class.
Range: 0-7
red
Enables random early detection for traffic class queue.
ecn
Enables explicit congestion notification for traffic class queue.
both
Enables both RED and ECN marking for traffic class queue.
minimum-absolute
Set minimum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.
maximum-absolute
Set maximum-absolute value (in KBs) for marking traffic-class queue.
minimum-relative
Set minimum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.
maximum-relative
Set maximum-relative value (in percentage) for marking traffic-class queue.
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.5.1000
3.9.1300
Added example
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# traffic-class 0 congestion-control both minimum-relative 50 maximum-relative 80
2100:
4600: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 54063 KBs value
4700: switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1 traffic-class 4 congestion-control ecn minimum-absolute ?
3 - 55631 KBs value
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces ethernet congestion-control
show interfaces ethernet congestion-control
Displays specific interface congestion control information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.5.1000
Example
switch (config)# show interface ethernet 1/1 congestion-control
Related Commands
Notes