The operation of Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) provides for rapid recovery of connectivity following the failure of a bridge/bridge port or a LAN. The RSTP component avoids this delay by calculating an alternate root port, and immediately switching over to the alternate port if the root port becomes unavailable. Thus, using RSTP, the switch immediately brings the alternate port to forwarding state, without the delays caused by the listening and learning states. The RSTP component conforms to IEEE standard 802.1D 2004.

RSTP enhancements is a set of functions added to increase the volume of RSTP in NVIDIA switches. It adds a set of capabilities related to the behavior of ports in different segments of the network. For example: the required behavior of a port connected to a non-switch entity, such as host, is to converge quickly, while the required behavior of a port connected to a switch entity is to converge based on the RSTP parameters.

Additionally, it adds security issues on a port and switch basis, allowing the operator to determine the state and role of a port or the entire switch should an abnormal event occur. For example: If a port is configured to be root-guard, the operator will not allow it to become a root-port under any circumstances, regardless of any BPDU that will have been received on the port.