traffic pool
type
map switch-priority
type map switch-priority
memory percent
advanced buffer management
ingress-buffer
egress-buffer
reserved shared size
pool size type
pool reserved shared
map pool type reserved
bind switch-priority
description
pool mc-buffer
clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
clear buffers interface ethernet max-usage
clear buffers interface max-usage
clear buffers pool max-usage
clear buffers pool max-usage
pool description
cable-length
show buffers mode
show buffers status
show buffers details
show buffers pools
show buffers pools mc-buffers
show traffic pool
show traffic pool interface ethernet
Shared Buffer Commands
traffic pool <name> [force]
no traffic pool <name> [force]
Creates a traffic pool and enters the traffic pool context on prefix mode enabled.
The no form of the command deletes a traffic pool.
Syntax Description
name
String up to 20 characters
force
Enforces configuration
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# traffic pool name
type <type>
no type <type>
Configures the traffic pool type.
The no form of the command resets a traffic pool.
Syntax Description
type
Default
Lossy
Configuration Mode
config pool
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config pool name)# type lossless
When using “traffic pool <name> type <type>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.
map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>
no map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>
Maps switch-priorities to the traffic pool.
The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.
Syntax Description
list-of-priorities
Range: 0-7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config pool
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config pool name)# map switch-priority 2 3 1 7
When using “traffic pool <name> map switch-priority <list-of-priorities>”, if the traffic pool does not exist then it is created.
type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority <priority>
no type {lossless | lossy | lossy-mc} map switch-priority
Configures type of traffic pool and maps switch-priorities to it.
The no form of the command unmaps switch-priorities.
Syntax Description
type
priority
Range: 0-7
Default
Type: Lossy
Configuration Mode
config pool
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config pool name)# type lossy-mc map switch-priority 2 3 1 7
When using “traffic pool <name> type <type> map switch-priority <priority>”, if the traffic pool does not exist the it is created.
memory percent [<percent>]
no memory percent [<percent>]
Sets traffic pool size in percentage out of entire shared buffer memory.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
Syntax Description
percent
Range: 0.00-100.00 or “auto”
Default
Auto
Configuration Mode
config pool
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config pool name)# memory percent 50.03
advanced buffer management [force]
no advanced buffer management [force]
Enable the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.
The no form of the command disables the advanced mode shared buffer configuration.
Syntax Description
force
Run command skipping confirmation prompt
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.5000
3.6.8008
Updated Note field
Example
switch (config)# advanced buffer management force
When moving advanced buffer management from disable to enable, buffer/PFC configuration returns all shared buffer configuration to default.
ingress-buffer <buffer-name>
no ingress-buffer <buffer-name>
Creates and enters the ingress buffer context.
The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.
Syntax Description
buffer-name
Name of ingress buffer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# ingress-buffer iPort.pg1
iPort.pg9 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited
egress-buffer <buffer-name>
no egress-buffer <buffer-name>
Creates and enters the buffer context.
The no form of the command deletes an existing buffer.
Syntax Description
buffer-name
Name of egress buffer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# egress-buffer ePort.tc4
ePort.tc16 is reserved for control traffic and hence cannot be edited
reserved <value> shared size <size>
no reserved <value>
Configures the ePort.mc multicast-buffer.
The no form of the command resets buffer to default configuration.
Syntax Description
buffer-name
Name of egress buffer
value
Amount of reserved memory for buffer in bytes
shared size
Shared memory in bytes or “infinite”
Default
According to system default OOB configuration
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config 1/1 egress-buffer ePort.mc)# reserved 5k shared alpha 1/128
pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}
no pool <pool-name> size <value> type {static | dynamic}
Creates pool.
The no form of the command deletes pool.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Possible values:
size
Size of pool in bytes, or “inf” for infinite
Default
According to system default OOB configuration
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# pool iPool2 size 2M type dynamic
It is possible to use “K” for kilobytes and “M” for megabytes to define pool size.
pool <pool-name> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared>
no pool <pool-name>
Configures the buffer.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Possible values: iPool0-iPool7
reserved
Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes
shared units
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
Possible values: alpha, max, size
Default
According to system default OOB configuration
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort)# pool iPool0 reserved 90K shared alpha 1/8
map [pool <pool name> type <type> [xoff <xoff-value> xon <xon value>] reserved <reserved size> shared <shared units> <shared size>]
Maps iPort.pg buffer to a given pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.
The no form of the command resets buffer to default pool mapping and configuration.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Possible values: iPool0 ... iPool7
type
Possible values: lossy, lossless
reserved size
Amount of reserved memory for the buffer in bytes
shared units
Possible values: size, alpha, max
shared size
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
Shared size depends on type and size of the given pool:
xoff
Relevant only on lossless type, Xoff threshold in bytes
xon
Relevant only on lossless type, Xon threshold in bytes
Default
According to system default OOB configuration
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Updated command syntax
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/9 ingress-buffer iPort.pg5)# map pool iPool6 type lossy reserved 3k shared alpha 2
bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>
no bind switch-priority <list-of-switch-priorities>
Bind a switch priority (SP) to an ingress buffer.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
Syntax Description
list-of-switch-priorities
Possible values: 0-7
Default
According to system default OOB configuration
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# bind switch-priority 0 1
description <description>
no description
Configures buffer description.
The no form of the command deletes buffer description.
Syntax Description
description
Text string
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
config interface ethernet ingress-buffer
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1 ingress-buffer iPort.pg1)# description example
pool <pool-name> mc-buffer <buffer> reserved <reserved> shared <shared units> <shared-size>
no pool <pool-name> mc-buffer
Maps MC-buffer to specified egress pool and sets its reserved and shared sizes.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
Syntax Description
mc-buffer
Buffer can have the values mc.sp0, mc.sp1...mc.sp7
reserved
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
shared
The amount of shared memory for this buffer
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
config interface ethernet egress-buffer
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Added “size” parameter and note
Example
switch (config)# pool ePool4 mc-buffer mc.sp6 reserved 3k shared size 2K
clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
Clears max-usage statistics for MC.SP (multicast switch priority, mc.sp0 – mc.sp7) shared buffers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config)# clear buffers pool mc-buffers max-usage
clear buffers interface ethernet <interface name> max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of an interface.
Syntax Description
Name of the interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Added the command to the user manual
Example
switch (config) # clear buffers interface ethernet 1/1 max-usage
clear buffers interface max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all buffers of all interfaces.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Added the command to the user manual
Example
switch (config) # clear buffers interface max-usage
clear buffers pool <pool name> max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for a specific pool.
Syntax Description
pool name
Name of the ingress/egress pool
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Added the command to the user manual
Example
switch (config) # clear buffers pool iPool2 max-usage
clear buffers pool max-usage
Clears max-usage indicator for all pools.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
3.8.2000
Added the command to the user manual
Example
switch (config) # clear buffers pool max-usage
pool <pool-name> description <description>
no pool <pool-name> description
Configures the buffer description of a specific pool-name.
The no form of the command resets the values to their default.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Possible values:
description
String text (20 character max)
Default
“”
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config)# pool iPool6 description mapped-to-pg3
cable-length [<meters>]
Configures the cable length in meters for the given port.
Syntax Description
meters
Cable length in meters
Range: 5-100,000
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4)# cable-length 10
show interfaces ethernet cable-length
show buffers mode
Displays current mode for shared buffers.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show buffers mode
show buffers status [interfaces ethernet <slot>/<port>]
Displays buffer usage status.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Updated example
3.6.6000
Updated example
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface Buffer Pool Resv Shared Usage MaxUsage Resv/Hdrm Usage Resv/Hdrm MaxUsage
[Byte] [%/a/Byte] [Byte] [Byte] [Byte] [Byte]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool0 iPool0 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool1 iPool1 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool2 iPool2 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool3 iPool3 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool4 iPool4 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool5 iPool5 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool6 iPool6 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPool7 iPool7 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.iPoolCtrl iPoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 iPort.pg0 iPool0 0 alpha 8 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg1 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg2 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg3 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg4 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg5 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg6 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg7 iPool0 0 alpha 0 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 iPort.pg9 iPoolCtrl 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 0 0
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool0 ePool0 10.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool1 ePool1 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool2 ePool2 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool3 ePool3 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool4 ePool4 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool5 ePool5 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool6 ePool6 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePool7 ePool7 0 alpha 0 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.mc ePool15 10.0K 90.0K 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.ePoolCtrl ePoolCtrl 0 alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc0 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc1 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc2 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc3 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc4 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc5 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc6 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc7 ePool0 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Eth1/1 ePort.tc16 ePoolCtrl 1.0K alpha 8 0 0 n/a n/a
Resv/Hdrm Usage/MaxUsage counters specify the usage of reserved buffer set for lossless PG buffers, and of headroom buffer set to fixed 20KB for lossy PG buffers.
show buffers details [ <id>]
Displays buffer status in details.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Updated Example
3.7.1000
Updated Example
Example
switch (config)# show buffers details
switch-priority to Buffers mapping:
show buffers pools [pool-name]
Displays buffer pool statistics.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.1002
3.6.5000
Updated example output
Example
switch (config)# show buffers pools
When advanced buffer management is disabled, the “Description” field specifies the e/iPool’s relevant traffic pool name.
show buffers pools [<pool-name>] mc-buffers
Displays global multicast buffers usage status.
Syntax Description
pool-name
Possible values: ePool0 ... ePool7
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show buffers pools ePool4 mc-buffers
show traffic pool [<name>]
Displays state and configuration information for a given traffic pool.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
Example
switch (config)# show traffic pool
show traffic pool <name> <device/port> interface ethernet <slot>/<port>
Displays state and configuration information for the buffers on a given port related to a given traffic pool.
Syntax Description
<slot>/<port>
Ethernet interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.5000
3.8.2000
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show traffic pool lossy-default interface ethernet 1/1
The “Exception list” section displays messages to indicate unrecommended configuration. See section “Exceptions to Legal Shared Buffer Configuration” for more details.