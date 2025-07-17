RoCE Commands

Example

switch (config) # show roce RoCE mode : lossless LLDP : disabled Port trust mode: L3 Application TLV: Selector: udp Protocol: 4791 Priority: 3 Port congestion-control: Mode: ecn, absolute Min : 150 Max : 1500 PFC : enabled switch-priority 3: enabled RoCE used TCs: ---------------------------------------------- Switch-Priority TC Application ETS ---------------------------------------------- 3 3 RoCE WRR 50% 6 6 CNP Strict RoCE buffer pools: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Traffic Type Memory Switch Memory actual Usage Max Usage Pool [%] Priorities ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- lossy-default lossy auto 0, 1, 2, 5, 14.4M 0 0 6, 7 roce-reserved lossless auto 3, 4 14.4M 0 0 Exception list: Switch priority 4 is mapped to RoCE traffic pool LLDP is not enabled. Interface ethernet 1/8 PFC is not enabled. Json output: [ { "LLDP": "disabled", "Port trust mode": "L3", "RoCE mode": "lossless" }, { "Application TLV": [ { "Priority": "3", "Protocol": "4791", "Selector": "udp" } ] }, { "Port congestion-control": [ { "Max": "1500", "Mode": "ecn, absolute", "Min": "150" } ] }, { "PFC": "enabled", "switch-priority 3": "enabled" }, { "RoCE used TCs": [ { "3": [ { "Application": "RoCE", "TC": "3", "ETS": "WRR 50%" } ], "6": [ { "Application": "CNP", "TC": "6", "ETS": "Strict" } ] } ] }, { "RoCE buffer pools": [ { "roce-reserved": [ { "Type": "lossless", "Switch Priorities": "3, 4", "Max Usage": "0", "Usage": "0", "Memory actual": "14.4M", "Memory [%]": "auto" } ], "lossy-default": [ { "Type": "lossy", "Switch Priorities": "0, 1, 2, 5, 6, 7", "Max Usage": "0", "Usage": "0", "Memory actual": "14.4M", "Memory [%]": "auto" } ] } ] }, { "Exception list": [ { "Lines": [ "Switch priority 4 is mapped to RoCE traffic pool", "LLDP is not enabled.", "Interface ethernet 1/8 PFC is not enabled." ] } ] }