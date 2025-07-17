On This Page
- Flow Samples
- Statistical Samples
- sFlow Datagrams
- Sampled Interfaces
- Configuring sFlow
- Verifying sFlow
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- sFlow Commands
sFlow
sFlow (ver. 5) is a procedure for statistical monitoring of traffic in networks.NVIDIA Onyx supports an sFlow sampling mechanism (agent), which includes collecting traffic samples and data from counters. The sFlow datagrams are then sent to a central collector.
The sampling mechanism must ensure that any packet going into the system has an equal chance of being sampled, irrespective of the flow to which it belongs. The sampling mechanism provides the collector with periodical information on the amount (and load) of traffic per interface by loading the counter samples into sFlow datagrams.
The sFlow packets are encapsulated and sent in UDP over IP. The UDP port number that is used is the standard 6343 by default.
The sFlow agent samples the data path based on packets.
Truncation and sampling rate are the two parameters that influence the flow samples. In case of congestion the flow samples can be truncated to a predefined size before it is assigned to the CPU. The truncation can be set to any value between 64 to 256 bytes with the default being 128 bytes.
The sampling rate can be adjusted by setting an average rate. The system assures that a random number of packets is sampled, however, the sample rate on average converges to the configured rate. Valid values range between 4000 to 16777215 packets.
The sFlow sends flow samples using an expanded flow sample format.
The sFlow agent samples interface counters time based. Polling interval is configurable to any value between 5-3600 seconds with the default being 20 seconds.
The sFlow sends statistical samples using an expanded counter sample format.
The following statistics are gathered by the CPU:
Counter
Description
Total packets
The number of packets that pass through sFlow-enabled ports
Number of flow samples
The number of packets that are captured by the sampling mechanism
Number of statistic samples
The number of statistical samples
Number of discarded samples
The number of samples that were discarded
Number of datagrams
The number of datagrams that were sent to the collector
The sFlow datagrams contain flow samples and statistical samples.
The sFlow mechanism uses IP protocol, therefore if the packet length is more than the interface MTU, it becomes fragmented by the IP stack. The MTU may also be set manually to anything in the range of 200-9216 bytes. The default is 1400 bytes.
sFlow must be enabled on physical or LAG interfaces that require sampling. When adding a port to a LAG, sFlow must be disabled on the port. If a port with enabled sFlow is configured to be added to a LAG, the configuration is rejected. Removing a port from a LAG disables sFlow on the port regardless of the LAG’s sFlow status.
Unlock the sFlow commands.
switch(config) # protocol sflow
Enable sFlow on the system.
switch(config) # sflow enable
Enter sFlow configuration mode.
switch(config) # sflow
switch(config sflow) #
Set the central collector’s IP.
switch(config sflow) # collector-ip
10.10.
10.10
Set the agent-ip used in the sFlow header.
switch(config sflow) # agent-ip
20.20.
20.20
(Optional) Set the sampling rate of the mechanism.
switch(config sflow) # sampling-rate
16000Note
This means that one every 16000 packet gets collected for sampling.
(Optional) Set the maximum size of the data path sample.
switch(config sflow) # max-sample-size
156
(Optional) Set the frequency in which counters are polled.
switch(config sflow) # counter-poll-interval
19
(Optional) Set the maximum size of the datagrams sent to the central collector.
switch(config sflow) # max-datagram-size
1500
Enable the sFlow agent on the desired interfaces.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1)# sflow enable
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1)# sflow enable
To verify the attributes of the sFlow agent:
switch (config)# show sflow
sflow protocol: enabled
sflow: enabled
sampling-rate:
16000
max-sampled-size:
156
counter-poll-interval:
19
max-datagram-size:
1500
collector-ip:
10.10.
10.10
collector-port:
6343
agent-ip:
20.20.
20.20
ingress ports:
Interfaces:
Ethernet: eth1/
1
Port-channel: po1
Statistics:
Total Samples:
2000
Number of flow samples:
1200
Estimated Number of flow discarded:
0
Number of statistic samples:
800
Number of datagrams:
300
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
protocol sflow
protocol sflow
no protocol sflow
Unhides the sFlow commands.
The no form of the command deletes sFlow configuration and hides the sFlow commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # protocol sflow
Related Commands
Notes
sflow enable (global)
sflow enable
no sflow enable
Enables sFlow in the system.
The no form of the command disables sFlow without deleting the configuration.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # sflow enable
Related Commands
Notes
sflow
sflow
Enters sFlow configuration mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # sflow
Related Commands
Notes
sampling-rate
sampling-rate <rate>
no sampling-rate
Configures sFlow sampling ratio.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
rate
Configures the number of packets passed before selecting one for sampling
Range: 4000-16777215
“0” disables sampling
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config) # protocol sflow
Related Commands
Notes
max-sample-size
max-sample-size <packet-size>
no max-sample-size
Configures the maximum size of sampled packets by sFlow.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
packet-size
The sampled packet size
Range: 64-256 bytes
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config sflow) # max-sample-size 165
Related Commands
Notes
Sampled payload beyond the configured size is discarded
counter-poll-interval
counter-poll-interval <seconds>
no counter-poll-interval
Configures the sFlow statistics polling interval.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
seconds
The sFlow statistics polling interval in seconds
Range: 5-3600 seconds; “0” disables the statistic polling
Default
20 seconds
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config sflow) # counter-poll-interval 30
Related Commands
Notes
max-datagram-size
max-datagram-size <packet-size>
no max-datagram-size
Configures the maximum sFlow packet size to be sent to the collector.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
packet-size
The packet size of the packet being sent to the collector
Range: 200-9216 bytes
Default
1400 bytes
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config sflow) # max-datagram-size 9216
Related Commands
Notes
This packet contains the data sample as well as the statistical counter data
collector-ip
collector-ip <ip-address> [udp-port <udp-port-number>]
no collector-ip [<ip-address> udp-port]
Configures the collector’s IP.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
Syntax Description
ip-address
The collector IP address
udp-port
Configures the collector UDP port number
Default
ip-address: 0.0.0.0
udf-port-number: 6343
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config sflow) # collector-ip 10.10.10.10
Related Commands
Notes
agent-ip
agent-ip {<ip-address> | interface [ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <channel-group>] | <if-name> | loopback <number> | vlan <id>}
no agent-ip
Configures the IP address associated with this agent.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
Syntax Description
interface
Configures a specific Ethernet/LAG interface’s agent IP
if-name
Interface name (e.g. mgmt0, mgmt1)
ip-address
The sFlow agent’s IP address (i.e. the source IP of the packet)
loopback
Loopback interface number
Range: 1-32
vlan
Interface VLAN
Range: 1-4094
Default
ip-address: 0.0.0.0
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
3.3.5200
Updated “interface” parameters
Example
switch (config sflow) # agent-ip 20.20.20.20
Related Commands
Notes
The IP address here is used in the sFlow header
clear counters
clear counters
Clears sFlow counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.3.3500
Example
switch (config sflow) # clear counters
Related Commands
Notes
sflow enable (interface)
sflow enable
no sflow enable
Enables sFlow on this interface.
The no form of the command disables sFlow on the interface.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
disable
no view-port-channel member
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.3.3500
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# sflow enable
Related Commands
Notes
show sflow
show sflow
Displays sFlow configuration and counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.3.3500
3.6.3004
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.9.2000
Updated example, adding VRF field
Example
switch (config)# show sflow
Related Commands
Notes