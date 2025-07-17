Scheduled Jobs
The commands in this page may be used to manage and schedule the execution of jobs.
job
job <job ID>
no job <job ID>
Creates a job.
The no form of the command deletes the job.
Syntax Description
job ID
Any integer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # job 100
command
command <sequence #> | <command>
no command <sequence #>
Adds a CLI command to the job.
The no form of the command deletes the command from the job.
Syntax Description
sequence #
An integer that controls the order the command is executed relative to other commands in this job. The commands are executed in an ascending order.
command
A CLI command
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # command 10 “show images"
comment
comment <comment>
no comment
Adds a comment to the job.
The no form of the command deletes the comment.
Syntax Description
comment
A comment to be added to a specific job (string)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # comment Job_for_example
enable
enable
no enable
Enables the specified job.
The no form of the command disables the specified job.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # enable
If a job is disabled, it will not be executed automatically according to its schedule; nor can it be executed manually.
execute
execute
Forces an immediate execution of the job.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # execute
fail-continue
fail-continue
no fail-continue
Continues the job execution regardless of any job failures.
The no form of the command returns fail-continue to its default.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
A job will halt execution as soon as any of its commands fails
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # fail-continue
name
name <job name>
no name
Configures a name for this job.
The no form of the command resets the name to its default.
Syntax Description
name
Specifies a name for the job (string)
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # name my-job
schedule type
schedule type <recurrence type>
no schedule type
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.
Syntax Description
recurrence type
The available schedule types are:
Default
once
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # schedule type once
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
schedule
schedule <recurrence type> <interval and date>
no schedule
Sets the type of schedule the job will automatically execute on.
The no form of the command resets the schedule type to its default.
Syntax Description
recurrence type
The available schedule types are:
interval and date
Interval and date, per recurrence type.
Default
once
Configuration Mode
config job
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config job 100) # schedule monthly interval 10
A schedule type is essentially a structure for specifying one or more future dates and times for a job to execute.
show jobs
show jobs [<job-id>]
Displays configuration and state (including results of last execution, if any exist) of existing jobs.
Syntax Description
job-id
A job ID whose information to display
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.0000
Example
|
switch (config) # show jobs 10
