Shared Buffer Commands

pool <pool-name> mc-buffer <buffer> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared-size> no pool <pool-name> mc-buffer Maps MC-buffer to specified egress pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes. The no form of the command resets the values to their default.

Syntax Description mc-buffer Buffer can have the values mc.sp0, mc.sp1...mc.sp7

reserved The amount of shared memory for this buffer

shared The amount of shared memory for this buffer In alpha mode, alpha can have the following values: 0, 1/128, 1/64 ... 1, 2, 4, ... 64, inf

In max mode, the shared size is defined as a percentage of the pool size

In size mode, the shared size is defined in bytes or infinite

Default N/A

Configuration Mode config config interface ethernet egress-buffer

History 3.6.1002

3.6.5000 Added “size” parameter and note

Example switch (config)# pool ePool4 mc-buffer mc.sp6 reserved 3k shared size 2K

Related Commands